₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,093 members, 4,011,408 topics. Date: Sunday, 07 January 2018 at 08:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi (7590 Views)
Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) / Mosque Used By Boko Haram In Kogi Destroyed (Photos) / Abba Kyari Moves To Remove Magu As EFCC Boss - Sahara Reporters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by WisdomFlakes: 6:09pm
Published on January 7, 2018 By John Akinfehinwa
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/moves-indiginalize-fulani-herdsmen-begin-kogi/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by BankeSmalls(f): 6:12pm
Why are they using fulanis to displace my yoruba brethren from our ancestral land in Kabba?
Another Illorin loading.
84 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:12pm
Slave/master
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by zionmde: 6:13pm
its a welcomed development the sai barbarians must all hear nwiiii now they are making the murderers owners of the land. chaiiiiii sai baba BUHARI till 2023 ONYE GBA OSO?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by WisdomFlakes: 6:13pm
If this move is implemented, I dare say that it will spell doom for the Okuns who are pioneering such foolishness in their own domain. Why didn't Yahaya Bello commence the policy in his Ebiraland? All right-thinking Okun sons and daughters must resist this insanity else it will be setting a potentially catastrophic precedent. The so-called Fulani-herdsmen are both landgrabbers and terrorists. Okun people better receive sense else they will end up being displaced and butchered by those savages. A word is enough...
Cc Acidosis
68 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:14pm
BankeSmalls:which kain monitoring spirit be this,tori oloun?
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by AfonjaSlayer(f): 6:17pm
Welcome them today and in next 5yrs they will start chasing you around to kill.
Another Ilorin in the making but this time it gonna happen in my lifetime
36 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Jochabed(f): 6:18pm
Ya'll don't know these fulani's,the love to dominate. Be careful.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:18pm
The fear of hausa/fulani is the beginning of wisdom for all coneheads
Coneheads + Afraiding= XUMA
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:19pm
Emir of Lokoja loading
35 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by fergie001(m): 6:21pm
WisdomFlakes:
Okun,my Okun.....be careful..
These are people who don't make trouble,now they are bringing in trouble by themselves.......They should be careful......you have said it all bro
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:22pm
The real Afonja Alimi will be turning and shaking his head seriosly in his grave
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by IdeyFindWife: 6:25pm
AfonjaSlayer:
Look at this foolish people?
Did the equally foolish f00lani nomads tell you they needed adoption?
Or have they suddenly become kin and kithless?
Another Ilorin loading surely but I trust Kogi people no dey dull; na fire to fire dey load so!
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by OneCorner: 6:26pm
BankeSmalls:gala boy, fulani are already at ur corridors in benue, u are here forming flat head
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:26pm
Pleasing their beloved hausa fulani masters and lords izza a task that must be done @ all cost by all Coneheads
14 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Vessi: 6:28pm
fulani has taken over Nigeria. buhari call your herdsmen to order!!
emir of lokoja loading..
funny enough they're indigenizing the fulani in a yoruba community in kogi state, okun. just as fulani invaded and conquered kwara state, so have they occupied and conquered this okun community.
emir of yoruba community(okun) loading..
buhari has scammed yoruba, they thought they're going for alliance, not knowing the aim of the alliance was to conquer yoruba communities down south. hahhaahah
yoruba ronu!!!! afonja no get sense at allll
24 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Justiceleague1: 6:33pm
Emir of Ogbomosho,Ibadan,Oshogbo,Ijebu loading
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Fulmigati: 6:37pm
Good to see our dear Yoruba brothers paving the way for One Nigeria. Now this is true meaning of one Nigeria. Make sure una do the same for Oyo and rest of SW.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Guestlander: 6:41pm
Oba Yusuf who said the committee members are to meet fortnightly, urged the herdsmen to always report to the committee whenever farmers offend them rather than resort to violence.
Funny. I guess the herdsmen are offended when the farmers move their farms to the cattle and then refuse the cattle to feed on it.
This report is probably false.
10 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Acidosis(m): 6:47pm
This can only happen in Kabba
Smh.
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Acidosis(m): 6:47pm
...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Firefire(m): 6:52pm
Good move by APC Kogi Branch.
Let the real CHAIN-GE begin...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by fellowman: 6:57pm
kogi state is a northerne state from now on
read the story about yahaya Bello before this one.
http://www.nairaland.com/4206098/welcome-graze-kogi-state-yaya
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Haganah: 6:59pm
I pity my Yoruba people. What Buhari is planning next will be shocking even to those that can predict him!
A hint: one major SW state will be offered as a sacrifice in the coming months. Very soon I mean.
Mark my post. The Fulanis are not Preparing, they are ready!
15 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by khalhokage(m): 7:14pm
Hey guys, if you live in Ibadan or know Ibadan very well please head over to this thread http://www.nairaland.com/4272173/please-wheres-best-place-stay I need your help.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by PDJT: 7:21pm
Cool. Nice development. Benue State is next.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by afroniger: 7:35pm
Smh. I feel sorry for the Kabba people. I just hope they will not live to regret his move.
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by Kingspin(m): 7:46pm
Nigeria na country?
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by desreek9(f): 8:06pm
Bello is just insane, licking buhari's ass just to be on his good side smh
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by NaijaFutbol: 8:07pm
In the wake of 2015, I told my Benue Sai Buharist that they will surfer Buhari's whrat most and he laughed it off.
He called me on Wednesday to pour out his hatred for the invaders.
I had no good news for them.
The president's body language spells doom for the indigenes of Kogi and Benue.
Polling units in Fulani enclaves in these areas, will turn to wards and then to Local governments before 2023.
Quote me
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by temptnow: 8:07pm
I love this, I can't wait for this horror film to start.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Be Accommodated As Indigenes In Kogi by osuofia2(m): 8:08pm
N
All Nigerians Must Be Ashamed: / President Obasanjo And Atiku Indicted For Corruption / Tunde Bakare: Kill Jonathan & Face Break Up; Yaradua's Sis Explodes
Viewing this topic: vikkeee(m), kevwemike, thunderbabs, mema900, Dreythecreator, DaVinciii(m), myrrtle(m), DrElixir(m), stylse(m), Roentgen042, slypacino(m), Ajmuluq(m), Lajet, noeloge82(m), rafa9(m), hundu, davuvid(m), uchennamani(m), Zither(m), AlfaSeltzer(m), xremmy(m), nnaemeka38(m), sonymax16(m), clarias, Goodyness(f), rash47(m), BERNIMOORE, jevonny2, loveth361(f), linknero2000, Strech(m), Highex, keee, visita(m), dawno2008(m), Zendinho, freshvine(f), GoldCircle, Classicalman(m), chimerase2, Sunmolar(m), erukujeje(m), KMDM, FTrebirth(m), stellx(f), Keneeby(m), seunayantokun(m), Anthos(m), Obilo123(m), sizzlingcold(m), gudxson, Appliedmaths(m), obxddon(m), kaso0(m), cecilgee(m), AirstarKane(f), mcocolok(m), dandollar1, Hardeybaryor(m), Spiritmask, Bethor, yusuftosho, centurionpapa(m), E2power3, larrygee(m), ReinaFarine(f), Magician1503(m), dquantom, sunnyelevates, luminouz(m), Paretomaster(m), ajokebelle(f), Pepsi101, sambass(m), oziawo, oyolima(m), EkeBarry(m), brightestjames, seunpas, kelvin1191(m), module(m), Lionhearted, Akerry(m), praiseisgood, Samson712, wehla(m), Acidosis(m), MikeJosy, WhiskeyTangoFox, olucege(m), isukurucaleb, Nyerhovwo101(m), Livefreeordieha(m), Bioanthony(m), tundesto(m), nnemmpi(m), ochallo, armyjassy101(m), Beorn, Mmirianu, JohnXcel, jayzin(m), bedspread, Fourwinds, Softboypeter, Mavinkent(m), SpecialAdviser(m), BeReaSonAble(m), nullboss, veelome, cascarino(m), shedy03(m), 12inches1(m), Tallesty1(m), Notatribalist(m), DMerciful(m), Queenxee, greenpanther(m), t12tosin, shammahyaro(f), sykah(f), ikanason(m), alade112(m), tmcleo2k2(m), gprincead(m), AceRoyal, chiiraq802(m), elsomm(m), jannyblue(f), Rochas2023 and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3