Pls don't encourage them to even come.....there are farm settlement in Ekiti where cattles are kept if memory serves me right.....



I think most part of Ekiti has more of Yoruba/Kwara Herdsmen that are sociable and relate well with the locals.......



With the modus operandi of the Fulani Militias, they can have their ways almost anywhere in Nigeria..... Our security architecture is poo..... Any country that does not have biometric data of ALL its citizens in its database is not serious or ready to provide any meaningful protection or security for ita people. What you will get is attack and reactions like we have



Give it to Fayose too..... His many media propaganda and talking tough has help discouraged the Herdsmen from coming let alone see what may happen... They will rather roam the big Kogi forest. God forbid, Fayose without his security details will be so easily kidnap by the Fulanis along Ado - Ijan toad. The Achilles heel the ban on one grazing is the weak and ineffective law enforcement system we have in Nigeria or the Federal control of security that really isn't doing much about the efficiency of our enforcement agencies





Nigeria left things too late..... Lack of education means Herdsmen does not have common values with the rest of Nigerian. The roam in the wild and experience unimaginable things that has toughen then and remove any spec of human kindness. They live like wild animals for too long despite the civilization going on in the towns and villages.......as pasturalist they just keep roam the bush.





Our lack of vision in Nigeria too has left their occupation so lucrative for generations that we don't have anything to persuade them to leave what they are doing for a 'better' communal or ranching life style. Imagine if with our education and enlightenment, we have set up ranches and made success out of it and drive down the price of cattle or even build a virile export industry around it..... Fulanis would have embrace the improved method of doing things. Boycotting Fulani beef will be a difficult thing cos we rarely agree on anything in Nigeria but imagine a glut in their cattle market.... That can help us to get them to listen to the cry of the civilized populace.



Sadly Nigeria is a forced conjecture and we are not about to agree to forge ahead together..... Leadership is a sham, Buhari kids are citizen of the world, Visa for a common Nigeria youth is a prayer point..... We are not about to build a nation. Not just yet! 9 Likes 1 Share