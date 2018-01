Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) (27550 Views)

Pretty Female Barber At A Lagos Saloon (Photos) / Kehinde Onaopemipo Adeola, Female Barber In Abuja (Photos) / Benue Female Barber, Sewe Kristina, Who Gives Men Clean Haircuts (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Yesterday I met with Kufre Nnah. His story literally made my day. This is a guy who runs 4 first class barbing saloons in Nigeria, including one in Lekki.



He has barbed the hair of any celebrity you can think of including Timaya, WhizKid, Davido, Ighalo, Dbanj, DonJazzy.the list goes on. Think of them!



This is the guy who is flown in a private jet to cut the hair of the Senate President.



Kufre traveled to Lagos with just N5,000 and a desire to succeed. When I asked him what was the one thing that was the secret of his success, he simply replied, "Focus".



He was an apprentice for 7 years and started his barbing saloon in 2012. Today he has 40 employees in 4 locations. His businesses averages N500,000 minimum daily.



Who says you can't be a barber and become a millionaire? When I asked him how many shops he intends to have in the nearest future, he said 100'





Source: As shared by George Essien......'Yesterday I met with Kufre Nnah. His story literally made my day. This is a guy who runs 4 first class barbing saloons in Nigeria, including one in Lekki.He has barbed the hair of any celebrity you can think of including Timaya, WhizKid, Davido, Ighalo, Dbanj, DonJazzy.the list goes on. Think of them!This is the guy who is flown in a private jet to cut the hair of the Senate President.Kufre traveled to Lagos with just N5,000 and a desire to succeed. When I asked him what was the one thing that was the secret of his success, he simply replied, "Focus".He was an apprentice for 7 years and started his barbing saloon in 2012. Today he has 40 employees in 4 locations. His businesses averages N500,000 minimum daily.Who says you can't be a barber and become a millionaire? When I asked him how many shops he intends to have in the nearest future, he said 100'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/man-narrates-inspiring-story-of-barber.html?m=1 15 Likes 6 Shares

Good for him 3 Likes





Just because a guy made it doing music beat (bitcoin)



Tomorrow now all this bitcoin master will change it to barbcoin Alaye double ur hustle ADYHJust because a guy made it doing music beat (bitcoin)Tomorrow now all this bitcoin master will change it to 18 Likes

That's good





One thing I have noticed about success is the type of friends you keep.



True friends can help you succeed, while fake friends will run you down.



These are the types of friends to avoid this 2018



Read and be wise!



#Bush wowOne thing I have noticed about success is the type of friends you keep.True friends can help you succeed, while fake friends will run you down.Read and be wise!#Bush 31 Likes 2 Shares









∆ Hardwork pays!!



Pray hard!! Work your way up!!! ∆ 3 Likes





Yet,his own hair looks bushy and unkempt.



And you think this is normal?? He barbs celebrities' hair,politicians' hair and many others.He owns about 4 shops in Lekki and has over 40 employees.Yet,his own hair looks bushy and unkempt.And you think this is normal?? 93 Likes 6 Shares

Well-done 1 Like







Who has his phone number?







I just want to "re-touch" my hair





12 Likes

Good one

I noticed one thing written up there, he was an apprentice for 7 years, he worked hard, served, learnt things, understood the business before going out on his own and he made it.



Something not common these days, lack of diligence. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Inspiring..

it took me 30 minutes to figure out this caption 1 Like

Nice one

OrestesDante:









∆ Hardwork pays!!



Pray hard!! ∆







1st time in history that OrestesDante is not frowning





14 Likes 2 Shares

Lies.

This Guy is a yahoo boy.

Alhajikuipid.blogspot.com

wizkid's nude

And you think say na ordinary hand? oghume is involved. 6 Likes 2 Shares

2018...my year

Wow 1 Like

Barbing is just d one we know he may have other biz intrests



To make 500k from 4 shops a day doesn't sound so real cos this celebs don't go to barb every day and how much is the minimum for barbing In Lagos can it be 5k so do the plus and minus to 500k 20 Likes 3 Shares

no problem

OrestesDante:









∆ Hardwork pays!!



Pray hard!! ∆

. Hard work of scamming people? . Hard work of scamming people? 1 Like

Despise not the day of little beginning. 1 Like

Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John

Massive BlackTrib3. 2 Likes

Can he barb my armpit?

How much 1 Like

500k daily? alrite









Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys 1 Like

Private jet to go barb a senate President when clipper is just 7k?



Chai, there's so much waste in our governance. 13 Likes

Wait!!! So yhu mean this guy flies a private jet? Issorite continue

observing comments

okay.

Wow, so inspirational. This proves that any good skill u learn and stick to it will eventually be rewarded with success. People who can't learn a trade, go to school. People who can't go to school, learn a trade. We should all be doing something. But if na yahoo, me no get mouth for that one o, na em sabi.

But this guy never barb my hair b4 na.

He may, someday.

Let him double his hustle. 2 Likes