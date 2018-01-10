President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Until his appointment he was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations. Talk about TOTAL CONTROL

Buhari is very wise, see the way he surrounded every security parastatals with his brothers. It's either he has trusts issues or he has interior motives.. He shouldn'tbe trusted..

Those Americans who are fond of citing Trump's lack of military service Should come and take our own General Buhari and give us their Trump. He even said that he attended their war college.