|Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by urboy1: 7:18pm
President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Until his appointment he was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.
Talk about TOTAL CONTROL
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Afam4eva(m): 7:20pm
Kai, Igbos don suffer for this country.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by amnesty7: 7:22pm
Toh...
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by LastSurvivor11: 7:29pm
Buhari is very wise, see the way he surrounded every security parastatals with his brothers.
It's either he has trusts issues or he has interior motives..
He shouldn'tbe trusted..
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by kennygee(f): 7:29pm
Is he the best man for that position?
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Keneking: 7:30pm
North
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by DoTheNeedful: 7:30pm
Government of the North.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:30pm
International Relations to National Intelligence....
OK.
Buhari, kwantiniyu
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by ottohan: 7:30pm
EFCC-hausa
ICPC- hausa
Costoms-hausa
NNPC-hausa
Attoney General- hausa
DSS-hausa
COAS-hausa
IGP- hausa....etc
2019 election has been strategically planned
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by signature2012(m): 7:30pm
Another one
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by SlayQueenSlayer: 7:30pm
Those Americans who are fond of citing Trump's lack of military service Should come and take our own General Buhari and give us their Trump. He even said that he attended their war college.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by CoolFreeday(m): 7:30pm
Congratulations to him. I hope he perform well.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Nutase(f): 7:30pm
Another Fulani mafia.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by aminu790(m): 7:30pm
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Doerstech(m): 7:30pm
Jubril never disappoint
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Felixalex(m): 7:31pm
Afam4eva:
How sir?
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Trustme2(m): 7:31pm
Fear North
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Leonbonapart(m): 7:31pm
Government for the jihadist, Islamic, abok!...
We are still watching from the sideline
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by rhemmiedream(m): 7:31pm
.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by kolawoleibukun: 7:31pm
na so. wetin we won take the appoitnment do?
So all these people no day see the killing for Benue? Olaadegbu and all those evil pastors way sit down day chop money. very evil people. on the 1st January rape small girls no body fit talk. Oyedepo sit down for corner like black winch. oyedepo, Lazarus muoka, Oritsejafor, all of them. dey cannot come out. if na for Omololu-Olunloyo body dem go get power/ see as their faithfuls day gather freeze now make dem kill am. winches and weezards dem.
if na to collect tithes their mouth go open to threaten people inside church.
these men are devils
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by edo3(m): 7:31pm
.
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by LionDeLeo: 7:31pm
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by afbstrategies: 7:31pm
One Nigeria!. Clap for the old man. PMB till 2067
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by chuksjuve(m): 7:31pm
"Arise o compatriot..."
Is a waste of loyalty....
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by Felixalex(m): 7:31pm
DoTheNeedful:
For the North
But by the North and South West
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 7:32pm
Northbuhari
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by bigerboy200: 7:32pm
Another tribalistic appointment..
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by chloride6: 7:32pm
Northernocracy
|Re: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Appointed The Director-general Of The NIA by manitoba(m): 7:32pm
I wasn't surprised.
