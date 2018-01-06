₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by joymonday09: 4:21am
The Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of being the chief financier and most influential member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, the apex body of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/atiku-is-miyetti-allahs-chief-financier-says-unongo-nef-chairman/amp/
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by CaptainJeffry: 4:28am
A prophet said there will be a big conspiracy against Atiku this year and we are still on the 5th day of January before this.
Well, we are watching.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by eunisam: 4:31am
none sense talk.wetin concern tiv and Fulani.everyone know the sponsor,supporter and defender of Fulani herdsmen. they are still silent on the havoc they course every week.they are the people that will defend Fulani herdsmen in the international media but will tell them IPOB are terrorist
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by nnachukz(m): 4:44am
Who is their grand patron please? What has he done about their killings.
Typical APC kill under cover, come in open to point fingers at others.
I read one saying the River State governor should resign immediately for the killing of River people. Same person never asked Kogi, Ondo or Benue State governors to resign for same reason neither did he advised the President to do so for rampant killings by Fulani herdsmen.
They kill to cause insecurity to benefit from it.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by clevvermind(m): 5:04am
That is what Buhari did against Jonathan. What you sow is what you reap.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by seunmsg(m): 5:08am
CaptainJeffry:
Why not allow Atiku to defend himself before you write off Unongo's allegation as a big conspiracy? If Atiku is truly the biggest financier of Miyetti Allah, then he owe Nigerians lots of explanation as to why he still finances an organisation that goes about killing Nigerians.
In addition, the current administration should step up their clamp down on the murderous herdsmen. This nonsense has gone on for too long and must stop now.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by madridguy(m): 5:10am
Buhari step up your game.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by bonechamberlain(m): 5:11am
fake news, sponsored by APC
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Ovaiegbe(m): 5:21am
Hmmmm!
So PMB a known voice for Miyetti Allah does not sponsor them?
2019 onloading....
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Penalty82(m): 5:30am
seunmsg:
Between Atiku and Buhari who do you think belongs to Miyetti Allah?
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by fakeprophet(m): 5:37am
this is calculative attempt to discredit Atiku. you frail looking, pathetic grey hair man ur plan is failed on arrival.....
let's Atikulate
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by BRIGHT180(m): 5:43am
With all due respect this is non sequitur in local parlance the talk no follow
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Ovaiegbe(m): 5:50am
seunmsg:
Are you asking a champion of Fulani herdsmen to "clamp down" on them? Mennn.....that will only happen in your dreams.
Please read,
Nigeria's Buhari orders crackdown on Fulani cattle raiders - BBC News. www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-36159583
This same life Patron of Miyetti Allah can not even sympathize with those killed by his people.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Esseite: 5:53am
They must look for someone to blame, if GEJ had one cow am sure he would have been the culprit.
Atiku has been very open both in talks and words about the fulani herdsmen issue, while buhari has not even mentioned them even in a sentence..
If Atiku is the greatest financier, is it not the more reason buhari should have tackled the menace long ago?
I trust atiku to debunk this before sunset.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by MrRhymes101(m): 5:56am
He should expect things like this after declaring interest in 2019... wedding MC
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Penalty82(m): 6:03am
madridguy:
Buhari is a big suspect here.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Donkay82: 6:08am
If this news really comes from unongo then there is a problem because he is not a hypocritical personality
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by magoo10(m): 6:26am
However buhari is the chief security officer ,I mean the sheriff in town.
He has no excuse of not providing security for Nigerians with all the armed forces and security apparatus under his control.
This is another excuse for failure
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by sarrki(m): 6:28am
Penalty82:
Hatred and bigotry have eaten the better part of your reasoning box
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Atiku2019: 6:30am
seunmsg:
Atiku who used his personal money to hire hunters and tough vigilantee groups to chase Bokoharam out of Mubi, Michika, Askira Uba, Madagali in 2014 will in no way seek to destroy the Peace of this Great Country... "#Blood Of Baboons
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by sarrki(m): 6:31am
fakeprophet:
You guys can't even pretend
The hate you hac for him is what will make him to win not that performance
Know body is looking at performance its purely Regional, ethnicity and religion
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by raker300: 6:42am
Same way they blackmailed GEJ.
Now they're going for atiku
Shameless people
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by 2cato: 6:45am
seunmsg:i like u for u are clown
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by fakeprophet(m): 6:46am
sarrki:
yea, iam a proudly middle-beltan, we decide the political pendulum in this country.
take it or leave it, Bubu is going......
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by sarrki(m): 6:49am
fakeprophet:
Lol
Don't get it twisted
Southwest and Northwest decides
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by sdindan: 6:59am
seunmsg:I thought you have sense.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by AustineE1: 7:06am
If Unongo being NEF chairman can nt look straight up to Buhari and tell him enough is enough,then Benue people may kiss there home land bye bye.
Imagine this coward of an occultist called Paul Onuogo,trying to bring up a non existing conspiracy theory,while thinking the rest of Nigerians are fools.
If the man that has the full apparatus of the Nigerian security has been pampering this terrorists called Fulani herdsmen and NEF which is headed by Onungo keeps mum,then i suspect a more hidden agenda.
Meanwhile it is Atiku that also made the Fulanis to Attack his own Adamawa state and not Kastina.
Yeye dey smell.
unongo should just face his occultic and leave the good people of Benue alone.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by Omeokachie: 7:22am
So Atiku stopped Buhari from condemning and ordering the military to go after these "Atiku's creation"?
Unongo, it is either senility has set in, or Atiku is the president of nigeria while Buhari is a mere tenant!
The small change they give this man as part of NEF (to a Benue man) has made him think he is now a northerner!
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by aolawale025: 7:30am
seunmsg:
Buhari is the grand patron of miyetti Allah. He even led them to oyo state on a protest in recent memory. When he went to collect his certificate from Jega after winning the polls, they accompanied him as well.
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by chloride6: 7:31am
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by zombieTRACKER: 7:36am
let the image assassinations begin
children politics
|Re: "Atiku Is The Chief Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen" - Paul Unongo, NEF Chairman by jamesibor: 7:43am
joymonday09:
Fake news.
Everyone knows Buhari is the life patron of Miyetti Allah.
