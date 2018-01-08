₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,302 members, 4,012,057 topics. Date: Monday, 08 January 2018 at 08:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers (2807 Views)
Company Forces Chinese Employees To Drink Toilet Water For Not Meeting Target / How Much Does Shoprite Pay Its Employees? / 10 Jobs That Make Nigerian Employees Wear Tattered Outfits (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by BrandSpurNG: 7:57am On Jan 05
Employees join companies but leave managers. A Gallup poll of more 1 million employed U.S. workers concluded that the No. 1 reason people quit their jobs is a bad boss or immediate supervisor. 75% of workers who voluntarily left their jobs did so because of their bosses and not the position itself.
In spite of how good a job may be, people will quit if the reporting relationship is not healthy. “People leave managers not companies…in the end, turnover is mostly a manager issue.”
￼
Here are the four types of bad bosses that make employees want to quit companies:
1) “Marionette” – In an age of uncertainty, many managers are yielding to this trap of just playing it safe to preserve their position and privileges. They just follow orders. They never stand up for their team or question policies. They are mere puppets and exude no loyalty to employees. A lack of integrity in a manager can make an employee lose passion for the job.
” Respect is how to treat everyone, not just those you want to impress.” ~Richard Branson
2) “King Kong” – Some managers when they reach the top immediately forget where they came from. These type of managers possess a superiority complex and like to draw the distinction between management and staff. It is dreadful to work under a manager who is more worried about pushing their weight around than building relationships. Great leaders don’t talk down to their employees or make them feel inferior. Respect is a must.
3) “Superman” – They think the organization revolves around them. Some start behaving like they are the owners of the company. This trap includes making all of the decisions solo, ignoring feedback and taking the credit. When employees don’t feel appreciated, morale and engagement plummets.
” Leaders who don’t listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say.” ~Andy Stanley
4) “Taskmaster” – Their sole focus is on the bottom line. Continuously drilling employees is a sure way make them unhappy at work. Micromanagement suffocates, demoralizes and kills creativity. If you hired someone, it means you believe they are capable of doing the job. A manager’s job is to motivate and provide guidance and support. It’s not constantly monitoring an employee’s every movement.
A bad boss creates fear and makes work drudgery. Studies show having a bad boss raises a worker’s chance of having a heart attack by as much as 60 percent. What was it about a bad manager that increased the risk of heart disease? The stress and anxiety caused by unfeasible targets, lack of support, unfair practices and threats of punishment.
I received this email from Steve:
“I got a call my wife had been in a serious car accident. I told my boss I needed to leave immediately. He asked me to give him 10 more minutes. I was so disappointed because he could have covered for me. I come in early. I leave late. I hardly take any sick leave and that was the response I got from him? I looked at him and walked straight out the door. My relationship with my manager went south after that. I started planning my exit strategy and within 3 months, I quit.”
When you go beyond the call of duty for your employer, and they respond with inflexibility during your time of need, the relationship at that exact moment is lost.
Bad bosses are the No. 1 cause of unhappiness at work. People see the company only through their immediate boss. Employees know when they are on shaky ground. A manager who keeps throwing employees under the bus will create an atmosphere of anxiety and distrust. A recent study says that 56% of employees would turn down a 10% raise to stay with a great boss.Treat employees fairly, reward them for their hard work and they will give 110%.
There are too many individuals in positions who abuse their power. This is why good employees quit jobs. A culture of blaming, punishment, inflexibility, and insensitivity only pushes people away. Employees want managers who are leaders. Managers who will inspire them, who are fair and honest and will stand up for their team.
I have seen too many exceptional employees become disheartened, stop caring, and just go through the motions until they find another job. Managers, please use the human-to-human approach when dealing with employees. It’s people you are dealing with and not just a statistic on a graph. Get to know your people, meet them where they are and be flexible. You can’t buy loyalty but you can earn it. If you want loyal employees – Treat your people well!
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/employees-dont-leave-companies-they-leave-managers/
4 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by Samyj247: 11:03am On Jan 05
my boss is wicked. he pretends as if he likes u but will finish u at ur back....
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by postbox: 7:02am
Samyj247:
Naso
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by MrHistorian: 7:24am
Upon all. . . .They will still not pay you on time.
1 Like
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by jeeqaa7(m): 7:25am
Y
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by yomalex(m): 7:25am
hmm
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by Suprnov3r(m): 7:25am
In Nigeria employees join companies and leave salaries
If you like have the best management, as soon as a staff sees a better paying job... E don vamoose
11 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by yeyerolling: 7:26am
In nigeria where the manager is the company nko aka one man business
1 Like
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by SurePresident: 7:26am
Don't allow this Opportunity to pass you by again! As long as People eat food, the World needs Caterers. Don't be jobless in 2018. Mama Exotic is currently offering Free New Year Trainings in Abuja, don't miss it! Exotic Cake Baking, Wedding Outdoor Catering, Smoodie Production, Delicious Local Meals, Hotel Food Supplying, Interior Decor, Event Management, etc... Give your Sisters her number, they need this opportunity. Save and Contact O7O69 1 912 22
1 Like
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by Gkay1(m): 7:26am
no problem
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by paymentvoucher: 7:27am
I will never in my life work in an organisation whose activities are run by one man(No Board Member).
Please don't ask me why.
3 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by bigerboy200: 7:29am
TRUE.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by priiince: 7:29am
True to an extent... Will leave my current job next year as I decided to spend 5years then quit to work for myself.
3 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by BackToLife: 7:29am
Very useful info, thanks so much for sharing.
SurePresident:
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:29am
Hmmmnr
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by Talk2Bella(f): 7:35am
forget all these wansssss, the average mind of a Nigerian is to work and get paid, then the asslickin, then the backbittin, then the envy, jealousy, your supervisor refusing to pass your ideas to your boss, then when your boss asks why didn't u do it this way he hurriedly points to you and says its ur fault see ehn the nigerian worksphere is an Amazon jungle only the smart survive
9 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by careytommy7(m): 7:37am
I saw a quote that perfectly explains this....at least, it did for me.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by mrlaw93(m): 7:38am
This article is just worth the time..
2 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by Cally01(m): 7:40am
Talk2Bella:
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by eezeribe(m): 7:43am
In Nigeria,employees leave small salaries for bigger salaries...
However,Nigerian employees and emloyers are among the worst,most uncultured and unethical in the world,due to the fact that Nigerian citizens are among the most uncivil in the whole world....
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by slimmax(m): 7:45am
I can relate to this
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by albacete(m): 7:52am
Relatable
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by Durchmann(m): 7:55am
Same reason I quit my job some months back.
My boss was a typical example of a cross between the No. 2 and No. 3 Categories. I had to quit because my boss was obviously undermining my performance while pretending to be nice in my face. Suggestions were turned down at a 95% rate and this wasn't fair at all, coupled with the fact that I had been in the job 5 years before he joined.
Managers do determine if employees stay or leave.
This is a worthwhile read.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by ultron12345: 7:57am
Nigerian employees are d worst in the world, they don't care about their company, just their salary. Once they a job that will add one naira yo their salary, they're gone.
.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by frenzyduchess(f): 7:59am
The truth is no boss wants you to be better than them, they will do all they can to make you think they are doing you a favor by hiring you. I am waiting for the day I tell my boss I am quitting, that man is so self centered and abusive, the worse part is he talks polite to people in his class and treats his workers like trash.
One man business is the worse place to get a job
1 Like
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by AntiWailer: 8:02am
They leave useless companies too
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by AntiWailer: 8:02am
frenzyduchess:
Not true. Not all bosses.
Though one man business is a no no for me.
I will rather be the 1 man who owns the business.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by KevMitnick: 8:04am
ultron12345:Bad boss alert. You my friend, are the subject of the article.
4 Likes
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by xclntmoda(f): 8:05am
Seriously,d so called HODs really make work tiring,giving u tasks they can't even try.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by OKorowanta: 8:06am
95% true.
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by comshots(m): 8:17am
My company didn't pay staff December salaries.There was no Christmas bonus and gifts whatsoever.Moral is low.I am quitting this January.
1 Like
|Re: Employees Don’t Leave Companies, They Leave Managers by frenzyduchess(f): 8:18am
AntiWailer:majority are jerks and bullies, they want you to sacrifice what they can't do for their own business just because they are paying you. They over work you and subtly make you do things that are not even in your job description for them.
1 Like
50k Monthly Salary For York Masters Degree Holder ? / Top 10 Brand Wars That Will Dominate Corporate Nigeria In 2013 / Need May 2010 Diet ICAN Exam Time Table Now.pls Send
Viewing this topic: 1Sharon(f), OmniSparrow, Freshwhyte(m), Olasultan(m), VEE2010(m), PatrickOkunima(m), Piedpiper(m), youngdee168(m), Fosha, Ceazario, arthurous(m), GuidoVanRossum, brightestjames, terrificjoe(m), ebunuprecious, ifeanyija(m), Comoteye, NaijaMutant(f), willibounce1(m), Surfboard(m), Mbkite(m), Chiccly(f), jodisown(m), Skywalker5(m), buJu234, Kalapizim(m), Ickes and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13