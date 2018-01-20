₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by levrin: 1:49am
As shared...
Double tap if you love them as much as we do��� #TeamMercyOkojie #MercyJohnsonOkojie
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by serverconnect: 2:05am
This is lovely, await my own turn.
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Lorbar(f): 2:22am
After reading Bible, the next thing is to sleep on each other
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Hotshawarma(m): 2:26am
Lorbar:they are married so it is not a sin
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by IamLaura(f): 3:23am
You rock matching P.Js and ask someone to take you and ur husband pictures to prove that ur marriage is waxing strong.
I never knew Mercy Johnson as a person that brings her relationship to social media until recently,you better thread carefully ma'am cos I don't understand this cheap show of PDA you've been showing.
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by itspzpics(m): 3:30am
Good life
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Elnino4ladies: 3:57am
I thought they have divorce
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by TechGod(m): 4:33am
Hehehe , later that man will be complaining of waist pain en
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by TechGod(m): 4:34am
just see your life, enemy of progress,
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Ovems(f): 5:14am
Mercy! Mercy! Mercy! They are several ways of remaining relevant to your fans aside from bringing your family to social media. Don't feed the gossip mill. Your bedroom photos with your husband shouldn't be our business.
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by TechGod(m): 5:28am
Another enemy of progress is this comment , why are women always trying to bring down one another , what's you damn business if she bring her family to social media? if you don't like it go and hide your face ... choi
Ovems:
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by phemmyfour: 5:33am
Lorbar:like somebody will not sleep on you
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by overlord29(m): 6:06am
Hmm. . .So After BybLe Studying & Meditation frOm the bOok Of SOngs Of SOLomon Chapter 1, next thing na the Fappening?!
Abeg na whO be the nOLLyRubber mOvie prOducer weh dey snAp the picture
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Partnerbiz: 6:13am
that girl is just lucky
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by phlamesG(m): 7:17am
Lorbar:
U don't have sense sha
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by cerowo(f): 7:32am
Why the show of PDA... Better keep your family matters off internet to aviod stories that touch
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by OKorowanta: 7:53am
Ovems:
Pure madness.
Sometimes i
wonder what type of juju/alcohol/drugs dat pushes dem to be fooling themselves on social media.
What are they trying to
achieve?There are some things dat should be kept private.
So immature.
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by nairavsdollars: 8:46am
Number 4 loading....
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by OoshaRe: 8:47am
Za oza room parole
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by robosky02(m): 8:47am
na waoooooooooo
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by kramer: 8:47am
IamLaura:
Gbam! Their affection is starting to look rehearsed at this point
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by thesicilian: 8:49am
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by rocknation62(m): 8:49am
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by lonelydora(m): 8:49am
IamLaura:
really shows that something is wrong.
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:49am
I'm Just Wondering Who Took The Photo
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Lexusgs430: 8:49am
Too match for nightwear again............
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Millz404(m): 8:50am
All these to get validation from people........ I literally don't give a fvck about people and what they say
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by MZEE01: 8:50am
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Finestbae1(f): 8:50am
I want my husband to be like this oo.
Hope you're listening #future husband
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by princechurchill(m): 8:50am
So is is how u people raise my libido this morning after my morning prayer abi
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by Oxster(m): 8:50am
|Re: Bedroom Photo Of Mercy Johnson And Her Husband, As She Lies On Top Of Him by blackmarya(f): 8:51am
who snapped them
