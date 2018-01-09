₦airaland Forum

Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by AnonymousIP: 5:22pm
Shared with caption ..

 Happy 4th birthday to my little boy Noah! I love you soo much boy and as your dad, it is my duty to bless you.

Blessing 1: you will live to fulfill your destiny and purpose on earth.

Blessing 2: After attaining all your university degrees, you will play professional football for barcelona (£800k a week)

Blessing 3: No slay queen will end your destiny like samson in the bible be it from naija or abroad. They will obviously try cos you are fine like your dad but they will not succeed Ooonkayyn

Blessing 4: you will be a source of blessing to your generation, anyone around you shall be blessed. 
Blessing 5: God will protect you and any negative plot against you will back fire. 
Blessing 6: Amongst all your peers, you will standout! 
All these i pray! Amen cc @noahcod

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by itspzpics(m): 5:39pm
Cute kid

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Hotshawarma(m): 5:52pm
wow....his son is very cute....his wife must be very pretty...

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by cruzita(f): 5:53pm
Amen oo, as 4 d slay queens matter ,when him grow we go knw

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by fuckerstard: 7:30pm
Haaa really? Time would tell
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:30pm
Hehehehehe
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by donstan18(m): 7:31pm
Fresh little N*gga must enjoy a slay ass.

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Damfostopper(m): 7:31pm
slay queens looking at him like

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by eddieguru(m): 7:32pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Laveda(f): 7:32pm
The son is so cute. Happy birthday. smiley

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by osemoses1234(m): 7:32pm
See as person fine

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:32pm
I So Much Love Klintcod's Skits

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by staystrong(m): 7:33pm
Edd
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by nwanza1: 7:33pm
the way guys dey marry oyibo ee shocked
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Rscotty55: 7:33pm
Lol...nairalanders came here to insult d man and his kid but then again,the handsomeness of d kid just make everyone melo...

D pikin, I mean Kid, too fine abeg

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by drips8(m): 7:33pm
this was funny and cute boy
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by oshe11(m): 7:33pm
How that guy take born dat BOY


Bro go do DNA


But what if Ur wife gave birth to a son, and the Nurse that kept ur son mistakenly brought back A MALE child that aint urs.....

And then U secretly ran a DNA test on the child and it was NEGATIVE(as a result of the Nurse's mistake)
So U went home and sent ur wife parking(though she hasnt cheated on U since ur marriage) even though she insisted U are the only ONE she has slept with.....

AND THEN U ARE FEELING FLY THINKING U CAUGHT A CHEATING WIFE...... undecided

THIS LIFE IS COMPLICATED AHSWEAR

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by ProsperMVE(m): 7:34pm
Zzz
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Snow02(m): 7:34pm
fine boy like that?? of course slay queens go destroy am grin
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Telecastng: 7:35pm
you sure say nah your pikin ?? shocked
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by newoffer: 7:36pm
All d slayqueen snapping picture like okwuko
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Bossontop(m): 7:37pm
grin
Ahh...even me too oo

Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by SHAKABOOM: 7:41pm
Lols..AMEEeeeeNN cheesy
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by DAntivirus(m): 7:41pm
I smell fowl play
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Feranmicharless: 7:45pm
800K
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:48pm
Such a cute young man �
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by holluwai(m): 7:49pm
To born dey hungry me. Cute kiddo
Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by LesbianBoy(m): 7:50pm
Damfostopper:
slay queens looking at him like

Like play like play...... Una don use these people picture dey do meme grin grin grin

