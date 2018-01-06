₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by JosWatchDog(m): 10:46am
The saying, “Every woman dream and priority is to get married” has so far sparked outrage as most women countered to this statement.
But deep down, the truth remains, most women really want to be called a Mrs. no matter how much they pretend.
Last week we brought you a report about a lady who took to Facebook, asking God for husband in this 2018:
JTC watchdog has once again spotted a lady identified as Seraphina Nwabueze, who claimed an app on Facebook prophesied, that she would be getting married in 2018.
Seraphina took to stage with a man who knelt down and acted like he was proposing to her.
See what she posted below:
Oya o! 2018 proposal. Facebook said I will get married this year. Lol. Let’s watch then. �
Source: http://jtownconnect.com.ng/lady-stages-proposal-after-facebook-app-alleged-she-would-be-married-in-2018/
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by benzene00: 10:47am
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by taylor88(m): 10:47am
Na ugly girls dey marry these days
Fine girls what's happening
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by BruncleZuma: 8:28pm
The same app that promised me Rihanna's hand in marriage in 2015?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by DaddyFreeze: 8:28pm
Is this one sensible at all? You just met a stranger and the next thing is marriage after wasting the good part of your life by showing off and rejecting the good guys.
She must have been fučked by bad boys, those ones will keep dumping her her. Now she is tired and this is her only solution? Crap! Marriage that won't last up to a year. .
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by yungchivvy: 8:29pm
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by buchivik(m): 8:29pm
All this nonsense must stop 2018
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by daryoor03(m): 8:30pm
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by Estellar: 8:30pm
God abeg o
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by oshe11(m): 8:30pm
All these PUNNAPRENEURS wont let us rest this year
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:30pm
Deceive ur future
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by Pidginwhisper: 8:30pm
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by akinlaso: 8:31pm
and stupid act is no-man's custom not even the white nor the black... it was introduced recently and has no origin or trace
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by offishialpablo: 8:31pm
babe be doing rehearsal of how she go keep face
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 8:32pm
Faith can move mountains.
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by Inyanga(m): 8:32pm
You will Marry... Calm. down
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by Successdude(m): 8:32pm
taylor88:Marine spirit.....
I wish her luck anyways. Let this year not pass her by.
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by Bossontop(m): 8:33pm
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by BlackDBagba: 8:35pm
Why would some people wear bra's that don't fit. I hate the space between breast's and bra's..
Get measured and wear your size.
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by legacyint: 8:35pm
No be only app give the prophecy,TB Joshua self talk am.
|Re: Lady Stages Proposal After Facebook Said She Would Be Married In 2018 by Adesam09(m): 8:36pm
Haa
