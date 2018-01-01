Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine Yet They Read The Bible - Freeze (7904 Views)

Why Do Thousands Of Churches Differ In Doctrine While They Read The Same Bible - Daddy Freeze



It has always been a question in my heart or should I say mind because I can't understand. Either you are a Roman Catholic, a Methodist, an Adventist, a Jehovah Witness, a protestant etc, we all read the same bible yet we are not and have never been the same.



Why is that? Was Bible created to be contradictory? Was it a deliberate art to make sure people don't understand each other? Why is it so?



Daddy Freeze shared the below picture showing the write up that has in many years eluded the understanding of men.



daddyfreeze The confusion has always been there, I just help to bring it to light!



One GO said if you don't pay tithe God will curse you, a G63 driving pastor said if you don't tithe there is no curse, illustrating his opinion with some weird astronomy doctrine, while another former private jet owning past president of 'Christianity' said "You go die o" and they say I'm the one causing the confusion.



Whats your take on this topic?



See below....



Because when money matter is not well treated 16 Likes

mother and father trained their children ...but it certainly do not mean that those children will see life from the same angle......everybody can read the bible and have different interpretations or perceptions.............whether your own interpretation is the right one or not I cannot say because I am NOT Holy Spirit ... 44 Likes 2 Shares

Why has Freeze chosen to make himself the accuser of the brethren?

A person's understanding of any book is dependent on several factors. Every student cannot get the same score in an exam even if they read the same textbook. No two children of the same father has the same DNA.

At the end of the day what we consider and fight for as most important (tithes, G.O, denomination etc) may be completely different from what God looks at in judging who is fit for the kingdom and who's not. 32 Likes 1 Share

Only a lie has different versions. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Because you are a foolish anti-christ that can only deceive baby Christians.



If this one doesn't tells you that this man is anti-christ, then you are not a Christian 30 Likes 2 Shares

Its easy na , not every church is serving God in truth

God is not a magician , get the Holy Spirit into your life and your eyes would be open and his words and directions would be crystal clear !! 7 Likes 1 Share

Simple.



The Bible is a tool the whiteman used for their social engineering.



The whiteman gave us the Bible to wipe off our history, brainwash us and disconnect us from our root.



That is why you see black people claiming "children of Israel".



How can the blacks be descendants of Israel when the black race is the oldest race on earth?....





Wake up black people.

Christianity is a scam. 15 Likes

Even Apostle Paul and Apollo had different disciples and doctrines.This Freeze is not grounded in the Word of God and is clearly against the church. If he ends up like Saul of Tarsus who later became Paul, it will be a sad story for the many he led astray. 24 Likes 2 Shares

and baby Christians will keep falling and baby Christians will keep falling 3 Likes

If its freeze, then its controversial 2 Likes

Confusion, the Holy Spirit no de again? 4 Likes

thesicilian:

Why has Freeze chosen to make himself the accuser of the brethren?

A person's understanding of any book is dependent on several factors. Every student cannot get the same score in an exam even if they read the same textbook. No two children of the same father has the same DNA.

At the end of the day what we consider and fight for as most important (tithes, G.O, denomination etc) may be completely different from what God looks at in judging who is fit for the kingdom and who's not.

Another yansh-washed sheeplee spotted. Another yansh-washed sheeplee spotted. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Different interpretation and understanding of the bible is why we have different churches. at first this guy was making sense, but now I think I can sense some biased feelings in this..this ain't rite freeze. 4 Likes

because d bible is a book of confusion 4 Likes

It depends on the kind of money the pastor want



Deeper Money - dollars



Redeemed money - iTunes to bitcoin 5 Likes

Hotshawarma:

mother and father trained their children ...but it certainly do not mean that those children will see life from the same angle......everybody can read the bible and have different interpretations or perceptions............. ..Whats now the role of the holy spirit? ..Whats now the role of the holy spirit? 3 Likes

This Antichrist called freeze has come again with his demonically inspired messages 9 Likes

Greed 2 Likes

The guy reads online Bible to stay relevant 7 Likes

The same MATHEMATICS question can be approached in different ways and the same answer gotten. 3 Likes

Hotshawarma:

mother and father trained their children ...but it certainly do not mean that those children will see life from the same angle......everybody can read the bible and have different interpretations or perceptions............. I disagree with U. I disagree with U. 1 Like

The more religious people are is inversely proportional to how logical and how much common sense they'd have.









- Alexistaiwo (2017)



Because the holy spirit can minister and interprete to us with different explanations but same meaning. Because the holy spirit can minister and interprete to us with different explanations but same meaning. 4 Likes