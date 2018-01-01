₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by olaballSport(m): 5:00pm
Lionel Messi has ensured he could become a free agent if Barcelona no longer plays in a major European league as a result of Catalan independence, Spanish media wrote on Friday.
Lionel Messi has ensured he could become a free agent if Barcelona no longer plays in a major European league as a result of Catalan independence, Spanish media wrote on Friday.According to a report in Madrid daily El Mundo, the contract Messi signed last November includes a clause that he must remain a Barcelona player only as long as the club is playing in “a top-level European league.”
A source at Barcelona told AFP that “for reasons of confidentiality the club never comments on contractual relations with players.”
Catalonian nationalists proclaimed independence from Spain after a referendum on October 1, precipitating a crisis which is still unresolved.
Spanish civil and football authorities have said repeatedly that Catalan secession would end the participation of the region’s clubs in the Spanish League.
If Catalonia becomes independent and Barcelona are booted out of La Liga and cannot persuade another major league (France, Italy, Germany or England) to give them a home, Messi could leave without having to pay his 700 million euro ($843 million) buyout clause, said El Mundo.
The newspaper said that leaving La Liga would have the same impact on the rest of the Barcelona squad, whether they have specific clauses or not, because it would represent a substantial change to the circumstances under which they signed their contracts.
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by olaballSport(m): 5:09pm
Lalasticlala
honeric01
What do you guys have to say about this
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by oshe11(m): 7:20pm
After creating the thread....
U no fit call lala under ooo
U decided to book space to call him
Fellow landers just like my post as a form of protest against this act.....
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by MrHistorian: 7:20pm
Messi. . .the greatest footballer on earth.
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Generalkaycee(m): 7:20pm
I've got nothing to say
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by teemanbastos(m): 7:20pm
He should go to a more competitive league and prove some doubters wrong.
I'm a messi fan oooo.. I'm not one of the 'some doubters' ..
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by nairavsdollars: 7:20pm
Lies. Barca to Messi is like fish to water
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Inyanga(m): 7:21pm
Okay!
Please move to next post...
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Ruggedfitness: 7:21pm
Finally
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by atheist5(m): 7:21pm
come to chelsea
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by QuietHammer(m): 7:22pm
atheist5:And become a tout?
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Edopesin(m): 7:22pm
I Saw The Future And Messi Was In Chelsea
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Abfinest007(m): 7:22pm
football is the name n is a game blue is d color
messi ur career won't be complete without playing for d blues chelsea fc
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by CaptainGOOD: 7:22pm
Gbege oi
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Webvibez: 7:23pm
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by free2ryhme: 7:23pm
olaballSport:
since he is not versatile then he lacks durability
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by DieBuhari: 7:24pm
Propaganda by the Spanish government.
Anyway Messi is too small to make Catalonians change their minds over such an important issue.
Too too small..
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by psychologist(m): 7:24pm
Go to anywhere including derby County except chealsea
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Umartins1(m): 7:26pm
oshe11:You get wahala. You no even comment on the subject matter
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by sureheaven(m): 7:26pm
Them sha wan attach messi's career to this catalonia issue.
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by oshe11(m): 7:27pm
Umartins1:Honestly that nonsense shud av stopped last year
Atlst we cn protest in peace here an Nigerian Army wont shoot us
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Cool83(m): 7:29pm
let's wait till then
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by atheist5(m): 7:32pm
[quote author=teemanbastos post=63927467]He should go to a more competitive league and prove some doubters wrong. [/quote/]which more competitive league
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:34pm
Since declaration till date, dem dong get president ?
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by yanshDoctor: 7:37pm
Catalonia will be a reality. i am confident it wont be quit long.
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by bayocanny: 7:38pm
If Messi leave, Barca is dead
No Messi, No Barca!!
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by STILESGANG: 7:38pm
teemanbastos:He has nothing to prove to doubters like you Who would never remove their mouth from penaldo's dickk
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by kenzysmith: 7:38pm
Come to arsenal biko carry umtiti with u wen coming
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by Olamyyde(m): 7:39pm
why would the best player in the world leave the best team in the world?
|Re: Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain by 8stargeneral: 7:40pm
I see messi career coming to an end
