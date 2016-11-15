₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,554 members, 4,019,999 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:30 PM

Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others (15889 Views)

Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others / Man Kills His 8-Month Pregnant Lover In Abuja For Not Washing His Clothes(Photo) / Stepmother Stones Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue, Connives With 2 Others(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Islie: 5:55pm
By Victor Azubuike 


The Senior Pastor of a new generation church, Alter of Grace Ministries, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor has been arrested by the Rivers state Police Command for allegedly killing three people, including two pregnant women and an infant in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Pastor, DAILY POST gathered is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department where detectives are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Concilia Ezenwa and her daughter, Somto Ezenwa.

The bodies of the woman and her daughter were recovered alongside that of the third victim, Olumma Onweagba within the premises of the church, Alter of Grace Ministeries near Izuom market in Oyigbo.

Preliminary investigation revealed that randy Pastor Okoroafor had impregnated Olumma Onwaagba who until her death was a member of the church choir.

It was gathered that the detained Pastor allegedly pressured his victim to terminate the pregnancy which she refused.

Olumma’s refusal to terminate the pregnancy led to her death and that of those who knew about the scandal, DAILY POST gathered.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ezenwa who is the husband of Concilia Ezenwa told newsmen that the Pastor had invited his wife and her friend to amicably discuss the pregnancy but they never returned.

“On the 11th of December, 2017 when I returned from my normal hustling I did not see my wife. I searched for her every where till around 11pm until I saw one of my neighbors who told me that my wife told her that she should tell me that she was going to see Pastor Okoroafor.

“Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor invited Olumma to the Church so that they can settle the matter of her pregnancy amicably but Olumma decided to invite my wife to accompany her with the belief that the Pastor will not harm her if he sees a mature woman with a baby.

“The next day I went to Pastor and asked him where my wife and her friend are. The Pastor denied knowing them but later agreed but said he last saw them 3months ago. Meanwhile two weeks before then my wife had told me she was going for prayer with her friend in that church and with the pastor. That was when I noticed foul play.

“Few days later I got a call from the Police. I went , behold I saw the body of a little child and a woman; the little child was my daughter while the woman was Olumma but we did not see my wife.

“After some days they called again and by this time it was my wife’s decomposing body in the Church premises, ” he said.

When contacted Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident.

He said, “We are aware of the matter and it is being handled by the Homicide department of the state CID.

“Some people have already been taken into custody including the pastor but where we are now is that doctors have been contracted to carry out an autopsy. We are on the matter and we will get to the bottom of it.”



http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/11/randy-port-harcourt-pastor-arrested-alleged-killing-pregnant-lover-2-others/
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by LionDeLeo: 6:19pm
I have stopped checking names.

But I dey very sure na dem. cheesy

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Snow02(m): 7:34pm
this is part of the reason why religion is crashing down slowly undecided how can you know who's the real or who's the fake pastor??

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by otabuko(m): 7:34pm
Okay, after singing, she'd go and cool off with the lady. This life sef... Repent and be saved, they'd not preach. They'd always refer you to Malachi 3:10.

6 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by eddieguru(m): 7:35pm
freeze ryt now... grin grin grin grin cheesy

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by donstan18(m): 7:35pm
LionDeLeo:
I have stopped checking names.

But I dey very sure na dem. cheesy


Mk I jux de look u.

5 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Tgold1(m): 7:35pm
Ok
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Jesse01(m): 7:35pm
lol Christians

4 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Mrphylor09: 7:35pm
Ok
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by BruncleZuma: 7:35pm
Apoh!

1 Like

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Rscotty55: 7:35pm
This is just so sad...I didn't read the story but from the comment above I think this is wrong in all entirety....

1 Like

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Abumadea: 7:35pm
hmmmm
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by dahunsy(f): 7:36pm
Am not UNDERSTANDING @ all Apostle must hear this!!! shocked

1 Like

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Spanner4(m): 7:37pm
Hypocrites

They call themselves pastors

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Deseo(f): 7:37pm
Losing a wife and daughter

Oh God!

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Lomprico2: 7:37pm
Kill the bastard! angry

If he was not caught red handed now, his sheepies will be all screaming 'touch not'

16 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by SalamRushdie: 7:37pm
99 percent of Nigerian pastors are criminals

6 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Dammylois(f): 7:37pm
And God is patiently waiting for him to repent....If na olden days dey for don use Sango or Sampana finish am

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by ChidiAlaigbo: 7:38pm
IGBO!!!

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by alexaletor: 7:38pm
Goodluck Jonathan for 2019!!!

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Next2Bezee(m): 7:39pm
He can use all the tithe he collected so far to pay bail.
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by SNIPER123: 7:39pm
embarassed
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by eleko1: 7:41pm
wink grin angry sad angry sad cool shocked lipsrsealed undecided wink grin angry angry angry angry angry grin cool grin angry angry angry angry angry sad cool wink cheesy grin cheesy cool lipsrsealed cheesy cool fl@theadsPASTORSareRITUALIST angry grin cool grin angry angry angry angry angry sad cool wink cheesy grin cheesy cool lipsrsealed cheesy cool kee that BLOOD SUCKER

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by nathan5050(m): 7:47pm
So when my neighbor brought the news home, I quickly dismissed it but not until I visited my momma and she related the incident just how it was stated above. It broke my heart even more when my mum described who the pastor's GF was then I remembered her. Her mum was my mum's customer until her death, now she's dead. TRAGIC! Woe unto pastors- especially the tithe seeking ones.

5 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Nathayas: 7:50pm
Beware, devil institutdd churches abound with pastors who feast with demons. Test the spirits.
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by chuose2: 7:51pm
Nairaland MODs treat Christians with disrespect.

Muslims are free to comment on Christian topics.
Christians need to swear to Allah to comment on Islamic topics.

Anything to make the church look bad hits Front Page.
If an imam does the same it's ignored.

Below is an imam abusing a little gal and it was ignored; had it been a pastor it would hit front page.

A Muslim cleric, Ishaq Gbadegesin, who allegedly fingered his daughter’s private part, was on Tuesday granted N100, 000 bail by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Gbaegesin, 43, who resides at No. 8, Humuani St., Shomolu, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge bordering on sexual assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Awogboro, also granted him two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, their addresses be verified and one of them must be a blood relation to the accused.

Awogboro adjourned the case till Dec. 14 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 7, at 4:00 p.m. at his residence.

He said that the accused sexually assaulted his 15-year-old daughter by putting his fingers into the private part of the girl.

“The accused also indecently assaulted his daughter by asking her to rub his joystick at nights, ” Odugbu said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 136 and 261 Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. (NAN)


http://dailypost.ng/2016/11/15/muslim-cleric-fingers-daughter-forces-rub-joystick-nights/

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Pataricatering(f): 7:51pm
This kind of demonic human will have people shouting touch not my anointed if he was discovered to have fathered a child out of wedlock ! Infact they would have cursed the hell out of the woman he impregnated - pastor can do no wrong ! Now see pastors yansh outside ? They should tell the police to touch not their anointed since they were there when God called him ! It’s sad how criminals and miscreants find shade under the umbrella of Christianity because Christians will NEVER hold their men of God accountable nor would they hold them to any moral standards ! When people talk they say Christians are being persecuted ! Such a shame .

9 Likes

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by MistadeRegal(m): 7:51pm
Alter of Grace… the name has spoken for itself.
If it were Altar of Grace then we'd check again.
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by 1shortblackboy: 7:53pm
ah don tire for all this kind news from Rivers state abeg

1 Share

Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by ekmike(m): 7:53pm
The ediot no get picture? What level of heartlessness is this. What he didn't want exposed is now all over the place.
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by Marcoassensio: 7:58pm
praise the lord
Re: Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor Arrested For Killing Of Pregnant Lover, 2 Others by cchiagom(f): 7:58pm
LionDeLeo:
I have stopped checking names.

But I dey very sure na dem. cheesy

People lost their lives here including a little child, could we be more sensitive please

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Beware Of KIDNAPPERS IN ETCHE LGA In Rivers State / Nigerian Coupled Jailed For Beating Their Kids In The UK / Girl Who Sold Her Son For N300,000 Arrested

Viewing this topic: AAU88, ADAMUSALEH(m), Seenyo, Abbey247, greatdude, Simoneblosson(m), freedomchild, Adeevah(f), semyman, Kubah, sirusX(m), illuminaty(m), boldtiger, align360, aikhimself, aliya247(m), laydoh(m), Witnes, Prdo, pope777(m), Alexy2014(f), stblessing(f), ineriteitee, April4th(m), hceejay, castro69(m), corpershun, Timiblanko(m), Homguy(m), gblaizzz, satysaca, Buchika(m), Akataka, john650(m), abdrazak, giftyechi, jabbo(m), Adekdammy, Habayomie(m), MrAJQ(m), dumo1(m), Abbe88, Banjul7, Oshare57, mickeyenglish(m), tyle(m), motdiet(f), OKWUSIGO(m), Zeewal, johndarey(m), myners007, DaniDani(m), wintergrn(m), stinggy(m), lalacee, bobothem(m), eleazon(m), Fola21, Stdaviding(m), Wallade(m), Austinio, passion247(f), ErnestNesto, kaffyadeakeem(f), ursullalinda and 126 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.