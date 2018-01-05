Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / How Caan I Save This Year To Build My House Too (3888 Views)

good day nairalanders happy new year to everyone iin the house

please i need an advice i am 24 year old i work i school and ihave some responsibility on me such as taking care of my mum becausee of her condition she doesnt work she is an elderly woman and i have a sister too who lost her husband and she has kids and she is being maltreated so we all stay together she is currently not working

my new year plan was to get a plot of land and start building but all this on a 60,000 naira salary please help me how can i save to build my own house i want to get married before 28 and i dont want a rented apartment even if its mortgage i dont mind thanks 4 Likes

Question for u?



What type of house (4bed room etc)?

Did u have a land?



After answering those above questions...



Back to biz....





You have to start small small.



1. Buy trip of sand (N8000) and 5 cement(N20,000).



2. Call for block mould...(N10,000)



3. You help with water.



Total spend 38 to 40k...



Then use the 20k and buy food stuff in bulk..



Repeat the above mentioned for 5months then start planning for foundation...



Hope it helps 41 Likes 1 Share

whao love this

All is well.. 1 Like

You can. Just a matter of time, discipline & sacrifice.

Marooh already gave good tips.



My tip would be to save aggressively.



If you can put 30K aside every month for 6 months, begin with that.



It would be much easier if you can get a free family land to build on. Build small, no elaborate columns and designs. You can do those in the future.



But better if you can earn extra money on the side. Like just 20k extra a month. 5 Likes 1 Share

Am not an hypocrite i will surely tell you what u need to hear.......

Even if you are on a salary scale of 100k, it will still be difficult with all the responsibilities u mentioned u take of. Am a student and i still find it very difficult to depend on 20k salary, talkless of you, mother and sister on 30k,all in the name of saving. See what will be will be, in life we acquire certain things at a particular time, u don't have to starve ur mother and sister all in the name of building.

Assuming u saving 30k every months, that's 360k a year.

An average plot of land now is around 300-800k

U acquire the land for 300k, remain 60k bal, then u saved again for another year 360k added to the previous bal, that's 420k

Then u start foundation little by little. To achieve all this it might take u a period of 4-5yrs.

Do you now think it's feasible to depends on 30k salary during this period?







My best advice save 20k every month and invest in a business that will give you return every month, such returns can now be used to build. More also I expect you to build ur education first then pray and see how fast u would build in just 5months 13 Likes

Look for alternative source of income and discipline yourself





Then if you are in Lagos, I will suggest you all relocate out of the city to the suburb or Ibadan. Teachers that build their home on this kind of salary do so for a long period of time and take loan from cooperative 4 Likes

Did you know how much solid concrete it takes to build a foundation (not even putting the landscape in consideration)



OP listen, I'll have to be real with you instead of giving you false motivations that will make you feel depressed when you can't meet up with your hopes when the year ends.



if you want to build a house, it is nothing you can do within a year based on 60k salary and that much responsibilities (breadwinner of the family)



Go invest in some business and double up your income then you can come back to talk about building a house



With this trash you typed here, it is very obvious you never built an hut before. What in the name of fück? You sound so ridiculous right now dude

Put ur money in a piggy bank

Use bear-bear bank

Stop dreaming n start being realistic.



You cannot save to build your house this year. Even in 4yrs time, it's an impossible mission except you're given a huge monetarily loan, you earn like 400k/month, or you indulge in acts like yahoo, yahoo+, yahoo÷, yahoo!, Yahoo×, yahoo√ etc



Stop dreaming n start being realistic.

You cannot save to build your house this year. Even in 4yrs time, it's an impossible mission except you're given a huge monetarily loan, you earn like 400k/month, or you indulge in acts like yahoo, yahoo+, yahoo÷, yahoo!, Yahoo×, yahoo√ etc

Thanks

bro, u are strong. with all those responsibilities. u can achieve ur set dream/goal, God strengthen u.

wait till your sister has a job, it already too much for you alone



haba

wait till your sister has a job, it already too much for you alone



haba 1 Like

Okay.

Draw your plan..Be determined and focused.. 2 Likes



.



Your profile says turn 4k into million, turn ur 60k into billion nah...





What do u want us to believe, are u 24year old or u r married, ur lies r hunting u

. U can't save to build house cos u cant have money nd starve urself,it's God that build house for people but start by buying a land first, I hope u get d logic..

You can. Just a matter of time, discipline & sacrifice.

Marooh already gave good tips.



My tip would be to save aggressively.



If you can put 30K aside every month for 6 months, begin with that.



It would be much easier if you can get a free family land to build on. Build small, no elaborate columns and designs. You can do those in the future.



But better if you can earn extra money on the side. Like just 20k extra a month.



Guy Dis advice, you still never know if he has a land... Guy Dis advice, you still never know if he has a land...

Sell your Papa house, use the money and build your own .. No stress....... Biko. Sell your Papa house, use the money and build your own .. No stress....... Biko.

U cant .



with that responsibility on your neck? 60k is too small to feed your household, buy land and build a house. You can invest your money first and let it grow before planning to build.

My advice to you, use the money to start a business and change your condition first. Building on the salary will definitely ground you finally. Don't bound yourself 2 Likes

You're not being realistic.

This is a strong one.

First work towards getting your sister engaged in something that would earn her income as that will reduce the financial burden on you. 1 Like

Go get a big kolo; but the most important thing to save more is cutting short some unnecessary spending on material things. E.g. Aso ebi, getting the latest brand of gadgets, cut philandering from your budget this year as well. Lastly, don't impress anyone to show how blessed that you're. Shalom.

lol, 60k? except you plan to spend the whole 60k for the project, then maybe in 50 years time you can build a one room & parlor flat.



let assume a room & parlor is 2,000,000 and land 1,000,000 all together 3,000,000 in a remote area.



now 3,000,000 ÷ 50,000 = 60.



that's automatically 60 months if everything should remain the same. we are not even talking of inflation. generally speaking i don't think its possible but only if you can live outside that salary maybe 5 years minimum. and that years will doubled or tripled if its 3 or more room flat.



i know you are inspired because of a thread that made front page late December last year. 1 Like

Building house nt a joke base on price of building materials, ur income must high and spend less,

Piggy bank. Make it 6k everyday.

You will have to do it gradually. Get the land first, then you can talk of building..





