Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:41pm
Earlier today,I shared photos of Fulani people killed in Taraba state by Bachama militias.Aliyu who shared the story refused to tell his followers that villagers were also killed by the herdsmen.A doctor named Divine who works at FMC Jalingo has revealed that Fulani herdsmen also killed many villagers in the same communities in Taraba.Below is what he wrote...
'Fulani herdsmen go viral in Donada and Kaltibu villages of Lau LGA of Taraba State killing over 50 people, many wounded and thousands left homeless. This happened yesterday. Federal Gov't has remained silent over the killings of Christians and peasant farmers by Fulani Malitia'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/fulani-herdsmen-go-on-rampage-kill-over.html?m=1
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:42pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 4:42pm
2nd civil war loading. Where is our new sheriff in town? Where is his body odour?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 4:42pm
JESUS.............IT IS FINISHED......
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:43pm
Mztarstrechy:more
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by oduastates: 4:43pm
A dead country waiting to be buried
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:44pm
oduastates:because frustration wan finish u, u want crisis so ur poverty can be hidden
nigeria forever, nothing dey happen
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by omowolewa: 4:46pm
No!
IGP over to you sir
Alariiwo:
We talking about human life here bro. Not time for politicking!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by EternalTruths: 4:47pm
Blood of Jesus
Obara Jesus
Eje Jesu
Northern Christians, pls join IPOB and escape Fulani Republic of Nigeria.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Nukilia: 4:47pm
Nigeria on the BRINK
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by nero2face: 4:47pm
Nigeria is going going...g***
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Ratello: 4:49pm
Trust me Buhari is a goner. T.Y Danjuma will definitely not take this easy. Some questions needs answers.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by EternalTruths: 4:49pm
I bet my balls that Buhari is behind these herdsmen that is why he has not organized python dance against his brothers.
Nnamdi Kanu has been vindicated.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Alariiwo: 4:49pm
Atiku welldone o..
All in a bid to discredit Buhari, see what you've started.
You'll surely get your reward.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by temptnow: 4:50pm
Jesus Christ
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by SpecialAdviser(m): 4:50pm
We are in a state of war. Yes we are. Caused by President Mohammad buhari.
His silence to Fulani killings led to counter killings and more killings.
Buhari will never go unpunished.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by EternalTruths: 4:50pm
Ratello:
Which T Y Danjuma.?
The one that has kept quiet after Buhari rough handled him the last time he spoke last year.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 4:51pm
Whats all these ,for goodness sake？ the fear of GOD no longer in the heart of men or ,howcan u slaughter a human being this way？
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Alariiwo: 4:52pm
Alariiwo:Who wants to bet with me.?
The person behind this moniker is a Fulani guy pretending to be a Yoruba guy.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Ratello: 4:59pm
EternalTruths:
Hello, I said T.Y Danjuma and not T.Y Bello. 1,000 Buharis cannot dare him please ask around. That's Buhari's boss dem no born Buhari well. T.Y Danjuma not T.Y Bello please. Don't miss them up
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by nero2face: 4:59pm
iamJ:u need delivarance, u can only be a daura man, no sane man can reason so ill
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Alariiwo: 5:00pm
EternalTruths:
Must you quote me to type rubbish??
Can't you face your own life or are you under a curse. All these trolls sef
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:01pm
Please, do we have a president in this country??
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by nero2face: 5:01pm
Alariiwo:kudos to Atiku if really he's de one masterminding these whole thing, it means he's paying back Buhari in his own coin just as he used Boko Haram against Jonathan
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Campusity: 5:06pm
There is NO Way I will vote Buhari in my 2019. I can forgive economic illiteracy but to keep silent over death of such like that small girl is unpardonable.
I will rather vote baba Sala
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by EternalTruths: 5:09pm
Ratello:
It seems you either have comprehension problem or you are uninformed.
Last year, T Y Danjuma & Northern CAN spoke out against these attacks as Jihad.
Have you heard from T Y Danjuma again.?
He has been silenced.
It seems you don't know that the Caliphate has taken over from Buhari.
The Caliphate fears nobody including Buhari.
Wake up and smell the coffee.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Alariiwo: 5:13pm
nero2face:
Elections is around the corner..
The killer party is hell bent on giving Buhari bad name.
All they know is dirty politics with ttheir treacherous supporters from erosion republic. Today biafra or death, tomorrow atikulate.
Unstable lots.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by horsepower101: 5:14pm
Just another regular day in Nigeria
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by Samusu(m): 5:19pm
This most end. Haba, it's getting out of hand abeg
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) by robotix: 5:21pm
Alariiwo:the way most of you talk makes me question your education and intelligence. The fact that u know how to read and write does not mean u possess those.
