|Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Bigii(m): 8:55am
Pictures Of Newly Constructed catholic Church By Sen David Mark
Ex senate President Sen. David Mark constructs multi million naira church to St Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo diocese.
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Bigii(m): 8:57am
More pictures
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:00am
He's making good use of his money
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by OlujobaSamuel: 9:01am
they build big churches and mosques but build manual borehole, blackboard schools, 1week durable roads etc for the masses just to hold the masses to ransome.
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by agwom(m): 9:02am
Good one
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by shervydman(m): 9:03am
These churches are getting too much....
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Celcius: 9:11am
Mark gives to the Catholic Church with his mind.
I've witnessed a few.
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by LessNoise(m): 9:13am
That's his own constituency project shey? If u like build am make he big pass redeem camp you'll be held accountable for the billions you And your cronies have siphoned
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 9:15am
misplaced priorities
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Bigii(m): 9:16am
More photos
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:17am
Churches dont need gigantic buildings they need jist tje scriptures and love .
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by JudgeWilson(m): 9:19am
This is awesome. God bless you Okpani
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Yian1(m): 9:23am
In God's mind, "this Mark is trying to use this one to bribe me".
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by wingmanII: 9:32am
Any evidence that he single handedly built this church?
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by efepro(m): 9:43am
I'm a christian. Honestly, I feel sad when I see news like this.
Obasanjo built a place of worship in Ogun state.
One man built 1billion church for Winners in VGC, Lagos.
Now, David Mark?
Of what value is religion anyway? Instead of erecting church buildings on this land, while not build schools, hospitals, industries and research centres?
Instead of shutting down some, You are increasing and adding to the thousands we already have.
More churches, more poverty, unemployment, killings, crisis.
Naija Una mumu never do?
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Keneking: 9:46am
This is home for true worship
Saint Augustine, pray for us...
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by abokibuhari: 9:48am
We don't need this at all
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by 247TechBlog(m): 10:13am
A country that has more churches than schools can not move forward. It is not a curse or rocket science
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by chuckdee4(m): 10:36am
Not another one, sigh!!!
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by chuckdee4(m): 10:36am
Keneking:
Really
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by SLIDEwaxie(m): 10:47am
That idiot didn't build a learning center in his town, but a fuckin church!!!
For what, actually?
To wash away his sins?
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 12:12pm
wingmanII:PEOPLE LIKE THIS WILL ASK GOD FOR THE METHODOLOGY HE JUDGES WITH ON JUDGEMENT DAY
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by nobilie: 12:35pm
he better use the money to construct road in his village/town
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by lionjungle3000: 1:11pm
St. David Mark Catholic Church is the proposed name.
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 1:23pm
This will surely stop hunger for his people.
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Gabaleve(m): 2:27pm
it doesn't guarantee him A room in heaven... mtcheeew
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by manci(m): 2:35pm
Thegeneralqueen:according to my religion you can't use unclearn money to give Charity or contribute in a religion way.
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by DisGuy: 2:41pm
is this guy not from the same Benue state that has been invaded by militants? Not a single word or action regarding the killings, not a single motion, i doubt he attended any session in the Senate. shame!
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by MasterKim: 3:42pm
Lots of hardship everywhere, someone is building church
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Onchiz(m): 3:46pm
[quote author=wingmanII post=64090946]Any evidence that he single handedly built this
I know the architect that designed the church .... mark single handedly built this church from foundation to this point.This is the beginning of the project(picture below) . it lasted 2yrs
you can follow the page of the architect on fbuk with this address Aesthe-tech Ltd
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by Onchiz(m): 3:59pm
wingmanII:I know the architect that designed the church..
mark really sponsored the church building..
this is the picture below from the foundation.
You can follow the page of the architect on fbuk with Aesthe-tech Ltd..
|Re: Catholic Church Otukpo Built By David Mark (Photos) by stylochime: 4:00pm
IF Them like let them fill this country with Churches and Mosques, it wunt stop them from going to hell for all thier evil deeds... in fact it will solidify thier spot in hell. A pig is a Pig no matter how much u bath it
