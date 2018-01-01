Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot (10597 Views)

Getting the right shot for the special occasion can be difficult and luckily, many times, people succeed in creating a shoot people fancy and then eventually copy. One of such gorgeous shoots is that of Dukiaoluwa.



The photos from the shoot reflect the beauty of just letting kids be themselves. For this young chap however, swag should be his middle name and his photos are hard evidence.



Here are some below, shared by his mother on social media:



awww so cute .........see his stomach like barney in barney and friends... 10 Likes

Awwww..... So adorable

In fact am heading to the Labour room...







Pregnancy or not..

I must born my own..





One word...

Cute 16 Likes



Aww,bobo mi,you look so cute,i'm feeling your swag over here. HBD. Aww,bobo mi,you look so cute,i'm feeling your swag over here. HBD. 1 Like

optional1:

auntie is old auntie is old 3 Likes

MOD stop approving unreasonable thread on FP

There is no swag there









Hmmm!





Pikin na pikin whether he looks like an slowpoke or confused.





Happy birthday young man. Hmmm!Pikin na pikin whether he looks like an slowpoke or confused.Happy birthday young man.

Evidence of beautiful parent



If my man isn't handsome and rich then am not interested.

I can't come and give birth to ugly kids and jeopardize my kids future

The boy looks older than 3 years 7 Likes

he looks like a baby elephant he looks like a baby elephant

Most pointless thread I have ever seen on Nairaland.. 1 Like

I like the 1st, 2nd and 5th pics. Cute boy

This your purple cap too small o

this doesn't look like a low budget asss moda fuckkking kid





Happy birthday! I'm so much in love with his name-DUKIAOLUWAHappy birthday!

optional1:

Let go to the other room first, then from there we can proceed to the labour room after 9 months. Let go to the other room first, then from there we can proceed to the labour room after 9 months.

Oya na....





Handiwork of his mama Handiwork of his mama

I know say na women go full fp

amani63:

MOD stop approving unreasonable thread on FP

There is no swag there kindly show me ur own swag when u were his age even ur recent pics. kindly show me ur own swag when u were his age even ur recent pics.

The boy just be like who go thief money for politics later in life.

Lovely!

Liliyann:

Evidence of beautiful parent



If my man isn't handsome and rich then am not interested.

I can't come and give birth to ugly kids and jeopardize my kids future

Ugly and broke b!tches anthem. Why you sef wor-wor? Why you sef come broke? andb!tches anthem. Why you sef wor-wor? Why you sef come broke? 1 Like

cute slay king.bobo toh sure.has the swag in him.

Liliyann:

Evidence of beautiful parent

If my man isn't handsome and rich then am not interested. I can't come and give birth to ugly kids and jeopardize my kids future

Who be this one? Who be this one? 1 Like

This kid is too young for all this kind of nonsense

crazymommy:

awww so cute .........see his stomach like barney in barney and friends... so cute for where if u c my son u go run mad so cute for where if u c my son u go run mad

optional1:

In fact am heading to the Labour room...







Pregnancy or not..

I must born my own..





One word...

Cute

u don c Pennis once u don c Pennis once