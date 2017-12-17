₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 5:42pm
Five trucks and other properties worth millions of naira have on Thursday been destroyed by a fire outbreak which occurred at the Nigerian customs warehouse located at Ikeja, Lagos.
The cause of the fire is yet to be known as of the time of this report.
See photos:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-fire-outbreak-at-ikeja-customs.html
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by elChapo1: 5:48pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by philGeo(m): 5:54pm
Somebody is destroying some documents.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by djakinwande(m): 7:31pm
See how the office slf look dirty
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by adekanmbi1986(m): 7:31pm
Someone's properties
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Bonjoro: 7:31pm
philGeo:
lol werey
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Charles4075(m): 7:32pm
They have come again this year to destroy documents.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 7:32pm
Naija demons at work
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by iamJ(m): 7:32pm
Na so 20mil $ loss
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by seuncyber(m): 7:32pm
oga don chop money
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Darkseid(m): 7:33pm
Na was oo, should I say that nemesis has caught up with them abi another deliberate plan. I don't trust these customs people one bit.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 7:33pm
Somebody don hammer this new year!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by miikyphil(m): 7:33pm
Na cover up jor....... awon oloshi
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by shonnaa: 7:33pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 7:33pm
These unintelligent FG workers steal and burn the rest. Unfortunately, they're protected by their more corrupt superiors..
How many State Government offices have suffered from fire incidences?
Those in Lagos are the most notorious. There's hardly any Federal building in Lagos these criminals haven't burnt. See the amount of FG properties that have been burnt in Lagos alone:
Republic building -Marina Lagos;
NECOM -House;
NEPA -Headquarter Marina Lagos;
NITEL -building Lagos;
Defense Headquarters Lagos;
NITEL - Exchange Ikeja Lagos;
Ministry of Education Lagos;
NEMA building, Lagos;
Federal Secretariat, Lagos;
1004 Housing Estate Lagos;
Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos
Printing and Minting Office, Victoria Island.
They confiscated some goods, shared most of it among themselves, burnt a little and called the Fire Service to salvage the rest. In this case, this fire was quickly brought under control because they didn't expect the Lagos State Fire Service to come so fast. They though they're incompetent lots like the Federal Fire Service.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:34pm
Hope it is not for cover up.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Nicklybrown77: 7:34pm
I posted this news first but my own was not pushed to the front page.....you guyz are playing ojoro Lalasticala
MissEdified:
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by PsalmieD(m): 7:35pm
Hmm.... They had to burn the trucks after the properties has been shared..... Custom Custom
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Tomoyayi(m): 7:35pm
Destroying evidence
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by benjamin007: 7:35pm
They can't impound my car and go free na Fai burn them..
Second hand Rolls Royce for sale lol...
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by JERRYABC2(m): 7:36pm
Fire fire eh, if you no get money hind your face
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by johnstar(m): 7:36pm
Fire juz dey evrywr na wao
Even for igando side one psp truck catch fire too
For egbeda side one building catch fire na wao
Weytn dey xup
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by ztanleechima(m): 7:36pm
Which Yoruba Man Did You Seize His Goods.?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Jabioro: 7:37pm
Evidences are being wiped off with some colleral damages.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by brendan007: 7:38pm
djakinwande:So you mean you can see the office from where you are?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by Darkseid(m): 7:38pm
Nicklybrown77:Have you appeased the god of front page? If you haven't tie a red and white cloth with a snake around your neck and dance around a junction by 7pm. Don't forget to post the pics for confirmation.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by elibest360(m): 7:38pm
Hmmm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:39pm
Headquarters of wickedness
Burn to ashes
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by AnthonyAk(m): 7:40pm
Im more impressed there are firetrucks present
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by iswallker(m): 7:41pm
Nicklybrown77:
So you cant spell the mods name and you want front page..
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 7:42pm
Somebody have chop money �
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Ikeja Customs Office (Photos) by cetzak: 7:42pm
Yes.Senate committee were to visit Customs Warehouses.This is an attempt to cover up seizures diverted
