As shared online...



Dear #firedepartment meet my band � #rudicals #girlsonly �@debb.i.e � @herroyalpianist � @adaba.d.guitarist @ada_bass_1

i will not talk 23 Likes 3 Shares

i will not talk Please don't.

Let me be your mouth piece mate Please don't.Let me be your mouth piece mate

As long as they know what they're doing .The world is changing, men and women are now been given equal platform to showcase their talents. 13 Likes

A band of tomboys.

Nice. 28 Likes

Hmmm

Run things, rude girls! 1 Like

They all look like tomboys. 6 Likes

Hmm



Please l want to ask a question, why do we hype women that work for money?



Is it a form of encouragement or to appease the general public or entitlement or honour of fulfil all righteousness etc because the more you continue to praise them,then they feels they are doing the world a favour and pride comes in.



I know we want our ladies to work but when they do the task accord them with their due praise or pay.



Lazy women plus feminist will start up their rant for free .......



Accord him\her with due praise. 3 Likes

Just tell us you have hired some girls to beat Lola.

they all look les



its not easy to go solo 2 Likes



They lack sophistication Lets wait for 9 monthsThey lack sophistication

ugly lesbians ugly lesbians 2 Likes

That drummer is cute ! 4 Likes 1 Share

Seen... Next please

As long as they know what they're doing .The world is changing, men and women are now been given equal platform to showcase their talents. which will never be possible,cos one day u and a girl will fall down but people will rush to help the girl and not even a bleep is given to u,that's my point exactly which will never be possible,cos one day u and a girl will fall down but people will rush to help the girl and not even a bleep is given to u,that's my point exactly 6 Likes

It's a format...typically ladies/girls move sales lol....he strategised

where is your brother





Keep rolling ma gee. This is just whoa..Keep rolling ma gee. 1 Like

Free pussay

Girls only?



But only the last two on the right look like girls



The first one is outright fugly



The second looks like a tomboy



The third one has sexy eyes



The fourth one is, erm, sort of ugly... But not as fugly as the first 6 Likes

CHICKS ONLY! 1 Like

Tomboys making brands with celebs.......apprecitate the way u are, who knows it maybe ur selling point

Best group one can always wish to join... 1 Like

Eyaaaaaaaaaa their mother has really gone to rest