Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by BloggersNG: 5:50pm
A 25-year-old Nigerian Born London Based model has been stabbed dead, in what Police described as a "robbery gone wrong".



Sources close to the family have confirmed to IBTimes UK that Harry was the victim. The Met Police is yet to formally confirm the identity of the victim. Uzoka worked as a model for Premier Model Management.



Uzoka suffered a knife wound to his chest and reportedly staggered through an estate before collapsing on the pavement in Old Oak Road, East Acton.



The incident unfolded shortly before 4pm on Thursday afternoon (11 January) and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



"This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death," said Met Police Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi.



"We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.



Kofi confirmed that two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.


News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/25yr-old-good-looking-nigerian-model.html

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by RentedReality(m): 5:51pm
Their problem is knives, as guns are to the Americans

Our problem is our leaders, as flies are to a cow's tail

I say we give them our leaders and take their knives

Maybe then, the life of this young man would've been saved

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Blackfire(m): 5:56pm
So young.... So sad..... So gone....

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 6:06pm
For this 2018
The only news wey don sweet me na that of DON WANNY

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by amiibaby(f): 8:05pm
Rip
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:05pm
RIP...So much violence in the world

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by donstan18(m): 8:05pm
RentedReality:
Their problem is knives, as guns are to the Americans

Our problem is our leaders, as flies are to a cow's tail

I say we give them our leaders and take their knives

Maybe then, the life of this young man would've been saved

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by terrytileo: 8:05pm
These blaads never repent

Rip young nigerian




Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by proeast(m): 8:06pm
So Sad!
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:06pm
RentedReality:
Their problem is knives, as guns are to the Americans

Our problem is our leaders, as flies are to a cow's tail

I say we give them our leaders and take their knives

Maybe then, the life of this young man would've been saved
I Think You Should Sue Your Brain For Non-Support
What Has Our Leaders Got To Do With This? Or Has Your Hatred For Them Disrupted Your Thinking Faculty

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:06pm
shocked




The British are master stabbers!

Uzoka would have lived if only he knew his root. He ought to have gotten an "odeshi" charm.


Tragedy indeed.


RIP boy!

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by mightyhaze: 8:06pm
young dude.

i hope the culprit(s) get(s) caught

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by carnegia(m): 8:06pm
Ok
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by salbis(m): 8:07pm
Rest in peace to the departed soul. May God comfort his family.
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by berrystunn(m): 8:07pm
Happy new year... 12days ago...
Right now is not happy new year any more to the family
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:07pm
Sad
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by NaoSlay: 8:07pm


RIP.

My soup share grieve with the family of the deceased.

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Freshbank: 8:07pm
Nigerians re killed both at home & in the diaspora... What a life what a country does anyone has an extra visa( where do i even want to go)... Rip 2 d dead
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:07pm
RIP bro. The world is becoming more evil.Let's be more careful

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by grandstar(m): 8:08pm
RentedReality:
Their problem is knives, as guns are to the Americans

Our problem is our leaders, as flies are to a cow's tail

I say we give them our leaders and take their knives

Maybe then, the life of this young man would've been saved

So true.

British are into knives just the way Nigerians love broken bottles.

It's so disheartening to lose someone so young with lots of prospects.

The increasing levels of violence is further proof that we are in the Last Days of this system of things (2 Timothy 3:1-5,13)

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by ruggedised: 8:08pm
such a handsome young guy.. rip cry cry

Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by TINKU01(f): 8:08pm
Rip
May God protect us all
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:09pm
2
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by raphafire: 8:09pm
Ewww,in that second pix he looks like that Kalu guy that killed his babe at Air force base Makurdi..may he rest in peace.
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by ifyan(m): 8:10pm
Man inhuman to Mankind.

May God heal us

Rip
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by slawomir: 8:11pm
grandstar:


So true.

British are into knives just the way Nigerians love broken bottles.

It's so disheartening to lose someone so young with lots of prospects.

The increasing levels of violence is further proof that we are in the Last Days of this system of things (2 Timothy 3:1-5,13)
abegiii
which last day ?
the last day nor dey come
he don tey when we dey hear that last day stupid story
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by willibounce1(m): 8:11pm
every country get them own useless agbero thieving touts
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by ebujany(m): 8:12pm
RIP
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by watchindelta(m): 8:12pm
Why uk only stabstab
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by youngvikthor(m): 8:12pm
rest on man
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by Pavore9: 8:13pm
Painful.
Re: Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) by veacea: 8:13pm
Rest In Peace young man.

