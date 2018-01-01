₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by Blue3k2: 3:40pm
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/n88bn-compensation-fg-yet-pay-us-biafra-war-victims/
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by AngryNaijaMan: 3:49pm
It was all publicity stunt, they did same thing to Ogoni people, promising to clean the environment.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by ERockson: 3:51pm
They need to include Edo and ondo state to the beneficial states and government should not forget Lagos state that was first bombed by the Ojukwu. Some piggs are hell serious to make money from a war that ended over 50years ago
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by igbodefender: 3:53pm
They should be paid. It will help heal the wounds of the bitter war.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by Desyner: 4:03pm
They govt is busy trying to impress the people allover in order to secure a second term. This exqlains the huge promises of juicy projects, arrears payment, more N-power.
Even though the govt is borrowing they are willing to use it for unsustainable projects.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
I thought Gej paid them all
Don't worry the rejected stone that become the corner stone will pay
Hod bless Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
Desyner:
Impressed who
With or without the 2 core PDP region Pmb will win
Read my lips very well I mean South south and south east
What was there contributions to pmb emergence ?
That's why I laugh in my language when they come online boasting they will ouster him in 2019
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:08pm
ERockson:
Please stop
When did ondo and Lagos becomes Biafra land ?
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by inkon: 4:08pm
APC-led federal government, under Buhari, has no respect for rule of law. They will renege on any promise faster than they made it. People should just keep their eyes on the ball, which is sending the divisive, visionless tyrant back to wherever he came from come 2019.
A wise person will not allow one stick pierce his eye twice.
Another 4 years for Buharis will be like 40 years of severe torture for Nigerians. We don't want that.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:09pm
AngryNaijaMan:
With or without support from that axis pmb will win squarely
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:11pm
inkon:
What is rule of law ?
Na whao
When ipobs were hating on all of us do you remember rule of law ?
Hypocrisy
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by TarOrfeek: 4:12pm
Please pay them.
Aisha wears 500million Naira wrist watches.
Sell some, and pay these hungry people.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:15pm
TarOrfeek:
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by LionDeLeo: 4:22pm
ERockson:You are very right especially the emboldened.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by SalamRushdie: 4:22pm
These people dont know Buhari yet ..Buhari pay Igbos 88 billion naira
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by aolawale025: 4:27pm
The FG should respect court orders. That's the rule of law.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by inkon: 4:31pm
sarrki:
Do the job for which you are paid but your master may not be comfortable with an eyecandy.
You don't know what rule of law is? That got me.
How did Ipob make it to your comment? The thread is about the government reneging on her earlier acceptance to pay former war victims and reconstruct some places in line with court order and you are calling Ipob.
Tell me, whose job is it to protect the sanctity of the judiciary by keeping court order, FGN or IPOB?
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by Daviddson(m): 4:35pm
sarrki:Oga Sarrki, leave out those needless spaces you're using to make your writeups hard to read, abeg.
It seems you've divorced that your Igbo wife because all your posts today have been 'anti-Igbo' while you claim you are not sectional or tribalistic. Or maybe the series of bashing you're receiving here are beginning to unsettle you and leading to loosening some nuts in your psyche (no insults intended).
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:39pm
Daviddson:
My in-law
Some ipobs renegade provoked me today
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by Daviddson(m): 4:43pm
sarrki:No vex. Take it easy. You're one of a very few strong pro-Buhari chanters here who never cease to register your displeasure when you feel he's gone wrong, but many people don't know. Omen.ka, Ngene would never do that.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 4:45pm
Daviddson:
Thank you sire
God bless you
People like you make us keep doing greater things for our country
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by Daviddson(m): 4:53pm
sarrki:You too.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by SHAKABOOM: 5:12pm
sarrki:This year I have good news for you..The Lord said I should tell you that he will run your life the way buhari run Nigeria..
Shout a loud amen Mr patriot.
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 5:16pm
SHAKABOOM:
Shut up
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by SHAKABOOM: 5:19pm
AngryNaijaMan:Well said..Pls manage dis plate of nkwobi
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by SHAKABOOM: 5:22pm
sarrki:Why the insult na..It's just a harmless prayer na..Abi are you not a patriotic progressive again?
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 5:27pm
SHAKABOOM:
Mechonu
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by SHAKABOOM: 5:29pm
sarrki:EZI ofia. Yu Wan go heaven but yu no Wan die..Hahahahahaha!
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by sarrki(m): 5:32pm
SHAKABOOM:
PDP is dead and buried
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by Jaytecq(m): 5:35pm
in the present weather?
|Re: N88bn compensation: FG yet to pay us — Biafra war victims by realKingkelvin: 5:36pm
i don't understand
