₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,134 members, 4,022,106 topics. Date: Friday, 12 January 2018 at 09:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions (16706 Views)
"I'm Not A Ritual Killer" Ifeanyi Dike Cries Out / UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos / Alfa Tries To Use Lady For Ritual In Badagry, Lagos, Gets Caught. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:20pm
IFEANYI DIKE AGAIN
Do you remember Ifeanyi Dike, the guy who allegedly killed little Victory Chiksmso for rituals?
He "slumped" in court today when he was arraigned. He first made a loud noise the first time his charge was read to him. The charge was repeated the second time, third and by the fourth time, he was on the floor.
His lawyer claimed he had mental problem. The presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli asked prison authority to take him to hospital for medical check.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/ifeanyi-dike-slumps-in-court-during.html
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:20pm
1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by sarrki(m): 5:21pm
Even without the judgment passed
Chest beater
He's ipib occultist
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Leverageisback(m): 5:23pm
flat head wake up jare
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by FunkyAlhaji2015: 5:28pm
Mental illness or not, he can't evade justice. Only herdsmen kill and go scout free.
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by ufuosman(m): 5:28pm
Kill dis idiot
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by charliboy654(m): 5:29pm
He just dey form activities.
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by sunnysunny69(m): 5:30pm
Killed a living soul for ritual then claim mental. Who will believe you, proper mad man.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Tekajoi(m): 5:30pm
please wake him up and beat him back to coma
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by LionDeLeo: 6:10pm
sarrki:You are a patriot.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by LionDeLeo: 6:11pm
Ifeanyi Dike killed a girl for money ritual.
Ifeanyi Dike must be a very educated hardworking young man.
Ifeanyi Dike is a very successful young man.
Afonjas and almajiris are jealous of Ifeanyi Dike.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by free2ryhme: 6:20pm
LionDeLeo:
you reek with stupidity
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Evablizin(f): 6:23pm
All na wash,there is nothing like mental illness,why take him to hospital when chilled water can do the work. Nonsense.
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Nltaliban(m): 7:42pm
wow. this script looks very interesting..
he wasnt mad when he used an innocent soul for ritual, he wasnt mad while enjoying the proceeds of the ritual, but wants to feign madness when karma has juat begun dealing with him.
even if he dies, let him suffer for all he has done. every offender of the law must be punished.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Bolustical: 7:43pm
Ifeanyi Dike is an Afonja from Ogun state
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by donstan18(m): 7:43pm
.
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Bolustical: 7:43pm
Jack of all trades, master of all.
Drug trafficking, (Asians can attest)
Kidnapping {Evans dey rep}
Fake products (30 just left for China to master the art )
Substandard job (Akwa flyover)
Ritual (lost count)
Cannibalism (Clifford)
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by KingLennon(m): 7:43pm
When you wake up, u go still serve your jail term. The inmates in kirikiri are waiting to recieve you
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by ifyan(m): 7:44pm
All na initial gra gra,court never start but you don de misbehave.
What of those animals that allowed him to escape from their cell,they need to be arrange.
No peace for the wicked.
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by jolyment: 7:44pm
NCAN
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by donstan18(m): 7:45pm
sarrki:Look at you, rejecting sense.
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Skynet23(m): 7:45pm
There in s God...
for your giftcard sales Itunes e-codes,Amazon, Google play and the likes and you are in need of a quality,loyal,tested and trusted person. just check my profile or peep at my signature. .a trial will convince you... I also buy big codes 101-300$ iTunes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Alphasoar(m): 7:45pm
I am writeless!!!
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Troublemaker007(m): 7:46pm
sarrki:
You are worse than that ritual killer. You just don’t know it
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by ipobarecriminals: 7:46pm
Bastard.He don learn dat from. Dasuki/co.Abeg make one lady urinate in a container and pour it on his useless head.Bastard
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Troublemaker007(m): 7:47pm
LionDeLeo:
Look at this f00l
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Uyi168(m): 7:47pm
sarrki:...when are u going to have sense?..
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by LionDeLeo: 7:47pm
Troublemaker007:Mynd44 OAM4J seun
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by macaranta(m): 7:49pm
sarrki:Grow up... It's not okay to hide behind your phone and become a fool.
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by ipobarecriminals: 7:50pm
useless wild PIG in the zoo prison.Spit on his fl@thead.see his bathroom. sleepers. T e use whole human for RITUAL.KEE him
|Re: Ifeanyi Dike Who Killed Girl For Ritual In Rivers Slumps In Court. See Reactions by Damfostopper(m): 7:50pm
issokay........
If girls were pilots.......
Girl.. "Hello control tower, this is flight ￼ 365.. We have a problem.".....
Control tower.. "What is the problem?"......
Girl.. "Nothing."......
Control tower.. " Please tell us the problem! ".......
Girl.. "Naah leave it."......
Control tower.. " Tell us please! ".......
Girl... "Nothing, i'm fine.. You cannot understand."......
Control tower.. "For God's sake pilot please tell us the problem!".....
Girl.. "Just leave me alone."......
Control tower.. "Ohh you maniac mad girl, there are 200 passengers aboard in plane." ￼......
Girl.. Yeahh, nobody cares for me You also only care for those 200 passengers.. I don't wanna talk to you.. Nooo..........
1 Like
Which Of These Nigeria Security Agencies Is Well Equipped? / Lagos Police Arrest 10 Robbery Suspects, Recover 6 Stolen Cars (Photos) / 10 Dead Bodies Found In Owerri Burrow Pit
Viewing this topic: reginaeb, Emmanuel70(m), wykcool(m), einstein76(m), usmanjamiu723(m), infohenry(m), omotolly22(f), Lukeboy, wesley80(m), Sirwilliamz(m), gen2briz(m), baddosky1, americaninja1, clint237, cleish(m), milliman(m), made2fit(f), Vince1905(m), ABBA869, alexy147(m), combatant007(m), ivolt, arinzeasika(m), cashkid, etinanguy(m), Dongreat(m), benratigan(m), mattsteve(f), mzzkismet, Risingphoenix12, donbenie(m), Akposkibo(m), Desyner, givenbiznews, weco247, austinbob(m), Harjoke, LadyTari(f), logadims, maduinfo, Binbon, benn94(m), Xkalaban(m), femo86(m), Emmarchie09(m), cryptoexpert, BigJakie, Timbi, Maafiaalady, viruse28i(m), Moloso(m), Snow5, mulblizzy(f), Memyselfu2009(m), Adverts247, higherpower, Thuna(m), Sheunma, yebeans, lokotamak, Beorn, Dalyjay(m), 1stknight(m), yerilistik, meliziz12(m), Adlatjunior(m), silent10(m), laCapri, Cecegracen and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7