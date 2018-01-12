₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Lautechgossip(m): 8:19pm On Jan 12
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has released telephone numbers for the people of the state to call in case they sight herdsmen moving around.
The governor had two days ago met with hunters in the state, with a charge to them to prevent herdsmen from causing havoc in the state.
A statement on Friday by the Special Adviser on Public Communications and New Media to the Governor, Lere Olayinka, gave the telephone numbers as: 08104780752, 09070769294, 09038122504 and 08104730482.
The statement added: “Members of the public should endeavour to call any of the numbers or send SMS in the event of strange movement of herdsmen and other suspected criminal elements in the State.
“The phone lines will be on 24 hours.”
http://ekitidefender.com/2018/01/12/fayose-releases-phones-numbers-report-sighting-herdsmen-ekiti/
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by ettybaba(m): 8:22pm On Jan 12
Herdsmen are Buhari sponsored terrorists.
Their missions are to expand the caliphate and eliminate Christianity in the middle belt.
They have Dalong of Plateau and Bello of Kogi as useful tools in thier blood dripping hands.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Daysun55: 8:23pm On Jan 12
A welcomed development
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Tozer(m): 8:30pm On Jan 12
Defender of his people!
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by grayht(m): 9:08pm On Jan 12
Hope it won’t be diverted when dialed?
Speaking from experience
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:26pm On Jan 12
That's Oshokomole 1 of Yorubaland on his 100tackles walking mayanstically
God Bless Fayose
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by clevvermind(m): 9:35pm On Jan 12
That is why i like this governor. He doesn't take nonsense at all. He is an action man.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by magoo10(m): 9:46pm On Jan 12
Ortom abi na tom tom should borrow a leaf from fayose on how to tackle these terrorist herdsmen.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by mikejj(m): 11:00pm On Jan 12
c.mon fayose they fresh.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Agbu33(m): 11:16pm On Jan 12
A brave man never wait for any body intervening in his situation.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by ola12(m): 11:53pm On Jan 12
Oda governors shd learn 4rm dis, it shoudnt b so hard to handle dese herdsmen..if not 4 negligence
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by futurerex: 12:24am
This man never disappoint unlike those azs lickers doing everything possible to gain favor
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by DeKen: 1:31am
This guys is so proactive. I won't mind voting him for President.
Imagine we had him as our President, Fulani Herders would have returned to Libya where they came from.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Oshin56: 4:12am
Some enemy of progress will still condemn this man
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by babdap: 5:07am
Fayose doing his job as the Chief Security Officer in Ekiti State.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Pavore9: 5:36am
The herdsmen know where not to breach.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Alejoa(f): 5:36am
Pls don't encourage them to even come.....there are farm settlement in Ekiti where cattles are kept if memory serves me right.....
I think most part of Ekiti has more of Yoruba/Kwara Herdsmen that are sociable and relate well with the locals.......
With the modus operandi of the Fulani Militias, they can have their ways almost anywhere in Nigeria..... Our security architecture is poo..... Any country that does not have biometric data of ALL its citizens in its database is not serious or ready to provide any meaningful protection or security for ita people. What you will get is attack and reactions like we have
Give it to Fayose too..... His many media propaganda and talking tough has help discouraged the Herdsmen from coming let alone see what may happen... They will rather roam the big Kogi forest. God forbid, Fayose without his security details will be so easily kidnap by the Fulanis along Ado - Ijan toad. The Achilles heel the ban on one grazing is the weak and ineffective law enforcement system we have in Nigeria or the Federal control of security that really isn't doing much about the efficiency of our enforcement agencies
Nigeria left things too late..... Lack of education means Herdsmen does not have common values with the rest of Nigerian. The roam in the wild and experience unimaginable things that has toughen then and remove any spec of human kindness. They live like wild animals for too long despite the civilization going on in the towns and villages.......as pasturalist they just keep roam the bush.
Our lack of vision in Nigeria too has left their occupation so lucrative for generations that we don't have anything to persuade them to leave what they are doing for a 'better' communal or ranching life style. Imagine if with our education and enlightenment, we have set up ranches and made success out of it and drive down the price of cattle or even build a virile export industry around it..... Fulanis would have embrace the improved method of doing things. Boycotting Fulani beef will be a difficult thing cos we rarely agree on anything in Nigeria but imagine a glut in their cattle market.... That can help us to get them to listen to the cry of the civilized populace.
Sadly Nigeria is a forced conjecture and we are not about to agree to forge ahead together..... Leadership is a sham, Buhari kids are citizen of the world, Visa for a common Nigeria youth is a prayer point..... We are not about to build a nation. Not just yet!
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Annie939(f): 6:01am
nice move
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by mysteriousman(m): 6:12am
Good move by the governor, actions need to bevtsken to avoid the occurrence of these incidences and if they do occur it will be far more easier to mobilize people to arrest the situation with this initiative
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by anibirelawal(m): 7:03am
As he also consider the possible outcome of the othe other side ?
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by SHAKABOOM: 7:46am
Fayose is an ENEMY of state.
Sarki ad co pls come ad betray ad dissect yur brother for talking against yur pay masters..JUDAS pipu.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Lipscomb: 8:26am
Odaran
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by fitzmayowa: 8:33am
If the clueless dulllard can't save you, fayose will...
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by freeze001(f): 8:35am
Correct guy!
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by easyfem(m): 8:56am
I don't like fayose at all but wen it come to these herdsmen matter , he try
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by sloopyy: 8:56am
Nice one Fayose
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by Goddygee(m): 8:56am
Good Move, I stand with Fayose, since the federal Government can't protect it citizens, all state Government should emulate Fayose, Defend yourselves !
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by supereagle(m): 8:56am
This is a man who can match the FG, we need more of him. I admire his courage.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by digitalgeek: 8:56am
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by chinawapz(m): 8:57am
This man dey para oo
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by XploraBen(m): 8:57am
Good development.
This will help to checkmate the activities of these savage and murderous individuals.
PS:To any magnanimous fellow seeing this,I need some help financially to pay my school fees.
|Re: Fayose Releases Phones Numbers To Report Sighting Of Herdsmen In Ekiti by tstx(m): 8:57am
Let the hunting begin
