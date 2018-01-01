₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 10:15pm On Jan 09
Senior Special Assistant to Gov Ambode on Community Affairs, Alhaji Tajudeen Adeniyi Quadri led the State enforcement team to one of the non compliant gated streets during the monitoring and enforcement exercise of the State Govt's policy on Gated Streets across the metropolis.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-gates-of-gated-streets-within.html
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by HungerBAD: 10:16pm On Jan 09
Lagos State always gets it right.
Kudos to Ambode.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 10:17pm On Jan 09
Slum lords....
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by ebujany(m): 10:34pm On Jan 09
Why?
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 10:35pm On Jan 09
I thought those gates were for safety of those living within.....just don't understand the reasons for removing those gates
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:51pm On Jan 09
Paulosky1900:Why should you put gates on a public road like it's your personal property?
I understand it's because of security but it just don't make sense locking a street up
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by tollyboy5(m): 11:02pm On Jan 09
MasterKim:I swear e no make sense @ all ajegunle mushin comes to mind
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by ifyan(m): 11:04pm On Jan 09
Public property is public property irrespective of the conditions you find yourself.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 12:49am
MasterKim:
That's Nigeria for you, high rate of armed robbery everywhere, I know it's not their personal properties but the governor just paved way for armed robbery in those areas cos Nigeria itself lacks security
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Pavore9: 2:13am
LASG has now acquired a free gate!
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by wagazala: 5:52am
The policy was clear. Gates must be open between certain given times. Some streets in my area leave their gates shut on weekends and close them as early as 6pm during the week. This causes heavy traffic gridlock on the only available route.
Kudos to Lasg for enforcing this.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by YourTerror: 6:40am
I pray adequate security wss put in place before removing them? Terrorist government everywhere.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 8:19am
vv
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:20am
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:20am
Good development
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by naptu2: 8:20am
There's a reason.
Those gates make it difficult for emergency services to respond to emergencies on time (I witnessed a situation where the police had to go round the block in order to confront armed robbers because the street gates were shut).
The gates also cause traffic jams because they make it impossible for motorists to use alternative routes.
However, it is not all street gates that are being removed. The conditions for having a street gate are that
(1) The gates must be open between 5am and midnight.
2) There must be a guard at the gate that can open it for the emergency services.
It's only when these conditions are not met that the gates are removed.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:20am
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by loadedvibes: 8:21am
But why ?
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:21am
About time.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by 360command: 8:21am
This is good news.. Imagine you been a prisoner in your community or country... No much freedom...
Edited...
To enhance security, the govt should provide police post which can accommodate 3-5 police men for a particular city or area...
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by ABJDOT(m): 8:21am
p
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by rawtouch: 8:22am
they better employ more security guards..
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by KillerBeauty(f): 8:22am
Journalism in Nigeria
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by jd1986(m): 8:23am
move good
Yaaah !!!
Its a good idea but security should be increased oo, because those boys don get free visa now
Yaaah !!!
Its a good idea but security should be increased oo, because those boys don get free visa now
Remove the gate from your business this year !!
NewYear awoooof ooo to boost your business !
Get a Website,plus free hosting,plus free domain ,plus
freeee 100 copies of business card all for you at just
30k kpereee !!
Check out a site I built recently
www.hubertagro.com
08182346055
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by vertueptime: 8:25am
MasterKim:
No b only night dem de lock am plus gateman de
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Hector09: 8:25am
Gate of gate, a gate in a public rd, made in nigeria
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Ezechinwa(m): 8:25am
2019 Elections, we will still vote the wrong person in, as we have been doing since 1960. I wish ambode was the president .
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by EarthXmetahuman: 8:25am
good development..
ibadan people too like that nonsense.
putting gates everywhere like say na dem own the land.
one of their nonsense gates nearly scratch my car last month because they will only open one.
|Re: Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 8:26am
na so armed robber come my street that day,we call emergency but when dem come,dem no see road enter cos dem don lock gate.
