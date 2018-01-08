Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Differences Between Straight 6 And V6 Engines (4874 Views)

Today I found myself snooping around the auto section of Nigeria’s largest forum “Nairaland” admiring pictures of my dream car the Mercedes S63 AMG while also sulking at my account balance. It costs just a “paltry” sum of 90 million Naira. While I was snooping around, I noticed some cars for sale, these cars straight from the manufacturers come with an inline 6 cylinder configuration but I noticed them being advertised for sale as V6 cylinder configurations. I couldn’t also help but laugh at the number of “V4” engines advertised, V4 engines exist but they are mostly found in motorcycles and outboard motors. Car manufacturers have stopped introducing V4 engines since the 60s. I have written about engine configurations in the past so you could check my past posts to get a clearer explanation of that subject matter.



STRAIGHT SIX ENGINES (ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES)



A straight six engine is one which has all its cylinders lined up one after another all facing the same way. Due to this arrangement, there is practically no need for cylinder offset like in the V configuration and instead of using double the amount of smaller camshafts a straight six can use an overhead camshaft to open and close its valves. Gaining access to the engine components of the straight six engine is quite easy which makes the straight six an auto mechanics friend. The biggest advantage of the straight six, however, is its balance, due to its cylinder arrangement, reciprocating forces balance each other out which leads to a smooth revving engine. The disadvantage of the inline 6 cylinder is the fact that it’s very difficult to mount and it can’t be mounted sideways because there won’t be enough space for the transmission.



V6 ENGINES (ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES)



The biggest advantage of V6 engines is that they are compact, this makes it easy to mount and also easy to add other components like turbochargers. V6 engines, unlike their inline 6 brothers, need balancing shafts to counter the force produced during motion. Without this balancing shaft, large vibrations will travel through the engine and offset the efficiency of the engine reciprocation. The engine balance is then worsened as displacement increases. The counterweight and other components added to the V6 increases its manufacturing costs and a specialised mechanic is always needed due to the complexities of the V6 engine.



Even though the disadvantages of the V6 outweighs its advantages, it is still the dominant engine being used by majority of auto manufacturers today. However, Mercedes is planning to bring back the straight six with its new inline six engine cylinder which is going to be used in the 2018 CLS. The straight six might not be dead yet.



My s80 T6 twin turbo charged. I will boss any v6 on the road.

straight or curved so far it performs the same function efficiently 2 Likes

There's gotta be a reason for V6 being favoured above the inline, to explain why we almost don't hear of the inline 6-cyl anymore.



I understand the difficulty in sideways mounting will discourage it's use for front wheel drive cars, though. 1 Like

I can't even drive any 4 cylinder vehicle again. V6 and above are the bomb

V6 has 3 cylinders on each side joined in a V shape. The other has 6 cylinders in a straight line

https://steemit.com/techonology/@chispareparts/the-differences-between-straight-six-and-v6-engines Op you forgot BMW never did the v6 as it was an economic model incorporated mostly by American and Asian manufacturers.



Mercedes only ever started the V6s in 1997 and sufferered engine problems. Now they are going back to their originality by stopping the v6 and incorporating the l6 back which drives more magnificently and smoothly than V6.



I think most top German and Italian brands never incorporated the V6. Op you forgot BMW never did the v6 as it was an economic model incorporated mostly by American and Asian manufacturers.Mercedes only ever started the V6s in 1997 and sufferered engine problems. Now they are going back to their originality by stopping the v6 and incorporating the l6 back which drives more magnificently and smoothly than V6.I think most top German and Italian brands never incorporated the V6. 1 Like 1 Share

