Here is a photo of the driver as he returned the wallet to the real owner without taking a dime from it.







As shared by the passenger on twitter:







Forgot my wallet with cash in this guys taxify, he called me to return it the next day due to his trips. No cash was missing. His name is sunny with 08136958282 let's appreciate him. Our leaders ain't close to this.

This is nice. 1 Like 1 Share





buh how much dey d wallet? Good.buh how much dey d wallet? 2 Likes 1 Share

Appreciate him for what? He works at taxify so his traceable. 3 Likes 1 Share

I have a belief that the rotten eggs that still stain our dear country are the government holders. We citizens are getting better by minute.

ebujany:

Appreciate him for what? He works at taxify so his traceable. if he denies it, the passenger can do nothing. Dont be too pessimistic. if he denies it, the passenger can do nothing. Dont be too pessimistic. 13 Likes 1 Share

Cool But No Need Looking For Attention

Normal thing to do, I've returned couple of mobile phone riders forgot in my car.

we still have honest people in Nigeria we still have honest people in Nigeria

Good Citizens that man deserve to be called to Buhari cabinet at least his honest...

which one be the driver? 1 Like

fuckerstard:

Normal thing to do, I've returned couple of mobile phone riders forgot in my car. U be taxi driver? U be taxi driver? 1 Like

GOOD SAMARITAN



Jesus has a crown for you!

The taxi driver try ohhh. For this buhari regime. 3 Likes

A good man.

Paradigme777:

U be taxi driver? He should be He should be 1 Like

ebujany:

Appreciate him for what? He works at taxify so his traceable. What if he claim a passenger must have taken it? What if he claim a passenger must have taken it?





Israeljones:

which one be the driver?



Una no de ever disappoint.



He actually looks better than the customer & that could be his personal car. Was looking out for this;Una no de ever disappoint.He actually looks better than the customer & that could be his personal car.

Nairalandaire:

Good.

buh how much dey d wallet? I'd like to know that also... I'd like to know that also...

It's NT abt taking selfie with him jhoor, appreciate him wehdone sir,it's NT easy

ebujany:

Appreciate him for what? He works at taxify so his traceable.

EdifiedCEO:

d taxi driver must b one of dose jehovah's witnesses d taxi driver must b one of dose jehovah's witnesses 1 Like

Hmmm

wink2015:

GOOD SAMARITAN

Jesus has a crown for you! Those expressions though... Those expressions though...

wink2015:



GOOD SAMARITAN



Jesus has a crown for you! he will be glad to receive the crown he will be glad to receive the crown

how come?

Good samaritan

Niaja na everything we go put for Social media make person steal pencil make he return am them go put am for social media. Naija I hail oh

Israeljones:

which one be the driver?

No name?



Okay , Sunny

Paradigme777:



U be taxi driver?

Yes I am Yes I am