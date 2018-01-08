Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) (32693 Views)

Man Poses With Don Wanny's Corpse After Being Killed By Soldiers. Photos / Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion / See Photos Of The Cultist Terrorising Osogbo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





What a beautiful wife he has indeed.



>> After the Death of Rivers Notorious Cultist/Kidnapper Don Wanny, Photos Of His Beautiful Wife has surfaced online.What a beautiful wife he has indeed.>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/see-beautiful-lovely-wife-rivers-notorious-cultist-don-wanny-photos/ 1 Share





WATCH VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUzb-kI0riA HOW ARMY KILLED NOTORIOUS DON WANNYWATCH VIDEO

Hmm... what u sow u shall reap..issa simple maths!!

so he was fated to die like this 8 Likes

Any hero or villian that chooses his own for wickedness... will be rejected by maggots under the ground 16 Likes

I'm very sure she's aware of her husband cult activities. No mortal man is untouchable ask abacha and co. 17 Likes

lesson for everyone claiming Don. Evil deeds surely have its day of recompense. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Blackfire:

Any hero or villian that chooses his own for wickedness... will be rejected by maggots under the ground

Story Story

Ok, she's ok!! 1 Like

No peace for the wicked 9 Likes 2 Shares

terrezo2002:

lesson for everyone claiming Don. Evil deeds surely have its day of recompense. . Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy . Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy 68 Likes 2 Shares

Fine girls and guys that are into crime are like 5 & 6 7 Likes 2 Shares

Now she's finally free 2 Likes

JONNYSPUTE:

. Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy There are different meanings for Don. One if its meaning is DON: The head of an organized crime family. Those are the ones who commit crimes that will reap the rewards of their evil There are different meanings for Don. One if its meaning is DON: The head of an organized crime family. Those are the ones who commit crimes that will reap the rewards of their evil 9 Likes

She may be beautiful but I think lovely is out of it 8 Likes

don't even know what to say.... but I'm sure she will either settle down with her late husband's wealth or marry another rich man.women, God already gave them a natural source of living. 3 Likes

Hmmmm. What a way to live

CCTV Spy Recording Pen. Get this quality CCTV Spy recording pen. This pen can video,audio,and can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The pen is good for business negotiations, crime investigation, secret recording, evidence for court. Price is #12.000. To buy pls call 08066804625. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria. 1 Like

Na wao

Its now d food of second in command. 3 Likes

Leave the wife out of this sh! T

terrezo2002:

lesson for everyone claiming Don. Evil deeds surely have its day of recompense. everybody dies so what the heck terrezo2002:

lesson for everyone claiming Don. Evil deeds surely have its day of recompense. everybody dies so what the heck

The state should inherit her now 4 Likes

So unfortunate



It beats me how wicked people who heartlessly kill and maim have soft spots or loved ones



Can't they just put themselves in their victims shoes? 13 Likes

See the sweet toto this my mentor the eat.

Kai.

Sai baba

That's women for you!. Some would marry anything provided he could meet their needs. She might be his accomplice in cultism and kidnapping. 9 Likes 1 Share

Beauty and the beast

[Aquote author=JONNYSPUTE post=64006248]. Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy[/quote] Even Don Simon is cool. Lol. 5 Likes

Why should we care? will posting this bring all the Evans' and Wannys to justice? mtchewww. next.