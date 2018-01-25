Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Harry Uzoka, Model Stabbed To Death In London (photos) (12879 Views)

Sources close to the family have confirmed to IBTimes UK that Harry was the victim. The Met Police is yet to formally confirm the identity of the victim. Uzoka worked as a model for Premier Model Management.







Uzoka suffered a knife wound to his chest and reportedly staggered through an estate before collapsing on the pavement in Old Oak Road, East Acton.







The incident unfolded shortly before 4pm on Thursday afternoon (11 January) and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.







"This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death," said Met Police Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi.







"We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.







Kofi confirmed that two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.





Their problem is knives, as guns are to the Americans



Our problem is our leaders, as flies are to a cow's tail



I say we give them our leaders and take their knives



Maybe then, the life of this young man would've been saved 20 Likes

So young.... So sad..... So gone.... 4 Likes



The only news wey don sweet me na that of DON WANNY For this 2018The only news wey don sweet me na that of DON WANNY 2 Likes 1 Share

Rip

RIP...So much violence in the world 2 Likes

Rip young nigerian









These blaads never repentRip young nigerian 1 Like

So Sad!

The British are master stabbers!



Uzoka would have lived if only he knew his root. He ought to have gotten an "odeshi" charm.





Tragedy indeed.





RIP boy! The British are master stabbers!Uzoka would have lived if only he knew his root. He ought to have gotten an "odeshi" charm.Tragedy indeed.RIP boy! 2 Likes 1 Share

young dude.



i hope the culprit(s) get(s) caught 1 Like

Ok

Rest in peace to the departed soul. May God comfort his family.

Happy new year... 12days ago...

Right now is not happy new year any more to the family

Sad





RIP.



My soup share grieve with the family of the deceased.





Nigerians re killed both at home & in the diaspora... What a life what a country does anyone has an extra visa( where do i even want to go)... Rip 2 d dead

RIP bro. The world is becoming more evil.Let's be more careful 1 Like

So true.



British are into knives just the way Nigerians love broken bottles.



It's so disheartening to lose someone so young with lots of prospects.



The increasing levels of violence is further proof that we are in the Last Days of this system of things (2 Timothy 3:1-5,13) So true.British are into knives just the way Nigerians love broken bottles.It's so disheartening to lose someone so young with lots of prospects.The increasing levels of violence is further proof that we are in the Last Days of this system of things (2 Timothy 3:1-5,13) 5 Likes

such a handsome young guy.. rip 1 Like

Rip

May God protect us all

2

Ewww,in that second pix he looks like that Kalu guy that killed his babe at Air force base Makurdi..may he rest in peace.

Man inhuman to Mankind.



May God heal us



Rip

which last day ?

the last day nor dey come

he don tey when we dey hear that last day stupid story abegiiiwhich last day ?the last day nor dey comehe don tey when we dey hear that last day stupid story

every country get them own useless agbero thieving touts

RIP

Why uk only stabstab

rest on man

Painful.