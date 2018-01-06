Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Mobile Is Set To Launch Its First Full-view Smartphone (6028 Views)

Some months ago, rumour mill buzzed about TECNO launching one of the best camera phones in Africa and when the device eventually launched (the Phantom , it turned out to be the smartphone with one of the best camera features till date.





So, with the leaked images coming from tipsters about TECNO’s launch of its first full View smartphone, I think we should expect something special from them. For some years now, TECNO has not disappointed us as they consistently launch several top-of-the-lines smartphones from the Phantom series to the Camon series to the L series and it is reported that this yet to be launched device is coming under the Camon series which is to be called the TECNO CAMON CM- amazing stuffs



Nonetheless, there is no guarantee that the device, which is rumoured to flaunt a massive screen of between 5-6-inch Full View, will actually hit the shelves this week or next but some very reliable sources confirmed that the device will come earlier than expected

For now, I guess we should reserve our judgment and wait to see what happens in the next few days. But one thing is certain, as it has been in their recent style, TECNO will surely surprise its fans.

So what features are you expecting from TECNO’s first Full View Smartphone?





Bezeless tins, I'm truly excited. OosheyBezeless tins, I'm truly excited. 1 Like

Full View? Where?!

Full screen?

Waiting patiently

Its called bezeless. 1 Like

We dey wait.... Tecno Tecno!





I read somewhere how useless the GPS inbuilt in all these our substandard China phone is and shame come dey catch me with anger sef 1 Like 1 Share

Wow this is nice but i doubt it's bezeless



Team Techno

Having seen the video of this phone, I'm very disappointed at Tecno. This ain't 2017. It's 2018.



This phone is only better than CX in RAM and ROM and maybe the so called Fullview which doesn't look it at all and the 4GVOLTE feature. Nothing else.



Yet, some people will want to kill you for saying the obvious.



The bezels no be here o. Don't be deceived by the Fullview rubbish.

Why does techno like to do copy cat!

2018ismyyear:

Wow this is nice but i doubt it's bezeless



It's not bro. Seen the video. It has bezels. I mean, real bezels. The screen just long small ni It's not bro. Seen the video. It has bezels. I mean, real bezels. The screen just long small ni 1 Like

dat beZel looks 2015-ish

Una go launch tire. Waiting for infinix Hot 25.

Mtceeew.. Koolnee k1, vkworld, umidigi have all launched bezeless/tri-bezeless phones.. Call me when any of these brands start using snapdragon or processors manufactured with 16nm/14nm finfet tech. Odaabo 1 Like

Tecno my foot... I'd rather use a sagem product

ccollins:

Why does techno like to do copy cat! Because its made in china Because its made in china

MizMyColi:

Ooshey

Bezeless tins, I'm truly excited.

What do you call this? Bezeless?



Don't be deceived by the Fullview stuff. If na CX you dey use, no change am o. What do you call this? Bezeless?Don't be deceived by the Fullview stuff. If na CX you dey use, no change am o. 2 Likes

Who do buy? Good night to tekino

MizMyColi:

Ooshey

Bezeless tins, I'm truly excited. So this is what tecno calls a bezelles phone

Na wah oo So this is what tecno calls a bezelles phoneNa wah oo 1 Like

The problems wey this phone go carry come eh



E go works pass camon cx multitasking problem







If the above picture is truly tecno bezelessness



Then I give up

EVen oukitel c8 25k is better 1 Like

Just strolling past, my views already aired above by another NLer

I heard the owner of tecno is using iphone

Tecno all the way. They thought me one thing. Keep it "Slow and steady".

It is called camon CM

olayinkajnr:

Having seen the video of this phone, I'm very disappointed at Tecno. This ain't 2017. It's 2018.



This phone is only better than CX in RAM and ROM and maybe the so called Fullview which doesn't look it at all and the 4GVOLTE feature. Nothing else.



Yet, some people will want to kill you for saying the obvious.



The bezels no be here o. Don't be deceived by the Fullview rubbish.

if Dy give it everything as u want. i wonder what spec Dy will give future phone's if Dy give it everything as u want. i wonder what spec Dy will give future phone's

chinco phone

when you have used a techno phone in the past and your level changes to better snapdragon phone ehn, you will curse that techno with your heart.

classicfrank4u:





if Dy give it everything as u want. i wonder what spec Dy will give future phone's

You don't get my point. My point is, if they call this an upgrade to CX, then it should distinguish itself.



Tecno launched in India recently but they know the market will not just accept anything pushed to them. Hence, most phone launched over there is far better. Funniest thing is, even their CX is better than ours.



Nigerians need to open their eyes and stop accepting less. There's Tecno I series in India. Check it out and compare. Far better, far cheaper. You don't get my point. My point is, if they call this an upgrade to CX, then it should distinguish itself.Tecno launched in India recently but they know the market will not just accept anything pushed to them. Hence, most phone launched over there is far better. Funniest thing is, even their CX is better than ours.Nigerians need to open their eyes and stop accepting less. There's Tecno I series in India. Check it out and compare. Far better, far cheaper.