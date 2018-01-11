Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) (31934 Views)

Pictures Of Newly Constructed catholic Church By Sen David Mark



Ex senate President Sen. David Mark constructs multi million naira church to St Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo diocese. 10 Likes 1 Share

More pictures 4 Likes

He's making good use of his money 22 Likes 2 Shares

they build big churches and mosques but build manual borehole, blackboard schools, 1week durable roads etc for the masses just to hold the masses to ransome. 133 Likes 4 Shares

Good one 2 Likes 1 Share

These churches are getting too much.... 5 Likes

Mark gives to the Catholic Church with his mind.

I've witnessed a few. 12 Likes 1 Share

That's his own constituency project shey? If u like build am make he big pass redeem camp you'll be held accountable for the billions you And your cronies have siphoned 27 Likes 2 Shares

misplaced priorities 11 Likes

More photos 6 Likes

Churches dont need gigantic buildings they need jist tje scriptures and love . 22 Likes 1 Share

This is awesome. God bless you Okpani 7 Likes

In God's mind, "this Mark is trying to use this one to bribe me". 11 Likes

Any evidence that he single handedly built this church? 3 Likes

I'm a christian. Honestly, I feel sad when I see news like this.



Obasanjo built a place of worship in Ogun state.



One man built 1billion church for Winners in VGC, Lagos.



Now, David Mark?

Of what value is religion anyway? Instead of erecting church buildings on this land, while not build schools, hospitals, industries and research centres?

Instead of shutting down some, You are increasing and adding to the thousands we already have.

More churches, more poverty, unemployment, killings, crisis.

Naija Una mumu never do? 59 Likes 12 Shares





Saint Augustine, pray for us... This is home for true worshipSaint Augustine, pray for us... 8 Likes

We don't need this at all 3 Likes













You will love it A country that has more churches than schools can not move forward. It is not a curse or rocket science 5 Likes

Not another one, sigh!!! 2 Likes

Keneking:

This is home for true worship



Saint Augustine, pray for us...

Really Really 1 Like

That idiot didn't build a learning center in his town, but a fuckin church!!!



For what, actually?

To wash away his sins? 2 Likes

wingmanII:

PEOPLE LIKE THIS WILL ASK GOD FOR THE METHODOLOGY HE JUDGES WITH ON JUDGEMENT DAY

he better use the money to construct road in his village/town

St. David Mark Catholic Church is the proposed name. 2 Likes 1 Share

This will surely stop hunger for his people. 5 Likes

it doesn't guarantee him A room in heaven... mtcheeew 3 Likes

Thegeneralqueen:

according to my religion you can't use unclearn money to give Charity or contribute in a religion way.

is this guy not from the same Benue state that has been invaded by militants? Not a single word or action regarding the killings, not a single motion, i doubt he attended any session in the Senate. shame! 5 Likes

Lots of hardship everywhere, someone is building church 2 Likes

[quote author=wingmanII post=64090946]Any evidence that he single handedly built this



I know the architect that designed the church .... mark single handedly built this church from foundation to this point.This is the beginning of the project(picture below) . it lasted 2yrs

you can follow the page of the architect on fbuk with this address Aesthe-tech Ltd 1 Like

wingmanII:

Any evidence that he single handedly built this church? I know the architect that designed the church..

mark really sponsored the church building..

this is the picture below from the foundation.

You can follow the page of the architect on fbuk with Aesthe-tech Ltd.. I know the architect that designed the church..mark really sponsored the church building..this is the picture below from the foundation.You can follow the page of the architect on fbuk with Aesthe-tech Ltd.. 1 Like