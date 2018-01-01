Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) (8774 Views)

PHOTOS: Fulani Herdsmen Open Fence Of Man's Farm, Destroy His Crops In Abuja / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 5 In Uzo-uwani Enugu — Police / Fulani Herdsmen Kill DELSU Staff And A Farmer (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-fulani-herdsmen-kill-7-in-kaduna.html Earlier yesterday some suspected fulani herdsmen attacked innocent villagers at Danganji Doka, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State. Seven confirmed dead.

Sad news Sad news

Damn!!!!! This is getting out of hands

Sad

Buhari is a terrorist 32 Likes

There is a war going on, i suspect PDP 8 Likes 1 Share

Seriously Baba faiws on security issues



Seriously



I can't support him on this



Children are orphans now 9 Likes

Seriously Baba failed on security issues



Seriously



I can't support him on this



Children are orphans now 2 Likes

Buhari is behind this evil otherwise he would have branded Fulani herdsmen as terrorists in the same way as IPOB. 21 Likes

Bokoharam menace has suddenly become history. Now we are facing the menace of Fulani militia.





Buhari well done o! We are waiting in 2019!! 9 Likes

The killing continues, while the "body odour merchant cum clueless dulllard" occupying aso rock continues to look on without any visible solution...SMH 8 Likes

Pierohandsome:

There is a war going on, i suspect PDP

Sarrki Hungerbad Omenka need to slap you in order to help you return back to factory mode.



PDP ko DPD ni. Sarrki Hungerbad Omenka need to slap you in order to help you return back to factory mode.PDP ko DPD ni. 16 Likes

Beremx:

Bokoharam menace has suddenly become history. Now we are facing the menace of Fulani militia.





Buhari well done o! We are waiting in 2019!!



Election they have already rigged. Election they have already rigged. 4 Likes 1 Share







Buhari is foolani herdsman,buhari and foolani terrorists are 1.

His heart is made of iron. Buhari is foolani herdsman,buhari and foolani terrorists are 1.His heart is made of iron. 4 Likes

Pierohandsome:

There is a war going on, i suspect PDP

Please visit Benue



You won't have git to say that



Idid just to see for myself



The truth is I can't support this



Will never support this



One of the reason I supported him was on security issues



He didn't fear well serious



Even of it is PDP he should arrest the situation Please visit BenueYou won't have git to say thatIdid just to see for myselfThe truth is I can't support thisWill never support thisOne of the reason I supported him was on security issuesHe didn't fear well seriousEven of it is PDP he should arrest the situation 15 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Seriously Baba failed on security issues

Seriously

I can't support him on this

Children are orphans now



This post is not true, someone has hacked this account...



Bros "Goodmorning sir".... This post is not true, someone has hacked this account...Bros "Goodmorning sir".... 24 Likes 1 Share

Warship:





Sarrki Hungerbad Omenka need to slap you in order to help you return back to factory mode.



PDP ko DPD ni. I swear,best and hot factory reset slap. I swear,best and hot factory reset slap. 13 Likes

sarrki:

Seriously Baba failed on security issues



Seriously



I can't support him on this



Children are orphans now



Imhotep come and see this miyetti Allah leader oo! Imhotep come and see this miyetti Allah leader oo! 14 Likes 2 Shares

The insensitive nature of this present administration to address these herdsmen massacre in the country is deafening. Definitely there must be something in water for them not to kill these demons. So many questionable things are becoming common with this current government.



The annoying thing is that this man campaigned for 2019 election the next day after the worst record of herdsmen massacre in Benue/Taraba state.



My heart bleeds when I saw decomposing corpses lying on the ground. 10 Likes

sarrki:

Seriously Baba failed on security issues



Seriously



I can't support him on this



Children are orphans now Sarki.

Don't talk again o.

Before they sack you,

Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o. Sarki.Don't talk again o.Before they sack you,Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o. 15 Likes 1 Share

sarki please stick to ur Baba buhari, don't even try to be liberal please!

it will make Nairaland boring, we love you being zombie 17 Likes

PointZerom:





Imhotep come and see this miyetti Allah leader oo!

Sarrki don para

Omenka don go hide for Biafra land

Hungerbad don provoke

All zombies don dey receive sense small small. Sarrki don paraOmenka don go hide for Biafra landHungerbad don provokeAll zombies don dey receive sense small small. 20 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Seriously Baba failed on security issues



Seriously



I can't support him on this



Children are orphans now For once in this forum i ve seen u condemn ur master hhahhaha.. It seems someone is coming back to For once in this forum i ve seen u condemn ur master hhahhaha.. It seems someone is coming back to 7 Likes

Amarabae:



Sarki.

Don't talk again o.

Before they sack you,

Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o.

Amara that's the difference between me and your likes



You do Petty and party politics



I don't own anyone here



For the records



Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent



Please ask those that have seen me one on onee Amara that's the difference between me and your likesYou do Petty and party politicsI don't own anyone hereFor the recordsJust for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continentPlease ask those that have seen me one on onee 6 Likes 1 Share

I can't believe I'm in the same country with this Arewa people. They're all murderer jihadist.



One Nigeria my asss 6 Likes

sarrki:





Amara that's the difference between me and your likes



You do Petty and party politics



I don't own anyone here



For the records



Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent



Please ask those that have seen me one on onee

Zombie fit buy ticket? Zombie fit buy ticket? 13 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Amara that's the difference between me and your likes



You do Petty and party politics



I don't own anyone here



For the records



Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent



Please ask those that have seen me one on onee Leave where?

You want to leave Nigeria after promoting buhari?

Impossible.

We will not take it Leave where?You want to leave Nigeria after promoting buhari?Impossible.We will not take it 23 Likes 3 Shares

DLondonboiy:





Zombie fit buy ticket?



Amarabae:



Sarki.

Don't talk again o.

Before they sack you,

Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o.



Have you collected your BOSS pension? Have you collected your BOSS pension?

sarrki:





Amara that's the difference between me and your likes



You do Petty and party politics



I don't own anyone here



For the records



Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent



Please ask those that have seen me one on onee



Amarabae and I will trace your flight and remove the tyres of the airplane in order to prevent your escape. Amarabae and I will trace your flight and remove the tyres of the airplane in order to prevent your escape. 3 Likes