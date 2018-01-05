₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,080 members, 4,008,004 topics. Date: Friday, 05 January 2018 at 08:33 PM

Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen (6475 Views)

Magu No Longer EFCC Acting Chairman - Senator Samuel Anyanwu / Imo PDP: Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu Beg Gov. Okorocha. / Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu And Her 4 Children (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by sirequity(m): 5:17pm
SENATOR Samuel Anyanwu, representing Imo East Senatorial district has dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to plant money in his house.

Mr. Anyanwu made the call while giving his own contribution on the face-off between the EFCC and Innoson Motors at the Senate plenary, though HEADLINE could not authenticate the actual date as at press time.

He wondered why the EFCC to the best of his knowledge who do not have a confirmed Chairman would be chasing industrialist who are investing in the country.

Mr. Anyanwu said the tradition was that anyone who spoke against the commission would be targeted and arrested hence he decided to take the challenge.

ALSO READ: Senate Moves To Outlaw Tribal Marks
He dared the EFCC to plant money in either his house or his in village.

The lawmaker is seen in a video recording by OakTv boasting they the anti-graft agency will meet strong resistance from his people and its operatives may not go home alive.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RL8odgX55zw

Source: http://headline.com.ng/senator-efcc-money-house-happen/amp/
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by HungerBAD: 5:24pm
Oga Senator,

Choose your fights wisely.

To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if the EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.

History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.

Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.

Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.

So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.

39 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by sirequity(m): 5:26pm
Lalasticlala over grin
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by PaChukwudi44: 5:32pm
HungerBAD:
Oga Senator,

Choose your fights wisely.

History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.

Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.

Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.


So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.

so he hide behind his bed whenever the EFCC is mentioned? Mind how you talk to the Next occupant of the Doughlas House

17 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by MrHistorian: 7:30pm
This senator is so uncouth and unethical.

To what end does he intend to bargain in the on-going rift between Innoson and EFCC,why must he even stand up in the floor of senate to protest against that? Trying to use an instrument of the state for ethnic glorification?

Saraki should have him suspended.

6 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by taylor88(m): 7:30pm
Go mistakenly plant the money were them Bury person wey die for high way Rubbery




Then u will know dry bones do rise and there's club and brothel in hell fire

1 Like

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by free2ryhme: 7:30pm
The beginning of 2018 harsh ooo


quarrel and fighting everywhere

8 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by SweetJoystick(m): 7:30pm
lol you be super man abi?

1 Like

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Umartins1(m): 7:31pm
HungerBAD:
Oga Senator,

Choose your fights wisely.

To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.

History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.

Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.

Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.


So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.
.

You must be badly hungry

5 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Cool83(m): 7:31pm
don't do what will make them to be looking for you
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by oshe11(m): 7:31pm
Just saw one PUNNAPRENEUR passing my compound forming classy

2 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by obaataaokpaewu: 7:32pm
SamDaddy Onye Owerri Nchi Ise

3 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by oviejnr(m): 7:32pm
Watching in 3D
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by lastmaster(m): 7:32pm
useless people
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Cekpo34(m): 7:33pm
shocked
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by soberdrunk(m): 7:33pm
See how a senator of the Federal Repulic of Nigeria is speaking carelessly like a teenager arguing in a beer parlor...... angry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Inyanga(m): 7:33pm
DARE!
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by uzoclinton(m): 7:33pm
following
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by elantraceey(f): 7:34pm
This people and careless talk is like 5 and 6, when it's used against them tomorrow then they'll wish they just kept shut.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Inyanga(m): 7:35pm
DARE!
And this made front-page... undecided

1 Like

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Abfinest007(m): 7:35pm
so effc now plant money in people's homes n money grow pls effc come n.plant money in my.house i will help monitor it if it will grow

1 Like

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by ademasta(m): 7:36pm
Plant money? Is he a farmer?

3 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by SalamRushdie: 7:36pm
Dont worry senator
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Esseite: 7:37pm
He knows it is EFCC's modus operandi..
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:39pm
He has a valid point. in a sane envrioment MAGU And his goonz will be treated like common criminals. how can the highest law making body in the country reject you, and you are still operating?
A strong man will come and go but a strong institution remains. if Buhari succeeds in rubbishing all the strong institutions in this country like the judiciary, Senate and Co what will remain of this country when he goes away? just ask your self.

4 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by walosky(m): 7:39pm
HungerBAD:
Oga Senator,

Choose your fights wisely.

To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if the EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.

History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.

Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.

Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.

So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.


C'mon, Sharrrrrrrrap and not try to gain cheap recognition!


Can see that hunger has really battered you

1 Like

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by nairavsdollars: 7:39pm
Empty threat

2 Likes

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by nkemdi89(f): 7:39pm
Samdaddy has a clean sheet no shaking.
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by cooldipo1(m): 7:40pm
Oga don't dare govt.... Nobody fights them and go Scott free

1 Like

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Jolar101(m): 7:41pm
EFCC under APC and Buhari's watch is illegal organisation. Magu and Buhari you won't rule forever.

One day all this government officials will answer for their doings.


Buhari has killed Nigeria.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by engrchykae(m): 7:44pm
HungerBAD:
Oga Senator,

Choose your fights wisely.

To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if the EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.

History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.

Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.

Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.

So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.
because of people like you Buhari should win two more terms.
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Fukafuka: 7:51pm
grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigeria Will Not Abandon Abdulmutallab - Gbenga Ashiru / UN Releases Names Of Abuja Bombing Victims / National Intelligence Agency (NIA): The Enemy Within???

Viewing this topic: keside(m), Eaa247(m), Horladan(m), jdleo32(m), philantoxx(m), TigerTears(m), tchimatic(m), surgebitcoin, jtabdulrahman, yinkus6750, M14A1, infohenry(m), eedreez505(m), wingmanII, Oyinlade07(m), JoshChinny(m), lordjay, AshiwajuFoward, dividebyone(m), oyeb15, michoim(m), ghostmist, Ruicosta10(m), spill(m), minasota(f), heinrichy(m), Rzq4, Budumo22, HenryHill, goldenval(m), KBrown, adversioni, DonXavi(m), aziak2012, albacete(m), evy4ch, jrusky(m), oshyno(m), Tk4all(m), megasoul, 3Ceagle(m), EDIBLESS10, savage76(m), senchris(m), okejoshua2201(m), adontcare(f), shuddy29(m), A230385, gadgetsngs and 106 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.