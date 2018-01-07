An English language degree is constructed to push you to analyze theories, read books, critique verse and prose and take a more detailed look at the words and signs surrounding us daily. The goal is to make you as an English Language student think analytically and creatively about the English language.

If you are about studying for a degree in English language, and are skeptical about it? Or you already have a BA in English and you're not sure of what your next career step should be ? Here are some ideas on what to do with a degree in English Language



First …Why study English? The following are some of the reasons why you should study English

More employment opportunities: Your employment and career prospects can exponentially increase. Individuals who have the capacity to efficiently speak English language alongside another the English are in high demand and are always sought after by organizations of various kinds including international organizations. When in search of a job, the ability to speak with precision and confidence as using the English language can give you an edge against others.

Transferable Skills: The transferable skills of the English language degree are very high in demand. Some of these skills have to do with communication, getting information, writing ability among a host of other

Combined Courses: English departments provide some double honor degrees which means that you would have the capacity to merge a linguistic or literary education alongside any passion you might have.

Versatility: When it has to do with matters of trade or business, the common currency happens to be English. By attaining a degree in English, you would have the ability to carry out business transactions as well as effectively write reports, agreements, and memos. It also provides the possibility of having a career in business if you desire.



What to do with a degree in English Language

Graduates of English language always find lots of opportunities with a host of employers, OR You could also choose to be self-employed, building your business/company’s services around what these organizations offer. They include private and public sector organizations, legal and financial firms, educational institutions, national and local government, charitable and voluntary organizations, media organizations, public relation agencies, publishing companies, tourism agencies, and leisure agencies always provide employment for graduates of English language.

The following are some opportunities available for English language students

1. Job Opportunities

a. Magazine journalist

b. English as a foreign language teacher

c. Digital copywriter

d. Web content manager

e. Writer

f. Newspaper journalist

g. Publishing copy-editor/proofreader

h. Advertising account executive

i. Lexicographer

j. Arts administrator

k. Advertising account executive

l. Academic librarian

m. Information officer

n. Advertising copywriter

o. General Manager

p. Researcher

2. Internship Opportunities: The above listed job opportunities are also usually available for interns. While they may not be a satisfactorily paying position, they are perfect to start building your career and gaining work experience before you graduate

3. Further Study: You can also choose to further your studies by going for your masters degree in study areas related to English Language, particularly in the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management Sciences.



Tips for your CV

Work Experience: Because English is a course which is not vocational, the skills attained outside your study are crucial in creating a CV that is well rounded. For example, while in the university a lot of English students will write for magazines and newspapers for students, volunteer in local schools or communities or get involved with student film societies. Any evidence of skills attained from extracurricular activities can aid in enhancing your prospects for a job.

Needed Skills/Proficiencies: The main strength possessed by graduates in English language is the capacity to efficiently communicate both in writing and orally. Having a degree in English language however aids in the development of the following:

a. Ability to research effectively

b. Organization and time management

c. Teamwork and negotiating to present information and ideas

d. Participating and leading discussions

e. Articulation understanding and knowledge of texts, theories and concepts

f. Efficiently passing across opinions and ideas as well as thinking creatively.

g. Critical analysis and reasoning

h. Utilizing your judgement in determining other perspectives



Conclusion

Graduates of English have a diverse range of career choices and will gain the skills required to function in almost any kind of industry making a degree in English very useful. Now you have some ideas on what to do with a degree in English Language, right?



In the comments section below, please let's know about your ideas on what you think an English Language Student can do with a his/her degree. I look forward to hearing from you 4 Likes 1 Share