Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos (14595 Views)

Commercial Bus Driver Ran Into Another Bus,Crashes With Nissan Car In Anambra(pi / God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) / Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; It would have been a sad tale after a commercial bus crashed into a betting shop in Imo state on Wednesday, January 3rd. According to reports, the shop was locked due to the festive holiday as the speeding driver lost control of the bus and crashed into the betting shop - destroying everything in its part. See pictures below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/speeding-driver-crashes-betting-shop-destroys-everything-inside-photos.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

What is the odd of the crash?? 154 Likes

the guy parked well. 22 Likes 1 Share

That driver did a very good job. Bet9ja have suffered many Nigerians a lot. 60 Likes 1 Share







God is great,it would have been a different story if that betting shop AKA youths empowerment was opened. God is great,it would have been a different story if that betting shop AKA youths empowerment was opened. 13 Likes

Thanks to GOD IT WAS LOCKED 5 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:

What is the odd of the crash??

5.12







Prolly an angry customer venting his anger Prolly an angry customer venting his anger 12 Likes

yaki84:

the guy parked well. Lols! He missed its garage Lols! He missed its garage 2 Likes

Was he blind and what overspeeding? he and his vehicle ought to burnt alive if he had killed anybody in that life saving shop . 7 Likes





As long as there is life.... Business will bounce back even in the ruble! As long as there is life.... Business will bounce back even in the ruble! 4 Likes

Buhari sef - keneking

Thank God no life was lost,that is the most important thing 2 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:

What is the odd of the crash??

Lmao... You need game gan ooo Lmao... You need game gan ooo

Atleast some people won't bet tomorrow.



But the way the guy parked sha like as if he intentionally did it

Hehehe, devil come punish you e come be that same day ur bet of 1.5mil naira click 6 Likes

despite how many lives over speeding has claimed both this year and last year,many foolish drivers keep embarking on the path of recklessness....When it happens,they will start the blame game...."my aunty in the village doesn't want me to hammer"

Correct parking and modified garage 1 Like

Don't drink and drive... Meanwhile it might be as a result of overspending or mechanical fault... I hope no one was injured? The Bus driver just go Cut Over 2.5 betslip

Toh over to You shop owner... My advice to you is goto a mechanic and do cost evaluation of the Bus engine,seat,stearing,tire,spring,pump,gauge,speedometer,pointer,fuel tank evaluate everything when u sell am finish if na Sure 2 odds give the driver him change

Evablizin:







God is great,it would have been a different story if that betting shop AKA youths empowerment was opened.

Where is the humanity in u? Where is the humanity in u?

Evablizin:







God is great,it would have been a different story if that betting shop AKA[b] youths empowerment [/b]was opened.

Youth Empowerment Centre indeed Youth Empowerment Centre indeed 1 Like

Thank God no life was lost.

Baba God I thank you oo.

Hope it was not a bet



Cos he parked very well





Thank GOD no Live was lost... The gods of betting are ANGRYThank GOD no Live was lost... 1 Like

May be the driver hate baba ijebu.

That shop don too chop the driver money na m make am

Trust me, village people are involved either

The bus wanted to go see what Nigerian youth always did in that little shop.



And it saw loss!

..



did any one dead? Odd 3.50



did anyone injured? Odd 1.50



did the Bus failed break? Odd 1.10 1 Like

Alabi caused it

ok