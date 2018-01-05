Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen (6475 Views)

Magu No Longer EFCC Acting Chairman - Senator Samuel Anyanwu / Imo PDP: Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu Beg Gov. Okorocha. / Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu And Her 4 Children (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

SENATOR Samuel Anyanwu, representing Imo East Senatorial district has dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to plant money in his house.



Mr. Anyanwu made the call while giving his own contribution on the face-off between the EFCC and Innoson Motors at the Senate plenary, though HEADLINE could not authenticate the actual date as at press time.



He wondered why the EFCC to the best of his knowledge who do not have a confirmed Chairman would be chasing industrialist who are investing in the country.



Mr. Anyanwu said the tradition was that anyone who spoke against the commission would be targeted and arrested hence he decided to take the challenge.



ALSO READ: Senate Moves To Outlaw Tribal Marks

He dared the EFCC to plant money in either his house or his in village.



The lawmaker is seen in a video recording by OakTv boasting they the anti-graft agency will meet strong resistance from his people and its operatives may not go home alive.



WATCH VIDEO BELOW:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RL8odgX55zw



Source: Source: http://headline.com.ng/senator-efcc-money-house-happen/amp/

Oga Senator,



Choose your fights wisely.



To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if the EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.



History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.



Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.



Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.



Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.



So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely. 39 Likes 6 Shares

Lalasticlala over

HungerBAD:

Oga Senator,



Choose your fights wisely.



History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.



Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.



Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.



Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.





So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.

so he hide behind his bed whenever the EFCC is mentioned? Mind how you talk to the Next occupant of the Doughlas House so he hide behind his bed whenever the EFCC is mentioned? Mind how you talk to the Next occupant of the Doughlas House 17 Likes

This senator is so uncouth and unethical.



To what end does he intend to bargain in the on-going rift between Innoson and EFCC,why must he even stand up in the floor of senate to protest against that? Trying to use an instrument of the state for ethnic glorification?



Saraki should have him suspended. 6 Likes

Go mistakenly plant the money were them Bury person wey die for high way Rubbery









Then u will know dry bones do rise and there's club and brothel in hell fire 1 Like

The beginning of 2018 harsh ooo





quarrel and fighting everywhere 8 Likes

lol you be super man abi? 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Oga Senator,



Choose your fights wisely.



To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.



History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.



Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.



Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.



Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.





So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely. .



You must be badly hungry You must be badly hungry 5 Likes

don't do what will make them to be looking for you

Just saw one PUNNAPRENEUR passing my compound forming classy 2 Likes

SamDaddy Onye Owerri Nchi Ise 3 Likes

Watching in 3D

useless people

See how a senator of the Federal Repulic of Nigeria is speaking carelessly like a teenager arguing in a beer parlor...... 3 Likes 1 Share

DARE!

following

This people and careless talk is like 5 and 6, when it's used against them tomorrow then they'll wish they just kept shut. 3 Likes 1 Share



And this made front-page... DARE!And this made front-page... 1 Like

so effc now plant money in people's homes n money grow pls effc come n.plant money in my.house i will help monitor it if it will grow 1 Like

Plant money? Is he a farmer? 3 Likes

Dont worry senator

He knows it is EFCC's modus operandi..

He has a valid point. in a sane envrioment MAGU And his goonz will be treated like common criminals. how can the highest law making body in the country reject you, and you are still operating?

A strong man will come and go but a strong institution remains. if Buhari succeeds in rubbishing all the strong institutions in this country like the judiciary, Senate and Co what will remain of this country when he goes away? just ask your self. 4 Likes

HungerBAD:

Oga Senator,



Choose your fights wisely.



To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if the EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.



History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.



Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.



Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.



Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.



So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.



C'mon, Sharrrrrrrrap and not try to gain cheap recognition!





Can see that hunger has really battered you C'mon, Sharrrrrrrrap and not try to gain cheap recognition!Can see that hunger has really battered you 1 Like

Empty threat 2 Likes

Samdaddy has a clean sheet no shaking.

Oga don't dare govt.... Nobody fights them and go Scott free 1 Like

EFCC under APC and Buhari's watch is illegal organisation. Magu and Buhari you won't rule forever.



One day all this government officials will answer for their doings.





Buhari has killed Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share