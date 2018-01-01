Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) (26717 Views)

'Fulani herdsmen go viral in Donada and Kaltibu villages of Lau LGA of Taraba State killing over 50 people, many wounded and thousands left homeless. This happened yesterday. Federal Gov't has remained silent over the killings of Christians and peasant farmers by Fulani Malitia'



Earlier today,I shared photos of Fulani people killed in Taraba state by Bachama militias.Aliyu who shared the story refused to tell his followers that villagers were also killed by the herdsmen.A doctor named Divine who works at FMC Jalingo has revealed that Fulani herdsmen also killed many villagers in the same communities in Taraba.Below is what he wrote...'Fulani herdsmen go viral in Donada and Kaltibu villages of Lau LGA of Taraba State killing over 50 people, many wounded and thousands left homeless. This happened yesterday. Federal Gov't has remained silent over the killings of Christians and peasant farmers by Fulani Malitia'

2nd civil war loading. Where is our new sheriff in town? Where is his body odour? 41 Likes 2 Shares

JESUS.............IT IS FINISHED...... 16 Likes 1 Share

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/fulani-herdsmen-go-on-rampage-kill-over.html?m=1 more more 1 Share

A dead country waiting to be buried 47 Likes 2 Shares

A dead country waiting to be buried because frustration wan finish u, u want crisis so ur poverty can be hidden



nigeria forever, nothing dey happen because frustration wan finish u, u want crisis so ur poverty can be hiddennigeria forever, nothing dey happen 16 Likes 3 Shares



IGP over to you sir



Atiku welldone o..



All in a bid to discredit Buhari, see what you've started.

You'll surely get your reward.

We talking about human life here bro. Not time for politicking! No!IGP over to you sirWe talking about human life here bro. Not time for politicking! 64 Likes

Blood of Jesus

Obara Jesus

Eje Jesu



Northern Christians, pls join IPOB and escape Fulani Republic of Nigeria. 83 Likes

Nigeria on the BRINK 16 Likes

Nigeria is going going...g*** 12 Likes

Trust me Buhari is a goner. T.Y Danjuma will definitely not take this easy. Some questions needs answers. 20 Likes 1 Share

I bet my balls that Buhari is behind these herdsmen that is why he has not organized python dance against his brothers.





Nnamdi Kanu has been vindicated. 130 Likes 3 Shares

Jesus Christ 23 Likes 2 Shares

We are in a state of war. Yes we are. Caused by President Mohammad buhari.



His silence to Fulani killings led to counter killings and more killings.



Buhari will never go unpunished. 125 Likes 5 Shares

Trust me Buhari is a goner. T.Y Danjuma will definitely not take this easy. Some questions needs answers.



Which T Y Danjuma.?



The one that has kept quiet after Buhari rough handled him the last time he spoke last year. Which T Y Danjuma.?The one that has kept quiet after Buhari rough handled him the last time he spoke last year. 10 Likes

Whats all these ,for goodness sake？ the fear of GOD no longer in the heart of men or ,howcan u slaughter a human being this way？ 7 Likes

The person behind this moniker is a Fulani guy pretending to be a Yoruba guy. Who wants to bet with me.?The person behind this moniker is a Fulani guy pretending to be a Yoruba guy. 53 Likes 2 Shares

Which T Y Danjuma.?



The one that has kept quiet after Buhari rough handled him the last time he spoke last year.

Hello, I said T.Y Danjuma and not T.Y Bello. 1,000 Buharis cannot dare him please ask around. That's Buhari's boss dem no born Buhari well. T.Y Danjuma not T.Y Bello please. Don't miss them up Hello, I said T.Y Danjuma and not T.Y Bello. 1,000 Buharis cannot dare him please ask around. That's Buhari's boss dem no born Buhari well. T.Y Danjuma not T.Y Bello please. Don't miss them up 21 Likes 1 Share

because frustration wan finish u, u want crisis so ur poverty can be hidden



nigeria forever, nothing dey happen u need delivarance, u can only be a daura man, no sane man can reason so ill u need delivarance, u can only be a daura man, no sane man can reason so ill 15 Likes

Must you quote me to type rubbish??

Can't you face your own life or are you under a curse. All these trolls sef Must you quote me to type rubbish??Can't you face your own life or are you under a curse. All these trolls sef 2 Likes

Please, do we have a president in this country?? 38 Likes

There is NO Way I will vote Buhari in my 2019. I can forgive economic illiteracy but to keep silent over death of such like that small girl is unpardonable.



I will rather vote baba Sala 56 Likes

Hello, I said T.Y Danjuma and not T.Y Bello. 1,000 Buharis cannot dare him please ask around. That's Buhari's boss dem no born Buhari well. T.Y Danjuma not T.Y Bello please. Don't miss them up

It seems you either have comprehension problem or you are uninformed.



Last year, T Y Danjuma & Northern CAN spoke out against these attacks as Jihad.



Have you heard from T Y Danjuma again.?



He has been silenced.



It seems you don't know that the Caliphate has taken over from Buhari.





The Caliphate fears nobody including Buhari.



Wake up and smell the coffee. It seems you either have comprehension problem or you are uninformed.Last year, T Y Danjuma & Northern CAN spoke out against these attacks as Jihad.Have you heard from T Y Danjuma again.?He has been silenced.It seems you don't know that the Caliphate has taken over from Buhari.The Caliphate fears nobody including Buhari.Wake up and smell the coffee. 17 Likes 1 Share

kudos to Atiku if really he's de one masterminding these whole thing, it means he's paying back Buhari in his own coin just as he used Boko Haram against Jonathan

Elections is around the corner..



The killer party is hell bent on giving Buhari bad name.

All they know is dirty politics with ttheir treacherous supporters from erosion republic. Today biafra or death, tomorrow atikulate.

Unstable lots. Elections is around the corner..The killer party is hell bent on giving Buhari bad name.All they know is dirty politics with ttheir treacherous supporters from erosion republic. Today biafra or death, tomorrow atikulate.Unstable lots. 3 Likes 1 Share

Just another regular day in Nigeria 6 Likes

This most end. Haba, it's getting out of hand abeg