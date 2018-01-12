Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures (7925 Views)

Fans come for Rochas Okorocha SA on new media after he claimed picture of flooded Owerri after the first rain on social media are photoshop pictures......pls see for you self the kind of appointee Okorocha has.....which tells you the kind of person he is.



"ATTENTION!

Please ignore photoshopped pictures of flooded roads in IMO. Our enemies are at work again!"

It seems the arrears or I say backlog of salary owned you have been paid ?



Let me thank Wadata plaza on your behalf



Where is secondus sef?



Nutase I don't do party



I do individual politics



Also a times I play regional politics



If you remember vividly I said this since 2016



I mean it



How does photoshop occur in real life? The APC government can lie so much that one would think it was a manifesto. Some roads were actually flooded and they claimed it was photoshopped? Perhaps they believe that Imolites are so uneducated that they don't have access to the Internet to read their lies

More photoshopped pictures from Owerri the Imo state capital as claimed by Rochas Okorocha aid.

Imo state government is working but don't ask me how ooo

Rochas the Statue Erector

musabayokanu:

More photoshopped pictures from Owerri the Imo state capital as claimed by Rochas Okorocha aid.



Rochas Okorocha will always be the black sheep of the Igbo political enclave.



Rochas Okorocha will always be the black sheep of the Igbo political enclave.

Imolites are cursed for having Rochas Okorocha as Governor.

Rochas will end up in sad side of history

na wa o and to think people voted for this man



Don't call a man great because he gives you money and food , wait till you discover the reason for the love...



Governor Roachas is getting back all the things he has been giving to you all and Imo State is the Mortgage bank 2 Likes

How someone can see those pics and call them photoshop is beyond me





and the useless abagworo will not talk now





Look at all the sachets and nylons and all sorts of rubbish floating in the water. ..If Nigerians could only be a little more hygienic and learn to properly dispose of these materials, maybe there would be less cases of flooding. And people are just standing comfortably inside filthy water like it's nothing.

Kai! Nigerians



Kai! Nigerians Look at all the sachets and nylons and all sorts of rubbish floating in the water. ..If Nigerians could only be a little more hygienic and learn to properly dispose of these materials, maybe there would be less cases of flooding. And people are just standing comfortably inside filthy water like it's nothing.Kai! Nigerians

Has it rained in Owerri this year?

APC is a disaster in IMO state.

There is money in IMO, why not focus on industrialisation in that okigwe axis, expand owerri, look into rural development.

That ihiagwa futo/nekede road is terrible.

IMO need a game changer as Governor. 2 Likes 1 Share

The same people that would call for his head are the people that celebrated FFK yesterday when he posted a picture of that little boy whose eyes were plucked out by ritualists in Kaduna in 2016 as picture of herdsmen activity in Guma days ago.

Hypocrits irritate me.



Hypocrits irritate me.

but seriously, the way we litter our cities contribute to all this mess. see how dirty the whole place looks.





something is definitely wrong with all this useless politicians

Honestly there is no drainage in owerri