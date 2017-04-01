Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Videos Of Goals By Super Falcons Players (For Club And Country) (1130 Views)

Some people do not even know any other Super Falcons players except Desire Oparanozie and Asisat Oshoala, while some others think that there are no good women footballers in other African countries (there are quite a lot, like the rave of the moment Tabitha Chawinga, the star of 2015 Gaelle Enganamouit and Genoveva Anonma).



So here are videos of Super Falcons players scoring for their clubs and country.





Francisca Ordega (of Washington Spirit) scores two goals, forces the defender to score an own goal and provides the assist for the second goal.



Washington Spirit 4-3 New Jersey Sky Blue.





Nigeria 4-0 Italy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giqZFPGR13c Francisca Ordega’s hat trick at the 2012 Under 20 World Cup in Japan.Nigeria 4-0 Italy



Desire Oparanozie ‘creates’ three goals in epic comeback against PSG Ladies



April 03 2017

by Mansur Ibrahim







Super Falcons forward, Oparanozie Desire, was in terrific form last weekend as she scored a goal and provided two assists to help En Avant De Guingamp stage an epic comeback against PSG Ladies.



PSG Ladies were leading 3-0 in the first half but EAG Ladies fought back in the second half to end the game in a draw.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATcMsLKRyoM



Opanorazie scored in the 82nd minute after creating the chances that led to the first and second goals.



EAG is currently sixth while PSG is third in the female Division One table.

https://www.thecable.ng/oparanozie-assist-scores-in-epic-come-back-against-psg-ladies Desire Oparanozie vs Paris Saint Germain (the second assist was simply beautiful)





Liverpool 2-1 Birmingham



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9sZK-HoGXg Asisat Oshoala volley goal and assistLiverpool 2-1 Birmingham 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MIDMCksxAU Beautiful goal against South Africa by Asisat Oshoala from outside the box at the 2014 African Women’s Nations Cup in Namibia. 1 Like





Nigeria 1-0 South Africa



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtML5Y4Ndys Desire Oparanozie’s free kick that took Nigeria to the final of the 2016 African Women’s Nations Cup.Nigeria 1-0 South Africa





Nigeria 3-3 Sweden



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefYtjq5drM 2015 Women’s World Cup. Desire Oparanozie’s own goal and goals by Francisca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Okobi.Nigeria 3-3 Sweden







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuGQSB_RKl0 Asisat Oshoala box to box. Check. Out. The. Speed.





Washington Spirit 1-0 Portland Thorns



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9RnfvxTMh0 Francisca Ordega! Beautiful solo goalWashington Spirit 1-0 Portland Thorns





E.A.Guingamp 1-0 Nimes Métropole Gard



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN5m7p4yGx0 Beautiful headed goal by Desire OparanozieE.A.Guingamp 1-0 Nimes Métropole Gard







Arsenal 3-1 Reading



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AL7m13Tqss Asisat Oshoala's beautiful goal and beautiful missArsenal 3-1 Reading





Dalian Quanjian 5-3 Shanghai



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9TqGayFU0M Asisat Oshoala scores two goals and provides two assists as Dalian wins the Chinese super cup.Dalian Quanjian 5-3 Shanghai





Nigeria 6-0 Mali (2016 African Cup of Nations)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdm2qRz9irQ Four goals by Asisat Oshoala, one goal by Francisca Ordega and a penalty by Uchechi SundayNigeria 6-0 Mali (2016 African Cup of Nations)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m80DyvxpvPQ Ngozi Okobi’s goal against Korea. Brilliant work by Francisca Ordega to create the goal. Just listen to the Nigerian fans!







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAzBVTilPN0 Desire Oparanozie’s goals at the 2016 African Cup of Nations, including the goal against Cameroon that won the cup for Nigeria





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSpHWVx80-c Asisat Oshoala’s backheel goal







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVdCBGpzkOM Pace and skill. Asisat Oshoala





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtwVr8TgUhs Asisat Oshoala





Watch out for Gaelle Enganamouit's amazing shot that hit the crossbar.



Oshoala is the 2014, 2016 and 2017 Africa women's player of the year, while Enganamouit is the 2015 African women's player of the year.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tde1Xoaz2RM Desire Oparanozie (freekick) and Asisat Oshoala score as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Cameroon to win the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations in Namibia.Watch out for Gaelle Enganamouit's amazing shot that hit the crossbar.Oshoala is the 2014, 2016 and 2017 Africa women's player of the year, while Enganamouit is the 2015 African women's player of the year.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFFQLu8EN9o Courtney Dike's goals for Oklahoma State (Cowgirls) and Nigeria.





Portsmouth 1-3 Brighton And Hove Albion.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjTsCYxg8h8 Ini Umotong's goal for Pompey Ladies against Brighton And Hove Albion.Portsmouth 1-3 Brighton And Hove Albion.





Portsmouth 7-0 West Ham





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a33K-VUTHQ Ini Umotong scores two goals.Portsmouth 7-0 West Ham

Good goal by ordega

You expect me to sit down and start watching all these many videos with my precious data?



Na MTN expensive data I dey use, if you no know. 1 Like

Lovely goals!

Ordega my crush



But I do like Courtney Dike tho. She's hott



Coming to women soccer, the last time I was really interested was during the Mercy Akide, Nkeiru Okosieme, and Omagbemi era. That naija team was solid and they play like men

They had some other solid players: Opara, Yinka Kudaisi, Ajayi, etc.





O pari Not really a big fan of women football because it's kinda boring, to be quite honest with y'all.But I do like Courtney Dike tho. She's hottComing to women soccer, the last time I was really interested was during the Mercy Akide, Nkeiru Okosieme, and Omagbemi era. That naija team was solid and they play like menThey had some other solid players: Opara, Yinka Kudaisi, Ajayi, etc.O pari