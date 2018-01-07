Son Of a god

Kindly note that this is my first attempt at writing a novel and that I'm only thirteen years old..I apologize in advance for any error whether grammatical or typographical.

Your comments are highly welcomed.

It was a cold and dark night and the time was 11:00 PM. I was just lying down on my bed,That day had been boring and that was why I had been listening to music since 9. "What was that"? I said to myself calmly and in a low tune,I removed the earpiece from my ear and I got up from bed,I opened the door of my room as I walked through the passage,normally one would have thought that I would have been scared considering the fact that there was no light and It was very silent that night.

I climbed the stairs that led to the first floor,I lived in a duplex with my mother and father. " Son run!!" I heard father scream, just then one of the masked men pointed a gun at me,"move an inch and you're dead " he said,his voice was void of any atom of emotion,he was obviously a heartless assassin which made his threat very dangerous. I climbed down from the stairs to the parlour and joined my parents in kneeling with their hands up. I looked at the person who seemed to be the leader of the group,it a was girl. She didn't bother to wear a mask like the other two assassins, she wore a dark shirt and a dark skirt,he skirt was slightly above knees,she was young probably 16-18. She held in both her hands pistols. "Say your last prayers" her voice was stern,she pointed both guns at my head. I was afraid,for the first time in a long time I was afraid and my heart was beating faster. Strangely neither mother nor father were making any attempt to beg the assassins, it was as If they knew that our fates were already sealed and no matter what they did,death was inevitable.

"Good bye" she said, I waited patiently, and then I felt it,a bullet bursting into my forehead, I also felt some bullets burst into my stomach,I fell down,for a few seconds I was still conscious,finally my eyes closed saving me from the excruciating pain.





I woke up, finding myself in a familiar environment, here I was in a world,my own world,it was almost empty anyway, I hadn't been able to create much. My instructor, Mel had suddenly disappeared, I couldn't trace him,I had no idea where he was. "Enough of this,I'll need to go to the real world soon, first I need to see what's happening in the real world" I said to myself out loud as I contemplated the next step. I visualized myself floating in the air and in seconds I was in the air. I walked in the air till I got to a place where there was a stream. "Mel must have created that stream" I said in my mine. I settled down near stream as I got ready for the next line of action, sitting like I was meditating I closed my eyes. "Mirroring is a technique used by gods to see what is happening in a particular place, since you're like a demigod, when you attempt mirroring your spirit will leave your body" Those were the words Mel had spoken to me when he taught me about mirroring. I closed my eyes,ready to travel to the real world. 1 Like 1 Share

Once again I found myself back at home,the bodies had gone missing including mine, the only thing left was broken glasses and blood lot's of blood. I was about to panick but I reminded myself that I needed to calm down. I closed my eyes,trying to see what exactly had happened after I had died. Then i could see it,like a flashback I saw a neighbour in his house,together with his wife and two daughters they were in a room praying, hoping that the gunshots wouldn't come close to them. After a while when they heard the assassins leave with their cars the neighbour had dialed the emergency number, quickly explaining what happened he cut the call,still scared. The police arrived about 10 minutes later, they cane with a team of investigators and an ambulance, the bodies including mine were carried into the ambulance. "Damn it, my body will heal automatically, what will happen if they find out that my bullet wounds have been healed?" I kept on asking my self that question,after a while I calmed down, the time was 1:09 AM. I looked and in the darkness I could see the ambulance, it would arrive the hospital in about five minutes time,I was using my godlike vision. I knew what I had to do,I had to catch up with the ambulance, get back in my body, see if my parents could be resurrected and if not, then I would escape alone. Even in the dark I could still see clearly,as a demigod I had improved vision. I disappeared and then appeared inside the back of the ambulance, the bodies were covered with a black cloth kind of material, it had a zip. I looked around,there was a guard at the back,but he couldn't see me since I was in spirit form, I looked at my body,despite being covered I could see it,I was right, the bullet wounds had healed. The spiritual energy emanating from my parents was low,just too low. Sadly I knew that I would not be able to resurrect them. I concentrated on possessing my old body and in a few seconds I had gained possession. It was dark and I couldn't breath well. I knew I had to escape and that would mean me disappearing, that meant that I would have to wait for the right time,I didn't want to disappear when the guard would he looking at the bodies,that would shock him and he would definitely raise an alarm. Knowing that I had about a minute more before they'd reach the hospital, I took the risk,I disappeared. Luckily for me the guard was distracted.



Strangely I appeared at Evergreen street,quite far from home. I needed to find a way to make a call,I needed to call my uncle,to tell him what had happened.

Son of a god.

The street was cold, it was the fourth of September and school was supposed to resume on the seventh. I had to get my mind off thoughts that involved school as I walked around looking for a payphone. After a while I saw a building, it looked like a brothel, music was on and it was quite loud. I walked in,I scanned the place first,the light was quite dim,there were about thirty to fifty people inside. I walked over to a man that seemed to be in charge. "Excuse me sir but can you please help me? I need to make a phone call". I said to him. " Did you read the signboard that's outside before entering here"? he asked. I needed to make a phone call quickly. "Listen I'll give you some cash,just let me use your phone to make a call,please?" I pleaded with him,he agreed quickly,I'd give him five dollars and in exchange he'd allow me to make a call. I dailed uncle's number,after a while he picked the call. He seemed worried,after telling him what happened I told him that I was on my way to his house. Since uncle lives in a different city it would be quite expensive to get to his house but since I could easily disappear and appear in his house,I wouldn't need to spend a dime. I gave the phone back to the manager and said thanks,although before giving him back the phone I deleted uncle's number, I didn't want to leave his number in a stranger's phone. Within seconds I was in uncles compound. He lives in a seven bedroom flat bungalow. I called uncle to let him know that I had arrived, he was surprised,he couldn't understand how I could have gotten to his house so fast,I had to come up with a lie which he didn't fully believe, but at least it was good enough. He let me into his house,we talked for a while and then he showed me where to sleep,the visitors room was quite luxurious.

Son of a god

The visitors room was nice, the interior was milk in colour, the room contained a bed,a bookshelf, a table and chair and a nice flat screen television. I layed on the bed, thinking about life. My cousins were still asleep,they had no idea that I was around. Once more my thoughts drifted towards school I wondered how they'd react once they heard the news, my classmates would all start being nice to me and they'd go out of their ways to please me. I turned my thoughts back to the matter at hand,in less than a day I had become an orphan it hurt to admit it,but I had to, I couldn't lie to myself that I was not an orphan. Then I remembered my instructor, Mel. Whenever he appeared to me,he looked old, he always had a white robe on. "Where could he be"? that was the question that I had been asking myself, and it was a question that needed an immediate answer.

Finally I fell asleep, once again I found myself in the comfort of my own world,despite the fact that my creative abilities were at best poor,I still loved my world. I felt a familiar presence, being a demigod I had heightened senses. I turned around to see my instructor standing before me, I opened my mouth to speak but he stopped me. "Come" he said. His voice was strangely authoritative, I followed him and soon we reached a quiet spot. " I know you have many questions" He. began, pausing only for a few seconds as though he was thinking of what next to say. "Your questions will be answered in due time". This is ridiculous I thought within me, I watched my family die before me,I watched them die without being able to do anything, all I could do was to save myself. "So that means. they're not my real parents right?" I had to ask,I knew that if my father was a god then that bullet wouldn't have harmed him. "You're right to be honest no one knows who your real father is" He replied

For a while I was silent, I really didn't know what to say,finally he broke the silence. "Let's take a trip down memory lane,let's revisit your days in school". Although I didn't know why he said so I agreed.. There seemed to be a kind of mirror with which we viewed my school. I am a demigod,but that is secret known by my instructor and I. When school was to resume the next day I was quite excited, I would be going to a new school. I would miss my friends from Marilyn Academy, but life had to go on. I would he going to the South Academy, a school that was built only for science students. I had spent the night before the day that school was supposed to resume admiring my uniform. The South Academy uniform consisted of a white blazer,a white shirt, a white tie and a white trouser, even our boots would be with in colour. My last thoughts where centered on how I would cope at school the next day, I was not exactly a social person.

I had to wake up quite early the next day, it was cold so I knew that I would bathe with hot water, I loved bathing with hot water. I was supposed to wake up by 5:30 but I woke up by 5:00. Mother and father were still sleeping. After bathing I got dressed, I added some milk to my cereal,I had learnt the habit of not putting sugar in tea or in cereals that others would normally put sugar in,I learnt it from father. Father had already given money for the week for so I didn't have to bother about waking him up and asking him for money. By 6:15 I was standing near the road waiting or a taxi, I didn't have to wait long before usual green coloured taxis. I didn't like entering buses because they were usually cramped and I also never felt comfortable being inside a with over a dozen people although they were cheaper than the taxis and sometimes safer.

Son of a god.

I'm used to riding in a taxi. Normally I'd sit in the back seat but if I saw a fat passenger already seated in the back sit I'd stylishly go to the front seat if it was empty. "Damn it" I muttered under my breath, it had started raining and the last thing I wanted was to go to a new school and on my first day for that matter looking like someone that had taken his bath with his uniform on,in other words,I didn't want to soaked. I muttered my prayers hoping that the rain would stop but it didn't. At this point I remembered something that my instructor had taught me,he said I held considerable power over the forces of nature and in certain situations I could bend them to my will. "All it needs is concentration and a sincere need". I didn't want to imagine my self closing my eyes and concentrating,today I sat in the back sit and I was sandwiched between two ladies,luckily for me they were slim and looked good. I usually get nervous when I'm around girls. But I needed the rain to stop because I didn't want to get wet. After taking a deep breath I closed my eyes ,concentrating even though I really didn't know what to do after closing my eyes. I made it look like I was tired and hadn't slept well so I was just closing my eyes to catch some sleep before we would arrive,the journey would take at least an hour. After a while of closing my eyes my extra senses seemed to have been activated,I could hear clearly the heartbeats of the ladies,the man in the front sit and the driver, I could clearly hear the noise their breathing made,it was louder than normal. "Imagination is power" That was what my instructor taught me,for a demigod almost anything is possible, as long as you can imagine it and wish for it,but there are other laws and one of those laws is that you need to have a valid and reasonable reason for wanting what you want. Although you can always bend the laws to your will but there are consequences attached whenever you attempt to do so. I imagined the rain stopping,for a while it seemed like nothing was happening. "This is strange,the rain was quite very serious a few minutes ago and now it just stopped,as If it was a tap that was turned off." I felt it,I felt drained,although just a little,I had also started having a headache but it was manageable, I had exhausted a little bit of my mental power but it would be worth it as long as I find a way to cope with the headache.

I smiled,happy that I had been able to accomplish my goal. I saw one of the ladies give me a look as if to say "what's up with this weirdo"?. Perhaps my smile was too wide,I didn't blame her though,they had assumed that I was sleeping and on " waking up" the first thing I did was to smile like a mad man". I ignored her,there was nothing I could do about the situation. I've always had this inner fear,that when I'm around people, that I'd do something that'd embarrass me. After a while we got to a junction and I had to alight, I paid the driver and I got down,I would have to go to the left of the roundabout to take a taxi that would take me straight to school. I checked my time."damn it, this isn't good" That was the thought I had on my mind. I consoled myself with the fact that the journey to school would not take more than 30 minutes and the time for school assembly was 7:55 so there would be no way that I wouldn't meet up,as long as I would see a taxi instantly. Usually there are more public buses in the left path of the roundabout, so I hoped that I would see a taxi. Luck shined on me because the moment I reached the mini park I saw a taxi that was almost full,what was remaining for the taxi to move was one more passenger and I happened to be that passenger,happily I got into the taxi,"Thank God I won't be going to school late on my first day" I said to myself.

In less than thirty minuets I had arrived my destination. After coming down from the taxi I walked a little and then I crossed over to another lane of a main road and then I saw the school gate,it was white in colour and the paint still looked fresh and neat,exceptionally neat. I paused for some seconds as I survied the school building from where I stood. I could see some tall buildings, I could also see the school football field. As I walked into the school I searched my bag looking for my receipts,fortunately they were all intact. I had to present my school fees receipt,my uniform receipt and some other receipts. It was clearly written in the admission letter that we were to come to school with those receipts. On reaching the gate that led to the school compound I saw two men at the gate,there were few students there,the men were checking for receipts. I walked confidently towards them,I greeted the man,the few students there looked at me. One particular student caught my attention, The student was a girl she was very light skinned and had brown eyes,she also had a pointed to nose,she looked like a half cast. She smiled at me,at first I was quite confused given the fact that this was the first time that I was seeing her but I returned her smile,my attention was turned to one of the men when he asked for my receipts, I presented them and after he confirmed them I was allowed to go in,my life in this new school had just began.

Inside the school was quite awesome, On entering one would see far down a mini roundabout structure, to the right one would see about four buildings,those buildings are the classrooms, to the left one could see the laboratory buildings, the staff office, the school assembly hall e.t.c I walked towards the direction of the buildings in the right hand side of the school. After a while I spotted a student,since I was new and didn't know my way around I decided to approach her. On getting closer I discovered that it was the same girl I had seen outside the school gate when I was submitting my receipts. "what a pleasant surprise" I said to myself happily. I summoned courage and decided to approach her. "Hi" I began,once again she flashed me that beautiful smile,this time around it revealed several pairs of very white teeth's,her dentition was next to perfect,mesmerized for a few seconds I forgot the words that I had rehearsed that I would use in asking her for help. Just when I thought that I was going to forget the words,I remembered them. "I'm new here,I don't really know the way to the class that I was assigned so I was wondering if you can show me". " I said,hoping for a positive reply. "I'm also new here,but if you want,we can search together,I aslo don't know the arm( I.e A,B,C,D like SS1 A,SS2 C e.t.c) that I've been assigned to". She replied, without hesitating I took her up on her offer. We walked and as we walked we talked,I found out that her name is Hazel, a rather strange name. Something about her seemed strange, I could feel a particula aura around her,it wasn't that of an evil person,neither was it that of a good person,it was neutral.

