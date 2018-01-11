Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists (9459 Views)

Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos / Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics / Hilarious Cameroonian Memes Mocking Minister's Handshake With President Biya. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

'python dance' is far more ruthless.



More than 15,000 Cameroonian refugees have fled to Nigeria following a crackdown on Anglophone separatists, the United Nations refugee agency and Nigerian government officials said on Thursday.



The English-speaking separatists have seen their movement gain strength in the last few months following a military crackdown on protests, leading members to declare independence from majority French-speaking Cameroon in October for a breakaway “Ambazonia“ state it wants to create, Reuters reports.



The move is of great challenge to President Paul Biya, who will seek re-election this year. Biya has ruled the country for 35 years now.



Biya’s violent repression has driven thousands of people from English-speaking regions across the border into Nigeria.



According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ representative in Nigeria, Antonio Jose Canhandula, more than 8,000 refugees have been registered in the southeastern state of Cross River alone.



Another 6,700 Cameroonian refugees have crossed into Benue state, the head of Nigeria’s National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sadiya Umar Farouq said.



There are also at least 350 refugees in the states of Taraba and Akwa Ibom, said Tamuno Dienye Jaja, deputy comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service.



The refugees are mostly children, women and the elderly, with very few young men, the officials said.



Canhandula said that they are expecting more refugees as they are coming in daily, seeking more food assistance, education and social services.



Nigerian and Cameroonian officials have met to discuss the refugees.



French is the official language for most of Cameroon, but English is spoken in the two regions.

https://africa.cgtn.com/2018/01/11/at-least-15000-cameroonian-refugees-flee-to-nigeria-amid-crackdown/ Nigeria is learning. Cameroon's version of theis far more ruthless. 3 Likes 2 Shares

for nigerians going to libya, this is like a message to you, the country you are running away from is an abode for peace to others 45 Likes 1 Share

paul biya don start wahala ooo,

we nigerians are yet to sort out our own refugee problem

it is well 2 Likes 1 Share

IDP everywhere

Nigeria that is already saturated... Na wa o 1 Like

Wrong country to run to... 16 Likes

SS2 SS2

God save the world. The President is another Mugabe in Cameroon. 1 Like

Welcome! You will be fine here. We have 99 problems, but visitors ain't one. 38 Likes 3 Shares

This Paul Biya is very useless. I don't knw what is wrong with African Leaders with sit tight syndrome. 5 Likes

dis life is really funny,many Nigerians are running away frm d country via Libya,wen we thought our population will reduce all of a sudden nature just proves us wrong, by bringing Cameroon to add to our Woe's. 14 Likes 2 Shares

People are running away from fry pan these ones are running into fire. Una go run back to Cameroon go give testimony. 11 Likes

Please there is no space for you in this country, our IDPs are already saturated. Abeg abeg abeeeeeeg!

Let Me See What The Gov Will Do, When They Have Nt Finish With The IDPs

Niagra too is ABROAD Niagra too is ABROAD 3 Likes 1 Share

Another 6,700 Cameroonian refugees have crossed into Benue state ..... Hehehehe, from frying pan to fire ..... Hehehehe, from frying pan to fire 6 Likes

African Leaders don't care about the poor masses.



The odds don't favour the masses that is why they are crying for help.

Ishilove:

Nigeria is learning. Cameroon's version of the 'python dance' is far more ruthless.







https://africa.cgtn.com/2018/01/11/at-least-15000-cameroonian-refugees-flee-to-nigeria-amid-crackdown/

So do you suggest Nigeria makes it's own version more ruthless?



The way you mortals reason sef So do you suggest Nigeria makes it's own version more ruthless?The way you mortals reason sef 8 Likes

Jesse01:

dis life is really funny Speak For Yourself Speak For Yourself

why though ?? of all the countries u now choose Nigeria welcome oh when some of us are trying to escape this hell hole ah guess the grass ain't greener at the other side after all

This is why, no matter what Nigeria will always be a great country... call us anything but we are our brothers' keeper.

We did it for Ghanaians, we did it for South Africans, even for Sierra Leone and Liberia...even though years later, their younger generations forgot only to insult us at every given point. 14 Likes

na God go punish France. See the nonsense the French and the British are causing in Africa. People from thesame country having problems because half if French influenced while the other are English influenced. For fvck sake when are Africans going to have sense and embrace themselves, you guys are just being dividend because France and Britain are playing who is a more dominant force. Smh 9 Likes

Hmmmm



With the whole confusion and poverty in Nigeria. These ones are still coming.



It is well.

It is well

Freebiafra 1 Like 1 Share

na wa o my African brothers can't just find peace and rest of mind. the other time it was Nigerians fleeing boko haram into cameroon now Cameroonians fleeing into Nigeria. not as if Nigeria itself is even that safe. we still have boko haram and the infamous president's kinsmen on the rampage 1 Like

Shinalaura, is everything okay? Will you be coming over?

Goodluck Jonathan for 2019!!! 1 Like

They will add to our problems again

Africa is back 1 Like