



'Yesterday I met with Kufre Nnah. His story literally made my day. This is a guy who runs 4 first class barbing saloons in Nigeria, including one in Lekki.



He has barbed the hair of any celebrity you can think of including Timaya, WhizKid, Davido, Ighalo, Dbanj, DonJazzy.the list goes on. Think of them!



This is the guy who is flown in a private jet to cut the hair of the Senate President.



Kufre traveled to Lagos with just N5,000 and a desire to succeed. When I asked him what was the one thing that was the secret of his success, he simply replied, "Focus".



He was an apprentice for 7 years and started his barbing saloon in 2012. Today he has 40 employees in 4 locations. His businesses averages N500,000 minimum daily.



Who says you can't be a barber and become a millionaire? When I asked him how many shops he intends to have in the nearest future, he said 100'





Source: As shared by George Essien......'Yesterday I met with Kufre Nnah. His story literally made my day. This is a guy who runs 4 first class barbing saloons in Nigeria, including one in Lekki.He has barbed the hair of any celebrity you can think of including Timaya, WhizKid, Davido, Ighalo, Dbanj, DonJazzy.the list goes on. Think of them!This is the guy who is flown in a private jet to cut the hair of the Senate President.Kufre traveled to Lagos with just N5,000 and a desire to succeed. When I asked him what was the one thing that was the secret of his success, he simply replied, "Focus".He was an apprentice for 7 years and started his barbing saloon in 2012. Today he has 40 employees in 4 locations. His businesses averages N500,000 minimum daily.Who says you can't be a barber and become a millionaire? When I asked him how many shops he intends to have in the nearest future, he said 100'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/man-narrates-inspiring-story-of-barber.html?m=1 15 Likes 6 Shares