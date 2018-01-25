₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos)
A 25-year-old Nigerian Born London Based model has been stabbed dead, in what Police described as a "robbery gone wrong".
Sources close to the family have confirmed to IBTimes UK that Harry was the victim. The Met Police is yet to formally confirm the identity of the victim. Uzoka worked as a model for Premier Model Management.
Uzoka suffered a knife wound to his chest and reportedly staggered through an estate before collapsing on the pavement in Old Oak Road, East Acton.
The incident unfolded shortly before 4pm on Thursday afternoon (11 January) and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
"This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death," said Met Police Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi.
"We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.
Kofi confirmed that two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by RentedReality(m): 5:51pm
Their problem is knives, as guns are to the Americans
Our problem is our leaders, as flies are to a cow's tail
I say we give them our leaders and take their knives
Maybe then, the life of this young man would've been saved
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Blackfire(m): 5:56pm
So young.... So sad..... So gone....
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 6:06pm
For this 2018
The only news wey don sweet me na that of DON WANNY
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by amiibaby(f): 8:05pm
Rip
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:05pm
RIP...So much violence in the world
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by donstan18(m): 8:05pm
RentedReality:
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by terrytileo: 8:05pm
These blaads never repent
Rip young nigerian
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by proeast(m): 8:06pm
So Sad!
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:06pm
RentedReality:I Think You Should Sue Your Brain For Non-Support
What Has Our Leaders Got To Do With This? Or Has Your Hatred For Them Disrupted Your Thinking Faculty
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:06pm
The British are master stabbers!
Uzoka would have lived if only he knew his root. He ought to have gotten an "odeshi" charm.
Tragedy indeed.
RIP boy!
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by mightyhaze: 8:06pm
young dude.
i hope the culprit(s) get(s) caught
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by carnegia(m): 8:06pm
Ok
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by salbis(m): 8:07pm
Rest in peace to the departed soul. May God comfort his family.
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by berrystunn(m): 8:07pm
Happy new year... 12days ago...
Right now is not happy new year any more to the family
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:07pm
Sad
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by NaoSlay: 8:07pm
RIP.
My soup share grieve with the family of the deceased.
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Freshbank: 8:07pm
Nigerians re killed both at home & in the diaspora... What a life what a country does anyone has an extra visa( where do i even want to go)... Rip 2 d dead
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:07pm
RIP bro. The world is becoming more evil.Let's be more careful
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by grandstar(m): 8:08pm
RentedReality:
So true.
British are into knives just the way Nigerians love broken bottles.
It's so disheartening to lose someone so young with lots of prospects.
The increasing levels of violence is further proof that we are in the Last Days of this system of things (2 Timothy 3:1-5,13)
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by ruggedised: 8:08pm
such a handsome young guy.. rip
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by TINKU01(f): 8:08pm
Rip
May God protect us all
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:09pm
2
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by raphafire: 8:09pm
Ewww,in that second pix he looks like that Kalu guy that killed his babe at Air force base Makurdi..may he rest in peace.
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by ifyan(m): 8:10pm
Man inhuman to Mankind.
May God heal us
Rip
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by slawomir: 8:11pm
grandstar:abegiii
which last day ?
the last day nor dey come
he don tey when we dey hear that last day stupid story
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by willibounce1(m): 8:11pm
every country get them own useless agbero thieving touts
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by ebujany(m): 8:12pm
RIP
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by watchindelta(m): 8:12pm
Why uk only stabstab
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by youngvikthor(m): 8:12pm
rest on man
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Pavore9: 8:13pm
Painful.
|Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by veacea: 8:13pm
Rest In Peace young man.
Woman Loses Her 3 Months Pregnancy After Being Assaulted In Delta. Photos / UK's Most Wanted Drug Suspect Arrested In Lagos / Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid
