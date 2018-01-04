₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:50pm
A nine-year-old girl was killed after after being bitten on the index finger by a cobra as she slept in Thailand.
Prapawee Prawat went to sleep on a mattress laid out on the concrete floor of her family home in Surat Thani, Thailand, at 7.30pm on Tuesday night.
Her family walked in on Wednesday morning to find her lifeless body lying near the deadly two-metre snake.
Prapawee's grandmother Lung Chu, 70, walked in to wake her up but found her unresponsive wearing her yellow football shirt.
Police and rescue workers arrived and noticed a small swollen red bite mark on her finger.
They then discovered the two-metre-long cobra under the bed.
Residents battered the deadly black reptile to death before Prapawee was taken to hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm her cause of death.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5234801/Girl-9-dies-bitten-finger-COBRA.html
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:51pm
Her devastated grandmother said: 'Prapawee went to sleep and I went to wake her up for school.'
She was not moving or breathing and I called for help.
'She lives we me and her great-grandmother, because her parents separated.'
I don't know how it happened.
We have never seen snakes before in the house.
I am heartbroken.
I wish it could have been me instead.
She is so young.
Police said they believed that Prapawee had been dead for around eight hours before she was discovered.
Major General Natakorn Meenim from the Chaiburi district police station said:
'Police were notified at 7.40am that a young girl had died in the house without knowing the cause.'
Officers were dispatched to investigate along with the Faith Rescue Foundation.
'There were no signs of the girl being abused but on her right index finger was a bite mark.
The cobra of a length of more than two metres was found curled under the mattress.
She was taken to Chaiburi hospital but it is assumed that she died from being bitten by the cobra.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:53pm
FTC
RIP girl.. Till we meet to part no more.
And an autopsy has to be carried out someone might have dropped in the cobra to cover up a murder (too much Hollywood)
In other news.
Explorers threads + Snake news = The odds of this thread making front page is 1.01.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Kingstel: 5:55pm
Oh Lord, that poor innocent girl.
A beautiful Sony Bravia LCD tv 24" for sale in Abuja. Reach me for pics and price via PMs.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by olureignforever: 5:57pm
So sad, RIP angel
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by profmsboi(m): 5:59pm
RIP girl...
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by sorextee(m): 6:03pm
Eyahh
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by tsamson(m): 6:05pm
Na wa oo
Meanwhile, lalasticlala right now..
Somebody should borrow me a meme
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by chrisley(m): 6:08pm
Dis creepy creature gives me de creeps.. nysc in gombe was hell on earth cos of sporadic snakes intrusion in our logde
Am not a fan of animal brutality but I don't mind snakes been butchered to extinction
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Tobitrueman(m): 6:13pm
alexistaiwo:
Countdown, 5,4,3,
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by neloyah(f): 6:17pm
Ohh no! Glad they caught the damned snake..
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Goahead(m): 6:35pm
Damn it! Look at the forest around that rickety hut they're living in
They're lucky pythons haven't invaded them.
RIP girl
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by hidhrhis(m): 6:37pm
the family killed the girl
can't u see the thick trees surrounding the house like they are living in the forest ....u better go and cut all those trees or else na python go come visit u again
rip to d poor gal
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:38pm
So sad,sorry to her family.
RIP GIRL.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 6:38pm
Tragic
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:04pm
So sad rip to the little girl
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Meel: 7:09pm
Where are the animal right activists, A human life is worth a trillion Snakes.
Am of the opinion that all creepy dangerous animal seen in human neighborhood should be killed. That Lady might have changed the world.
May these breed of snake kill all snake activist.
Amen
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 7:36pm
Snake and wota too plenty 4 Asia and Australia
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:37pm
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 7:37pm
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 7:37pm
Mtchew so sad
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 7:38pm
O boy.
The hustle for front page is real oooo.
I booked this space forgetting that I was the first person to comment on this same thread earlier.
In other news.
On behalf of all Chelsea fans.
Who has any striker he or she is not using?
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 7:38pm
And some people on here will be claiming animal right activist when people kill snakes that trespasses into your premises
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 7:38pm
And some ignorant donkeys will be here forming "Snake Activist of Nairaland"
Kill a snake before it kills you.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:39pm
lala U see ursef
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Kennylash11(m): 7:40pm
Funny enough. They won't kill that snake oh I trust Nigerians food don dey ground. RIP
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 7:40pm
I’m sure lala is not in support of these
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by shonnaa: 7:40pm
This is so saddening
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by LustreChris(m): 7:41pm
RIP
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by Oxster(m): 7:41pm
Her family walked in on Wednesday morning to find her lifeless body lying near the deadly two-metre snake
So after de snake attacked her,The snake also Died?
I don't believe that poo
|Re: 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) by elibest360(m): 7:41pm
Lala will not like this
