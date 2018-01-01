Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Stray Bullet Hits Man While Sleeping At Home. He Survives (Photos) (27253 Views)

Ugochukwu took to his Facebook page to thank God and share his testimony on how a start bullet came from nowhere and hit him in his left chest very close to his heart in his bedroom.



Read what he wrote below,



"Only fools says there is no God. Brethren, please follow me in thanking God for saving my life when the devil tries to snatch it away from me. As God has promised never to allow His children to be defeated. The devil wanted to end my life before the year runs off in 2017 but as usual God is always there to fight and protect me. Around 11pm on 15th December 2017 after some usual activities at the church, i lay down on my bed to sleep, suddenly a bullet pierced through the zinc and pvc and landed on my left chest close to the heart. I hardly breathe at that moment, I just remain calm and continue to reassure my self that nothing will happen to me and my mother started calling out for all the saints in heaven to intervene on my behalf. It seems they held an emergency meeting for my sake and started praying and pleading to God to save me. God didn’t forsake me at this time, he answered my prayer and all the prayers offered for my sake. Chest X-ray revealed that the bullet didn’t touch the heart, no ribs were damaged and no fractures seen. I pray that He continue to heal and protect me and my family and also the people that have trust in Him. Glory be to God now and forever more …AMEN"



Thanks giving things on point 14 Likes

Gracespecial101:

Thanks giving things on point A pastor's wallet is about to swell up A pastor's wallet is about to swell up 68 Likes 6 Shares

Thank God for your life









there is no God 23 Likes 4 Shares

You may deny the existence of God, but always remember that God will never deny being your loving Father 32 Likes 1 Share

Seriously avoiding God's existence arguments and fight these days. 18 Likes

Good for you. I'm happy for you. Guess those slaughtered by bloodthirsty fulani bastards didn't love god enough so he turned his back on them. But hey, what do i know? 52 Likes 5 Shares

There really is a God! 10 Likes

That's why they call it stray 7 Likes

I saw this on Facebook, he is indeed a faithful God. 4 Likes 1 Share

Jesse01:

there is no God You and devil eating from the same pot! Before I forget, the devil is the white for easy Identification! You and devil eating from the same pot! Before I forget, the devil is the white for easy Identification! 27 Likes

thank God 2 Likes 1 Share

Bfc

Your god exists because a stray bullet hit you and you survived? okay, it makes sense



but doesn't the fact that stray bullets kill many people who worship the same god you worship show your god does not exist?



BTW you said your mother called the saints of heaven to intervene and it seems they called an emergency meeting on your situation, makes me wonder why these saints of heaven seem useless when they're calling them to heal amputees 23 Likes





chinnyonwu:

This kain story sef.

Are you sure it isn't the God himself that fired the bullet from heaven? Because i understand how a bullet fired up in the air and has reached point of inertia still had enough force to pierce your zinc, PVC, and hit you on your chest.

Either the OP is a damn liar or the OP is lying.

Posts like this gives me hope, we still have thinkers



even bullet dropping at terminal velocity can barely hurt a fly let alone Pierce the human body and go between ribs but what do I know? Posts like this gives me hope, we still have thinkerseven bullet dropping at terminal velocity can barely hurt a fly let alone Pierce the human body and go between ribs but what do I know? 18 Likes





You don't have to, always find trouble....



There a sometimes... Trouble will start....



Where you dey sit... Where you dey sleep....



* singing *...You don't have to, always find trouble....There a sometimes... Trouble will start....Where you dey sit... Where you dey sleep....

Just imagine..



Miracles happens everyday



Sometimes we don't realize how much God saves us every blessed day 1 Like

let's see. ...

The Lord is good

All these careless and irresponsible firing of bullets into the air

Like they don't know that anything that goes up must come down



A friend has had bullets come through his roof on two different occasions 1 Like

Thanks be to God for his mercies endureth forever.

We thank God for your life brother.

ah believe there's God but I also believe in taking control of your life and destiny live or die I believe that's how God wants it and nothing will change that no matter how much tithe you pay or pray... 3 Likes

Wey them NL atheist's





Cc seun

Cc hopefulLandlord

Thank God Do your life.

Hausafulani and yorubas can not kill us all.

Narrowly missed your heart. You were just a millimeters away from death. Indeed the Lord saved you. It's for a reason.



Prayers be to God 2 Likes

Glory to God 1 Like