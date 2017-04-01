₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:08pm
Quite a few people have complained that they do not regularly see Super Falcons players play (especially when they play for their clubs). Most of the top women's leagues are not shown on television in Nigeria and the Super Falcons have not played a single match since December 2016, so how do people know how well they are performing?
Some people do not even know any other Super Falcons players except Desire Oparanozie and Asisat Oshoala, while some others think that there are no good women footballers in other African countries (there are quite a lot, like the rave of the moment Tabitha Chawinga, the star of 2015 Gaelle Enganamouit and Genoveva Anonma).
So here are videos of Super Falcons players scoring for their clubs and country.
Francisca Ordega (of Washington Spirit) scores two goals, forces the defender to score an own goal and provides the assist for the second goal.
Washington Spirit 4-3 New Jersey Sky Blue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCjnhhsHQXU
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:09pm
Francisca Ordega’s hat trick at the 2012 Under 20 World Cup in Japan.
Nigeria 4-0 Italy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giqZFPGR13c
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:09pm
Desire Oparanozie vs Paris Saint Germain (the second assist was simply beautiful)
Desire Oparanozie ‘creates’ three goals in epic comeback against PSG Ladies
https://www.thecable.ng/oparanozie-assist-scores-in-epic-come-back-against-psg-ladies
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:10pm
Asisat Oshoala volley goal and assist
Liverpool 2-1 Birmingham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9sZK-HoGXg
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:10pm
Beautiful goal against South Africa by Asisat Oshoala from outside the box at the 2014 African Women’s Nations Cup in Namibia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MIDMCksxAU
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:11pm
Desire Oparanozie’s free kick that took Nigeria to the final of the 2016 African Women’s Nations Cup.
Nigeria 1-0 South Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtML5Y4Ndys
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:13pm
2015 Women’s World Cup. Desire Oparanozie’s own goal and goals by Francisca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Okobi.
Nigeria 3-3 Sweden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefYtjq5drM
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:16pm
Asisat Oshoala box to box. Check. Out. The. Speed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuGQSB_RKl0
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:18pm
Francisca Ordega! Beautiful solo goal
Washington Spirit 1-0 Portland Thorns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9RnfvxTMh0
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:19pm
Beautiful headed goal by Desire Oparanozie
E.A.Guingamp 1-0 Nimes Métropole Gard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN5m7p4yGx0
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:20pm
Asisat Oshoala's beautiful goal and beautiful miss
Arsenal 3-1 Reading
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AL7m13Tqss
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:21pm
Asisat Oshoala scores two goals and provides two assists as Dalian wins the Chinese super cup.
Dalian Quanjian 5-3 Shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9TqGayFU0M
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:23pm
Four goals by Asisat Oshoala, one goal by Francisca Ordega and a penalty by Uchechi Sunday
Nigeria 6-0 Mali (2016 African Cup of Nations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdm2qRz9irQ
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:24pm
Ngozi Okobi’s goal against Korea. Brilliant work by Francisca Ordega to create the goal. Just listen to the Nigerian fans!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m80DyvxpvPQ
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:26pm
Desire Oparanozie’s goals at the 2016 African Cup of Nations, including the goal against Cameroon that won the cup for Nigeria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAzBVTilPN0
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:31pm
Asisat Oshoala’s backheel goal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSpHWVx80-c
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:32pm
Pace and skill. Asisat Oshoala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVdCBGpzkOM
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:32pm
Asisat Oshoala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtwVr8TgUhs
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:34pm
Desire Oparanozie (freekick) and Asisat Oshoala score as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Cameroon to win the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations in Namibia.
Watch out for Gaelle Enganamouit's amazing shot that hit the crossbar.
Oshoala is the 2014, 2016 and 2017 Africa women's player of the year, while Enganamouit is the 2015 African women's player of the year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tde1Xoaz2RM
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:40pm
Courtney Dike's goals for Oklahoma State (Cowgirls) and Nigeria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFFQLu8EN9o
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:43pm
Ini Umotong's goal for Pompey Ladies against Brighton And Hove Albion.
Portsmouth 1-3 Brighton And Hove Albion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjTsCYxg8h8
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by naptu2: 7:49pm
Ini Umotong scores two goals.
Portsmouth 7-0 West Ham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a33K-VUTHQ
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by Masama: 8:24pm
Good goal by ordega
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by Flashh: 8:31pm
You expect me to sit down and start watching all these many videos with my precious data?
Na MTN expensive data I dey use, if you no know.
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by Flexherbal(m): 8:32pm
Lovely goals!
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by sod09(m): 8:38pm
Ordega my crush
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by Icon79(m): 8:39pm
Not really a big fan of women football because it's kinda boring, to be quite honest with y'all.
But I do like Courtney Dike tho. She's hott
Coming to women soccer, the last time I was really interested was during the Mercy Akide, Nkeiru Okosieme, and Omagbemi era. That naija team was solid and they play like men
They had some other solid players: Opara, Yinka Kudaisi, Ajayi, etc.
O pari
|Re: Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) by phemoluv02(m): 8:40pm
How do u expect me to play all this video wit my 20mb? You gat to be kidding me
