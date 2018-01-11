Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets (16898 Views)

Fayemi ruled the state between October 2010 and October 2014, but could not secure a second term having lost to Governor Ayo Fayose.



Areas where the posters were pasted were Ijigbo, Odo Ado, Okesa, Irona, Ajilosun, Adebayo, Ilawe Road, Oke Oriomi areas of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.



It was also gathered that the posters were also pasted in other towns and villages by the loyalists of the former governor.



The poster has the following inscription: “Happy New Year 2018, JKF Again, congratulations, this is your year of supernatural transformation.”



Speaking on the development on Thursday, the Coordinator of JKF Movement, Pastor Ade Kolade, said the posters were a gesture from the group to draft the minister into the 2018 governorship race.



Kolade said further: “The minister is not aware of our action, we did it on our own and we will continue to exert pressure on him to come out and contest for the governorship seat again.



Politics is another way of making money in Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

I was a presiding officer when Fayose defeated this failure called Fayemi. The truth is Fayose is the JAGABAN of Ekiti politics, just as Tinubu holds the destiny of Lagos State in his hands, Fayose holds same..... With Fayemi as the running mate its an easy ride, man way lose his own ward 36 Likes 1 Share

Buhaaaarriiiiiiiii; your faaaadddddaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!! 5 Likes

Desperate politicians





Mark my word, if APC gives Fayemi the ticket, they will embark on massive rigging to shame and smear fayose 6 Likes 1 Share

Mumu 4 Likes

Shameless people 2 Likes

You are a no match to Fayose. Go and sit down. 15 Likes 1 Share

Fayemi that can't win in his LGA in the last election!

It will be very easy for PDP to continue in Ekiti.

I just pray APC field Fayemi in the next election. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Are there no other politicians in ekiti? These recycled politicians that have refused to give up on ekiti govt house have nothing to offer ekiti people 9 Likes

Youths be wise and don't vote any recycled politicians in 2019, they have all failed Nigerians.Let's be wise 10 Likes 1 Share

What are his achievements under the ministry he currently supersedes??

From governor to minister and now back to governor?really??

Nigerians need to be educated, we need to start asking questions.

These bastards only care about blowing sirens all over the place and having unrestrained access to state wealth. Thats all they freaking care about 11 Likes 1 Share

Is he still a minister of federal republic of Nigeria?I don't hear what he is doing as a minister. Is he still a minister of federal republic of Nigeria?I don't hear what he is doing as a minister. 4 Likes

So its Fayemi + Ekiti PDP renegades vs Fayose .....OK let's go there 1 Like

FAYEMI IS A FAILURE & SHALL REMAIN A FAILURE FOREVER 10 Likes 1 Share

Let them pick Fayemi and get 16-0 again. Fayemi is one Abuja politician who doesnt know how to play local politics. 9 Likes 1 Share

Keep supporting the fraud

We all know that Fayose rigged and thugged his way to the govt.house. people are getting to know the truth. What happened to the old people's allowance paid by Fayemi? The curses of those dry breasts will surely catch up with him.



Fayemi left owing one month salary, now Fayose is owing up to 7-8 months and bonuses.



We are not deceived, all the govt. properties diverted will be audited once he leaves.



Retirees since his election have not been paid their benefits. Ekiti people are not beggars 3 Likes 1 Share

The rejection of APC in Nigeria should start with Fayemi in the ekiti election 11 Likes 1 Share

See how an Afonja land is dirty TF!



I thought this man is a minister



Why is he contesting again?



Yh, he wants to finish what he started in his previous tenure, he wants to drain Ekiti dry.



Fayose's candidate all the way mehn!!



Fayemi's ass would we whipped again, that man too stubborn 5 Likes

Ekiti people, be rest assured that if u vote in this man, fulani mafias will me migrating en mass into ekiti and I know u know what follows next. 6 Likes 1 Share

agwom:

Politics is another way of making money in Nigeria.

which another way .....



after tinubu dies fayoose would be the ;only lad to take over as the asiwaju of yoruba politics hees bravve says wat others may be afraid to speak up on....



i hear prior to the ekiti election tinubu made some consultations to see if fayemi truely had a chance against fayoose but hey....we all saw the result....





fayose has the love of the pple fayemi dosent. 3 Likes