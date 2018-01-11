₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,537 members, 4,019,975 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists (9459 Views)
Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos / Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics / Hilarious Cameroonian Memes Mocking Minister's Handshake With President Biya. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Ishilove: 5:22pm
Nigeria is learning. Cameroon's version of the 'python dance' is far more ruthless.
More than 15,000 Cameroonian refugees have fled to Nigeria following a crackdown on Anglophone separatists, the United Nations refugee agency and Nigerian government officials said on Thursday.
https://africa.cgtn.com/2018/01/11/at-least-15000-cameroonian-refugees-flee-to-nigeria-amid-crackdown/
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by OceanmorganTrix: 5:25pm
for nigerians going to libya, this is like a message to you, the country you are running away from is an abode for peace to others
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by sehin79(m): 5:26pm
paul biya don start wahala ooo,
we nigerians are yet to sort out our own refugee problem
it is well
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by dayo2me(m): 5:33pm
IDP everywhere
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Rscotty55: 7:36pm
Nigeria that is already saturated... Na wa o
1 Like
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by BruncleZuma: 7:37pm
Wrong country to run to...
16 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by NCANTaskForce(m): 7:37pm
SS2
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by otabuko(m): 7:38pm
God save the world. The President is another Mugabe in Cameroon.
1 Like
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by TheAngry1: 7:38pm
Welcome! You will be fine here. We have 99 problems, but visitors ain't one.
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Flyingngel(m): 7:39pm
This Paul Biya is very useless. I don't knw what is wrong with African Leaders with sit tight syndrome.
5 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Jesse01(m): 7:39pm
dis life is really funny,many Nigerians are running away frm d country via Libya,wen we thought our population will reduce all of a sudden nature just proves us wrong, by bringing Cameroon to add to our Woe's.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by NextGovernor(m): 7:40pm
People are running away from fry pan these ones are running into fire. Una go run back to Cameroon go give testimony.
11 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Deseo(f): 7:40pm
Please there is no space for you in this country, our IDPs are already saturated. Abeg abeg abeeeeeeg!
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Edopesin(m): 7:40pm
Let Me See What The Gov Will Do, When They Have Nt Finish With The IDPs
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by eleko1: 7:40pm
Niagra too is ABROAD
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by denkyw(m): 7:40pm
Another 6,700 Cameroonian refugees have crossed into Benue state ..... Hehehehe, from frying pan to fire
6 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by greatface(m): 7:40pm
African Leaders don't care about the poor masses.
The odds don't favour the masses that is why they are crying for help.
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by DieBuhari: 7:40pm
Ishilove:So do you suggest Nigeria makes it's own version more ruthless?
The way you mortals reason sef
8 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Edopesin(m): 7:41pm
Jesse01:Speak For Yourself
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Snow02(m): 7:41pm
why though ?? of all the countries u now choose Nigeria welcome oh when some of us are trying to escape this hell hole ah guess the grass ain't greener at the other side after all
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Mariangeles: 7:41pm
This is why, no matter what Nigeria will always be a great country... call us anything but we are our brothers' keeper.
We did it for Ghanaians, we did it for South Africans, even for Sierra Leone and Liberia...even though years later, their younger generations forgot only to insult us at every given point.
14 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by lilfreezy: 7:41pm
na God go punish France. See the nonsense the French and the British are causing in Africa. People from thesame country having problems because half if French influenced while the other are English influenced. For fvck sake when are Africans going to have sense and embrace themselves, you guys are just being dividend because France and Britain are playing who is a more dominant force. Smh
9 Likes
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by Venerable612(m): 7:42pm
Hmmmm
With the whole confusion and poverty in Nigeria. These ones are still coming.
It is well.
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by fmlala: 7:42pm
It is well
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by ebujany(m): 7:42pm
Freebiafra
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by 1shortblackboy: 7:43pm
na wa o my African brothers can't just find peace and rest of mind. the other time it was Nigerians fleeing boko haram into cameroon now Cameroonians fleeing into Nigeria. not as if Nigeria itself is even that safe. we still have boko haram and the infamous president's kinsmen on the rampage
1 Like
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by pepethemaniac: 7:43pm
Shinalaura, is everything okay? Will you be coming over?
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by alexaletor: 7:44pm
Goodluck Jonathan for 2019!!!
1 Like
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by fisfat(m): 7:44pm
They will add to our problems again
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by winkmart: 7:44pm
Africa is back
1 Like
|Re: 15,000 Cameroonian Refugees Flee To Nigeria Amid Crackdown On Secessionists by ruffDiamond: 7:44pm
which kain wahala be did
England and France be paddy na??
Is Obama Likely To Win His Relection Bid In The States? / South Africa Is Finished / Libyan Rebels Promised France 35% Oil In Exchange For Supporting Them
Viewing this topic: sharpboyus(m), Missyetty(f), Phboy1(m), Shitface(m), Petrosonly, philpwresh(m), Goldious268, Chizzyferd(m), keemi(m), GarbaAudu, monimekaz(m), Elmuaz(m), oduneja, sweetose(f), fishobi, gidyambi(m), leumas91, bsideboii(m), LegendKing(m), Josephshola, JohnieWalker12(m), Elzends(m), Ayo7, Jodforex(m), chycco, beejay247, Salym(m), chilakapeter(m), insecticide, BiafraIShere(m), chuddykay(m), orijintv(m), gadgetsngs, CalyMan2(m), lanreabbey(m), Notatribalist(m), MrMcJay(m), Kaycee248(m), grin88(m), dokiOloye(m), Ladyjumong(f), earthplusautos, ShokiScientist, fidelism, Ladyhippolyta88, Ibrothehassan(m), LoveEmpire and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16