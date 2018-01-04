Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 9-Year-Old Girl Bitten To Death By A Cobra On Her Bed In Thailand (Photos) (10198 Views)

Prapawee Prawat went to sleep on a mattress laid out on the concrete floor of her family home in Surat Thani, Thailand, at 7.30pm on Tuesday night.



Her family walked in on Wednesday morning to find her lifeless body lying near the deadly two-metre snake.





Prapawee's grandmother Lung Chu, 70, walked in to wake her up but found her unresponsive wearing her yellow football shirt.



Police and rescue workers arrived and noticed a small swollen red bite mark on her finger.



They then discovered the two-metre-long cobra under the bed.



Residents battered the deadly black reptile to death before Prapawee was taken to hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm her cause of death.









Her devastated grandmother said: 'Prapawee went to sleep and I went to wake her up for school.'



She was not moving or breathing and I called for help.



'She lives we me and her great-grandmother, because her parents separated.'



I don't know how it happened.



We have never seen snakes before in the house.



I am heartbroken.



I wish it could have been me instead.



She is so young.









Police said they believed that Prapawee had been dead for around eight hours before she was discovered.



Major General Natakorn Meenim from the Chaiburi district police station said:



'Police were notified at 7.40am that a young girl had died in the house without knowing the cause.'



Officers were dispatched to investigate along with the Faith Rescue Foundation.





'There were no signs of the girl being abused but on her right index finger was a bite mark.



The cobra of a length of more than two metres was found curled under the mattress.



She was taken to Chaiburi hospital but it is assumed that she died from being bitten by the cobra. 1 Share

FTC



RIP girl.. Till we meet to part no more.







And an autopsy has to be carried out someone might have dropped in the cobra to cover up a murder (too much Hollywood)





In other news.

Explorers threads + Snake news = The odds of this thread making front page is 1.01. 13 Likes 1 Share







So sad, RIP angel 1 Like

RIP girl... 2 Likes

Eyahh

Na wa oo







Meanwhile, lalasticlala right now..

Somebody should borrow me a meme

Dis creepy creature gives me de creeps.. nysc in gombe was hell on earth cos of sporadic snakes intrusion in our logde



Am not a fan of animal brutality but I don't mind snakes been butchered to extinction 6 Likes 1 Share

Countdown, 5,4,3, Countdown, 5,4,3,

Ohh no! Glad they caught the damned snake..



They're lucky pythons haven't invaded them.



RIP girl Damn it! Look at the forest around that rickety hut they're living inThey're lucky pythons haven't invaded them.RIP girl 3 Likes

the family killed the girl

can't u see the thick trees surrounding the house like they are living in the forest ....u better go and cut all those trees or else na python go come visit u again

rip to d poor gal







So sad,sorry to her family.



RIP GIRL. So sad,sorry to her family.RIP GIRL.

Tragic

So sad rip to the little girl

Where are the animal right activists, A human life is worth a trillion Snakes.





Am of the opinion that all creepy dangerous animal seen in human neighborhood should be killed. That Lady might have changed the world.





May these breed of snake kill all snake activist.



Amen 6 Likes

Snake and wota too plenty 4 Asia and Australia

Mtchew so sad 1 Like

O boy.

The hustle for front page is real oooo.

I booked this space forgetting that I was the first person to comment on this same thread earlier.





In other news.

On behalf of all Chelsea fans.

Who has any striker he or she is not using?

And some people on here will be claiming animal right activist when people kill snakes that trespasses into your premises 1 Like

And some ignorant donkeys will be here forming "Snake Activist of Nairaland"









Kill a snake before it kills you. 1 Like

lala U see ursef

Funny enough. They won't kill that snake oh I trust Nigerians food don dey ground. RIP

I’m sure lala is not in support of these

This is so saddening

RIP

Her family walked in on Wednesday morning to find her lifeless body lying near the deadly two-metre snake



So after de snake attacked her,The snake also Died?



I don't believe that poo So after de snake attacked her,The snake also Died?I don't believe that poo