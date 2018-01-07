Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Top 7 Qualities And Attributes You Must Look For In A Professional Car Mechanic (1579 Views)

Experienced And Professional Car Doctor Needed / Top 7 Most Powerful Suvs So Far / Top 7 Cars That Once Ruled Our Nigerian Roads. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





A mechanic can be a car owner's best friend or worst nightmare. When minor or major car problem arises,we depend heavily on the mechanic to diagnose and repair the issue in as little time as possible. These are top qualities and attributes you must look for in a professional car mechanic



1)Customer Service Skills

A good mechanic should be able to relate well to customers. Mechanic should have the skill to communicate effectively with customers and put them at ease about the diagnosis and repair suggestions.



2)Good Communication Skills

A good mechanic should have an excellent communication skills and should able to translate complex technical terms into simple/broken english for the average customer.



3)Labor Practices

If there is a quick way to do a job versus a better way to do it, which one will your mechanic choose? Will they charge you fairly for a lasting quality repair or charge you less for inferior work that makes you to return sooner?



4)Pricing

Consider how their pricing compares to other mechanics. Are they the cheapest? Why? Are they the most expensive? Why? Good work that costs more now will be less painful on your bank account than lesser quality work that is cheap,which needs to be revisited multiple times.



5)Good Diagnostic Skills

Your mechanic should apply skill and effort towards diagnosing problems instead of guessing with parts? You should always be given a good reason to replace a part.



6)Up to date Technology

Vehicles and technology are continually evolving, and a good mechanics stay on top of these changes so they can best serve you better.



7)Certified

While certification is not a requirement of mechanics, it demonstrates a sense of motivation and ambition to both employers and customers.



Cars today are extremely complex machines, and their unique characteristics vary heavily from brand to brand. Make sure your mechanic is skilled in your specific vehicle brand since special tools and procedures are required to correctly service or repair your car.



You are free to add more



Source https://autojosh.com/top-7-qualities-attributes-must-look-professional-car-mechanic/



Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 A mechanic can be a car owner's best friend or worst nightmare. When minor or major car problem arises,we depend heavily on the mechanic to diagnose and repair the issue in as little time as possible.A good mechanic should be able to relate well to customers. Mechanic should have the skill to communicate effectively with customers and put them at ease about the diagnosis and repair suggestions.A good mechanic should have an excellent communication skills and should able to translate complex technical terms into simple/broken english for the average customer.If there is a quick way to do a job versus a better way to do it, which one will your mechanic choose? Will they charge you fairly for a lasting quality repair or charge you less for inferior work that makes you to return sooner?Consider how their pricing compares to other mechanics. Are they the cheapest? Why? Are they the most expensive? Why? Good work that costs more now will be less painful on your bank account than lesser quality work that is cheap,which needs to be revisited multiple times.Your mechanic should apply skill and effort towards diagnosing problems instead of guessing with parts? You should always be given a good reason to replace a part.Vehicles and technology are continually evolving, and a good mechanics stay on top of these changes so they can best serve you better.While certification is not a requirement of mechanics, it demonstrates a sense of motivation and ambition to both employers and customers.Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 3 Likes

I need a gud mechanic in Lagos can you recommend any.





Ho sori, I shouldn't be talking like a poor man



Olohun! I really need to get my own PC before dis yr runs out o



Isha Allah



By nature grace Me wey no kon geh moto nkoHo sori, I shouldn't be talking like a poor manOlohun! I really need to get my own PC before dis yr runs out oIsha AllahBy nature grace 2 Likes

My own mechanic meditates and receives divine solutions to your car issue. He diagnoses your car consulting Ogun and advises on the right incantations that will give your car adequate insurance. I have never regretted patronizing Saheed Elesho who's workshrine is at Ikorodu. 1 Like

kkon:

I need a gud mechanic in Lagos can you recommend any. Here I am Here I am

Number 8 is TRUST

I can't drop a Car with Full Fuel Tank and come back to see to see my fuel below quarter of my fuel Tank.



Number 9 is KEEPING TO TIME

I think it is common amongst naija artisans sha. Na Tailors worse pass. 4 Likes

saintruky:



Here I am drop your number so we can talk. drop your number so we can talk.

Hahahahahaha

Did i see certificate?



A good Nigerian mechanic must

1)always have oil stain on his old worn out work clothes.

2)always look like they have not taken their bath in centuries and must smell of engine oil.

3)have boys around him ready to learn from their oga.

4)must have a reputation of fixing cars fine and with good pricing.



And least I forget, his workplace must have LOTS of spoilt cars, the larger the number of spoilt cars, the more people will rush to his mechanic shop. 6 Likes

Good one....this is now a serious business, and another innoson can spring forth from there.

Some mechanics are demons while others are Angels in disguise



I rate my mechanic in stars from 0-5stars.



1.Customer service skill⭐⭐⭐⭐

2.Good communicatikn skill⭐⭐⭐⭐(he communicates well in his native language and dialect)

3.Labour practices ⭐⭐⭐⭐

4.Pricing⭐⭐⭐

5.Up to date technology ⭐

6. Certification ⭐⭐



Yes, my mechanic is my very good friend.

His workshop has become a relaxation place for me after work. Several business deals have been sealed at his shop. You see professionals from all works of life at my mechanics shop, we all have become family (including the mechanic).



I remember we all attended his wedding in mega styles, I got chatting with a friend to his bride and she asked if we all were mechanics like the groom.



Today is sunday, we don't gather at his place.

I can't wait for tomorrow evening to be at his place.



let me check the list again..I rate my mechanic in stars from 0-5stars.1.Customer service skill⭐⭐⭐⭐2.Good communicatikn skill⭐⭐⭐⭐(he communicates well in his native language and dialect)3.Labour practices ⭐⭐⭐⭐4.Pricing⭐⭐⭐5.Up to date technology ⭐6. Certification ⭐⭐Yes, my mechanic is my very good friend.His workshop has become a relaxation place for me after work. Several business deals have been sealed at his shop. You see professionals from all works of life at my mechanics shop, we all have become family (including the mechanic).I remember we all attended his wedding in mega styles, I got chatting with a friend to his bride and she asked if we all were mechanics like the groom.Today is sunday, we don't gather at his place.I can't wait for tomorrow evening to be at his place. 1 Like

nices

A good naija mechanic receives series of calls while working on your vehicle

NO MATTER HOW GOOD ANY MECHANIC IS,HE MUST HAVE PEOPLE/CLIENTS WHO THINK HE'S NOT FIT FOR THE JOB.

Bottom line is you can't satisfy every client as a professional,you win some,you loose some,either way,just be the best at what you do.

For Ladipo or Itire?

Sometimes I wish I can handle my car,this quacks called Mechanics give you nothing but headache.

for your giftcard sales Itunes e-codes,Amazon, Google play and the likes and you are in need of a quality,loyal,tested and trusted person. just check my profile or peep at my signature. .a trial will convince you...





Mech: na 5000 u go pay for dis work



Me: wetin dey worry d motor first...



Mech: u wan teach my work



Me Trust 9ja mechanicMech: na 5000 u go pay for dis workMe: wetin dey worry d motor first...Mech: u wan teach my workMe 1 Like

What of reliability. A mechanic should be reliable in cases of unexpected breakdown

own mechanic meditates and receives divine solutions to your car issue. He diagnoses your car consulting Ogun and advises on the right incantations that will give your car adequate insurance. I have never regretted patronizing Saheed Elesho who's workshrine is at Ikorodu.







Can I have his number please. I stay ikorodu also

[quote author=xreal post=63965753]let me check the list again..

I rate my mechanic in stars from 0-5stars.



1.Customer service skill⭐⭐⭐⭐

2.Good communicatikn skill⭐⭐⭐⭐(he communicates well in his native language and dialect)

3.Labour practices ⭐⭐⭐⭐

4.Pricing⭐⭐⭐

5.Up to date technology ⭐

6. Certification ⭐⭐



Yes, my mechanic is my very good friend.

His workshop has become a relaxation place for me after work. Several business deals have been sealed at his shop. You see professionals from all works of life at my mechanics shop, we all have become family (including the mechanic).



I remember we all attended his wedding in mega styles, I got chatting with a friend to his bride and she asked if we all were mechanics like the groom.



Today is sunday, we don't gather at his place.

I can't wait for tomorrow evening to be at his place.



same with me. I go to my mechanic workshop to hangout, discuss politics and seal deals. They are not educated, but such lively, happy and jovial folks to be around with.

MrMakaveli20:

same with me. I go to my mechanic workshop to hangout, discuss politics and seal deals. They are not educated, but such lively, happy and jovial folks to be around with.

So correct. So correct.