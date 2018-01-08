₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Explorers(m): 6:36am
The groom to be surprised his bride to be on a boat ride adjacent Taj Mahal, one of the Seven wonders of the world.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Explorers(m): 6:37am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by ghettowriter(m): 6:39am
So much beauty & romance in one picture.
Nigerians are the most funniest people on earth aswear. Imagine that girl's comment up there who said "she had no option, if she no gre, push her enter water
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Evablizin(f): 6:40am
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Bitchiamjay(m): 6:40am
waawu Amazing
#Yolo
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Bitchiamjay(m): 6:40am
waawu Amazing
#Yolo
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by alexistaiwo: 6:40am
I don't know if I am weird or something?
BUT I CAN NEVER GO DOWN ON BENDED KNEES TO PROPOSE TO A WOMAN.
like WTF?!
Beg a woman to spend the rest of her mortal life with me.
I dey craze
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Elparaiso(m): 6:42am
Taj Mahal? Nice.
YoungBlackRico:How cheating enter matter?
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by MhizzAJ(f): 6:45am
Wow
It's all good
FortifiedCity will you also propose to me like this?
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Purebeerry(f): 6:47am
So romantic.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by YoungBlackRico(m): 6:47am
Doesn't stop her from cheating on you if she wants to...
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by SaintOpzy(m): 6:55am
Purebeerry:
...Wad exactly, the boat or location...??
Coz none ain't worth it for jxt a proposal...
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Purebeerry(f): 6:56am
SaintOpzy:That brokeness speaking, cast and bind it.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by YoungBlackRico(m): 6:58am
Elparaiso:I'm just saying give a woman the world if you want, it can't stop her from cheating if she wants to. U dig now?
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by olihilistic(m): 7:00am
Awwww..
How romantic.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by SaintOpzy(m): 7:00am
Purebeerry:
It ain't being broke lady...
I don't see any sane Nigerian guy travelling to India to propose on a boat...
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by olihilistic(m): 7:02am
alexistaiwo:This is 21 century bro..
Learn how to be romantic.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by thorpido(m): 7:03am
Nice.
I don't think he can ever get a no for an answer.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by bqlekan(m): 7:04am
I must propose to someone this year o.. By fire by force..
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Elparaiso(m): 7:08am
YoungBlackRico:Same applies to men. You just pulled that out of the air too though, makes it sound ominous.
I dig.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Elparaiso(m): 7:09am
thorpido:
When she no wan swim back to land?
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by thorpido(m): 7:11am
Elparaiso:Lol
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by YoungBlackRico(m): 7:14am
Elparaiso:It's just the fact bro. Yes it goes both ways but we all know women tend to cheat more in a relationship even if there's no logical reason to do so.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by kennygee(f): 7:15am
The story behind the Taj Mahal is romantic, the scenery is so romantic and serene. This is really beautiful if you can afford it, romance doesn't have to be this expensive sha but it is definitely worth it.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Explorers(m): 7:19am
SaintOpzy:
I saw a car ads here yesterday, Lamborghini tagged #1.8billion.
I was like that's crazy, this madness but that's to me because am broke.
Some people can buy two or three of the car without moving an each, that's life bro.
To them, is romantic because they can easily afford it.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Elparaiso(m): 7:22am
YoungBlackRico:
Cheat more? They might argue that men tend to cheat more though. I might not know what you've experienced but I would like to point out that there are still loyal women out there. Just take your time, bro. Easy jeje.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Enoquin(f): 7:27am
Perfect background shot. Me likey!
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Funjosh(m): 7:36am
I like that comment up, if she no gree push her enter the canal Abi na River self
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by Gofwane(m): 7:37am
It's don jazz....
It's Explorers again!
We are matching to front-page,
Here we come by little, by little
Here we come
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by YoungBlackRico(m): 7:37am
Elparaiso:Not disputing that fact, but it's like finding a needle in a haystack.
*btw, check up the story posted on Front page yesterday. Just one out of many similar cases...
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by alexistaiwo: 7:37am
olihilistic:Actually I am a hopeless romantic. I just can't deal with that
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To His Lady On A Boat At One Of The 7wonders Of The World by locust(m): 7:43am
I don't see how this is romantic. Maybe it was a movie scene?
