Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by sirequity(m): 5:17pm
SENATOR Samuel Anyanwu, representing Imo East Senatorial district has dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to plant money in his house.
Source: http://headline.com.ng/senator-efcc-money-house-happen/amp/
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by HungerBAD: 5:24pm
Oga Senator,
Choose your fights wisely.
To openly say in the Senate Floor, that if the EFCC comes to your village,they will not leave alive is a threat that should be taken very seriously.
History and facts are very stubborn things to distort.
Idi Amin boasted that " try me and see" and he ran to Saudi.
Ojukwu boasted " try me and see" and he ran to Ivory Coast.
Nnamdi Kanu boasted " try me and see Nigeria burn" he now dresses like a woman to disguise himself in Nigeria.
So Oga Senator choose your fights and words wisely.
39 Likes 6 Shares
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by sirequity(m): 5:26pm
Lalasticlala over
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by PaChukwudi44: 5:32pm
HungerBAD:
so he hide behind his bed whenever the EFCC is mentioned? Mind how you talk to the Next occupant of the Doughlas House
17 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by MrHistorian: 7:30pm
This senator is so uncouth and unethical.
To what end does he intend to bargain in the on-going rift between Innoson and EFCC,why must he even stand up in the floor of senate to protest against that? Trying to use an instrument of the state for ethnic glorification?
Saraki should have him suspended.
6 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by taylor88(m): 7:30pm
Go mistakenly plant the money were them Bury person wey die for high way Rubbery
Then u will know dry bones do rise and there's club and brothel in hell fire
1 Like
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by free2ryhme: 7:30pm
The beginning of 2018 harsh ooo
quarrel and fighting everywhere
8 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by SweetJoystick(m): 7:30pm
lol you be super man abi?
1 Like
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Umartins1(m): 7:31pm
HungerBAD:.
You must be badly hungry
5 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Cool83(m): 7:31pm
don't do what will make them to be looking for you
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by oshe11(m): 7:31pm
Just saw one PUNNAPRENEUR passing my compound forming classy
2 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by obaataaokpaewu: 7:32pm
SamDaddy Onye Owerri Nchi Ise
3 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by oviejnr(m): 7:32pm
Watching in 3D
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by lastmaster(m): 7:32pm
useless people
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Cekpo34(m): 7:33pm
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by soberdrunk(m): 7:33pm
See how a senator of the Federal Repulic of Nigeria is speaking carelessly like a teenager arguing in a beer parlor......
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Inyanga(m): 7:33pm
DARE!
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by uzoclinton(m): 7:33pm
following
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by elantraceey(f): 7:34pm
This people and careless talk is like 5 and 6, when it's used against them tomorrow then they'll wish they just kept shut.
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Inyanga(m): 7:35pm
DARE!
And this made front-page...
1 Like
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Abfinest007(m): 7:35pm
so effc now plant money in people's homes n money grow pls effc come n.plant money in my.house i will help monitor it if it will grow
1 Like
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by ademasta(m): 7:36pm
Plant money? Is he a farmer?
3 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by SalamRushdie: 7:36pm
Dont worry senator
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Esseite: 7:37pm
He knows it is EFCC's modus operandi..
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:39pm
He has a valid point. in a sane envrioment MAGU And his goonz will be treated like common criminals. how can the highest law making body in the country reject you, and you are still operating?
A strong man will come and go but a strong institution remains. if Buhari succeeds in rubbishing all the strong institutions in this country like the judiciary, Senate and Co what will remain of this country when he goes away? just ask your self.
4 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by walosky(m): 7:39pm
HungerBAD:
C'mon, Sharrrrrrrrap and not try to gain cheap recognition!
Can see that hunger has really battered you
1 Like
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by nairavsdollars: 7:39pm
Empty threat
2 Likes
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by nkemdi89(f): 7:39pm
Samdaddy has a clean sheet no shaking.
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by cooldipo1(m): 7:40pm
Oga don't dare govt.... Nobody fights them and go Scott free
1 Like
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Jolar101(m): 7:41pm
EFCC under APC and Buhari's watch is illegal organisation. Magu and Buhari you won't rule forever.
One day all this government officials will answer for their doings.
Buhari has killed Nigeria.
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by engrchykae(m): 7:44pm
HungerBAD:because of people like you Buhari should win two more terms.
Re: Senator Samuel Anyanwu Dares EFCC To Plant Money In His House To What'll Happen by Fukafuka: 7:51pm
