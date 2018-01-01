₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Pussitto: 7:14pm On Jan 09
Emir Of Kano's Son Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially(photo)
Supol sanusi is son of the former cbn governor and presently the emir of kano, the kano born who was recently commissioned police officer
amongst others resumes duty today as he was felicitated by zonal ppro Mrs opetodola badmos on his first day as a police officer.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by dubemnaija: 7:15pm On Jan 09
The future IGP of police. Product of quota system
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 7:20pm On Jan 09
dubemnaija:He is already on his career path, you can keep screaming "quota system, almajiri" upandan, but you know what, that is just all you can do, nothing more.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by dubemnaija: 7:22pm On Jan 09
LionDeLeo:
Zom-B, we know ur kinds. I have gone a long way in my career and I don't bloody care about his.
Now run along.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 7:26pm On Jan 09
dubemnaija:
Bla bla bla, I know, you have gone a long way in your career, but on nairaland.
Empty gallons with a lot of noise.
If you check very well, this thing might just be struggling to get ordinary data to be going long ways in his career on nairaland with one cheap China phone.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 7:30pm On Jan 09
LionDeLeo:
Just like you are also on your career path as 30k a month BMC member.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by SUPOL(m): 7:36pm On Jan 09
Those two above me need counseling.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 7:36pm On Jan 09
SalamRushdie:Exactly, everyone has a career and I'm not complaining.
My 30k monthly bmc allowance is sufficient for me and I won't make a derogatory comment on a commissioned police officer.
But you people should be consistent with this amount na. Sometimes 300k, later 30k and some say N500, pls which one are we to use?
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by CaptainJeffry: 7:37pm On Jan 09
dubemnaija:Even if he ends as IGP, he deserves it. He's educated enough and looking at him, I think he has the clout for such job in future. Don't blame the young man, blame lazy dads who don't create a good ladder for their kids to climb. I don't mean your dad though before you tear me to pieces.
I don't like to be biased even though I don't like APC or Buhari.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by doublewisdom: 7:38pm On Jan 09
SalamRushdie:Haba! That's too harsh na!
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 7:46pm On Jan 09
SUPOL:
Counseling ke?
Abi serious flogging.
They are both drinking panadol extra on top another man's headache
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 7:56pm On Jan 09
LionDeLeo:
Lame
Everybody knows it's 30k
Nobody is envying you mehn
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 7:58pm On Jan 09
zombieTRACKER:Okay, 30k and everybody knows. But I'm not complaining, so?
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by zombieTRACKER: 8:00pm On Jan 09
LionDeLeo:
Enjoy your poverty stricken life bro
Au revoir
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 8:03pm On Jan 09
zombieTRACKER:You don't need to tell me, I have been enjoying it.
I hope you are enjoying your own "rich" life sha.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Odobaone: 8:22pm On Jan 09
LionDeLeo:
U may even be far better than DAT guy. Keep praying don't mind him.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by kokoA(m): 8:22pm On Jan 09
dubemnaija:guy leave that thing. If say your papa hustle well, you sef for enter like him enter. Na him luck.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Odobaone: 8:23pm On Jan 09
zombieTRACKER:
U no be God oo
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 8:30pm On Jan 09
Odobaone:You see, anyone can claim to be a billionaire behind the anonymity of the cyberspace and I don't really like arguing economic status online because it doesn't add a dime to my bank account. People that do that are actually poor in real life but want to be recognised as big boys since there is no way of finding out. If I come to nairaland and successfully convince everyone that I'm rich, what exactly do I stand to benefit from that? I'm not a businessman trying to win the confidence of potential clients, so what is the benefit?
Moreover, I might just be arguing with someone struggling to survive, who knows.
I doubt if that thing claiming rich can give out 1k to someone he knows let alone who he doesn't know.
He might even be one of the members disturbing me with pms with different monikers.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by g0tze: 8:31pm On Jan 09
Why is this news
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Odingo1: 8:35pm On Jan 09
kokoA:Which one be hmm papa hustle well, you people in Nigeria have already accepted corruption as norm.
Aptitude test to enter police or any FG work shouldnt be for only people that their father is highly placed in the society, everything should be based on merit.
The result of the Aptitude test should be made public just like Nigerian law school.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 8:48pm On Jan 09
Congratulation oga sanusi pikin...
Walks out
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by jdluv(f): 8:56pm On Jan 09
please post him to benue or bronu
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by julius976(m): 9:25pm On Jan 09
Haaaaaa, amebo. Was the guy referring to you, and why must you give such cold reply.
Apostle suliemon must hear this, receive sense.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by delugajackson(m): 9:58pm On Jan 09
decatalyst:And now the thread has been derailed. Some people ehn..
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by dab00: 10:17pm On Jan 09
See as all of una the disgrace us for here. Ppl wey never see food chop dey make noise. Abeg let's hear word. Any pim here the person go see whii.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Ragnorak: 10:21pm On Jan 09
Congratulations to him, I find it strange that someone who was born into wealth would be so hell bent on joining the NPF. I was told that his decision didn't sit well with his dad but His Highness eventually came around.
What I'm wondering about is why the PPRO will do an insta post felicitating with him on his first day, shey no be favoritism be this?
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Mykelpato(m): 11:19pm On Jan 09
LionDeLeo:bro.. Bro put me thru to BMC... I'm a media influencer
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 3:44am
Ragnorak:
The last part, I am confused as well.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 5:39am
Mykelpato:If you believe there is anything like that, be prepared to believe any crap.
Perhaps some people are getting paid to defend thieves online and for that, they have the feelings others are also getting paid to stand with the govt.
If you ask them how it is, they present their WhatsApp chats as evidence.
If it is because of my post above, I don't deny anything I'm called on nairaland, infact I even support it, hence the post.
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by iamrealdeji(m): 5:51am
meanwhile,a yoruba woman,native of Ilorin spoke Igbo fluently on Sobi FM,Ilorin yesterday
|Re: Aminu Sanusi Lamido Resumes Duty As Police Officer Officially (Photo) by jaymichael(m): 7:50am
dubemnaija:You don't care about his you you were crying quota system. Isn't he qualified? Can you school in England and come back to Nigeria to do police work? Me I know say I no fit.
