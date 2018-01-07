₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Bigbanana: 5:22pm
To avoid getting into a problem please endeavour to go round your car before you drive off.
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by bedspread: 5:38pm
Hmmm... these kids no go put people for trouble...
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by agboskipool(m): 8:29pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by sodiqapril(m): 8:29pm
so true, I swear something like this happened in my street late last year. a child was playing under the tyres of a truck(those types used for conveying granites). the owner of the truck who was rushing to the hospital to see his wife, didn't notice anything. he just went into the truck and reversed. I tell you, the sight was horrible: the boy's skull was squashed Like an egg. once again, nice post OP.
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by marshalldgreat: 8:29pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Sellfish(m): 8:29pm
Endtime Pikin
If he gets crushed, poo happens I guess .... MNa to find Nasco biscuit carton use bury am...
Depending on the circumstances, somebody will go to prison for negligence for not keeping the baby out of the driveway only,
Driving off without checking for something as unlikely as a baby in a tyrewell cannot by any stretch of the imagination be considered a crime
Too many things to be thinking of in this life....
Life goes on
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by TeeSeven(m): 8:29pm
Na truck I dey drive?
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by MartMax(m): 8:29pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by WizydXkoba(m): 8:29pm
Buhari why?
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by mostyg(m): 8:29pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Eromzi(m): 8:29pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by ironheart(m): 8:29pm
Boju boju child
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by BigBelleControl(m): 8:30pm
I guess the lad must have kicked a ball underneath the vehicle and in the process of retrieving it, he got stuck in there.
The picture might have as well been stage managed.
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Bossontop(m): 8:30pm
#Children!!!....not a single care in da world
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by holluwai(m): 8:30pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:30pm
This picture is giving me anxiety
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by victorazyvictor(m): 8:30pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by gradeA(m): 8:30pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by talk2emma: 8:30pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by thorpido(m): 8:30pm
I know someone who killed a child this way.
You just have to be careful when you live in a compound with many kids.
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Xerox01(m): 8:31pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by rosita33(f): 8:31pm
Bigbanana:nice one
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by kanicorp9(m): 8:31pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Jdesilentkiller(m): 8:31pm
The cute miscreant is even laughing. ....
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by kokomaster3d: 8:31pm
I go match the pickin
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Airtimex(m): 8:31pm
This is serious
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by iornenge81(m): 8:31pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Rebuke: 8:31pm
This children will put someone in Trouble
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by victorazyvictor(m): 8:31pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by AbdulAdam56(m): 8:32pm
|Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by segzy14(m): 8:32pm
I believe if the baby hears the sound of the truck when the ignition is turned on, he will run out of that place.
