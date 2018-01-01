₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by KingstonDome: 5:53pm
A man named Bright Ugochukwu narrowly escaped death last December.
Ugochukwu took to his Facebook page to thank God and share his testimony on how a start bullet came from nowhere and hit him in his left chest very close to his heart in his bedroom.
Read what he wrote below,
"Only fools says there is no God. Brethren, please follow me in thanking God for saving my life when the devil tries to snatch it away from me. As God has promised never to allow His children to be defeated. The devil wanted to end my life before the year runs off in 2017 but as usual God is always there to fight and protect me. Around 11pm on 15th December 2017 after some usual activities at the church, i lay down on my bed to sleep, suddenly a bullet pierced through the zinc and pvc and landed on my left chest close to the heart. I hardly breathe at that moment, I just remain calm and continue to reassure my self that nothing will happen to me and my mother started calling out for all the saints in heaven to intervene on my behalf. It seems they held an emergency meeting for my sake and started praying and pleading to God to save me. God didn’t forsake me at this time, he answered my prayer and all the prayers offered for my sake. Chest X-ray revealed that the bullet didn’t touch the heart, no ribs were damaged and no fractures seen. I pray that He continue to heal and protect me and my family and also the people that have trust in Him. Glory be to God now and forever more …AMEN"
www.kingstondome.com/2018/01/man-narrowly-escapes-death-stray-bullet-hits-close-heart.html
24 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Gracespecial101(m): 5:55pm
Thanks giving things on point
14 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 6:04pm
Gracespecial101:A pastor's wallet is about to swell up
68 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 7:09pm
Thank God for your life
Thank God for your life
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 7:09pm
there is no God
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 7:09pm
You may deny the existence of God, but always remember that God will never deny being your loving Father
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by donstan18(m): 7:09pm
Seriously avoiding God's existence arguments and fight these days.
18 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by cold(m): 7:09pm
Good for you. I'm happy for you. Guess those slaughtered by bloodthirsty fulani bastards didn't love god enough so he turned his back on them. But hey, what do i know?
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by neloyah(f): 7:09pm
There really is a God!
10 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Shayneward1: 7:09pm
That's why they call it stray
7 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Chikita66(f): 7:09pm
I saw this on Facebook, he is indeed a faithful God.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Swiftlee(m): 7:09pm
Jesse01:You and devil eating from the same pot! Before I forget, the devil is the white for easy Identification!
27 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by jeremylawrence: 7:10pm
thank God
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by cypruz(m): 7:10pm
Bfc
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 7:10pm
Your god exists because a stray bullet hit you and you survived? okay, it makes sense
but doesn't the fact that stray bullets kill many people who worship the same god you worship show your god does not exist?
BTW you said your mother called the saints of heaven to intervene and it seems they called an emergency meeting on your situation, makes me wonder why these saints of heaven seem useless when they're calling them to heal amputees
23 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 7:10pm
God is kind indeed, and as the Holy Book says, we should give thanks in good or bad - regardless of whatever happens to us. After all, we shouldn't only acknowledge God's mercies only when good things happen to us. We are not better than those that were less fortunate. So, in everything, we must give thanks. We thank God for his mercies on you, and pray that he keeps us safe and nourished throughout this year and beyond.
Meanwhile, in case you didn't know, snoring is quite dangerous and can lead to one's death. If you or any of your loved ones have a serious snoring problem, it is critical to get potentially life-saving information about it here....
http://www.impressions.ng/health-dangers-of-snoring-you-can-snore-to-death/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 7:10pm
chinnyonwu:
Posts like this gives me hope, we still have thinkers
even bullet dropping at terminal velocity can barely hurt a fly let alone Pierce the human body and go between ribs but what do I know?
18 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by oweniwe(m): 7:10pm
* singing *...
You don't have to, always find trouble....
There a sometimes... Trouble will start....
Where you dey sit... Where you dey sleep....
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:11pm
Just imagine..
Miracles happens everyday
Sometimes we don't realize how much God saves us every blessed day
1 Like
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 7:11pm
let's see. ...
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Femston: 7:11pm
The Lord is good
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by XKZ(m): 7:12pm
All these careless and irresponsible firing of bullets into the air
Like they don't know that anything that goes up must come down
A friend has had bullets come through his roof on two different occasions
1 Like
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by princeehis: 7:12pm
Thanks be to God for his mercies endureth forever.
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 7:12pm
We thank God for your life brother.
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Snow02(m): 7:12pm
ah believe there's God but I also believe in taking control of your life and destiny live or die I believe that's how God wants it and nothing will change that no matter how much tithe you pay or pray...
3 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by ebujany(m): 7:12pm
Wey them NL atheist's
Cc seun
Cc hopefulLandlord
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by loveth361(f): 7:12pm
Thank God Do your life.
Hausafulani and yorubas can not kill us all.
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Youngstar76(m): 7:12pm
Narrowly missed your heart. You were just a millimeters away from death. Indeed the Lord saved you. It's for a reason.
Prayers be to God
2 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by Benjom(m): 7:13pm
Glory to God
1 Like
|Re: Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) by dhabrite(m): 7:13pm
This one weak me straight up.
Stray bullet hitting someone on his bed, TF!!
Na to start dey go church back oo.
Thank God for your life.
But you sure say no be your village people shoot you spiritual gun? Am just saying
3 Likes
