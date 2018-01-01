₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:49pm
As shared by George Essien......
'Yesterday I met with Kufre Nnah. His story literally made my day. This is a guy who runs 4 first class barbing saloons in Nigeria, including one in Lekki.
He has barbed the hair of any celebrity you can think of including Timaya, WhizKid, Davido, Ighalo, Dbanj, DonJazzy.the list goes on. Think of them!
This is the guy who is flown in a private jet to cut the hair of the Senate President.
Kufre traveled to Lagos with just N5,000 and a desire to succeed. When I asked him what was the one thing that was the secret of his success, he simply replied, "Focus".
He was an apprentice for 7 years and started his barbing saloon in 2012. Today he has 40 employees in 4 locations. His businesses averages N500,000 minimum daily.
Who says you can't be a barber and become a millionaire? When I asked him how many shops he intends to have in the nearest future, he said 100'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/man-narrates-inspiring-story-of-barber.html?m=1
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by RustyRex007(m): 4:51pm
Good for him
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by marooh: 4:57pm
Alaye double ur hustle ADYH
Just because a guy made it doing music beat (bitcoin)
Tomorrow now all this bitcoin master will change it to barbcoin
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 5:22pm
That's good
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 5:22pm
wow
One thing I have noticed about success is the type of friends you keep.
True friends can help you succeed, while fake friends will run you down.
These are the types of friends to avoid this 2018
Read and be wise!
#Bush
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:36pm
∆ Hardwork pays!!
Pray hard!! Work your way up!!! ∆
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by MrHistorian: 6:30pm
He barbs celebrities' hair,politicians' hair and many others.He owns about 4 shops in Lekki and has over 40 employees.
Yet,his own hair looks bushy and unkempt.
And you think this is normal??
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by elantraceey(f): 6:31pm
Well-done
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:31pm
Who has his phone number?
I just want to "re-touch" my hair
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Crixina(f): 6:31pm
Good one
I noticed one thing written up there, he was an apprentice for 7 years, he worked hard, served, learnt things, understood the business before going out on his own and he made it.
Something not common these days, lack of diligence.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by squsam(m): 6:31pm
Inspiring..
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Hollawaley(m): 6:32pm
it took me 30 minutes to figure out this caption
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by koolgee(m): 6:32pm
Nice one
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:32pm
OrestesDante:
1st time in history that OrestesDante is not frowning
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by kuipid(m): 6:32pm
Lies.
This Guy is a yahoo boy.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by SIaye: 6:32pm
And you think say na ordinary hand? oghume is involved.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 6:32pm
2018...my year
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 6:33pm
Wow
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by noeloge82(m): 6:33pm
Barbing is just d one we know he may have other biz intrests
To make 500k from 4 shops a day doesn't sound so real cos this celebs don't go to barb every day and how much is the minimum for barbing In Lagos can it be 5k so do the plus and minus to 500k
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Toflez(m): 6:33pm
no problem
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by SIaye: 6:33pm
OrestesDante:
. Hard work of scamming people?
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Purebeerry(f): 6:33pm
Despise not the day of little beginning.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by Gbadegesin19(m): 6:33pm
Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John
Massive BlackTrib3.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by jboy73: 6:33pm
Can he barb my armpit?
How much
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 6:34pm
500k daily? alrite
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 6:34pm
Private jet to go barb a senate President when clipper is just 7k?
Chai, there's so much waste in our governance.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by glaber: 6:34pm
Wait!!! So yhu mean this guy flies a private jet? Issorite continue
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by otokx(m): 6:34pm
observing comments
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:34pm
okay.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by PrettySleek(f): 6:34pm
Wow, so inspirational. This proves that any good skill u learn and stick to it will eventually be rewarded with success. People who can't learn a trade, go to school. People who can't go to school, learn a trade. We should all be doing something. But if na yahoo, me no get mouth for that one o, na em sabi.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by MrHighSea: 6:34pm
But this guy never barb my hair b4 na.
He may, someday.
Let him double his hustle.
|Re: Kufre Nnah: Meet Millionaire Barber Who Came To Lagos With Only N5000 (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 6:35pm
its like he gets paid 500k per haircut, private gini? Haba lie small small naw
