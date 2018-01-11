₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Ebullience(m): 5:53pm
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as the new director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
Abubakar was appointed as a replacement for Ayo Oke, former head of the intelligence agency, who was sacked on 30 October 2017, following the controversies trailing $43.5m found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to Fayose, the forefathers of Nigeria must be lamenting were they to see “what Buhari has turned the country into”.
Fayose, in a statement by Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, said while Lawal was replaced by Boss Mustapha, from Lawal’s Adamawa hometown, Buhari failed to pick Oke’s replacement from his state.
He described Abubakar’s appointment as evidence that Buhari is an “unrepentant sectional leader, who does not care about the feelings of people from other parts of the country”.
“Seeing what President Buhari has turned the country to, the forefathers of Nigeria, who laid the foundation of the country on equity, justice and fairness will be lamenting wherever they are now,” Fayose said.
“President Buhari has consistently demonstrated that he is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot and the number one promoter of disunity in Nigeria. This he has done again with the appointment of yet another northerner as the NIA director-general.
“Ambassador Ayo Oke was removed from office the same day Babachir Lawal was removed as secretary to the government of the federation.
“While Lawal’s replacement came from his home state, Oke’s replacement came from the north. That is unacceptable.”
Fayose asked if there was no one from the south qualified to head the agency.
He added that given Abubakar’s appointment, “all” of the country’s security chiefs are northerners.
“With the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the NIA Director General, all heads of security agencies are now northerners and the question is, is this what those who enshrined federal character in our constitution envisaged?” Fayose asked.
“The implication of what the president has done is that, when security council meeting is held today, apart from one or two insignificant people, those in the meeting will be people from one section of the country.
“Even para-military agencies are headed by people from President Buhari’s section of the country. This is unfair.
“Those who argued then that the president made the appointments on merit should come to the open to tell Nigerians, especially those from the south that there is no one that merited appointment as Director General of NIA.”
https://www.thecable.ng/forefathers-must-lamenting-says-fayose-abubakars-appointmenr-nia-dg/amp?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Evablizin(f): 6:18pm
I support Fayose in this one. Zombii's are free to hug transformer,oh they are planning to do so very soon,i'm feeling their painment from below.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by deji17: 6:18pm
When was Babachair appointed and how long has Oke been DG for NIA?
Fayose ranting and emotional blackmail has no meaning. But trust the Pigs to take it up from there.
Ayo Oke is the former director general of Nigeria's National Intelligence Agency (NIA), appointed by then president Goodluck Jonathan on 7th November 2013. Ayo Oke succeeded Ezekiel Olaniyi Oladeji as director general of Nigeria's National Intelligence Agency in November 2013.
Directors General of the NIA since 1986
Directors General of the NIA - Term of Service
Chief Albert K. Horsfall - 1986–1990
Brigadier-General Haliru Akilu (Rtd) - 1990–1993
Ambassador Zakari Y. Ibrahim - 1993–1998
Ambassador Godfrey B. Preware - 1998–1999
Ambassador Uche O. Okeke - 1999–2007
Ambassador Emmanuel E. Imohe - 2007–2009 (September, 2009)
Ambassador Olaniyi Oladeji - 2009–2013 (October, 2013)
Ambassador Ayo Oke - 2013–2017 (October, 2017)
Ahmed Rufai Abubakar - 2018–present
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Stingman: 6:19pm
See how Yoruba Muslims will finish off this man...
They will come saying...we don't care if Buhari appoints only members of his family...What matters is competence and ability to do the job. Is the man not a Nigeria?...Bla, bla, bla...
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by usba: 6:19pm
unchained mad dog and future leader of ipob has spoken.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:19pm
Buhari failed here....and other appointments he had made so far...
I can't fault Fayose here..
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Stingman: 6:20pm
usba:
Enjoy the killings... fulani killer from Niger Republic...
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by usba: 6:22pm
Stingman:
E pain am please if you have nothing doing, clean Fayose your future ipob master's smelly shoes
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by denko(m): 6:23pm
Buhari case should not be revisited he a falure.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by nnachukz(m): 6:27pm
He wants people that will be contributing our money to his family. How do you think his unemployed son was able to buy two power bike that cost $157000 each?
His boys are looting from us and greasing his palms with it which is why even when they are caught nothing happens to them.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Mylove55(f): 6:28pm
Fayose belongs to idiotic pigs of Biafra.
Only idiotic pigs of Biafra take him serious
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Stingman: 6:29pm
usba:
Freaking killer immigrant. When will you return to your country and continue you killings there?
I blame the dulla...r,,,d from Daura who is building rail line to Niger, your country to ferry more of you into the Lugard's contraption...
Fayose can be our president. At least he won't supervise the devilish and massive killing of people in their ancestral home...
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by KingsCity: 6:32pm
too bad
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by delugajackson(m): 6:34pm
For a man who puts his tribesmen over others in a country of over 200m people, he's surely doomed to fail. Do we not have technocrats from other tribes that have the capacity to lead? I've never seen a man so tribalistic, myopic and insensitive.
In all ramifications, Buhari is a walking, talking, breathing figure of everything that represents evil and badluck.
Having Buhari as president is indeed one of the biggest problems Nigerians deal with everyday. Once this mistake of a leader is kicked out, Nigerians will finally experience a breath of fresh air.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Doerstech(m): 6:34pm
hmmmm
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by ettybaba(m): 6:36pm
Buhari is a shameless and moronic failure.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Stingman: 6:36pm
Mylove55:
..and who takes Buhari..the undisputed and unrepentant ethnic champ, serious...?
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Mylove55(f): 6:55pm
Evablizin:because all transformer are working.
Thanks to buhari
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Oblang(m): 6:58pm
And so?
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Daviddson(m): 6:59pm
NgeneUkwenu:You're beginning to copy Sar.rki. You've got to be open minded to criticise politicians no matter how much you support them. I know you're on Twitter - you see how Buhari'a ardent supporters such as Ogundamisi, Omojuwa, etc, never cease to register their displeasure when he goofs and when there's a reason to defend him a day after they do it. This life is simple.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by swagagolic01(m): 7:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Lala come and see america wonder
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by DaniDani(m): 7:47pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Ebi like say dem no pay you Dec stipend. If you continue like this, they will sack you.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:. This is how it should be. Say the truth sometimes,it doesn't remove anything from you.Thumb up for this and keep it up.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Sultannayef: 8:04pm
Mylove55:
If a man is up ya ass; you wouldn’t even know. You are demented.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Esseite: 8:06pm
Buhari is a maggot... how would a supposed leader brazenly keep dividing a nation like this?
If i were APC, i would desert him as this man is not considering the party's long term ambition
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by shallysgirl: 8:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:He didn't fail, he did so well as usual. Rabbish.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by shallysgirl: 8:14pm
ettybaba:You mean Buhari the sick puppy
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Ladyhippolyta88: 8:21pm
NgeneUkwenu:I am astonished.
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by Okezedan(m): 8:31pm
Mylove55:you are too beautiful to be talking thrash. Try use ur brain reason abeg
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by usba: 8:31pm
Stingman:
Fayose is your master and can only preside upon the land of Biafra, where fraudsters dwell and cocaine pushers reign. Where baby are sold like bend down select clothes and entire square miles dedicated to gory murder of human beings for wealth. yes we always trust the worst of humanity to support their fellow worstlings. See how your thinking can be reproduced to suit you
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by michoim(m): 8:36pm
Unrepentant ethnic champion you claim you fool but the Chairman Joint chief of Staff is from your Ekiti state. Bloody hypocrite!
|Re: ‘unrepentant Ethnic Champion’ — Fayose Blasts Buhari Over New NIA DG by kat72: 8:36pm
