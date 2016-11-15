₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Islie: 5:55pm
By Victor Azubuike
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/11/randy-port-harcourt-pastor-arrested-alleged-killing-pregnant-lover-2-others/
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by LionDeLeo: 6:19pm
I have stopped checking names.
But I dey very sure na dem.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Snow02(m): 7:34pm
this is part of the reason why religion is crashing down slowly how can you know who's the real or who's the fake pastor??
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by otabuko(m): 7:34pm
Okay, after singing, she'd go and cool off with the lady. This life sef... Repent and be saved, they'd not preach. They'd always refer you to Malachi 3:10.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by eddieguru(m): 7:35pm
freeze ryt now...
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by donstan18(m): 7:35pm
LionDeLeo:
Mk I jux de look u.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Tgold1(m): 7:35pm
Ok
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Jesse01(m): 7:35pm
lol Christians
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Mrphylor09: 7:35pm
Ok
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by BruncleZuma: 7:35pm
Apoh!
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Rscotty55: 7:35pm
This is just so sad...I didn't read the story but from the comment above I think this is wrong in all entirety....
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Abumadea: 7:35pm
hmmmm
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by dahunsy(f): 7:36pm
Am not UNDERSTANDING @ all Apostle must hear this!!!
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Spanner4(m): 7:37pm
Hypocrites
They call themselves pastors
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Deseo(f): 7:37pm
Losing a wife and daughter
Oh God!
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Lomprico2: 7:37pm
Kill the bastard!
If he was not caught red handed now, his sheepies will be all screaming 'touch not'
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by SalamRushdie: 7:37pm
99 percent of Nigerian pastors are criminals
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Dammylois(f): 7:37pm
And God is patiently waiting for him to repent....If na olden days dey for don use Sango or Sampana finish am
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by ChidiAlaigbo: 7:38pm
IGBO!!!
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by alexaletor: 7:38pm
Goodluck Jonathan for 2019!!!
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Next2Bezee(m): 7:39pm
He can use all the tithe he collected so far to pay bail.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by SNIPER123: 7:39pm
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by eleko1: 7:41pm
fl@theadsPASTORSareRITUALIST kee that BLOOD SUCKER
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by nathan5050(m): 7:47pm
So when my neighbor brought the news home, I quickly dismissed it but not until I visited my momma and she related the incident just how it was stated above. It broke my heart even more when my mum described who the pastor's GF was then I remembered her. Her mum was my mum's customer until her death, now she's dead. TRAGIC! Woe unto pastors- especially the tithe seeking ones.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Nathayas: 7:50pm
Beware, devil institutdd churches abound with pastors who feast with demons. Test the spirits.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by chuose2: 7:51pm
Nairaland MODs treat Christians with disrespect.
Muslims are free to comment on Christian topics.
Christians need to swear to Allah to comment on Islamic topics.
Anything to make the church look bad hits Front Page.
If an imam does the same it's ignored.
Below is an imam abusing a little gal and it was ignored; had it been a pastor it would hit front page.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Pataricatering(f): 7:51pm
This kind of demonic human will have people shouting touch not my anointed if he was discovered to have fathered a child out of wedlock ! Infact they would have cursed the hell out of the woman he impregnated - pastor can do no wrong ! Now see pastors yansh outside ? They should tell the police to touch not their anointed since they were there when God called him ! It’s sad how criminals and miscreants find shade under the umbrella of Christianity because Christians will NEVER hold their men of God accountable nor would they hold them to any moral standards ! When people talk they say Christians are being persecuted ! Such a shame .
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by MistadeRegal(m): 7:51pm
Alter of Grace… the name has spoken for itself.
If it were Altar of Grace then we'd check again.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by 1shortblackboy: 7:53pm
ah don tire for all this kind news from Rivers state abeg
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by ekmike(m): 7:53pm
The ediot no get picture? What level of heartlessness is this. What he didn't want exposed is now all over the place.
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Marcoassensio: 7:58pm
praise the lord
|Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by cchiagom(f): 7:58pm
LionDeLeo:
People lost their lives here including a little child, could we be more sensitive please
