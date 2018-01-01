₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by CastedDude: 5:50pm
It would have been a sad tale after a commercial bus crashed into a betting shop in Imo state on Wednesday, January 3rd. According to reports, the shop was locked due to the festive holiday as the speeding driver lost control of the bus and crashed into the betting shop - destroying everything in its part. See pictures below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/speeding-driver-crashes-betting-shop-destroys-everything-inside-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by CastedDude: 5:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 5:51pm
What is the odd of the crash??
154 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by yaki84: 5:52pm
the guy parked well.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by NwaChibuzor13: 5:53pm
That driver did a very good job. Bet9ja have suffered many Nigerians a lot.
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:53pm
God is great,it would have been a different story if that betting shop AKA youths empowerment was opened.
13 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by bedspread: 6:00pm
Thanks to GOD IT WAS LOCKED
5 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Kenzico(m): 6:12pm
OceanmorganTrix:
5.12
Prolly an angry customer venting his anger
12 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by tobisco29(m): 6:12pm
yaki84:Lols! He missed its garage
2 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by DaddyFreeze: 7:14pm
Was he blind and what overspeeding? he and his vehicle ought to burnt alive if he had killed anybody in that life saving shop .
7 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Ulue: 7:14pm
As long as there is life.... Business will bounce back even in the ruble!
4 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by kings09(m): 7:14pm
Buhari sef - keneking
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Iyajelili(f): 7:15pm
Thank God no life was lost,that is the most important thing
2 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by LustreChris(m): 7:15pm
OceanmorganTrix:
Lmao... You need game gan ooo
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by deco22(m): 7:16pm
Atleast some people won't bet tomorrow.
But the way the guy parked sha like as if he intentionally did it
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by denkyw(m): 7:16pm
Hehehe, devil come punish you e come be that same day ur bet of 1.5mil naira click
6 Likes
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by openmine(m): 7:17pm
despite how many lives over speeding has claimed both this year and last year,many foolish drivers keep embarking on the path of recklessness....When it happens,they will start the blame game...."my aunty in the village doesn't want me to hammer"
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Adeoba10(m): 7:17pm
Correct parking and modified garage
1 Like
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by olylove: 7:17pm
Don't drink and drive... Meanwhile it might be as a result of overspending or mechanical fault... I hope no one was injured? The Bus driver just go Cut Over 2.5 betslip
Toh over to You shop owner... My advice to you is goto a mechanic and do cost evaluation of the Bus engine,seat,stearing,tire,spring,pump,gauge,speedometer,pointer,fuel tank evaluate everything when u sell am finish if na Sure 2 odds give the driver him change
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by lakesider(m): 7:17pm
Evablizin:
Where is the humanity in u?
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:17pm
Evablizin:
Youth Empowerment Centre indeed
1 Like
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by pol23: 7:18pm
Thank God no life was lost.
Baba God I thank you oo.
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by noeloge82(m): 7:18pm
Hope it was not a bet
Cos he parked very well
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Aldebaran(m): 7:18pm
The gods of betting are ANGRY
Thank GOD no Live was lost...
1 Like
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by jrusky(m): 7:20pm
May be the driver hate baba ijebu.
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by Mrkumareze(m): 7:20pm
That shop don too chop the driver money na m make am
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by chinawapz(m): 7:21pm
Trust me, village people are involved either
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by BTT(m): 7:21pm
The bus wanted to go see what Nigerian youth always did in that little shop.
And it saw loss!
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by yanshDoctor: 7:22pm
..
did any one dead? Odd 3.50
did anyone injured? Odd 1.50
did the Bus failed break? Odd 1.10
1 Like
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by bjhaid: 7:24pm
Alabi caused it
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by ABJDOT(m): 7:25pm
ok
|Re: Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos by albacete(m): 7:25pm
yanshDoctor:
We all do. The only thing we don't understand is your grammar. Gosh!
The shop owner opened his bet account and saw a win of N2.5m. So he decided to play a fast one by hiring a bus driver to run through the shop. He has already paid the bus driver upfront.
Don't ask me how I got to know.
6 Likes
