The groom to be surprised his bride to be on a boat ride adjacent Taj Mahal, one of the Seven wonders of the world. 1 Like 1 Share

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like







Nigerians are the most funniest people on earth aswear. Imagine that girl's comment up there who said "she had no option, if she no gre, push her enter water So much beauty & romance in one picture.Nigerians are the most funniest people on earth aswear. Imagine that girl's comment up there who said "she had no option, if she no gre, push her enter water 2 Likes 2 Shares

waawu Amazing

#Yolo

waawu Amazing

#Yolo







BUT I CAN NEVER GO DOWN ON BENDED KNEES TO PROPOSE TO A WOMAN.





like WTF?!



Beg a woman to spend the rest of her mortal life with me.

YoungBlackRico:

Doesn't stop her from cheating on you if she wants to... How cheating enter matter? Taj Mahal? Nice.How cheating enter matter?



It's all good

FortifiedCity will you also propose to me like this? WowIt's all goodFortifiedCity will you also propose to me like this?

So romantic.

Doesn't stop her from cheating on you if she wants to... 2 Likes

Purebeerry:

So romantic.

...Wad exactly, the boat or location...??

SaintOpzy:





...Wad exactly, the boat or location...??

Coz none ain't worth it for jxt a proposal... That brokeness speaking, cast and bind it. That brokeness speaking, cast and bind it. 1 Like

Elparaiso:

How cheating enter matter? I'm just saying give a woman the world if you want, it can't stop her from cheating if she wants to. U dig now? I'm just saying give a woman the world if you want, it can't stop her from cheating if she wants to. U dig now?

Awwww..

How romantic.

Purebeerry:

That brokeness speaking, cast and bind it.

It ain't being broke lady...

I don't see any sane Nigerian guy travelling to India to propose on a boat... It ain't being broke lady...I don't see any sane Nigerian guy travelling to India to propose on a boat... 1 Like

alexistaiwo:

This is 21 century bro..

Learn how to be romantic. This is 21 century bro..Learn how to be romantic.

Nice.

I don't think he can ever get a no for an answer.

I must propose to someone this year o.. By fire by force.. 1 Like

YoungBlackRico:

I'm just saying give a woman the world if you want, it can't stop her from cheating if she wants to. U dig now? Same applies to men. You just pulled that out of the air too though, makes it sound ominous.



I dig. Same applies to men. You just pulled that out of the air too though, makes it sound ominous.I dig.

thorpido:

Nice.

I don't think he can ever get a no for an answer.

When she no wan swim back to land? When she no wan swim back to land?

When she no wan swim back to land? Lol Lol

I dig. It's just the fact bro. Yes it goes both ways but we all know women tend to cheat more in a relationship even if there's no logical reason to do so. It's just the fact bro. Yes it goes both ways but we all know women tend to cheat more in a relationship even if there's no logical reason to do so.

The story behind the Taj Mahal is romantic, the scenery is so romantic and serene. This is really beautiful if you can afford it, romance doesn't have to be this expensive sha but it is definitely worth it.

I saw a car ads here yesterday, Lamborghini tagged #1.8billion.



I was like that's crazy, this madness but that's to me because am broke.



Some people can buy two or three of the car without moving an each, that's life bro.



To them, is romantic because they can easily afford it. I saw a car ads here yesterday, Lamborghini tagged #1.8billion.I was like that's crazy, this madness but that's to me because am broke.Some people can buy two or three of the car without moving an each, that's life bro.To them, is romantic because they can easily afford it.

YoungBlackRico:

It's just the fact bro. Yes it goes both ways but we all know women tend to cheat more in a relationship even if there's no logical reason to do so.

Cheat more? They might argue that men tend to cheat more though. I might not know what you've experienced but I would like to point out that there are still loyal women out there. Just take your time, bro. Easy jeje. Cheat more? They might argue that men tend to cheat more though. I might not know what you've experienced but I would like to point out that there are still loyal women out there. Just take your time, bro. Easy jeje.

Perfect background shot. Me likey!

I like that comment up, if she no gree push her enter the canal Abi na River self



It's Explorers again!



We are matching to front-page,

Here we come by little, by little

Here we come It's don jazz....It's Explorers again!We are matching to front-page,Here we come by little, by littleHere we come

Cheat more? They might argue that men tend to cheat more though. I might not know what you've experienced but I would like to point out that there are still loyal women out there. Just take your time, bro. Easy jeje. Not disputing that fact, but it's like finding a needle in a haystack.





*btw, check up the story posted on Front page yesterday. Just one out of many similar cases... Not disputing that fact, but it's like finding a needle in a haystack.*btw, check up the story posted on Front page yesterday. Just one out of many similar cases...

olihilistic:

This is 21 century bro.. Learn how to be romantic. Actually I am a hopeless romantic. I just can't deal with that Actually I am a hopeless romantic. I just can't deal with that