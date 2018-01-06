₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,259 members, 4,008,658 topics. Date: Saturday, 06 January 2018 at 08:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone (6028 Views)
[video] TECNO Mobile Is A Global Brand – Slot CEO / Why Itel Mobile Is The Best Phone Brand In Nigeria / Tecno Mobile Female Marketers Twerk (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by shiftback: 7:53pm On Jan 05
This isn’t the first time we have received several hints about Africa’s Number one smartphone maker, TECNO releasing one innovative phone or the other. In fact, most of the rumours turn out to be true.
Some months ago, rumour mill buzzed about TECNO launching one of the best camera phones in Africa and when the device eventually launched (the Phantom , it turned out to be the smartphone with one of the best camera features till date.
So, with the leaked images coming from tipsters about TECNO’s launch of its first full View smartphone, I think we should expect something special from them. For some years now, TECNO has not disappointed us as they consistently launch several top-of-the-lines smartphones from the Phantom series to the Camon series to the L series and it is reported that this yet to be launched device is coming under the Camon series which is to be called the TECNO CAMON CM- amazing stuffs
Nonetheless, there is no guarantee that the device, which is rumoured to flaunt a massive screen of between 5-6-inch Full View, will actually hit the shelves this week or next but some very reliable sources confirmed that the device will come earlier than expected
For now, I guess we should reserve our judgment and wait to see what happens in the next few days. But one thing is certain, as it has been in their recent style, TECNO will surely surprise its fans.
So what features are you expecting from TECNO’s first Full View Smartphone?
Source >>> http://www.gizmonaija.com/according-to-rumour-mill-tecno-mobile-is-set-to-launch-its-first-full-view-smartphone/
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by MizMyColi(f): 8:33pm On Jan 05
Ooshey
Bezeless tins, I'm truly excited.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by Litblogger(f): 10:13pm On Jan 05
Full View? Where?!
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by Ennyholar: 6:09am
Full screen?
Waiting patiently
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by NwaChibuzor13: 7:04am
Its called bezeless.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by cooldipo1(m): 7:05am
We dey wait.... Tecno Tecno!
I read somewhere how useless the GPS inbuilt in all these our substandard China phone is and shame come dey catch me with anger sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by 2018ismyyear: 7:05am
Wow this is nice but i doubt it's bezeless
Neatly used xbox one console for sale at 60k
Includes:-
1 controller
fifa17 and Mafia 3
All accessories
Xbox live subscription still active so you can play fifa17 online
Game can be brought to you so you test before paying me a dime,Nothing is wrong with my game everything works fine so you can test till you tire
Interested?Kindly reach me on 081-8456-4281 i reply instantly
LAGOS ONLY
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by apesinola001(m): 7:07am
Team Techno
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by olayinkajnr(m): 7:07am
Having seen the video of this phone, I'm very disappointed at Tecno. This ain't 2017. It's 2018.
This phone is only better than CX in RAM and ROM and maybe the so called Fullview which doesn't look it at all and the 4GVOLTE feature. Nothing else.
Yet, some people will want to kill you for saying the obvious.
The bezels no be here o. Don't be deceived by the Fullview rubbish.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by ccollins(m): 7:08am
Why does techno like to do copy cat!
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by olayinkajnr(m): 7:10am
2018ismyyear:
It's not bro. Seen the video. It has bezels. I mean, real bezels. The screen just long small ni
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by martineverest(m): 7:11am
dat beZel looks 2015-ish
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by caesaraba(m): 7:12am
Una go launch tire. Waiting for infinix Hot 25.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by bqlekan(m): 7:15am
Mtceeew.. Koolnee k1, vkworld, umidigi have all launched bezeless/tri-bezeless phones.. Call me when any of these brands start using snapdragon or processors manufactured with 16nm/14nm finfet tech. Odaabo
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by swiz123(m): 7:19am
Tecno my foot... I'd rather use a sagem product
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by Samusu(m): 7:19am
ccollins:Because its made in china
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by nvm27: 7:19am
************** GOAL 9JA FOTBALL FORUM!!*******************
Visit goal 9ja Football Forum today to get daily football news, Daily Football Betting Tips & Join Daily Intresting Football discussion!!
To check Out goal 9ja football forum:
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by olayinkajnr(m): 7:20am
MizMyColi:
What do you call this? Bezeless?
Don't be deceived by the Fullview stuff. If na CX you dey use, no change am o.
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by seunlayi(m): 7:21am
Who do buy? Good night to tekino
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by stinggy(m): 7:21am
MizMyColi:So this is what tecno calls a bezelles phone
Na wah oo
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by bobo65(m): 7:29am
The problems wey this phone go carry come eh
E go works pass camon cx multitasking problem
#edited
If the above picture is truly tecno bezelessness
Then I give up
EVen oukitel c8 25k is better
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by calddon(m): 7:30am
Joke
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by Goldenheart(m): 7:30am
Pax
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by NCP: 7:32am
Just strolling past, my views already aired above by another NLer
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by jaymejate(m): 7:33am
I heard the owner of tecno is using iphone
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by sheddyboy01(m): 7:33am
Tecno all the way. They thought me one thing. Keep it "Slow and steady".
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by pawesome(m): 7:36am
It is called camon CM
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by classicfrank4u(m): 7:37am
olayinkajnr:
if Dy give it everything as u want. i wonder what spec Dy will give future phone's
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by set11: 7:38am
chinco phone
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by Rigel95(m): 7:45am
when you have used a techno phone in the past and your level changes to better snapdragon phone ehn, you will curse that techno with your heart.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by olayinkajnr(m): 7:45am
classicfrank4u:
You don't get my point. My point is, if they call this an upgrade to CX, then it should distinguish itself.
Tecno launched in India recently but they know the market will not just accept anything pushed to them. Hence, most phone launched over there is far better. Funniest thing is, even their CX is better than ours.
Nigerians need to open their eyes and stop accepting less. There's Tecno I series in India. Check it out and compare. Far better, far cheaper.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone by olayinkajnr(m): 7:46am
Rigel95:
My brother, na word be this o. The last Tecno phone I used was Camon CX Air and mehn, it frustrated my life.
Using a Galaxy Note 4 now and I can relate to what you just typed.
Tecno Camon C8, top Camera phones challenger / Opera 2.00 And Opera 2.06 / Airtel Free Unlimited Browsing And Download
Viewing this topic: Cymaxy(m), dudedy(m), jecochi, Sheamus007(m), Yenime1(m), AdebisiAdeyinka(m), bigdady9ja1(m), trenchard(m), basitayoola7, LUKINGUY(m), Askech(m), 2018ismyyear, sweettease(f), mufasa007, damoneymag(m), fuckboys, ezesj(m), mrworldwide1(m), Zahracious, hsteven, Princecharming01(m), emmyvet(m), caesaraba(m), superfelix, Marioabell, Lexzyhands(m), valhen, Shittaakeem(m), francisbarrack(m), Willzz(m), jacko007(m), walecheepe(m), susanovy(f), sammieguze(m), pinkybutter(f), texazzpete(m), Ayor93(m), petrelli07, imarrpopson, Blogsphere, umeh39(m), olaniyi0(m), nkemjacob2(m), compu(m), adriftonmemories(m), Jcob(m), davinero1 and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6