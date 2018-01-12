₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Lalas247(f): 8:26am
Morning All..
When married or if in a serious relationship ... does the lady have to disclose her income to the Man ? And is it a must ?
Why is it important for the husband to know what she earns.
Was watching an online tv show and the males there well majority said over their dead body will their wife know how much they earn ...
They even went as far as saying He is entitled to know what she makes down to the last kobo and she has no right to know his ... Why
Someone even said the bible says wives should submit to their husbands ...but what has her income got to do with it ?
Why is ok for the lady and not the Man ..
Discuss
Source: lala’s thoughts
Cc: Mynd44 lalasticlala
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by amnesty7: 8:29am
Since you said various men have already given you the answer, what's your own conclusion?
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Fakura2: 8:30am
How can income and wife be used in the same sentence? How can my wife be earning an income? Does it mean she'll have a job? God forbid. The only job my wife would do is prepare my food, clean my home, suck my dick whenever I want and offer her body for me to use whichever way I see fit. Then when I am tired of her, I'll send her back to her parents and get a new wife. Rinse and repeat.
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by RadicallyBlunt: 8:31am
Someone even said the bible says wives should submit to their husbands ...but what has her income got to do with it ?The person did not even finish the quote. He stopped in Eph 5:22. Eph 5:24 says wives be subject to your husband in everything. So truly income has everything to do with it. Thats even fair. When God cursed Adam and eve in Gen 3:18.. He said he(man) shall rule over you..I'm sure many women ignore that part of the bible
The funny thing is men not telling their wives about their income isn't even abt being a chauvinist but abt fear! The adage that says after God fear woman..is true. If a women sees all ur secret, youre finished! If you dont believe me ask king saul in d bible..after david killed goliath..they started gesting him...saul killed 1000, david has killed tens of thousands..simply because theyve seen all of saul. Thats what women can do.
Its just normal to give ur treasure an obscured view to maintain the respect of your woman. Surprises are intriguing because you don't know what the package is...so is income. Once you know it all, the suspense and intrigues fail and d man becomes unrevered by his wife even among his friends. The same way a loving mother is still always feared by her children when she gets angry at them..that little gap of respect must be left unfilled naturally.
Even the Almighty God as much as he loves us does not show us all he's got and that's why we keep valuing his miracles as surprises. If you see all of your man, then you don't have a husband anymore, what you now have is your equal.
It also helps d woman to be contented with whatever her husband can offer so long he's faithful to her. If theres increase in income, then her allowances will increase. If she keep pushing the man to show her everything hes got, the relnshp will fade out.
Many women don't even belief they should give men money or anything. To them its d man who shd always give and they shd always receive. Now that's not enough for them anymore, they now want to know all of d income that they receive from. Come on!
3 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Lalas247(f): 8:34am
Fakura2:
Lol yes what is wrong with your wife earning a wage ?
Your case is different lol she can’t even work let alone have income na wa o ....
Why though even if you can provide what if she is bored being a housewives 24/7 ... why will she even need your permission
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by RadicallyBlunt: 8:35am
Fakura2:Haba!
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by KushyKush: 8:38am
Is it a must for your husband to disclose his income? HELL YES!
You have to know your husband's monthly income because you make plans, pay for bills and get stuff for the family!
You don't expect me to be that plain to my wife and she hides things from me.
Only stupid misguided feminist wanna be wouldn't see anything wrong with a woman hiding things from her man all in the name of privacy. (Y'all stupid and confused)
Once you are married, there is nothing like "mine" it becomes "ours"
Our money
Our responsibilities
Our income
Your salary should be made known... We should PLAN FOR OUR Family. YOU SHOULD BE MY SUPPORTER DURING CRISIS not a sex object and a baby machine
Any woman that says telling you her earnings is wrong is not worthy to be a wife... Just have sex with her, promise her marriage and dump her for a better woman.
No wonder there is a high rate of divorce in this century..
6 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Fakura2: 8:39am
Lalas247:
Women are meant to be used by their husbands for sex, for child birth and for keeping the home in order. That's their only use. This is the way things have always been until the human society became perverted. Now instead of staying in the home, women are chasing careers. That's why civilization is beginning to crumble and kids are growing up to be dysfunctional maniacs because the original, proper family structure that required women to stay at home as mothers and sex material, is slowly dissolving.
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by sirBLUNT(m): 8:43am
1+1 in marriage is equal to 1 and not 2 what am i saying if a man cannot tell his wife how much he earns so they can built the family so what is the essence of the marriage is it trust issues? does he have a side chick? because i dont get we're talking about your wife and not some random girlfriend personally my wife will definately be my accountant so that when i dont have she will know and not bother to ask me..marriage should be open and not the other way round
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Oxster(m): 8:43am
Anyway that's their business till I get married 1st
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by BiafranBushBoy: 8:47am
Brb.
Angy55, should you tell me your income?
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Nutase(f): 8:56am
Maka why?
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by eyinjuege: 9:07am
There is no must in anything. There is always freewill.
If you decide to disclose it, good for you. If you don't, still good for you.
Everyone should always strive towards financial independence, whether man or woman. Don't have more children than you can singlehandedly cater for. Don't live above your individual income especially if you're in a relationship where there's non disclosure of wages.
If you both decide to plan your finances together, you have to have at least an idea of what each individual earns.
3 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Mynd44: 9:07am
To me, it is not. It is also not compulsory for the husband to reveal how much he earns.
When it comes to house keeping, the both of us will calculate how much is needed each month for the house and we will divide it by percentages. So that amount will be for food, bills etc. Any other amount you have is yours to do as you wish with.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Angy55(f): 9:10am
Only on the ground that you know your husband's salary, then he can know yours too.
I don't see the reason why partners should hide the amount they are earning from each other.
I've seen house wives that are prudent in spending, they manage the financial income of the husband very well.
If as a husband you cannot tell me how much you're earning, then I won't tell you mine. Before getting married we must have known our attitude towards spending.
It is spending attitude that makes many couple hide their earnings from each other before getting married, and it continues like that.
If I don't know how much you are earning how would I encourage you to safe for a rainy day? How would we build the empire together?
We can't build that empire we planned of if we hide our earnings from each other.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Kimcutie(m): 9:12am
No, same with husband.
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Pusyiter(m): 9:30am
I laff when I read comments. If you are in a relationship, it is discretionary to disclose your income but if you are married as couples, IT IS A MUST.
What kind of mindset are we grooming?to encourage people who are married not to disclose? Marriages that do not disclose have no foundation thus, would fall.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Maychang(f): 9:33am
I should be able to Marry a Man i can tell Anything and Everything. Whats the purpose of hiding it?
Am I planning to have a fuckboy to service me?
Whoelse would i be spendin my money on if not my husband and kids
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Pusyiter(m): 9:53am
Sir Blunt, you are my blunt nigger. on point my bro
sirBLUNT:
2 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by izaray(f): 9:55am
Interesting topic. Some foolish men prefer disclosing all their fianacial strength to their own brothers, and not even a clue to their wives, that have chidren for them...And if anything should happen to the man, his wife and children suffer for nothing, while his brothers enjoy everything...
Though some women are not helping matters, you disclose such secret to her, she runs you dry with her fish brain! My Rev. father always adviced couples be open to each other, cos you dnt kno when Mr death will come knocking. You may tell ur family you are off to work, and never returns back.
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by sirBLUNT(m): 10:01am
Pusyiter:thanks gee i see you
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by sirBLUNT(m): 10:23am
Mynd44:why wont you tell your wife how much you earn? what are you scared of? if you earn 100k and you tell your wife i can only spare 70k for the family and the 30k for your personal needs am sure your wife will not object but imagin if you don't tell her she will definately feel like you're hiding something from her even when you're not...and that is where the little problems start coming in marriage and before you know it,it will lead to something else!
marriage should be transparent from both side
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by LesbianBoy(m): 10:24am
It's a must!
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Sleekydee(m): 10:38am
most marriage nowadays aren't rooted in true pure love anymore, because I don't understand how a trivia/myopic issue like this will b a discussion.
I love u wit all I HV and in me, d prt of d salary we intend to hide from one anoda, wetin we wan use am do abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Angy55(f): 10:39am
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by BiafranBushBoy: 10:40am
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Angy55(f): 11:14am
BiafranBushBoy:
Trouble
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by NaoSlay: 1:14pm
It's not really a must to me tho.
It's her personal income.
Even if she disclose them to me, is it everything that would enter my wallet?
Well, different people have different choices.
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by jeff1607(m): 1:43pm
Most women are only concerned with what goes out of the account than what goes in, as long as the expenditures continues no need asking
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by YourCoffin: 3:04pm
Will she burn her offer letter?
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by BiafranBushBoy: 5:02pm
Angy55:
Seriously? Do I look for trouble?
|Re: Is It A Must For Your Wife To Disclose Her Income? by Uyi168(m): 6:16pm
Fakura2:U better delect this comment before the elders see it..
