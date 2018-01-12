₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by musabayokanu: 5:05am
Fans come for Rochas Okorocha SA on new media after he claimed picture of flooded Owerri after the first rain on social media are photoshop pictures......pls see for you self the kind of appointee Okorocha has.....which tells you the kind of person he is.
"ATTENTION!
Please ignore photoshopped pictures of flooded roads in IMO. Our enemies are at work again!"
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Nutase(f): 5:41am
Im sure him and Sarrki went to the same school.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by sarrki(m): 5:43am
Nutase:
Its all lies to damage Rocha's reputation
Am not saying he does not have his own shortcomings
But he's better than ugwuanyi of Enugu by far
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by sarrki(m): 5:45am
Nutase:
It seems the arrears or I say backlog of salary owned you have been paid ?
Let me thank Wadata plaza on your behalf
Where is secondus sef?
Nutase it seems you are on morning shift ?
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Nutase(f): 5:50am
sarrki:stop blaming all our woes on pdp. APC has been in power for close to 3 years and things have only worsened.
Your midnight shift never finish? Dem no go pay you for overtime. Abeg go sleep.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by sarrki(m): 5:53am
Nutase:
Nutase I don't do party
I do individual politics
Also a times I play regional politics
We will score him by end of this year October to be precise
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Nutase(f): 5:54am
sarrki:I'll remind you in October.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by sarrki(m): 6:02am
Nutase:
If you remember vividly I said this since 2016
I mean it
Am a man of my words
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by DearPeople: 6:04am
Dear People,
How does photoshop occur in real life? The APC government can lie so much that one would think it was a manifesto. Some roads were actually flooded and they claimed it was photoshopped? Perhaps they believe that Imolites are so uneducated that they don't have access to the Internet to read their lies
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by musabayokanu: 7:03am
More photoshopped pictures from Owerri the Imo state capital as claimed by Rochas Okorocha aid.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by KingBelieve: 8:20am
Imo state government is working but don't ask me how ooo
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by thelifepagesng: 8:21am
Rochas the Statue Erector
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by BeijinDossier: 8:22am
musabayokanu:
Propaganda has a limit. See how filthy and dilapidated the town looks. Tomorrow they will come back with another propaganda. See the real Imolites on Facebook crying.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by UbanmeUdie: 8:22am
Rochas Okorocha will always be the black sheep of the Igbo political enclave.
Imolites are cursed for having Rochas Okorocha as Governor.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Thisis2raw(m): 8:22am
Rochas will end up in sad side of history
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by kings09(m): 8:22am
Ok but wat of statues of d flood?
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:22am
smh
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by ipodstinks: 8:22am
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by COdeGenesis: 8:23am
lolz
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by DWJOBScom(m): 8:23am
na wa o and to think people voted for this man
Don't call a man great because he gives you money and food , wait till you discover the reason for the love...
Governor Roachas is getting back all the things he has been giving to you all and Imo State is the Mortgage bank
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Kezifils(m): 8:23am
How someone can see those pics and call them photoshop is beyond me
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by obryneblaque: 8:23am
No proper drainage system
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by andycom(m): 8:23am
and the useless abagworo will not talk now
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by safarigirl(f): 8:24am
Look at all the sachets and nylons and all sorts of rubbish floating in the water. ..
If Nigerians could only be a little more hygienic and learn to properly dispose of these materials, maybe there would be less cases of flooding. And people are just standing comfortably inside filthy water like it's nothing.
Kai! Nigerians
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Thisis2raw(m): 8:24am
sarrki:and better than Buhari in Aso Rock
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Kobicove(m): 8:26am
Has it rained in Owerri this year?
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Amarabae(f): 8:26am
APC is a disaster in IMO state.
There is money in IMO, why not focus on industrialisation in that okigwe axis, expand owerri, look into rural development.
That ihiagwa futo/nekede road is terrible.
IMO need a game changer as Governor.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by omenkaLives(m): 8:27am
The same people that would call for his head are the people that celebrated FFK yesterday when he posted a picture of that little boy whose eyes were plucked out by ritualists in Kaduna in 2016 as picture of herdsmen activity in Guma days ago.
Hypocrits irritate me.
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Nenejeje(f): 8:28am
but seriously, the way we litter our cities contribute to all this mess. see how dirty the whole place looks.
something is definitely wrong with all this useless politicians
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Vicboi1(m): 8:30am
Honestly there is no drainage in owerri
|Re: Flooded Owerri And Claims Of Photoshopped Pictures by Rekyz(m): 8:31am
I live in Owerri. Apart from government house area, no place is clean here after a heavy downpour. Anywhere you see roads (sub-standard roads) being constructed, just know that Rochas has bought a property around.
