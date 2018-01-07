₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by VastfinderBlog(m): 3:36pm
Check out these lovely photos of a Chinese lady, her Husband and baby having a great time in his hometown.
The Chinese lady, who goes by the Instagram name Mama Adaobi, her husband Ogbuji Obinna and their adorable daughter, Adaobi spent the Christmas and New Year holidays in Osina village, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.
See more photos below;
SOURCE: https://primesng.com/chinese-lady-known-mama-adaobi-great-time-husbands-village-photos/
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by VastfinderBlog(m): 3:37pm
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by wilsonreuben(m): 3:48pm
I wonder how she understands them and how they understand her.
Chinchin-chunwa
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by adadike281(f): 3:57pm
While the first wife watches on with her 3 kids. Chinese wife, Igbo husband! Amu kalaaka!
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by Kenzico(m): 4:42pm
I love this....Ndi Igbo nwe nke a!
We can now tag the baby an AFRO ASIAN
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by CaptainGOOD: 5:10pm
this is real love..
He wont scam her..he wont mine her skull.
Its a known fact that igbomen are hotcake and Ladies choice.. even tho some envious tribe wana pull us down.. e still no work.
Even afonja Ladies(the educated ones) know that IGBO MEN ARE THE REAL DEAL"
Only an igbo man can make u feel like A WIFE and give u peace of mind. And make sure u enjoy the bliss of marriage
IGBO AMAKA
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by taiyesoul(m): 5:10pm
Please give her chopsticks to eat Akpu and Oha soup!
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by braine: 5:10pm
Nice
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by koolgee(m): 5:11pm
Masquerade don see Chinese
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by Pidginwhisper: 5:11pm
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by Pvin: 5:11pm
adadike281:What is he saying
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by afbstrategies: 5:13pm
Nice!
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by DieBuhari: 5:13pm
If na Afonja land, dem for don mine her skull for ritual dollars tey tey
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by dejavubobo1(m): 5:13pm
Kenzico:love beyond colors
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by joenor(m): 5:13pm
Hummm...
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by bughead: 5:13pm
better than those bastards called naija women
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by luminouz(m): 5:13pm
Pretty woman!.
Wanna learn Chinese ASAP?.
Repeat after me very rapidly..
'My shoe shall soon shine'
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by alexistaiwo: 5:13pm
Whatever happened to "buy naija to grow naija"
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by Amirullaha(m): 5:14pm
The guy looks younger than the lady...
more Japanese,she doesn't look chinese
more Japanese,she doesn't look chinese
New-Year awooof ooooo to boost your business !
Get a Website,plus free hosting,plus free domain ,plus
freeee 100 copies of business card all for you at just
30k kpere !!
Check out a site i built recently
www.hubertagro.com
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by Millz404(m): 5:15pm
Black and chinese pikin
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by realKingkelvin: 5:15pm
This is cute, hoping to get hooked this way also, if God permits
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by proeast(m): 5:15pm
Nice One
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by cogbuagu: 5:15pm
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by slimthugchimee(m): 5:15pm
I have always wanted to see a black Chinese halfwaste
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by notoriousbabe: 5:15pm
Mtcheeeeew, him mate dey marry better oyinbo from America and Europe, na Chinese woman wey dey smell like him, him go marry
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by DanielsParker(m): 5:16pm
nice one
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by psalmson001: 5:16pm
But the chinese woman gene strong o.......
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by Snow02(m): 5:16pm
she should teach them Kung Fu in order to defend themselves against Buhari and his Fulani herdsmen

Need a good web developer?
Kindly check our profile today
We do jobs from as low as 20k
Thanks
|Re: Chinese Lady Known As Mama Adaobi Having A Great Time In Her Husband’s Village by safarigirl(f): 5:16pm
Pocohontas, cone see Naija men with high foreign exchange rate. The guy even convinced madam to follow him to village.
This one is love, because China no dey give citizenship to immigrants
