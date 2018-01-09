₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by AnonymousIP: 5:22pm
Shared with caption ..
Happy 4th birthday to my little boy Noah! I love you soo much boy and as your dad, it is my duty to bless you.
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by itspzpics(m): 5:39pm
Cute kid
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Hotshawarma(m): 5:52pm
wow....his son is very cute....his wife must be very pretty...
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by cruzita(f): 5:53pm
Amen oo, as 4 d slay queens matter ,when him grow we go knw
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by fuckerstard: 7:30pm
Haaa really? Time would tell
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:30pm
Hehehehehe
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by donstan18(m): 7:31pm
Fresh little N*gga must enjoy a slay ass.
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Damfostopper(m): 7:31pm
slay queens looking at him like
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by eddieguru(m): 7:32pm
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Laveda(f): 7:32pm
The son is so cute. Happy birthday.
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by osemoses1234(m): 7:32pm
See as person fine
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:32pm
I So Much Love Klintcod's Skits
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by staystrong(m): 7:33pm
Edd
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by nwanza1: 7:33pm
the way guys dey marry oyibo ee
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Rscotty55: 7:33pm
Lol...nairalanders came here to insult d man and his kid but then again,the handsomeness of d kid just make everyone melo...
D pikin, I mean Kid, too fine abeg
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by drips8(m): 7:33pm
this was funny and cute boy
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by oshe11(m): 7:33pm
How that guy take born dat BOY
Bro go do DNA
But what if Ur wife gave birth to a son, and the Nurse that kept ur son mistakenly brought back A MALE child that aint urs.....
And then U secretly ran a DNA test on the child and it was NEGATIVE(as a result of the Nurse's mistake)
So U went home and sent ur wife parking(though she hasnt cheated on U since ur marriage) even though she insisted U are the only ONE she has slept with.....
AND THEN U ARE FEELING FLY THINKING U CAUGHT A CHEATING WIFE......
THIS LIFE IS COMPLICATED AHSWEAR
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by ProsperMVE(m): 7:34pm
Zzz
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Snow02(m): 7:34pm
fine boy like that?? of course slay queens go destroy am
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Telecastng: 7:35pm
you sure say nah your pikin ??
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by newoffer: 7:36pm
All d slayqueen snapping picture like okwuko
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Bossontop(m): 7:37pm
Ahh...even me too oo
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by SHAKABOOM: 7:41pm
Lols..AMEEeeeeNN
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by DAntivirus(m): 7:41pm
I smell fowl play
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by Feranmicharless: 7:45pm
800K
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:48pm
Such a cute young man �
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by holluwai(m): 7:49pm
To born dey hungry me. Cute kiddo
|Re: Klintoncod Celebrates Son, Noah Cod's 4th Birthday With Amazing Prayers by LesbianBoy(m): 7:50pm
Damfostopper:
Like play like play...... Una don use these people picture dey do meme
