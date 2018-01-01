Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Messi Can Quit Barca, If Catalonia Leaves Spain (5029 Views)

Lionel Messi has ensured he could become a free agent if Barcelona no longer plays in a major European league as a result of Catalan independence, Spanish media wrote on Friday.According to a report in Madrid daily El Mundo, the contract Messi signed last November includes a clause that he must remain a Barcelona player only as long as the club is playing in “a top-level European league.”



A source at Barcelona told AFP that “for reasons of confidentiality the club never comments on contractual relations with players.”



Catalonian nationalists proclaimed independence from Spain after a referendum on October 1, precipitating a crisis which is still unresolved.



Spanish civil and football authorities have said repeatedly that Catalan secession would end the participation of the region’s clubs in the Spanish League.



If Catalonia becomes independent and Barcelona are booted out of La Liga and cannot persuade another major league (France, Italy, Germany or England) to give them a home, Messi could leave without having to pay his 700 million euro ($843 million) buyout clause, said El Mundo.



The newspaper said that leaving La Liga would have the same impact on the rest of the Barcelona squad, whether they have specific clauses or not, because it would represent a substantial change to the circumstances under which they signed their contracts.



Lalasticlala

honeric01

What do you guys have to say about this

After creating the thread....



U no fit call lala under ooo



U decided to book space to call him

Fellow landers just like my post as a form of protest against this act..... 31 Likes

Messi. . .the greatest footballer on earth. 1 Like

I've got nothing to say

He should go to a more competitive league and prove some doubters wrong.





modified:

I'm a messi fan oooo.. I'm not one of the 'some doubters' ..

Lies. Barca to Messi is like fish to water 2 Likes 1 Share

Okay!

Please move to next post...

Finally

come to chelsea

atheist5:

come to chelsea And become a tout? And become a tout? 33 Likes 2 Shares

I Saw The Future And Messi Was In Chelsea

football is the name n is a game blue is d color



messi ur career won't be complete without playing for d blues chelsea fc

Gbege oi



since he is not versatile then he lacks durability since he is not versatile then he lacks durability

Propaganda by the Spanish government.



Anyway Messi is too small to make Catalonians change their minds over such an important issue.



Too too small.. 1 Like

Go to anywhere including derby County except chealsea 4 Likes

oshe11:

After creating the thread....



U no fit call lala under ooo



U decided to book space to call him

Fellow landers just like my post as a form of protest against this act..... You get wahala. You no even comment on the subject matter You get wahala. You no even comment on the subject matter

Them sha wan attach messi's career to this catalonia issue.

Umartins1:

You get wahala Honestly that nonsense shud av stopped last year

Atlst we cn protest in peace here an Nigerian Army wont shoot us Honestly that nonsense shud av stopped last yearAtlst we cn protest in peace here an Nigerian Army wont shoot us

let's wait till then

[quote author=teemanbastos post=63927467]He should go to a more competitive league and prove some doubters wrong. [/quote/]which more competitive league

Since declaration till date, dem dong get president ?

Catalonia will be a reality. i am confident it wont be quit long.

If Messi leave, Barca is dead

No Messi, No Barca!!

teemanbastos:

He should go to a more competitive league and prove some doubters wrong. He has nothing to prove to doubters like you Who would never remove their mouth from penaldo's dickk He has nothing to prove to doubters like you Who would never remove their mouth from penaldo's dickk 3 Likes

Come to arsenal biko carry umtiti with u wen coming

why would the best player in the world leave the best team in the world?