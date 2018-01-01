₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by ofofomedia: 4:57pm
See the best wedding for 2018
http://www.ofofomedia.com.ng/2018/01/a-must-read-couple-breaks-internet.html
Earlier today our reporter was amazed by what she saw, I must say all my years of photography I've never seen a scene like this, to her it was touching and heart melting, yes she got it right because you can't imagine a bride of her type or fashion will take to the aisle with a perfect man, yes I call him the perfect husband he is a rare gem a man of honor, he is the man for 2018, he said it and he saw to it that it came to pass
I was in the studio when they walked in to take their pre-wedding pictures, a handsome man who is ready to settle with his beautiful bride, not up to a week the next call I received was that she had an accident and someone whispered to me that the marriage won't happen again I had to think for a while but I told her it will definitely work.
Today history repeated itself again as the bride was rolled from Federal Medical Centre Lokoja in her wheelchair, you could see smiles on the faces of other patients in the ward their hope came alive and they were filled with joy.
More details soon.
More pictures on www.instagram.com/birthriteconcepts
www.instagram.com/Mcflimxy
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by samuelizz(m): 5:09pm
That's what I call true love...
so romantic..
15 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by ofofomedia: 5:10pm
samuelizz:
Abi the guy is a real man
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by thorpido(m): 5:30pm
Why couldn't they wait till after recovery?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by ofofomedia: 5:33pm
thorpido:
Because he is a man. date fixed nothing can cancel it
11 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by thorpido(m): 5:37pm
ofofomedia:Dates can be changed.
As long as they are happy,anything goes.
5 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 5:44pm
that song ' when a man loves a woman ' comes to mind .. lovely
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Ulue: 6:53pm
Love can move mountain
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by DaddyFreeze: 6:54pm
The girl should be ready cuz the guy will definitely leave her once he detects that wheel chair might become her permanent companion.
1 Like
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by pol23: 6:54pm
Love...
Many of us use that word anyhow.
The power of love.
For God so LOVE the world...
Love's a powerful and beautiful thing.
HML.
1 Like
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:55pm
okay.
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by devilmaycry(m): 6:55pm
which love?... tell me something i dnt knw
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Spoilt4toto: 6:55pm
The big question is, What if it had happened the the other way round?
4 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Iyajelili(f): 6:55pm
Happy married life
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by brenister10: 6:55pm
A great man indeed who stood with her in her trying time. A friend in need is a friend indeed.
1 Like
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 6:56pm
I must say this is the most inspiring story have heard in this new year....congratulations dear, nothing will stop you from your day of joy...God bless your new home...
this is surely God, because it is good.
trusting God for something good this year too.
1 Like
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 6:56pm
This one strong o...
I hope the lady can do such for the guy in the future
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 6:56pm
Can the woman do the same if it's the other way?
I congratulate the young couple. The groom is a strong man.
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 6:56pm
Village people here and there. Them swear say she no go marry but God pass them. Anything that couldn't take your life from you can't predict your today
1 Like
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by zameena(f): 6:57pm
OMG, I no this lady, we were mates in uni. may God almighty heal her completely and Grant the new couple patience, love and understanding.
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by shogotermies(m): 6:57pm
wishing her speed recovery...
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by ogwoliun: 6:58pm
Love wantiti �
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 6:58pm
Wow this is sweet. Sorry since it's not a permanent damage, every guy will surely still be there.
But if it was a damage that affects the beauty, and cause her to be cripple permanently, I don't know the number of guys that will still wait o.
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Kunkiddo(m): 6:58pm
and then
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 6:59pm
love
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 7:00pm
zameena:Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by doubleezy3: 7:01pm
just amaze passing bye
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by AreaFada2: 7:01pm
Women and romantic stuff. Many people just gush over the idea. But only few know how to make it work. HML.
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by benedictac(f): 7:02pm
A real man.
Not like my stupyd neighbour who will not allow us to sleep at night, shouting and telling his pregnant wife of how he picked her from the gutter. Last night, I felt like going to give him a dirty slap. Mtcheeeew
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by phemmynaetoc(m): 7:02pm
Very Romantic... this is the real meaning of 'for better for worse'
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:03pm
I like this part:
"Today history repeated itself again as the bride was rolled from Federal Medical Centre Lokoja in her wheelchair, you could see smiles on the faces of other patients in the ward their hope came alive and they were filled with joy."
|Re: Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) by jrusky(m): 7:03pm
This is what I said few days ago that God should help us from ugly incidence that always raised its ugly head and the word days to, 5 days to, 10 days to.....i think at this junction people needs to be sensitive their is a systematic attack to people's joy by wicked merchants.
Congrats guys.
1 Like
