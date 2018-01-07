Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi (7590 Views)

Published on January 7, 2018



In compliance to Governor Yahaya Bello’s directive that traditional rulers in Kogi state should accommodate Fulani men in their councils and communities as indigenes, the Obadofin of Kabba, Oba Michael Yusuf has inaugurated a 13-man committee to be in charge of the implementation of the directive.



Inaugurating the committee in his palace, Oba Michael Yusuf said the committee has in its possession forms to be given to the Chairman of Miyeti Allah, Alh Ibrahim Sheidu who will in turn give to his member for registration.



The forms, according to the monarch, would help the community access all required information about the herdsmen and subsequently indigenalised them.



He disclosed further that it is part of the committee’s responsibility to ensure peace between the community and the herdsmen when the need arises.



Oba Yusuf who said the committee members are to meet fortnightly, urged the herdsmen to always report to the committee whenever farmers offend them rather than resort to violence.



He noted that it is not in all cases that the Fulanis are guilty but might have been provoked by the action of the farmers.



Members of the committee are: Chief Paul Olurinjon (Chairman), Chief Obatoke Oloruntoba (recording secretary), P/C Aiyedun Joseph (Police Rep), Moses Amoo (DSS Rep), Alh Ibrahim Sheidu (Miyeti Allah’s Head in Kabba).



Other members are Chiefs Bello Obahawo, Samuel Ojutalayo, Ayodele Okono, Ogedengbe Obatoweshe, Obapinwo Fadile, Arokoyo Bolaji, Abiodun Obafegbewo and Obamowe Olojo.





Another Illorin loading. Why are they using fulanis to displace my yoruba brethren from our ancestral land in Kabba?Another Illorin loading. 84 Likes 2 Shares

Slave/master 36 Likes 1 Share

its a welcomed development the sai barbarians must all hear nwiiii now they are making the murderers owners of the land. chaiiiiii sai baba BUHARI till 2023 ONYE GBA OSO? 32 Likes 1 Share

If this move is implemented, I dare say that it will spell doom for the Okuns who are pioneering such foolishness in their own domain. Why didn't Yahaya Bello commence the policy in his Ebiraland? All right-thinking Okun sons and daughters must resist this insanity else it will be setting a potentially catastrophic precedent. The so-called Fulani-herdsmen are both landgrabbers and terrorists. Okun people better receive sense else they will end up being displaced and butchered by those savages. A word is enough...



Cc Acidosis 68 Likes 2 Shares

BankeSmalls:

which kain monitoring spirit be this,tori oloun?

which kain monitoring spirit be this,tori oloun? 2 Likes







Another Ilorin in the making but this time it gonna happen in my lifetime Welcome them today and in next 5yrs they will start chasing you around to kill.Another Ilorin in the making but this time it gonna happen in my lifetime 36 Likes

Ya'll don't know these fulani's,the love to dominate. Be careful. 22 Likes 1 Share





Coneheads + Afraiding= XUMA The fear of hausa/fulani is the beginning of wisdom for all coneheadsConeheads + Afraiding= XUMA 20 Likes 1 Share

Emir of Lokoja loading 35 Likes

WisdomFlakes:

If this move is implemented, I dare say that it will spell doom for the Okuns who are pioneering such foolishness in their own domain. Why didn't Yahaya Bello commence the policy in his Ebiraland? All right-thinking Okun sons and daughters must resist this insanity else it will be setting a potentially catastrophic precedent. The so-called Fulani-herdsmen are both landgrabbers and terrorists. Okun people better receive sense else they will end up being displaced and butchered by those savages. A word is enough...



Cc Acidosis

Okun,my Okun.....be careful..



These are people who don't make trouble,now they are bringing in trouble by themselves.......They should be careful......you have said it all bro Okun,my Okun.....be careful..These are people who don't make trouble,now they are bringing in trouble by themselves.......They should be careful......you have said it all bro 4 Likes

The real Afonja Alimi will be turning and shaking his head seriosly in his grave 29 Likes 2 Shares

AfonjaSlayer:

Welcome them today and in next 5 yrs they will start chasing around to kill.

Look at this foolish people?



Did the equally foolish f00lani nomads tell you they needed adoption?



Or have they suddenly become kin and kithless?



Another Ilorin loading surely but I trust Kogi people no dey dull; na fire to fire dey load so! Look at this foolish people?Did the equally foolish f00lani nomads tell you they needed adoption?Or have they suddenly become kin and kithless?Another Ilorin loading surely but I trust Kogi people no dey dull; na fire to fire dey load so! 2 Likes

BankeSmalls:

Why are they displacing my yoruba brethren from our land in Kabba?



Another Illorin loading. gala boy, fulani are already at ur corridors in benue, u are here forming flat head gala boy, fulani are already at ur corridors in benue, u are here forming flat head 4 Likes

Pleasing their beloved hausa fulani masters and lords izza a task that must be done @ all cost by all Coneheads 14 Likes

fulani has taken over Nigeria. buhari call your herdsmen to order!!



emir of lokoja loading..







funny enough they're indigenizing the fulani in a yoruba community in kogi state, okun. just as fulani invaded and conquered kwara state, so have they occupied and conquered this okun community.



emir of yoruba community(okun) loading..



buhari has scammed yoruba, they thought they're going for alliance, not knowing the aim of the alliance was to conquer yoruba communities down south. hahhaahah



yoruba ronu!!!! afonja no get sense at allll 24 Likes

Emir of Ogbomosho,Ibadan,Oshogbo,Ijebu loading 27 Likes 2 Shares

Good to see our dear Yoruba brothers paving the way for One Nigeria. Now this is true meaning of one Nigeria. Make sure una do the same for Oyo and rest of SW. 26 Likes 1 Share

Oba Yusuf who said the committee members are to meet fortnightly, urged the herdsmen to always report to the committee whenever farmers offend them rather than resort to violence.



Funny. I guess the herdsmen are offended when the farmers move their farms to the cattle and then refuse the cattle to feed on it.

This report is probably false. 10 Likes

This can only happen in Kabba





Smh. 8 Likes

...

Good move by APC Kogi Branch.



Let the real CHAIN-GE begin... 7 Likes 1 Share





read the story about yahaya Bello before this one.



http://www.nairaland.com/4206098/welcome-graze-kogi-state-yaya kogi state is a northerne state from now onread the story about yahaya Bello before this one. 3 Likes

I pity my Yoruba people. What Buhari is planning next will be shocking even to those that can predict him!



A hint: one major SW state will be offered as a sacrifice in the coming months. Very soon I mean.



Mark my post. The Fulanis are not Preparing, they are ready! 15 Likes

Hey guys, if you live in Ibadan or know Ibadan very well please head over to this thread http://www.nairaland.com/4272173/please-wheres-best-place-stay I need your help. 2 Likes

Cool. Nice development. Benue State is next. 3 Likes

Smh. I feel sorry for the Kabba people. I just hope they will not live to regret his move. 7 Likes

Nigeria na country? 3 Likes

Bello is just insane, licking buhari's ass just to be on his good side smh 5 Likes

In the wake of 2015, I told my Benue Sai Buharist that they will surfer Buhari's whrat most and he laughed it off.



He called me on Wednesday to pour out his hatred for the invaders.



I had no good news for them.



The president's body language spells doom for the indigenes of Kogi and Benue.



Polling units in Fulani enclaves in these areas, will turn to wards and then to Local governments before 2023.



Quote me 4 Likes

I love this, I can't wait for this horror film to start. 4 Likes