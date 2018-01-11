₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:08 PM
Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets
Though yet to declare his intent to contest the July governorship election, the posters of Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi's posters have flooded major roads in Ado-Ekiti and some other towns in the 16 council areas in the state.
Fayemi ruled the state between October 2010 and October 2014, but could not secure a second term having lost to Governor Ayo Fayose.
Areas where the posters were pasted were Ijigbo, Odo Ado, Okesa, Irona, Ajilosun, Adebayo, Ilawe Road, Oke Oriomi areas of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
It was also gathered that the posters were also pasted in other towns and villages by the loyalists of the former governor.
The poster has the following inscription: “Happy New Year 2018, JKF Again, congratulations, this is your year of supernatural transformation.”
Speaking on the development on Thursday, the Coordinator of JKF Movement, Pastor Ade Kolade, said the posters were a gesture from the group to draft the minister into the 2018 governorship race.
Kolade said further: “The minister is not aware of our action, we did it on our own and we will continue to exert pressure on him to come out and contest for the governorship seat again.
http://ekitidefender.com/2018/01/11/ekiti-2018-kayode-fayemis-posters-flood-ekiti-streets/
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by agwom
Politics is another way of making money in Nigeria.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by abokibuhari
I was a presiding officer when Fayose defeated this failure called Fayemi. The truth is Fayose is the JAGABAN of Ekiti politics, just as Tinubu holds the destiny of Lagos State in his hands, Fayose holds same..... With Fayemi as the running mate its an easy ride, man way lose his own ward
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by veekid
Buhaaaarriiiiiiiii; your faaaadddddaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by BruncleZuma
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by EastGold
Desperate politicians
Mark my word, if APC gives Fayemi the ticket, they will embark on massive rigging to shame and smear fayose
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by millionboi2
Mumu
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Ibrahim9090
space booked for better post
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Laple0541
Shameless people
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by KennedicalEnergy
You are a no match to Fayose. Go and sit down.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Tuham
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Agbaletu
Fayemi that can't win in his LGA in the last election!
It will be very easy for PDP to continue in Ekiti.
I just pray APC field Fayemi in the next election.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by comrChris
Are there no other politicians in ekiti? These recycled politicians that have refused to give up on ekiti govt house have nothing to offer ekiti people
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Ogeeluv
Youths be wise and don't vote any recycled politicians in 2019, they have all failed Nigerians.Let's be wise
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by hobermener
What are his achievements under the ministry he currently supersedes??
From governor to minister and now back to governor?really??
Nigerians need to be educated, we need to start asking questions.
These bastards only care about blowing sirens all over the place and having unrestrained access to state wealth. Thats all they freaking care about
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by macarson2k
Ekitidefender:
Is he still a minister of federal republic of Nigeria?I don't hear what he is doing as a minister.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Doerstech
So its Fayemi + Ekiti PDP renegades vs Fayose .....OK let's go there
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by fuckbmc
FAYEMI IS A FAILURE & SHALL REMAIN A FAILURE FOREVER
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by linsa01
Let them pick Fayemi and get 16-0 again. Fayemi is one Abuja politician who doesnt know how to play local politics.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by TemmyWon
Keep supporting the fraud
We all know that Fayose rigged and thugged his way to the govt.house. people are getting to know the truth. What happened to the old people's allowance paid by Fayemi? The curses of those dry breasts will surely catch up with him.
Fayemi left owing one month salary, now Fayose is owing up to 7-8 months and bonuses.
We are not deceived, all the govt. properties diverted will be audited once he leaves.
Retirees since his election have not been paid their benefits. Ekiti people are not beggars
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by HAH
The rejection of APC in Nigeria should start with Fayemi in the ekiti election
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Holateju300
Hmmmmmmmmm,who is whom out of them
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by yeyeboi
Lol
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by dhabrite
See how an Afonja land is dirty TF!
I thought this man is a minister
Why is he contesting again?
Yh, he wants to finish what he started in his previous tenure, he wants to drain Ekiti dry.
Fayose's candidate all the way mehn!!
Fayemi's ass would we whipped again, that man too stubborn
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Lomprico2
Ekiti people, be rest assured that if u vote in this man, fulani mafias will me migrating en mass into ekiti and I know u know what follows next.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Bolaji25
Wetin dese 1 dey talk..FAYOSE will defeat Fayemi and APC hands down in Ekiti..
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by bukynkwuenu
agwom:
which another way .....
politricks is the fastest proven way of quadrupling your money
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Papertrail11
after tinubu dies fayoose would be the ;only lad to take over as the asiwaju of yoruba politics hees bravve says wat others may be afraid to speak up on....
i hear prior to the ekiti election tinubu made some consultations to see if fayemi truely had a chance against fayoose but hey....we all saw the result....
fayose has the love of the pple fayemi dosent.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Fayemi's Posters Flood Ekiti Streets by Taiwx
Who is fayemi
