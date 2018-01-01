₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Nltaliban(m): 10:45pm On Jan 10
10 JAN 2018
The University of Ibadan on Wednesday said it recommended 3, 783 candidates to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for admission for the 2017/2018 academic session.
The Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Academics, Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, disclosed this at a briefing with newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.
He said the figure was out of the 56,172 applicants who chose the university through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry.
According to Aderinto, the admission for 2017/2018 will end in January 2018, while screening of those already issued admission letters will soon commence.
The DVC, who noted that a total of 26, 769 candidates who scored 200 and above sat for the Post-UTME of the university, added that out of the number, only 9,268 scored 50 per cent and above.
Aderinto said 3,783, who were finally recommended to JAMB for admission met the approved admission criteria.
He said the university was committed to upholding its standards in admission.
“This is what makes us who we are in offering qualitative education to our students to be the best in Nigeria and have the capacity to compete globally.
“We are committed to meeting NYSC mobilisation for the 2017/2018 National Youth Service hence the second semester examinations in the university have begun. The examination will end the 2016/2017 session.
“We have commenced the examinations. We have also recommended about 3,783 candidates to JAMB for admission and we are concluding the admission process by January ending,” he said.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/admission-ui-admits-3783-56172-applicants-20172018/
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by TheHistorian(m): 11:37pm On Jan 10
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by IFEOLUWAKRIZ(m): 11:39pm On Jan 10
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Statsocial: 7:13am
UI is deliberately taking less students to improve its Times Higher Ranking. A large undergraduate body does a university little good. By taking very small amount of UG they would have reduced the student - lecturer ratio and would give them the opportunity to retain PG-which is a Gold mine for rankings. UNN has been unsuccessfully trying to break into Times for years now. They might need to tow the path of UI to make their top 1000 ranking come through.
Lalasticlala
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Damidave1124(m): 7:18am
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by damola1: 7:19am
Less than 7% of total applicants. What should 93% remaining do
There is serious wahala o
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by cypruz(m): 7:19am
IFEOLUWAKRIZ:see you life outside
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by yeyerolling: 7:20am
Welcome the zoo. 53k paid for jamb nd post jamb o wasting over 530m
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by justuschi50: 7:20am
imagine
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by justuschi50: 7:21am
Yoruba tribalism
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by iswallker(m): 7:22am
And JAC is on strike...
How re they coping without non teaching..
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Pavore9: 7:22am
Not even up to 10%!
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Riversides2003(m): 7:22am
Focus on trades, they end up producing white collar graduates lacking skills.The reverse is the case when you look at advance countries and Nigeria when it comes to employability.Wished I learnt mechanic back home instead of wasting precious 5 years at the university. Thanking God though.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by stephany007: 7:23am
Better
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by mariamadenle(m): 7:23am
The first and the best university like unilorin will admit more than 14k applicants
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by cypruz(m): 7:24am
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by OVA200(m): 7:25am
When it comes to unbiased admission I give it to UI in Nigeria and I hope they maintain their standard.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Kendzyma: 7:25am
damola1:95% ke?....na so math hard u reach?
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Mcsenior(m): 7:25am
The rest should try next time or patronize the next business center
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:25am
Ah wickedness, even if its Soil Science give dem na
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by amoduokoh(m): 7:26am
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by otabuko(m): 7:26am
damola1:The remaining should go and sell gala.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by kittykollinxx(m): 7:27am
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Canme4u(m): 7:28am
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by Brunicekid(m): 7:28am
Wow... That 3,783 students admitted in UI represents just about 6.7% of the total students that choose UI...
This is indeed very pathetic, saddening and yet another strong proof that there is need for reform and restructing not just in our economy, "but also in the education sector."
#Improve more on the capabilities of the existing schools, build more Federal and State universities...
if you agree with this, click like.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by tdayof(m): 7:32am
Makes no sense . The education sector in Nigeria is very poor. 6.73% of applicants only accepted. The fact is these universities do not have the infrastructure and capabilities to handle a handful amount of student. Imagine UI competing with universites like Harvard on acceptance percentage whilst forgetting the fact in the United States, there are over 2000 universities with better educational ranking than in Nigeria therefore leaving students with various choices. In Nigeria, we have got very few reputable government universities and still we admit students
low acceptance percentage.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by tdayof(m): 7:32am
Still Bullshit
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by maputohq(m): 7:32am
seun must hear this ��������
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by safarigirl(f): 7:33am
Brunicekid:most of the applicants were not UI standard, dem just wan try their luck
A lot of people ignore less popular schools for the popular ones because of some allure. This is what they get when they want "school wey get name", just wasting their own time
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by sunbbo(m): 7:35am
We have heard.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by SirKriz(m): 7:37am
Statsocial:
The number of UG intakes has increased significantly over the years. When I gained admission in 2011, it was far less than the number OP posted (the value was somewhere between 2,000 to 2,500). Though you are correct that UI favours the PG studies more.
|Re: UI Admits 3,783 Out Of 56,172 Applicants For 2017/2018 by supereagle(m): 7:38am
damola1:Go elsewhere. Abroad may be a better alternative if you have the fund.
