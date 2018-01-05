₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Techipulse(m): 5:23pm On Jan 04
For an average user, Google is just a search engine giant, the company behind Gmail and YouTube and someone who is responsible for the bunch of apps that come pre-installed on one’s smartphone.
7 Hidden Google Secrets You Didn’t Know Existed
Well, Google is way more than that. From drones to advanced machine learning, Google has stepped into almost every booming sector in the industry out there.
google secrets – fun facts
The big “G” has got some deep secrets it doesn’t want the common public to know. While some of these are really a part of the company’s “inside stuff”, some are merely those facts which most people don’t know yet.
For instance,
Why are most of Google’s services free of cost?
What the hell is going on with Google’s Knowledge Graph?
Is Google really working on building a star-trek like a machine?
This infographic aims to highlight 7 such secrets.
Contents
1. Google knows literally everything about you.
Google loves tracking your activities online. It knows about your search history, the locations you visit and even your voice searches. The data it possesses is enough to trace down your interests and everything you love.
So why does Google want to behave like that typical nose-poking aunt you hate? Well, Google makes good bucks by selling your data to the advertisers indirectly. (More on that later). Of course, advertisers love to sneak inside their potential customer’s minds. You can safely conclude that for advertisers, your data is equivalent to gold.
How do you know what information you are sharing? Well, Google has a personalised page dedicated to this, known as “My Account” . The page lets you control some of the things you’re sharing. We recommend you to check it out if you’re a privacy buff.
2. Google Neural Machine Translation (GNMT) enabled Google Translate to learn on its own through examples.
Well, this is not actually a secret, neither is it haunting. Google officially announced this fact some time ago, but interestingly, nobody gave much damn about it.
What feat did Google Translate achieve lately? Quoting from an article on Google Research Blog:
“In “Google’s Multilingual Neural Machine Translation System: Enabling Zero-Shot Translation” , we address this challenge [challenge of translating between multiple languages] by extending our previous GNMT system, allowing for a single system to translate between multiple languages. Our proposed architecture requires no change in the base GNMT system but instead uses an additional “token” at the beginning of the input sentence to specify the required target language to translate to. In addition to improving translation quality, our method also enables “Zero-Shot Translation” — translation between language pairs never seen explicitly by the system.”
In layman’s language, GNMT empowers Google to translate between languages it has never seen before.
Artificial intelligence has progressed leaps and bounds, isn’t it?
3. Google dreams of transforming its assistant to a Star-Trek computer.
Imagine yourself giving a command to a Star-Trek computer ten years down the line. How does it feel? Yes, Google has already plunged to transforming this dream into reality.
The company believes that machine learning has advanced to this extent and they can achieve this very soon. While you might have dealt with several assistants already, including Google’s very own assistant, this would be an entirely new experience.
If this becomes a reality, Google would secure an integral place in the market and rule the internet era for many more years.
4. 96% of Google’s Income comes from selling stuff to you.
Why do you think Gmail, Maps, Drive and almost everything else from the house of Google comes free of cost? Why does Google want you to use the apps for free while they gladly bear the expenses?
Ever heard of this quote?
By using these apps (and almost every service offered by Google), you agree to let the apps send information about your likes and dislikes, what you love to do and what you don’t, which products you buy, what you like to watch online, what you believe in and what not.
And what does Google do with this information? Simple. They sell this data to advertisers for money. Advertisers use this data to sell more targeted products and services.
Catch yourself next time you say “Google is a search engine”. It is, sure, but more than that.
5. Almost every Google’s hardware product is a copied concept.
This is not a point of criticism. You don’t need to be the first to be successful, you can always do better and outsmart your competitors.
Pixel is inspired by the iPhone. Google Home is copied from Amazon Tap. Even Android was developed looking at the success of Windows Phone and iOS, though it doesn’t come in the hardware category. Google felt the advent of mobiles could ruin their dominion.
Interestingly, none of them managed to gain popularity or a hype. Google Glass remained in beta forever. Motorola was given away to Lenovo.
6. Google is hiding a few places on Google Earth.
Try navigating to Baler Lake (Canada) on Google Earth. You will be surprised when you see this:
Google is hiding a few more places on Google Earth. These include, but are not restricted to Ramstein Air Force Base (Germany), Pacific Northwest (USA) and Mobil Oil Corporation (Buffalo).
Why does it do that? The reason still remains unknown.
7. Google Knowledge Graph may completely take over search.
Try searching for “Mahatma Gandhi (or any famous personality) quotes” on Google:
Similarly. Search for “Books by Ruskin Bond”,
“Chainsmokers Songs” or something like that. Google will present some information about the search results, which most probably will satisfy your query. You might even encounter these randomly, such as like this:
What you just saw is known as a “featured snippet”. Such semantic search results are powered by the “Google Knowledge Graph”, and Google is gearing up to make it the future of search.
How convenient would it be for the users to find the information in one click? Sure, it would be great. But what would happen to the bloggers and the internet marketers whose livelihood is based on this highly targeted organic traffic? This is one of the most pathetic Google secrets.
https://www.techprobex.com/google-secrets/
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by BlackDBagba: 5:38pm On Jan 04
Ok
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by tuasefemi(m): 6:25pm On Jan 04
So informative... Thanks!
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Techipulse(m): 6:41pm On Jan 04
tuasefemi:
u re welcm
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by austinereds(m): 8:45pm On Jan 04
really educative. thanks op. but why are some locations hidden.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Lorbar(f): 10:11pm On Jan 04
Interesting.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Lirqur: 10:14pm On Jan 04
Pfft! all na scam, it's shaitan doing guess work on everybody.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by 3kay945(m): 10:20pm On Jan 04
austinereds:
He has said the secret is unknown.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by ssikiru: 11:00pm On Jan 04
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by mammanbawa: 11:21pm On Jan 04
ssikiru:
Just look at the disadvantage of wet weed.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by bughead: 12:01am
ssikiru:
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Techipulse(m): 1:43am
austinereds:
THANKS ALOT, MORE COMING
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Techipulse(m): 1:43am
Lorbar:
Sure, it is
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Techipulse(m): 1:45am
ssikiru:
lols, good one..
try and read it if you haven't
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Ellixlimswag(m): 4:15am
so true most of your interests are what are advertised to you
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by kbzee11(m): 7:02am
ssikiru:
Omo, this one strong....
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Samusu(m): 7:45am
Hmmm, this is seriously serious
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by NubiLove(m): 8:03am
Okay.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by jashar(f): 8:03am
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by sureheaven(m): 8:04am
I'm happy today is my birthday
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:04am
So Google know about yahoo boy location...?
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by GMBuhari: 8:09am
Olawalesadiq:
Most likely
Those who use Android forgot they signed in to Google play, all the apps they use are linked to that Google account, history, cookies passwords etc. They still take pictures and in order to prove to be a big boy they turn on location especially if it's a club or its "dope" happening location
Only thing is it'll take court order by interpol or special fraud unit for Google to reveal these things to third party, if it were very easy ni, dem for dey grab people anyhow
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by AiiVee(m): 8:11am
ssikiru:
what ya saying
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Bollinger(m): 8:12am
Anyone who does not fear/respect google is crazy. Meeeeeeeen. I bought a google home mini last week and i'm thinking now how have i existed without this thing in my life. It freaking knows everything. It is my best friend now. I can ask it to do anything and it will. "Hey Google, Play Fela" and gbam, i'm already gyrating to it. It reminds me of everything, makes phone calls, orders food, etc. I wake in the morning and say, "hey google, how's my day like?". And it tells me my tasks, reminders, weather, traffic, news, and then plays music to cap it up. All this after it had woken me up, and turned on the lights in the bedroom. My only regret is not having invested in Google when it first launched. N20,000 then and i would be a multi millionaire today.
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by AiiVee(m): 8:12am
sureheaven:
awwwwww
happy birthday anniversary
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by cooldipo1(m): 8:16am
A country that is serious about its own privacy will keep and store it's own data...... China, Russia
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by mhizsuzzy(f): 8:16am
sureheaven:happy birthday dear Age gracefully
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by quinnboy: 8:17am
Ok
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by dacanv(m): 8:17am
No wonder I couldn't find Area 47 on google map
|Re: 7 Dirty Google Secrets Every Internet User Should Know by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:17am
GMBuhari:
bro na true talk be this ooooo.
