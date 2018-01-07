Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off (7158 Views)

To avoid getting into a problem please endeavour to go round your car before you drive off.

so true, I swear something like this happened in my street late last year. a child was playing under the tyres of a truck(those types used for conveying granites). the owner of the truck who was rushing to the hospital to see his wife, didn't notice anything. he just went into the truck and reversed. I tell you, the sight was horrible: the boy's skull was squashed Like an egg. once again, nice post OP. 7 Likes

Depending on the circumstances, somebody will go to prison for negligence for not keeping the baby out of the driveway only,



Driving off without checking for something as unlikely as a baby in a tyrewell cannot by any stretch of the imagination be considered a crime

I guess the lad must have kicked a ball underneath the vehicle and in the process of retrieving it, he got stuck in there.



The picture might have as well been stage managed. 1 Like



This picture is giving me anxiety 3 Likes

I know someone who killed a child this way.

You just have to be careful when you live in a compound with many kids.

The cute miscreant is even laughing. .... 5 Likes

