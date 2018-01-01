Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) (9658 Views)

Emir Of Kano's Son Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially(photo)



Supol sanusi is son of the former cbn governor and presently the emir of kano, the kano born who was recently commissioned police officer

amongst others resumes duty today as he was felicitated by zonal ppro Mrs opetodola badmos on his first day as a police officer.







The future IGP of police. Product of quota system 27 Likes 3 Shares

dubemnaija:

He is already on his career path, you can keep screaming "quota system, almajiri" upandan, but you know what, that is just all you can do, nothing more.

LionDeLeo:



He is already on his career path, you can keep screaming "quota system, almajiri" upandan, but you know what, that is just all you can do, nothing more.

Zom-B, we know ur kinds. I have gone a long way in my career and I don't bloody care about his.



Zom-B, we know ur kinds. I have gone a long way in my career and I don't bloody care about his.

Now run along.

dubemnaija:





Zom-B, we know ur kinds. I have gone a long way in my career and I don't bloody care about his.



Now run along.



Bla bla bla, I know, you have gone a long way in your career, but on nairaland.



Empty gallons with a lot of noise.



Bla bla bla, I know, you have gone a long way in your career, but on nairaland.

Empty gallons with a lot of noise.

If you check very well, this thing might just be struggling to get ordinary data to be going long ways in his career on nairaland with one cheap China phone.

LionDeLeo:



He is already on his career path, you can keep screaming "quota system, almajiri" upandan, but you know what, that is just all you can do, nothing more.

Just like you are also on your career path as 30k a month BMC member.

Those two above me need counseling. 22 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:





Just like you are also on your career path as 30k a month BMC member. Exactly, everyone has a career and I'm not complaining.



My 30k monthly bmc allowance is sufficient for me and I won't make a derogatory comment on a commissioned police officer.



Exactly, everyone has a career and I'm not complaining.

My 30k monthly bmc allowance is sufficient for me and I won't make a derogatory comment on a commissioned police officer.

But you people should be consistent with this amount na. Sometimes 300k, later 30k and some say N500, pls which one are we to use?

dubemnaija:

The future IGP of police. Product of quota system Even if he ends as IGP, he deserves it. He's educated enough and looking at him, I think he has the clout for such job in future. Don't blame the young man, blame lazy dads who don't create a good ladder for their kids to climb. I don't mean your dad though before you tear me to pieces.



Even if he ends as IGP, he deserves it. He's educated enough and looking at him, I think he has the clout for such job in future. Don't blame the young man, blame lazy dads who don't create a good ladder for their kids to climb. I don't mean your dad though before you tear me to pieces.

I don't like to be biased even though I don't like APC or Buhari.

SalamRushdie:





Haba! That's too harsh na!

SUPOL:

This two above me need counseling.

Counseling ke?



Abi serious flogging.



Counseling ke?

Abi serious flogging.

They are both drinking panadol extra on top another man's headache

LionDeLeo:



Exactly, everyone has a career and I'm not complaining.



My 30k monthly bmc allowance is sufficient for me and I won't make a derogatory comment on a commissioned police officer.



But you people should be consistent with this amount na. Sometimes 300k, later 30k and some say N500, pls which one are we to use?

Lame

Everybody knows it's 30k

Lame
Everybody knows it's 30k
Nobody is envying you mehn

zombieTRACKER:





Lame

Everybody knows it's 30k

Okay, 30k and everybody knows. But I'm not complaining, so?

LionDeLeo:



Okay, 30k and everybody knows. But I'm not complaining, so?

Enjoy your poverty stricken life bro

Enjoy your poverty stricken life bro
Au revoir

zombieTRACKER:





Enjoy your poverty stricken life bro

Au revoir You don't need to tell me, I have been enjoying it.



You don't need to tell me, I have been enjoying it.
I hope you are enjoying your own "rich" life sha.

LionDeLeo:



You don't need to tell me, I have been enjoying it.



I hope you are enjoying your own "rich" life sha.



U may even be far better than DAT guy. Keep praying don't mind him.

dubemnaija:

guy leave that thing. If say your papa hustle well, you sef for enter like him enter. Na him luck.

zombieTRACKER:





Enjoy your poverty stricken life bro

Au revoir



U no be God oo

Odobaone:







U may even be far better than DAT guy. Keep praying don't mind him. You see, anyone can claim to be a billionaire behind the anonymity of the cyberspace and I don't really like arguing economic status online because it doesn't add a dime to my bank account. People that do that are actually poor in real life but want to be recognised as big boys since there is no way of finding out. If I come to nairaland and successfully convince everyone that I'm rich, what exactly do I stand to benefit from that? I'm not a businessman trying to win the confidence of potential clients, so what is the benefit?



Moreover, I might just be arguing with someone struggling to survive, who knows.



I doubt if that thing claiming rich can give out 1k to someone he knows let alone who he doesn't know.



You see, anyone can claim to be a billionaire behind the anonymity of the cyberspace and I don't really like arguing economic status online because it doesn't add a dime to my bank account. People that do that are actually poor in real life but want to be recognised as big boys since there is no way of finding out. If I come to nairaland and successfully convince everyone that I'm rich, what exactly do I stand to benefit from that? I'm not a businessman trying to win the confidence of potential clients, so what is the benefit?

Moreover, I might just be arguing with someone struggling to survive, who knows.

I doubt if that thing claiming rich can give out 1k to someone he knows let alone who he doesn't know.

He might even be one of the members disturbing me with pms with different monikers.

Why is this news

kokoA:

guy leave that thing. If say your papa hustle well, you sef for enter like him enter. Na him luck. Which one be hmm papa hustle well, you people in Nigeria have already accepted corruption as norm.

Aptitude test to enter police or any FG work shouldnt be for only people that their father is highly placed in the society, everything should be based on merit.

Which one be hmm papa hustle well, you people in Nigeria have already accepted corruption as norm.
Aptitude test to enter police or any FG work shouldnt be for only people that their father is highly placed in the society, everything should be based on merit.
The result of the Aptitude test should be made public just like Nigerian law school.

Congratulation oga sanusi pikin...







Walks out

please post him to benue or bronu

Haaaaaa, amebo. Was the guy referring to you, and why must you give such cold reply.



Apostle suliemon must hear this, receive sense.

decatalyst:



Counseling ke?

Abi serious flogging.

They are both drinking panadol extra on top another man's headache And now the thread has been derailed. Some people ehn..

See as all of una the disgrace us for here. Ppl wey never see food chop dey make noise. Abeg let's hear word. Any pim here the person go see whii.

Congratulations to him, I find it strange that someone who was born into wealth would be so hell bent on joining the NPF. I was told that his decision didn't sit well with his dad but His Highness eventually came around.



What I'm wondering about is why the PPRO will do an insta post felicitating with him on his first day, shey no be favoritism be this? 6 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:



Exactly, everyone has a career and I'm not complaining.



My 30k monthly bmc allowance is sufficient for me and I won't make a derogatory comment on a commissioned police officer.



bro.. Bro put me thru to BMC... I'm a media influencer

Ragnorak:

Congratulations to him, I find it strange that someone who was born into wealth would be so hell bent on joining the NPF. I was told that his decision didn't sit well with his dad but His Highness eventually came around.



What I'm wondering about is why the PPRO will do an insta post felicitating with him on his first day, shey no be favoritism be this?



The last part, I am confused as well.

Mykelpato:

bro.. Bro put me thru to BMC... I'm a media influencer If you believe there is anything like that, be prepared to believe any crap.



Perhaps some people are getting paid to defend thieves online and for that, they have the feelings others are also getting paid to stand with the govt.



If you ask them how it is, they present their WhatsApp chats as evidence.



If you believe there is anything like that, be prepared to believe any crap.

Perhaps some people are getting paid to defend thieves online and for that, they have the feelings others are also getting paid to stand with the govt.

If you ask them how it is, they present their WhatsApp chats as evidence.

If it is because of my post above, I don't deny anything I'm called on nairaland, infact I even support it, hence the post.

