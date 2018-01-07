₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,704 members, 4,013,441 topics. Date: Monday, 08 January 2018 at 08:50 PM

The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off - Car Talk - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off (7158 Views)

How To Inspect A Used Car Before Buying / Subconsciously: At What Clock Hand Do You Drive At An Average Speed? Let's Share / How To Inspect A Used Car Before Buying (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Bigbanana: 5:22pm
To avoid getting into a problem please endeavour to go round your car before you drive off.

More @ chikasom:
https://chikasom.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/the-reason-why-you-must-go-round-your.html?m=1

cc; lalasticlala

3 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by bedspread: 5:38pm
Hmmm... these kids no go put people for trouble...

15 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by agboskipool(m): 8:29pm
H
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by sodiqapril(m): 8:29pm
so true, I swear something like this happened in my street late last year. a child was playing under the tyres of a truck(those types used for conveying granites). the owner of the truck who was rushing to the hospital to see his wife, didn't notice anything. he just went into the truck and reversed. I tell you, the sight was horrible: the boy's skull was squashed Like an egg. once again, nice post OP.

7 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by marshalldgreat: 8:29pm
Imagine

1 Like

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Sellfish(m): 8:29pm
Endtime Pikin sad

If he gets crushed, poo happens I guess sad.... MNa to find Nasco biscuit carton use bury am...

Depending on the circumstances, somebody will go to prison for negligence for not keeping the baby out of the driveway only,

Driving off without checking for something as unlikely as a baby in a tyrewell cannot by any stretch of the imagination be considered a crime sad
.

Too many things to be thinking of in this life....

Life goes on

2 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by TeeSeven(m): 8:29pm
Na truck I dey drive?

5 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by MartMax(m): 8:29pm
no wahala
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by WizydXkoba(m): 8:29pm
Buhari why?

5 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by mostyg(m): 8:29pm
Om
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Eromzi(m): 8:29pm
hmmm......serioxly
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by ironheart(m): 8:29pm
Boju boju child
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by BigBelleControl(m): 8:30pm
I guess the lad must have kicked a ball underneath the vehicle and in the process of retrieving it, he got stuck in there.

The picture might have as well been stage managed.

1 Like

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Bossontop(m): 8:30pm
cheesy
#Children!!!....not a single care in da world
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by holluwai(m): 8:30pm
Wow kiddo
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:30pm
This picture is giving me anxiety

3 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by victorazyvictor(m): 8:30pm
what's that
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by gradeA(m): 8:30pm
2018
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by talk2emma: 8:30pm
Imagine
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by thorpido(m): 8:30pm
I know someone who killed a child this way.
You just have to be careful when you live in a compound with many kids.
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Xerox01(m): 8:31pm
we have hear
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by rosita33(f): 8:31pm
Bigbanana:
To avoid getting into a problem please endeavour to go round your car before you drive off.

More @ chikasom:
https://chikasom.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/the-reason-why-you-must-go-round-your.html?m=1

cc; lalasticlala
nice one
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by kanicorp9(m): 8:31pm
Lol check my link

Which One Will You Prefer? 300k Monthly Salary Vs 2 Yrs American Visa.


http://wepublicisenaija.com/which-one-will-you-prefer-300k-monthly-salary-vs-2-yrs-american-visa
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Jdesilentkiller(m): 8:31pm
The cute miscreant is even laughing. ....

5 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by kokomaster3d: 8:31pm
I go match the pickin
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Airtimex(m): 8:31pm
This is serious shocked
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by iornenge81(m): 8:31pm
this Na wa
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Rebuke: 8:31pm
shocked undecided
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by Twoclans(f): 8:31pm
This children will put someone in Trouble
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by victorazyvictor(m): 8:31pm
agboskipool:
H
Sellfish:
Ok
MartMax:

AbdulAdam56 post=64015416:
a
WizydXkoba:
F
mostyg:
Om
BigBelleControl:
hi

See them....
Grown up ppl coming here to recite ABCD

2 Likes

Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by AbdulAdam56(m): 8:32pm
a
Re: The Reason Why You Must Go Round Your Car Before You Drive Off by segzy14(m): 8:32pm
I believe if the baby hears the sound of the truck when the ignition is turned on, he will run out of that place.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Car Diagnostic Services At N3000 Only At My Autoshop. Ajah / Car For Sale / Multiple Accidents Between Ondo And Ile Ife

Viewing this topic: otopxy(m), bluehorizo(m), josessybj, bigStace, Afolarin18(m), seyenko(m), ihejirika, Tonynoah(m), owomano(m), Emmanuel010414(m), LadyGoddiva(f), incognita, budosky(m), mooretes, icnsystem(m), AmiableJay(m), humble007(m), holygreal, kosire(m), jahbiz, prittyboi(m), serenityaliyu(m), lawwyb1(m), JasonBLood, nawtibownie(f), Optional09, ibnzubair(m), adadadon(m), kekakuz(m), Lailerh(f), ehimon, mikeywise(m), austine4real(m), Dujardin(m), ekestic1976, siaco(m), okeythaone, Ankakh, dovelike(f), Henjor48, AutumnSpring, kingsblue, Nasir123, dapsycool(m), Issygirl(f), mclaaro(f), Osaronicole, innobarca(m), drey076(m), bigl, MMMuazu(m), Tolumiide, 0110x, Elnino4ladies, empressonassis(f), tico1212(m), Wisdom1234, CNNN(m), adekanmbi1986(m), sthecy(f), Jasiro, gbengs247, guydangerous(m), Fitbillionairep, nuttyhnic(m), CLIQBOY(m), Martin0(m), deraluv(m), bolinjkezzy(m), yampoo(m), Manzip(m), lakeside50(m), SGANIVA, Innobee99(m), marzom, ABINTUK(m), jbrodaly(m), bigsandz(f), Jackeeh(m), Kingvince(m), Mashrock, ugoboss26(m), proffmanue(m), BIXYBABE(f), phire2324(m), rovher(m), bluntjudge, Chookym(m), sweetval, beebi5(f), DiDeBee(m), Binbon, Dollben, segmatic, Jacnik, Omeokachie, BodmaxGift, calculusx(m), Bablarry(m), jiksman3, naijalord1(m), kingdenny(m), thambolo(m), FESPO(m), usmolad(m), Bluevy, BulletThaDon, Femonjay(m), softmind24, Pierr(f), reginacealis, BetaThings, ollysaks, delerx(m), Onyiido, idfranco43(m), Kolakazy(m), dopedealer(m), iamkcaro, Blueeyedboi(m), kelesomething, Tvad, kakakibuy, Boland(m), ForValour, Mhyketh(m), Maryam1234(f), saamebaba, mhktaryan(m), cmpunk, eldav(m), Chichilas, BanevsJoker(m), yklick76, divicoded, WiseCollins(m), osatohan, mhizmeme, aytuns(m), Clarinett(m), SkgeeBoss(m), cjfbn, LEKANH1(m), mirax2004(m), Gidimann, tokuboeric(m), akinszz, keylaz, mixyz, nkemjacob2(m), cescky(m), barika2011(m), jmichael(m), Sunmolar(m), olly6559, mayorall(m), lizzycreations(m), ariklawani(f), Darchangel(m), wrose(m), Queenbalikees(f), Morenikeji900, demolaxl(m), SalamRushdie, Jusmudi(m), Sellfish(m), dayleke(m), nullboss, jaxxy(m), ZIMDRILL(m), obumsky059(m), harch354(m), Donjazzy12(m), Dunkofia20(m), FSFitzGerald, hartum(m), joe17, Purehuman(m), valhen, EmmaLege, DreamShelter(m), Maphen(m), mainstreets(m) and 255 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.