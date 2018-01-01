₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by GistMore: 12:59pm
As shared online...
Dear #firedepartment meet my band � #rudicals #girlsonly �@debb.i.e � @herroyalpianist � @adaba.d.guitarist @ada_bass_1
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by GistMore: 1:00pm
rudy Girls
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by iamJ(m): 1:01pm
i will not talk
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by correctguy101(m): 1:03pm
iamJ:Please don't.
Let me be your mouth piece mate
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Threebear(m): 1:16pm
As long as they know what they're doing .The world is changing, men and women are now been given equal platform to showcase their talents.
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:21pm
A band of tomboys.
Nice.
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Elnino4ladies: 1:31pm
Hmmm
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 3:24pm
Run things, rude girls!
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by memez: 4:33pm
pk
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by rossyc(f): 5:52pm
They all look like tomboys.
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by ifyan(m): 7:24pm
Hmm
Please l want to ask a question, why do we hype women that work for money?
Is it a form of encouragement or to appease the general public or entitlement or honour of fulfil all righteousness etc because the more you continue to praise them,then they feels they are doing the world a favour and pride comes in.
I know we want our ladies to work but when they do the task accord them with their due praise or pay.
Lazy women plus feminist will start up their rant for free .......
Accord him\her with due praise.
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by baddosky1: 7:25pm
Just tell us you have hired some girls to beat Lola.
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by BruncleZuma: 7:25pm
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by majamajic(m): 7:25pm
they all look les
its not easy to go solo
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Keneking: 7:26pm
Lets wait for 9 months
They lack sophistication
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Humblebloke(m): 7:26pm
ugly lesbians
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by ANIEXTY(m): 7:26pm
That drummer is cute !
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by ShoBabba(m): 7:26pm
Seen... Next please
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by veli1(m): 7:27pm
Na News Or Pigshit Be Dis? Na News Or Pigshit Be Dis?
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by colossus91(m): 7:27pm
Threebear:which will never be possible,cos one day u and a girl will fall down but people will rush to help the girl and not even a bleep is given to u,that's my point exactly
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by timilehin007(m): 7:28pm
It's a format...typically ladies/girls move sales lol....he strategised
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Sparkies85(m): 7:28pm
Just spotted this two cockroaches giving themselves a head... chai !
End time roaches .
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Paulosky1900: 7:28pm
where is your brother
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by BeijinDossier: 7:28pm
This is just whoa..
Keep rolling ma gee.
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by QuietHammer(m): 7:29pm
Free pussay
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by jerflakes(m): 7:29pm
Girls only?
But only the last two on the right look like girls
The first one is outright fugly
The second looks like a tomboy
The third one has sexy eyes
The fourth one is, erm, sort of ugly... But not as fugly as the first
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by anibirelawal(m): 7:29pm
CHICKS ONLY!
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by wwe11: 7:29pm
Tomboys making brands with celebs.......apprecitate the way u are, who knows it maybe ur selling point
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by Alphasoar(m): 7:30pm
Best group one can always wish to join...
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by IYANGBALI: 7:30pm
Eyaaaaaaaaaa their mother has really gone to rest
|Re: Meet Paul Okoye Band "Girls Only" (photo) by DollarAngel(m): 7:32pm
Nonsense
