Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 10:51am
After the Death of Rivers Notorious Cultist/Kidnapper Don Wanny, Photos Of His Beautiful Wife has surfaced online.

What a beautiful wife he has indeed.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 10:52am
HOW ARMY KILLED NOTORIOUS DON WANNY

WATCH VIDEO


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUzb-kI0riA
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 1:24pm
Hmm... what u sow u shall reap..issa simple maths!!
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 1:36pm
so he was fated to die like this

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 1:43pm
Any hero or villian that chooses his own for wickedness... will be rejected by maggots under the ground

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 1:43pm
I'm very sure she's aware of her husband cult activities. No mortal man is untouchable ask abacha and co.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 1:58pm
lesson for everyone claiming Don. Evil deeds surely have its day of recompense.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by vivalavida(m): 2:04pm
Blackfire:
Any hero or villian that chooses his own for wickedness... will be rejected by maggots under the ground

Story
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by shegzan(m): 2:18pm
Ok, she's ok!!

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:22pm
No peace for the wicked

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:41pm
terrezo2002:
lesson for everyone claiming Don. Evil deeds surely have its day of recompense.
. Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 2:45pm
Fine girls and guys that are into crime are like 5 & 6

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by olasaad(f): 2:45pm
Now she's finally free

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 3:28pm
JONNYSPUTE:
. Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy
There are different meanings for Don. One if its meaning is DON: The head of an organized crime family. Those are the ones who commit crimes that will reap the rewards of their evil

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by CivilzedTyger(m): 3:57pm
She may be beautiful but I think lovely is out of it

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by sodiqapril(m): 5:31pm
don't even know what to say.... but I'm sure she will either settle down with her late husband's wealth or marry another rich man.women, God already gave them a natural source of living.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by fajob: 5:49pm
Hmmmm. What a way to live
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Dtent2: 7:51pm
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by johnstar(m): 7:53pm
Na wao
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 7:54pm
Its now d food of second in command.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:55pm
Leave the wife out of this sh! T
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Snow02(m): 7:55pm
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by simplemach(m): 7:55pm
The state should inherit her now

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:55pm
angry
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by Ezionye(f): 7:56pm
So unfortunate

It beats me how wicked people who heartlessly kill and maim have soft spots or loved ones

Can't they just put themselves in their victims shoes?

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by jboy73: 7:56pm
See the sweet toto this my mentor the eat.
Kai.
Sai baba
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 7:56pm
That's women for you!. Some would marry anything provided he could meet their needs. She might be his accomplice in cultism and kidnapping.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by BiafraAmaka(m): 7:56pm
Beauty and the beast
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by buragidi(m): 7:56pm
[Aquote author=JONNYSPUTE post=64006248]. Pls don't generalize. Not all Dons are evil. Eg Don Jazzy[/quote] Even Don Simon is cool. Lol.

Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by RX480(m): 7:57pm
Why should we care? will posting this bring all the Evans' and Wannys to justice? mtchewww. next. sad
Re: Wife Of Don Wanny, The Cultist And Kidnapper (Photos) by olasaad(f): 7:57pm
simplemach:
The state should inherit her now

You mean Gov. Wike?

