Check out these lovely photos of a Chinese lady, her Husband and baby having a great time in his hometown.



The Chinese lady, who goes by the Instagram name Mama Adaobi, her husband Ogbuji Obinna and their adorable daughter, Adaobi spent the Christmas and New Year holidays in Osina village, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.



See more photos below;







Chinchin-chunwa I wonder how she understands them and how they understand her.

While the first wife watches on with her 3 kids. Chinese wife, Igbo husband! Amu kalaaka!

I love this....Ndi Igbo nwe nke a!



We can now tag the baby an AFRO ASIAN 5 Likes 2 Shares

this is real love..

He wont scam her..he wont mine her skull.



Its a known fact that igbomen are hotcake and Ladies choice.. even tho some envious tribe wana pull us down.. e still no work.



Even afonja Ladies(the educated ones) know that IGBO MEN ARE THE REAL DEAL"



Only an igbo man can make u feel like A WIFE and give u peace of mind. And make sure u enjoy the bliss of marriage

IGBO AMAKA



Please give her chopsticks to eat Akpu and Oha soup!

Nice

Masquerade don see Chinese



adadike281:

adadike281:

While the first wife watches on with her 3 kids. Chinese wife, Igbo husband! Amu kalaaka! What is he saying What is he saying

Nice!

If na Afonja land, dem for don mine her skull for ritual dollars tey tey

Kenzico:

Kenzico:

I love this love beyond colors love beyond colors

Hummm...

better than those bastards called naija women





Wanna learn Chinese ASAP?.

Repeat after me very rapidly..

Wanna learn Chinese ASAP?.

Repeat after me very rapidly..

'My shoe shall soon shine' Pretty woman!.

Whatever happened to "buy naija to grow naija" 3 Likes

The guy looks younger than the lady...







more Japanese,she doesn't look chinese

Black and chinese pikin

This is cute, hoping to get hooked this way also, if God permits 1 Like

Nice One

I have always wanted to see a black Chinese halfwaste 1 Like

Mtcheeeeew, him mate dey marry better oyinbo from America and Europe, na Chinese woman wey dey smell like him, him go marry

nice one

But the chinese woman gene strong o....... 3 Likes

she should teach them Kung Fu in order to defend themselves against Buhari and his Fulani herdsmen 4 Likes

