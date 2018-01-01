Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gates Of Gated Streets Within Lagos Removed (Photos) (8737 Views)

Pictures Of Flooded Streets Of Port Harcourt After Yesterday’s Rain / Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja / Lagos Demolishes 84 Gated Streets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-gates-of-gated-streets-within.html Senior Special Assistant to Gov Ambode on Community Affairs, Alhaji Tajudeen Adeniyi Quadri led the State enforcement team to one of the non compliant gated streets during the monitoring and enforcement exercise of the State Govt's policy on Gated Streets across the metropolis. 1 Like

Lagos State always gets it right.



Kudos to Ambode. 3 Likes

Slum lords.... 1 Like

Why? 1 Like

I thought those gates were for safety of those living within.....just don't understand the reasons for removing those gates 6 Likes

Paulosky1900:

I thought those gates were for safety of those living within.....just don't understand the reasons for removing those gates Why should you put gates on a public road like it's your personal property?

I understand it's because of security but it just don't make sense locking a street up Why should you put gates on a public road like it's your personal property?I understand it's because of security but it just don't make sense locking a street up 14 Likes

MasterKim:



Why should you put gates on a public road like it's your personal property?

I understand it's because of security but it just don't make sense locking a street up I swear e no make sense @ all ajegunle mushin comes to mind I swear e no make sense @ all ajegunle mushin comes to mind

Public property is public property irrespective of the conditions you find yourself. 2 Likes

MasterKim:



Why should you put gates on a public road like it's your personal property?

I understand it's because of security but it just don't make sense locking a street up

That's Nigeria for you, high rate of armed robbery everywhere, I know it's not their personal properties but the governor just paved way for armed robbery in those areas cos Nigeria itself lacks security That's Nigeria for you, high rate of armed robbery everywhere, I know it's not their personal properties but the governor just paved way for armed robbery in those areas cos Nigeria itself lacks security 5 Likes

LASG has now acquired a free gate! 1 Like

The policy was clear. Gates must be open between certain given times. Some streets in my area leave their gates shut on weekends and close them as early as 6pm during the week. This causes heavy traffic gridlock on the only available route.

Kudos to Lasg for enforcing this. 14 Likes







I pray adequate security wss put in place before removing them? Terrorist government everywhere. 3 Likes

vv

1 Like

Good development

There's a reason.



Those gates make it difficult for emergency services to respond to emergencies on time (I witnessed a situation where the police had to go round the block in order to confront armed robbers because the street gates were shut).



The gates also cause traffic jams because they make it impossible for motorists to use alternative routes.



However, it is not all street gates that are being removed. The conditions for having a street gate are that



(1) The gates must be open between 5am and midnight.



2) There must be a guard at the gate that can open it for the emergency services.



It's only when these conditions are not met that the gates are removed. 9 Likes

But why ?

About time.

This is good news.. Imagine you been a prisoner in your community or country... No much freedom...



Edited...



To enhance security, the govt should provide police post which can accommodate 3-5 police men for a particular city or area...

p





they better employ more security guards.. they better employ more security guards..

Journalism in Nigeria

move good



Its a good idea but security should be increased oo, because those boys don get free visa now



Remove the gate from your business this year !!





Get a Website,plus free hosting,plus free domain ,plus

freeee 100 copies of business card all for you at just

30k kpereee !!

Check out a site I built recently

www.hubertagro.com NewYear awoooof ooo to boost your business !Get a Website,plus free hosting,plus free domain ,plusfreeee 100 copies of business card all for you at just30k kpereee !!Check out a site I built recently



08182346055 Yaaah !!!Its a good idea but security should be increased oo, because those boys don get free visa nowRemove the gate from your business this year !!08182346055

MasterKim:



Why should you put gates on a public road like it's your personal property?

I understand it's because of security but it just don't make sense locking a street up

No b only night dem de lock am plus gateman de No b only night dem de lock am plus gateman de

Gate of gate, a gate in a public rd, made in nigeria

2019 Elections, we will still vote the wrong person in, as we have been doing since 1960. I wish ambode was the president .

good development..





ibadan people too like that nonsense.



putting gates everywhere like say na dem own the land.



one of their nonsense gates nearly scratch my car last month because they will only open one.