The Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of being the chief financier and most influential member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, the apex body of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.



He, therefore, called on Atiku, who is a prince of the Tiv Court, to caution the herdsmen, who have been slaughtering hundreds of people in the country.



Unongo said this during an interview with one of our correspondents on Friday.



The NEF Chairman said, “I am aware that the most powerful person in Miyetti Allah is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,who wants to be the next president. If they are fighting for power and Atiku wants to create problems for Buhari, I don’t know. There are so many possibilities.



“The most powerful person who finances the Miyetti Allah is Abubakar Atiku and he is a prince of the Tiv Court. The Tiv gave him a traditional title, meaning ‘the biggest shade of the Tiv people’.





“This implies that the Tiv people should be able to run to Atiku who will protect them.



This is the man who heads Miyetti Allah and is the greatest financier of this organisation.



He has more cattle than anybody in Miyetti Allah.



“It is an establishment of the big people, a very rich group of Nigerians and they pack small boys to take their cattle all over the place and then buy all these arms to give herdsmen to go and kill people, and the government is doing nothing!”



When asked if he was sure that Atiku was the most influential member of the Miyetti Allah, Unongo said the former Vice President told him personally that he was an influential member of the association.



He added, “I know, I got my facts partially from him regarding Miyetti Allah when I used to talk to him.”



When our correspondent asked Unongo if he had met with the former Vice President recently over the issue, the NEF boss said it was very difficult to see him.





He said, “Have you tried to see a ‘big man’ before? I don’t like to wait at people’s doors. If you’re in government, yes, but when you’re not in government, it shouldn’t be so hard to see you.



Atiku is my younger brother and he should come to me.



“Anytime you go to his place, the people around him think you are there to collect money that they are sharing. So, I decided that I would not disgrace the NEF. I am not belittling him, but he is no longer in power and I deserve some respect.”



Unongo also berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for treating the Fulani herdsmen crisis with kid gloves.



He said he had been warning the President for nearly three years about the crisis but that the President’s “insensitive” advisers had been deceiving him into thinking the matter was a small one.





The NEF chairman said that many of the President’s aides had been preventing him from seeing the President and telling him the truth about the issue.



Unongo, who is both Tiv and Fulani, said, “The President is not happy about what is happening, but his insensitive advisers have deceived him into thinking this is not a serious issue, which they keep saying they can handle, but it has now festered to a level where it is difficult to take care of.”



The NEF chairman said it was unfortunate that despite the several threats made by the Fulani herdsmen after the antiopen grazing law came into effect, the government failed to take action.



He said, “Miyetti Allah threatened and said upon the implementation of the law, they would attack in January violently and force the withdrawal of the law. I don’t understand. It didn’t make sense at the time, but it means that perhaps the Miyetti Allah wanted to prove to the people and the government of Benue State that when they make a promise, they keep to it.”



Benue and Ekiti states had both enacted anti-open grazing laws to check the activities of herdsmen, while Ondo, Cross River, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states have also moved to have anti-open grazing laws to check the activities of the nomadic pastoralists.



However, the former Vice President said that although he is a Fulani, he was not a member of the Miyetti Allah.



Atiku stated this in his reaction to the allegations levelled against him by Unongo.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/atiku-is-miyetti-allahs-chief-financier-says-unongo-nef-chairman/amp/

A prophet said there will be a big conspiracy against Atiku this year and we are still on the 5th day of January before this.



Well, we are watching. 7 Likes

none sense talk.wetin concern tiv and Fulani.everyone know the sponsor,supporter and defender of Fulani herdsmen. they are still silent on the havoc they course every week.they are the people that will defend Fulani herdsmen in the international media but will tell them IPOB are terrorist 7 Likes

Who is their grand patron please? What has he done about their killings.

Typical APC kill under cover, come in open to point fingers at others.

I read one saying the River State governor should resign immediately for the killing of River people. Same person never asked Kogi, Ondo or Benue State governors to resign for same reason neither did he advised the President to do so for rampant killings by Fulani herdsmen.

They kill to cause insecurity to benefit from it. 6 Likes

That is what Buhari did against Jonathan. What you sow is what you reap. 2 Likes 1 Share

A prophet said there will be a big conspiracy against Atiku this year and we are still on the 5th day of January before this.



Well, we are watching.

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.

In addition, the current administration should step up their clamp down on the murderous herdsmen. This nonsense has gone on for too long and must stop now.

Buhari step up your game.

fake news, sponsored by APC 2 Likes

Hmmmm!

So PMB a known voice for Miyetti Allah does not sponsor them?

2019 onloading.... 1 Like

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



In addition, the current administration should step up their clamp down on the murderous herdsmen. This nonsense has gone on for too long and must stop now.

Between Atiku and Buhari who do you think belongs to Miyetti Allah?

this is calculative attempt to discredit Atiku. you frail looking, pathetic grey hair man ur plan is failed on arrival.....



let's Atikulate 4 Likes

With all due respect this is non sequitur in local parlance the talk no follow

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



In addition, the current administration should step up their clamp down on the murderous herdsmen. This nonsense has gone on for too long and must stop now.

Are you asking a champion of Fulani herdsmen to "clamp down" on them? Mennn.....that will only happen in your dreams.

Please read,

Nigeria's Buhari orders crackdown on Fulani cattle raiders - BBC News.

Are you asking a champion of Fulani herdsmen to "clamp down" on them? Mennn.....that will only happen in your dreams.

Please read,

Nigeria's Buhari orders crackdown on Fulani cattle raiders - BBC News.

This same life Patron of Miyetti Allah can not even sympathize with those killed by his people.

They must look for someone to blame, if GEJ had one cow am sure he would have been the culprit.



Atiku has been very open both in talks and words about the fulani herdsmen issue, while buhari has not even mentioned them even in a sentence..



If Atiku is the greatest financier, is it not the more reason buhari should have tackled the menace long ago?



I trust atiku to debunk this before sunset. 4 Likes

He should expect things like this after declaring interest in 2019... wedding MC

madridguy:

Buhari step up your game.

Buhari is a big suspect here.

If this news really comes from unongo then there is a problem because he is not a hypocritical personality

However buhari is the chief security officer ,I mean the sheriff in town.

He has no excuse of not providing security for Nigerians with all the armed forces and security apparatus under his control.



This is another excuse for failure 2 Likes

Buhari is a big suspect here.

Hatred and bigotry have eaten the better part of your reasoning box

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



In addition, the current administration should step up their clamp down on the murderous herdsmen. This nonsense has gone on for too long and must stop now .

Atiku who used his personal money to hire hunters and tough vigilantee groups to chase Bokoharam out of Mubi, Michika, Askira Uba, Madagali in 2014 will in no way seek to destroy the Peace of this Great Country... "#Blood Of Baboons 2 Likes 1 Share

fakeprophet:

this is calculative attempt to discredit Atiku. you frail looking, pathetic grey hair man ur plan is failed on arrival.....



let's Atikulate

You guys can't even pretend



The hate you hac for him is what will make him to win not that performance



You guys can't even pretend

The hate you hac for him is what will make him to win not that performance

Know body is looking at performance its purely Regional, ethnicity and religion

Same way they blackmailed GEJ.



Now they're going for atiku



Shameless people 3 Likes

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



i like u for u are clown

sarrki:





You guys can't even pretend



The hate you hac for him is what will make him to win not that performance



Know body is looking at performance its purely Regional, ethnicity and religion

yea, iam a proudly middle-beltan, we decide the political pendulum in this country.



yea, iam a proudly middle-beltan, we decide the political pendulum in this country.

take it or leave it, Bubu is going......

yea, iam a proudly middle-beltan, we decide the political pendulum in this country.



take it or leave it, Bubu is going......

Lol



Don't get it twisted



Lol

Don't get it twisted

Southwest and Northwest decides

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



I thought you have sense.

If Unongo being NEF chairman can nt look straight up to Buhari and tell him enough is enough,then Benue people may kiss there home land bye bye.

Imagine this coward of an occultist called Paul Onuogo,trying to bring up a non existing conspiracy theory,while thinking the rest of Nigerians are fools.

If the man that has the full apparatus of the Nigerian security has been pampering this terrorists called Fulani herdsmen and NEF which is headed by Onungo keeps mum,then i suspect a more hidden agenda.

Meanwhile it is Atiku that also made the Fulanis to Attack his own Adamawa state and not Kastina.

Yeye dey smell.

unongo should just face his occultic and leave the good people of Benue alone. 3 Likes 1 Share

So Atiku stopped Buhari from condemning and ordering the military to go after these "Atiku's creation"?





Unongo, it is either senility has set in, or Atiku is the president of nigeria while Buhari is a mere tenant!





The small change they give this man as part of NEF (to a Benue man) has made him think he is now a northerner! 2 Likes

Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.



In addition, the current administration should step up their clamp down on the murderous herdsmen. This nonsense has gone on for too long and must stop now.

Buhari is the grand patron of miyetti Allah. He even led them to oyo state on a protest in recent memory. When he went to collect his certificate from Jega after winning the polls, they accompanied him as well.

let the image assassinations begin





children politics