



According to the CEO of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, Nigeria is becoming more attractive to investors across the world inspite of our many challenges. More people are coming to invest and there is need to provide information about corporate Nigeria. The Brands that have made it today are homegrown brands that have shown resilience, contributed to the economy of Nigeria, have good national spread, innovative and have good online engagement and popularity.’’



The Communications Manager of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa while responding to the unveiling of Dana Air and Dana Group as one of Nigeria’s Top 50 brands for the 3rd time consecutively said, ‘we are highly honored to have been listed among the top 50 brands in Nigeria. We are a responsible corporate citizen and giving back to the society, contributing positively to the economy of the country, and churning quality products are the ways we have shown commitment to the Nigerian dream. Our investment across Nigeria and in various sectors of the economy, speaks volume of our commitment to continue to provide jobs for our people and assist the government to achieve a positive growth trajectory in the economy.’’



speaking further he said: ‘We are 9 years plus in the aviation industry and we have shown massive resilience in spite of the multiple challenges, providing value added services at all times and our guests should expect an all-round improvement in 2018.’’



On the sampling of drinks on its flights, kingsley said, Dana Air is always open to giving more to its guests and partnering Ideas House to sample a new brand of soft drink on our flights is just another way of achieving this.’’



Having flown over 2.7 million passengers in the last 9 years of its operation and received multiple awards for aviation excellence and corporate social responsibility, Dana Air was also unveiled as one of Nigeria’s 100 Most Respected Companies by Business Day Newspaper’s Research Unit. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products, world-class in-flight service and unrivaled on time performance.



http://www.alexreports.info/2018/01/breakingdana-air-makes-list-of-top-50.html?m=0 For its innovations, CSR, popularity, National spread and online engagement, Dana Air, a subsidiary of the Dana Group of companies has made the list of top 50 brands 2017 for the 3rd time consecutively, at the Brands Nigeria Leadership Forum held recently at Oriental Hotels, Lagos.According to the CEO of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, Nigeria is becoming more attractive to investors across the world inspite of our many challenges. More people are coming to invest and there is need to provide information about corporate Nigeria. The Brands that have made it today are homegrown brands that have shown resilience, contributed to the economy of Nigeria, have good national spread, innovative and have good online engagement and popularity.’’The Communications Manager of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa while responding to the unveiling of Dana Air and Dana Group as one of Nigeria’s Top 50 brands for the 3rd time consecutively said, ‘we are highly honored to have been listed among the top 50 brands in Nigeria. We are a responsible corporate citizen and giving back to the society, contributing positively to the economy of the country, and churning quality products are the ways we have shown commitment to the Nigerian dream. Our investment across Nigeria and in various sectors of the economy, speaks volume of our commitment to continue to provide jobs for our people and assist the government to achieve a positive growth trajectory in the economy.’’speaking further he said: ‘We are 9 years plus in the aviation industry and we have shown massive resilience in spite of the multiple challenges, providing value added services at all times and our guests should expect an all-round improvement in 2018.’’On the sampling of drinks on its flights, kingsley said, Dana Air is always open to giving more to its guests and partnering Ideas House to sample a new brand of soft drink on our flights is just another way of achieving this.’’Having flown over 2.7 million passengers in the last 9 years of its operation and received multiple awards for aviation excellence and corporate social responsibility, Dana Air was also unveiled as one of Nigeria’s 100 Most Respected Companies by Business Day Newspaper’s Research Unit. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products, world-class in-flight service and unrivaled on time performance.