The cause of the fire is yet to be known as of the time of this report.







See photos:



Somebody is destroying some documents. 21 Likes 2 Shares

See how the office slf look dirty 1 Like

Someone's properties

Somebody is destroying some documents.



lol werey lol werey

They have come again this year to destroy documents. 2 Likes

Naija demons at work 1 Like

Na so 20mil $ loss

oga don chop money

Na was oo, should I say that nemesis has caught up with them abi another deliberate plan. I don't trust these customs people one bit.

Somebody don hammer this new year!

Na cover up jor....... awon oloshi

These unintelligent FG workers steal and burn the rest. Unfortunately, they're protected by their more corrupt superiors..



How many State Government offices have suffered from fire incidences?



Those in Lagos are the most notorious. There's hardly any Federal building in Lagos these criminals haven't burnt. See the amount of FG properties that have been burnt in Lagos alone:



Republic building -Marina Lagos;

NECOM -House;

NEPA -Headquarter Marina Lagos;

NITEL -building Lagos;

Defense Headquarters Lagos;

NITEL - Exchange Ikeja Lagos;

Ministry of Education Lagos;

NEMA building, Lagos;

Federal Secretariat, Lagos;

1004 Housing Estate Lagos;

Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos

Printing and Minting Office, Victoria Island.





They confiscated some goods, shared most of it among themselves, burnt a little and called the Fire Service to salvage the rest. In this case, this fire was quickly brought under control because they didn't expect the Lagos State Fire Service to come so fast. They though they're incompetent lots like the Federal Fire Service. 6 Likes

Hope it is not for cover up.





Five trucks and other properties worth millions of naira have on Thursday been destroyed by a fire outbreak which occurred at the Nigerian customs warehouse located at Ikeja, Lagos.







The cause of the fire is yet to be known as of the time of this report.







See photos:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-fire-outbreak-at-ikeja-customs.html





I posted this news first but my own was not pushed to the front page.....you guyz are playing ojoro Lalasticala

Hmm.... They had to burn the trucks after the properties has been shared..... Custom Custom

Destroying evidence

They can't impound my car and go free na Fai burn them..







Second hand Rolls Royce for sale lol...

Fire fire eh, if you no get money hind your face

Fire juz dey evrywr na wao









Even for igando side one psp truck catch fire too





For egbeda side one building catch fire na wao





Weytn dey xup

Which Yoruba Man Did You Seize His Goods.?

Evidences are being wiped off with some colleral damages.

See how the office slf look dirty

I posted this news first but my own was not pushed to the front page.....you guyz are playing ojoro Lalasticala



Have you appeased the god of front page? If you haven't tie a red and white cloth with a snake around your neck and dance around a junction by 7pm. Don't forget to post the pics for confirmation. Have you appeased the god of front page? If you haven't tie a red and white cloth with a snake around your neck and dance around a junction by 7pm. Don't forget to post the pics for confirmation.

Hmmm

Headquarters of wickedness



Burn to ashes

Im more impressed there are firetrucks present

I posted this news first but my own was not pushed to the front page.....you guyz are playing ojoro Lalasticala





So you cant spell the mods name and you want front page..



So you cant spell the mods name and you want front page..

Somebody have chop money �