Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Bride Leaves FMC Lokoja In Wheelchair For Her Wedding (Photos) (15278 Views)

Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) / Physically Challenged Man Weds In Wheelchair, Shares Traditional Wedding Pics / Bride On Wheelchair Weds Boyfriend Of 8 Years (Pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.ofofomedia.com.ng/2018/01/a-must-read-couple-breaks-internet.html





Earlier today our reporter was amazed by what she saw, I must say all my years of photography I've never seen a scene like this, to her it was touching and heart melting, yes she got it right because you can't imagine a bride of her type or fashion will take to the aisle with a perfect man, yes I call him the perfect husband he is a rare gem a man of honor, he is the man for 2018, he said it and he saw to it that it came to pass



I was in the studio when they walked in to take their pre-wedding pictures, a handsome man who is ready to settle with his beautiful bride, not up to a week the next call I received was that she had an accident and someone whispered to me that the marriage won't happen again I had to think for a while but I told her it will definitely work.



Today history repeated itself again as the bride was rolled from Federal Medical Centre Lokoja in her wheelchair, you could see smiles on the faces of other patients in the ward their hope came alive and they were filled with joy.



More details soon.



More pictures on

www.instagram.com/Mcflimxy See the best wedding for 2018Earlier today our reporter was amazed by what she saw, I must say all my years of photography I've never seen a scene like this, to her it was touching and heart melting, yes she got it right because you can't imagine a bride of her type or fashion will take to the aisle with a perfect man, yes I call him the perfect husband he is a rare gem a man of honor, he is the man for 2018, he said it and he saw to it that it came to passI was in the studio when they walked in to take their pre-wedding pictures, a handsome man who is ready to settle with his beautiful bride, not up to a week the next call I received was that she had an accident and someone whispered to me that the marriage won't happen again I had to think for a while but I told her it will definitely work.Today history repeated itself again as the bride was rolled from Federal Medical Centre Lokoja in her wheelchair, you could see smiles on the faces of other patients in the ward their hope came alive and they were filled with joy.More details soon.More pictures on www.instagram.com/birthriteconcepts 5 Likes 2 Shares





so romantic.. That's what I call true love...so romantic.. 15 Likes

samuelizz:

That's what I call true love...



so romantic..

Abi the guy is a real man Abi the guy is a real man 15 Likes 1 Share

Why couldn't they wait till after recovery? 3 Likes 1 Share

thorpido:

Why couldn't they wait till after recovery?

Because he is a man. date fixed nothing can cancel it Because he is a man. date fixed nothing can cancel it 11 Likes

ofofomedia:





Because he is a man. date fixed nothing can cancel it Dates can be changed.

As long as they are happy,anything goes. Dates can be changed.As long as they are happy,anything goes. 5 Likes

that song ' when a man loves a woman ' comes to mind .. lovely 2 Likes









Love can move mountain Love can move mountain 2 Likes

The girl should be ready cuz the guy will definitely leave her once he detects that wheel chair might become her permanent companion. 1 Like

Love...

Many of us use that word anyhow.

The power of love.

For God so LOVE the world...





Love's a powerful and beautiful thing.

HML. 1 Like

okay.

which love?... tell me something i dnt knw which love?... tell me something i dnt knw

The big question is, What if it had happened the the other way round? 4 Likes

Happy married life 1 Like 1 Share

A great man indeed who stood with her in her trying time. A friend in need is a friend indeed. 1 Like

I must say this is the most inspiring story have heard in this new year....congratulations dear, nothing will stop you from your day of joy...God bless your new home...



this is surely God, because it is good.

trusting God for something good this year too. 1 Like

This one strong o...





I hope the lady can do such for the guy in the future 2 Likes

Can the woman do the same if it's the other way?



I congratulate the young couple. The groom is a strong man. 2 Likes

Village people here and there. Them swear say she no go marry but God pass them. Anything that couldn't take your life from you can't predict your today 1 Like

OMG, I no this lady, we were mates in uni. may God almighty heal her completely and Grant the new couple patience, love and understanding. 2 Likes

wishing her speed recovery...

Love wantiti �

Wow this is sweet. Sorry since it's not a permanent damage, every guy will surely still be there.

But if it was a damage that affects the beauty, and cause her to be cripple permanently, I don't know the number of guys that will still wait o.

and then

love

zameena:

OMG, I no this lady, we were mates in uni. may God almighty heal her completely and Grant the new couple patience, love and understanding. Hmm Hmm 1 Like

just amaze passing bye

Women and romantic stuff. Many people just gush over the idea. But only few know how to make it work. HML.

A real man.



Not like my stupyd neighbour who will not allow us to sleep at night, shouting and telling his pregnant wife of how he picked her from the gutter. Last night, I felt like going to give him a dirty slap. Mtcheeeew

Very Romantic... this is the real meaning of 'for better for worse' 2 Likes

I like this part:



"Today history repeated itself again as the bride was rolled from Federal Medical Centre Lokoja in her wheelchair, you could see smiles on the faces of other patients in the ward their hope came alive and they were filled with joy."