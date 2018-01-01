₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze (7904 Views)
Thousands Of Davido Fans Denied Access As Tickets Has All Being Sold Out!! / Paul Okoye Gambles In Las Vegas, Loses Thousands Of Naira (Photos) / Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by bumi10: 5:09pm
Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine While They Read The Same Bible - Daddy Freeze
It has always been a question in my heart or should I say mind because I can't understand. Either you are a Roman Catholic, a Methodist, an Adventist, a Jehovah Witness, a protestant etc, we all read the same bible yet we are not and have never been the same.
Why is that? Was Bible created to be contradictory? Was it a deliberate art to make sure people don't understand each other? Why is it so?
Daddy Freeze shared the below picture showing the write up that has in many years eluded the understanding of men.
daddyfreeze The confusion has always been there, I just help to bring it to light!
One GO said if you don't pay tithe God will curse you, a G63 driving pastor said if you don't tithe there is no curse, illustrating his opinion with some weird astronomy doctrine, while another former private jet owning past president of 'Christianity' said "You go die o" and they say I'm the one causing the confusion.
Whats your take on this topic?
See below....
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/01/why-do-thousands-of-churches-differ-in.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by marooh: 5:10pm
Because when money matter is not well treated
16 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Hotshawarma(m): 5:29pm
mother and father trained their children ...but it certainly do not mean that those children will see life from the same angle......everybody can read the bible and have different interpretations or perceptions.............whether your own interpretation is the right one or not I cannot say because I am NOT Holy Spirit ...
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by thesicilian: 5:38pm
Why has Freeze chosen to make himself the accuser of the brethren?
A person's understanding of any book is dependent on several factors. Every student cannot get the same score in an exam even if they read the same textbook. No two children of the same father has the same DNA.
At the end of the day what we consider and fight for as most important (tithes, G.O, denomination etc) may be completely different from what God looks at in judging who is fit for the kingdom and who's not.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by oglalasioux(m): 5:39pm
Only a lie has different versions.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Leonbonapart(m): 7:04pm
Because you are a foolish anti-christ that can only deceive baby Christians.
If this one doesn't tells you that this man is anti-christ, then you are not a Christian
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Donald3d(m): 7:04pm
Chai
Its easy na , not every church is serving God in truth
God is not a magician , get the Holy Spirit into your life and your eyes would be open and his words and directions would be crystal clear !!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by TheHistorian(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by killsmith(m): 7:04pm
Simple.
The Bible is a tool the whiteman used for their social engineering.
The whiteman gave us the Bible to wipe off our history, brainwash us and disconnect us from our root.
That is why you see black people claiming "children of Israel".
How can the blacks be descendants of Israel when the black race is the oldest race on earth?....
Wake up black people.
Christianity is a scam.
15 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by SNIPER123: 7:05pm
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by kennygee(f): 7:06pm
Even Apostle Paul and Apollo had different disciples and doctrines.This Freeze is not grounded in the Word of God and is clearly against the church. If he ends up like Saul of Tarsus who later became Paul, it will be a sad story for the many he led astray.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Justicealh3(m): 7:06pm
, who knows
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by ChineseBuggati3(m): 7:06pm
and baby Christians will keep falling
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Abbeyme: 7:07pm
If its freeze, then its controversial
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by biomustry: 7:07pm
Confusion, the Holy Spirit no de again?
4 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by emeijeh(m): 7:07pm
See as freeze carry christianity matter for head like gala and lacasera.
Na wah o
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by lolaxavier(m): 7:07pm
thesicilian:
Another yansh-washed sheeplee spotted.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by whitebeard(m): 7:07pm
Different interpretation and understanding of the bible is why we have different churches. at first this guy was making sense, but now I think I can sense some biased feelings in this..this ain't rite freeze.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by yeyerolling: 7:07pm
because d bible is a book of confusion
4 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by spaggyy(m): 7:07pm
It depends on the kind of money the pastor want
Deeper Money - dollars
Redeemed money - iTunes to bitcoin
5 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Uyi168(m): 7:08pm
Hotshawarma:..Whats now the role of the holy spirit?
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by itchie: 7:08pm
This Antichrist called freeze has come again with his demonically inspired messages
9 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by IMASTEX: 7:08pm
Greed
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Proffdada: 7:08pm
Freeze na person?
The guy reads online Bible to stay relevant
7 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by careytommy7(m): 7:08pm
Foo
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by deafeyez: 7:08pm
The same MATHEMATICS question can be approached in different ways and the same answer gotten.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Justicealh3(m): 7:09pm
Hotshawarma:I disagree with U.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by alexistaiwo: 7:09pm
The more religious people are is inversely proportional to how logical and how much common sense they'd have.
- Alexistaiwo (2017)
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by Ayodejioak(m): 7:09pm
Because the holy spirit can minister and interprete to us with different explanations but same meaning.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze by gr8tone: 7:09pm
Freez is on a mission. God will freeze him before he got there.
7 Likes
Prayer For All First Borns!!!(mfm) / I Renounce Islam, Now A Deist! / Has GOD Given Humans Freewill Or Predestinated Humans??
Viewing this topic: DonDraper, kristmalachy, Equiano, Obagreatdatoye(m), jaxxy(m), xpensive20, ReddingtonLeke, Nyouth, vick4eva, tmann626(m), UzomaFC, gomzy121, project4OO, wizelink(m), structuredan, WfBabakhay(m), labelle123(f), oluagun, Omooba77, julimax(m), ohams1985(m), KellyFORMAT(m), nictech, ettybaba(m), ccqueen(f), OkCornel(m), yummy001, Pussitto, Lollipop247(f), motivationspika(m), 2021, lordnammy(m), iroko2020(m), penzino(m), humantoy(m), Easybab4life, killsmith(m), tamethem(m), Freegift75, Postfut, danvon(m), rookidmart, Walelavender(m), agarawu23(m), Gigabite(m), Akthedream112, AAU88, klax(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23