Do you remember Ifeanyi Dike, the guy who allegedly killed little Victory Chiksmso for rituals?



He "slumped" in court today when he was arraigned. He first made a loud noise the first time his charge was read to him. The charge was repeated the second time, third and by the fourth time, he was on the floor.



His lawyer claimed he had mental problem. The presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli asked prison authority to take him to hospital for medical check.





Even without the judgment passed



Chest beater



He's ipib occultist 5 Likes 1 Share

flat head wake up jare 3 Likes 2 Shares

Mental illness or not, he can't evade justice. Only herdsmen kill and go scout free. 4 Likes

Kill dis idiot 1 Like

He just dey form activities. 4 Likes

Killed a living soul for ritual then claim mental. Who will believe you, proper mad man. 1 Like

please wake him up and beat him back to coma 4 Likes

He's ipib occultist You are a patriot. You are a patriot. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ifeanyi Dike killed a girl for money ritual.



Ifeanyi Dike must be a very educated hardworking young man.



Ifeanyi Dike is a very successful young man.



Ifeanyi Dike killed a girl for money ritual.

Ifeanyi Dike must be a very educated hardworking young man.

Ifeanyi Dike is a very successful young man.

Afonjas and almajiris are jealous of Ifeanyi Dike.

you reek with stupidity







All na wash,there is nothing like mental illness,why take him to hospital when chilled water can do the work. Nonsense.

this script looks very interesting..

he wasnt mad when he used an innocent soul for ritual, he wasnt mad while enjoying the proceeds of the ritual, but wants to feign madness when karma has juat begun dealing with him.



this script looks very interesting..

he wasnt mad when he used an innocent soul for ritual, he wasnt mad while enjoying the proceeds of the ritual, but wants to feign madness when karma has juat begun dealing with him.

even if he dies, let him suffer for all he has done. every offender of the law must be punished.

Ifeanyi Dike is an Afonja from Ogun state 4 Likes

.

Jack of all trades, master of all.



Drug trafficking, (Asians can attest)



Kidnapping {Evans dey rep}



Fake products (30 just left for China to master the art )



Substandard job (Akwa flyover)



Ritual (lost count)



Cannibalism (Clifford) 2 Likes 1 Share

When you wake up, u go still serve your jail term. The inmates in kirikiri are waiting to recieve you 1 Like

All na initial gra gra,court never start but you don de misbehave.



What of those animals that allowed him to escape from their cell,they need to be arrange.



No peace for the wicked.

NCAN

He's ipib occultist Look at you, rejecting sense. Look at you, rejecting sense. 4 Likes

There in s God...





I am writeless!!!

You are worse than that ritual killer. You just don’t know it 5 Likes

Bastard.He don learn dat from. Dasuki/co.Abeg make one lady urinate in a container and pour it on his useless head.Bastard

Look at this f00l 4 Likes

He's ipib occultist ...when are u going to have sense?.. ...when are u going to have sense?.. 2 Likes

useless wild PIG in the zoo prison.Spit on his fl@thead.see his bathroom. sleepers. T e use whole human for RITUAL.KEE him