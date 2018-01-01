₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by MissEdified(f): 5:41pm
These days people hold various photo shoots for different events. either to mark their anniversary, pre-weddding, engagement or wedding, the services of a photographer are often needed.
Getting the right shot for the special occasion can be difficult and luckily, many times, people succeed in creating a shoot people fancy and then eventually copy. One of such gorgeous shoots is that of Dukiaoluwa.
The photos from the shoot reflect the beauty of just letting kids be themselves. For this young chap however, swag should be his middle name and his photos are hard evidence.
Here are some below, shared by his mother on social media:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/3-year-old-boy-shows-swag-in-adorable.html
5 Likes
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by MissEdified(f): 5:42pm
4 Likes
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by crazymommy(f): 5:48pm
awww so cute .........see his stomach like barney in barney and friends...
10 Likes
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Tynasparks(f): 6:13pm
Awwww..... So adorable
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by optional1(f): 6:24pm
In fact am heading to the Labour room...
Pregnancy or not..
I must born my own..
One word...
Cute
16 Likes
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Evablizin(f): 6:32pm
Aww,bobo mi,you look so cute,i'm feeling your swag over here. HBD.
1 Like
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Nltaliban(m): 7:51pm
optional1:
auntie is old
3 Likes
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by amani63(m): 7:52pm
MOD stop approving unreasonable thread on FP
There is no swag there
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by UbanmeUdie: 7:52pm
Hmmm!
Pikin na pikin whether he looks like an slowpoke or confused.
Happy birthday young man.
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Liliyann(f): 7:53pm
Evidence of beautiful parent
If my man isn't handsome and rich then am not interested.
I can't come and give birth to ugly kids and jeopardize my kids future
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Kobicove(m): 7:53pm
The boy looks older than 3 years
7 Likes
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:53pm
he looks like a baby elephant
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by R2bees(m): 7:54pm
Most pointless thread I have ever seen on Nairaland..
1 Like
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Larrey(f): 7:54pm
I like the 1st, 2nd and 5th pics. Cute boy
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Sage7(m): 7:54pm
This your purple cap too small o
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by slawomir: 7:54pm
this doesn't look like a low budget asss moda fuckkking kid
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by ibkkk(f): 7:54pm
I'm so much in love with his name-DUKIAOLUWA
Happy birthday!
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by efighter: 7:54pm
optional1:
Let go to the other room first, then from there we can proceed to the labour room after 9 months.
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Skynet23(m): 7:55pm
Oya na....
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by wikiadamin: 7:55pm
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by ipobarecriminals: 7:55pm
Handiwork of his mama
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Category1: 7:56pm
I know say na women go full fp
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by donnaD(f): 7:57pm
amani63:kindly show me ur own swag when u were his age even ur recent pics.
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Uyiii: 7:57pm
The boy just be like who go thief money for politics later in life.
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Alejoa(f): 7:57pm
Lovely!
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Follygunners: 7:58pm
Liliyann:
Ugly and broke b!tches anthem. Why you sef wor-wor? Why you sef come broke?
1 Like
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by donnaD(f): 7:58pm
cute slay king.bobo toh sure.has the swag in him.
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by Xinzu: 7:59pm
Liliyann:
Who be this one?
1 Like
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by SAMBARRY: 8:00pm
This kid is too young for all this kind of nonsense
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by highchief1: 8:00pm
crazymommy:so cute for where if u c my son u go run mad
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by highchief1: 8:00pm
optional1:u don c Pennis once
|Re: 3-year-old Boy Shows Swag In Adorable Birthday Photo Shoot by holluphemydavid(m): 8:01pm
Liliyann:Hope age isn't catching up with you yet
1 Like 1 Share
