Benue must modify grazing law for peace to reign –Miyetti Allah



The umbrella body of cattle breeders in the country, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, has said the anti-open grazing law in Benue State Government, aimed at regulating cow grazing in the state, must be modified for peace to reign in the state.



The Secretary-General of the association, Usman Ngelzerma, said this during an interview with The PUNCH on Monday.



Ngelzerma said, “I like the Benue State governor. He is a peace-loving person but is working on wrong advice. The approach he took is wrong. You cannot change the way of life of a people like the way you turn off a light switch.



“We don’t wish for the crisis to continue but let us give it (the law) another look. We don’t like the killings; we will never condone the killing of people. Give the farmers their rights but consider the pastoralists too.”



Ngelzerma, blamed a faction of the association for issuing threats before the latest attacks in Benue State.



He fingered the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, which endorsed the then President Goodluck Jonathan in the build-up to the 2015 election, as being at loggerheads with the Benue State Government.



The secretary-general alleged that the livestock guards, employed by the state government to enforce the anti-open grazing law, were high-handed and were extorting money from the pastoralists.



Ngelzerma claimed that the fighting between the herdsmen and the livestock guards led to the January 1 killings in five communities in the Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state in which over 20 persons were murdered.



He said, “The livestock guards have constituted themselves to the police and the court at the same time. They impose penalties on herdsmen, fine them huge sums of money before releasing them. That was the situation before this crisis erupted.



“I was told that shortly before this crisis, the guards went to make some arrests in a particular community and they met stiff resistance from the Fulani because they were already tired of the persistent harassment from the guards, not the police or the DSS, army or constituted authority.



Death toll in Benue killings hits 71 –Ortom’s aide:



“This was what led to the violence and unnecessary deaths that followed which we do not condone.”



The MACBAN boss urged the National Assembly to quickly pass the Grazing Reserve Bill into law, which will lead to the creation of grazing reserves and ultimately stop herdsmen from encroaching on farmlands.



We’re zeroing in on breeders’ leadership, say police



Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Joshak Habila, has said detectives are zeroing in on the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria over alleged involvement in the Benue killings.



The MACBAN Chairman, Benue State chapter, Garos Gololo, had told the BBC in an interview that the killings were in retaliation for the theft of 1,000 cows by some people in the state.



But the DIG explained that detectives were still gathering information and intelligence at the crime scene, noting that anyone found culpable in the killings would not be spared.



Habila, who said this on Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday, disclosed that the leadership of Miyetti Allah had been invited to write statements, adding that these were being verified.



The DIG, who is supervising the police operation in Benue State, said, “We have engaged them (Miyetti Allah leadership); we have also confronted them with this allegation.



“Don’t forget, they have taken the government of Benue to court, they are in court. We are zeroing in on them, and if there is any piece of information, we shall pick that has to do with them, they would not be spared.”



Asked if the police were probing the claims by the Miyetti Allah, Habila stated that detectives had gathered a lot of intelligence, assuring that they would soon get a lead from the evidence they were analyzing.



He explained that men and equipment had been deployed in the communities and farms in addition to the aerial patrol by surveillance helicopter.



He said, “They (Miyetti Allah) have given their statements and we are verifying. We have been able to gather a lot of intelligence from the communities that were affected and also picked some traces of evidence. I’m sure we are going to get a window, we are going to get a lead; it is never too late.



“But I can assure you that those who would be connected to the killings would not be spared.”



Habila hinted that the attackers did not come with their cattle so that they could easily strike their targets and withdraw, noting that the targeted communities were distant from each other.



He disclosed that the area was also rugged and not easily accessible, adding that the chopper was in constant communication with the ground forces to alert them to movement of suspicious elements in the area.



He stated that he had been having regular meetings with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, adding that he had provided the necessary logistics for the police.



Habila pointed out that the security forces needed timely information from the communities about suspicious movements of herdsmen so that the police could know the communities that were under threat and go after the perpetrators.



On the allegations by the state government that the police ignored threats by the herdsmen, the DIG, said, “The police are not so stupid to ignore the complaints by His Excellency, and we would not be so stupid to also damn the consequences.



“You will see in a few days, anybody, who is implicated, would be taken in and interrogated and if evidence is found, like the 18 people that are being prosecuted, we would have no hesitation in bringing them to justice.



"The MACBAN Chairman, Benue State chapter, Garos Gololo, had told the BBC in an interview that the killings were in retaliation for the theft of 1,000 cows by some people in the state".



While the overall MACBAN Chairman (National Chairman) gave the reason for their attacks and justification for their killings as being against Benue Grazing Law.



And the wicked IGP Ibrahim Idris, said " that communal crisis was responsible for the gruesome murder of over 30 persons in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State"



Felllow Nigerians please reconcile the statement of the IGP and the professional killer's association position and be the judge on why the Presidency is maintaining a Deadly Silence Syndrome (DSS). 20 Likes 4 Shares

shame on buhari and his terrorist brothers imagine terrorist and murderers granting interview to press and boasting about it ,in this same Nigeria let Christians raise up militia group so that this people will know that they don't have monopoly of violence.we will do that soon. 22 Likes 2 Shares

May God punish Miyetti Allah group for saying that nonsense! Is Benue their father's land? 22 Likes 3 Shares

Look at the animals we share the same country with 14 Likes

In there on Land ?



I think Miyetti Allah Took this Far

In there on Land ?



I think Miyetti Allah Took this Far 14 Likes 2 Shares

Useless foolani macban cows threatening the benue government with arrogance and impunity. Its now very clear to every ignorant disbeliever that President Buhari is complicit in these crimes. The government of benue state better arm it's citizens and give them full backing against these blood sucking skeletonic leeches. And they should be readying up plans to take this dullard to the ICC to pay for all his blood letting crimes against the nigerian people. 9 Likes 1 Share

In there on Land ?



I think Miyetti Allah Took this Far

I wonder why they are not attacking other states with similar grazing law.





I challange them to attack Ekiti State who pioneered this law to curtail the terrorist group. I wonder why they are not attacking other states with similar grazing law.I challange them to attack Ekiti State who pioneered this law to curtail the terrorist group. 11 Likes 1 Share

shame on buhari and his terrorist brothers imagine terrorist and murderers granting interview to press and boasting about it ,in this same Nigeria let Christians raise up militia group so that this people will know that they don't have monopoly of violence.we will do that soon. Very on point. Violence is the only language those desert blood suckers understand. Very on point. Violence is the only language those desert blood suckers understand. 5 Likes

I wonder why they are not attacking other states with similar grazing law.





I challange them to attack Ekiti State who pioneered this law to curtail the terrorist group. Boss the thing tire me oooo



The visitors or the strangers given the conditions to host on how to lives..landlord and tenant matter! 2 Likes

Firefire:





I wonder why they are not attacking other states with similar grazing law.





I challange them to attack Ekiti State who pioneered this law to curtail the terrorist group. They know the governor of ekiti state does not play with his people and will not hesitate to resist them either violently or otherwise so they ran to the state who has a puppet as governor and whom despite the crimes committed against his people, is still sucking on buharis balls. They know the governor of ekiti state does not play with his people and will not hesitate to resist them either violently or otherwise so they ran to the state who has a puppet as governor and whom despite the crimes committed against his people, is still sucking on buharis balls. 12 Likes 1 Share

They know the governor of ekiti state does not play with his people and will not hesitate to resist them either violently or otherwise so they ran to the state who has a puppet as governor and whom despite the crimes committed against his people, is still sucking on buharis balls.



May the bloood of those killed in Benue and across Nigeria be upon their useless governors and the Life Patron of the terrorist organization who double as the country's Commander-in-Chief. May the bloood of those killed in Benue and across Nigeria be upon their useless governors and the Life Patron of the terrorist organization who double as the country's Commander-in-Chief. 4 Likes

You want to graze in a state where crop farming is their primary source of income? 6 Likes

this guys are not telling the truth. before the anti grazing law was made in benue. the killing has been going on. so it cant possibly be the law. 4 Likes

It hurts to be a Nigerian, this Fulani are really foolish and stupid.. is it by force?, the people of Benue don't want you in their land again why not respect yourself and go elsewhere to graze? .



Am just so angry at that Man called buhari, he is not doing anything to help the people, what a bigot!.



The people of Benue should arm themselves, 30 % of the state budget should be allocated to security, young men should come out to defend their land, they should be well armed.



This nonsense must stop. 4 Likes

I swear this guys are not only wicked but bold about it. This are the true terrorist

pls cant dey arrest these peôple

Imagine the Audacity and Authority..... and you say this country is not cursed..



I implore benue to do no such thing, the moment that bill is modified, Nigeria has indirectly submitted and surrendered to the menace of the herdsmen



And it would be a threat used on any community who tries to rear head above abnomalities.



All SW/SE/SS/NC should pass the anti-grazing law, they should be submitted to use ranches, lets see if they would carry their killings on the regions.



Benue does not need your cries, pity and political plays, benue needs allies 2 Likes 1 Share