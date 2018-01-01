₦airaland Forum

Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Newshelm: 4:18pm
Earlier yesterday some suspected fulani herdsmen attacked innocent villagers at Danganji Doka, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State. Seven confirmed dead.


http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-fulani-herdsmen-kill-7-in-kaduna.html

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by abokibuhari: 4:20pm
Sad news
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 4:21pm
Damn!!!!! This is getting out of hands
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by RentedReality(m): 4:21pm
Sad
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by richidinho(m): 4:22pm
Buhari is a terrorist

32 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 4:24pm
There is a war going on, i suspect PDP

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:24pm
Seriously Baba faiws on security issues

Seriously

I can't support him on this

Children are orphans now

9 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:25pm
Seriously Baba failed on security issues

Seriously

I can't support him on this

Children are orphans now

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:25pm
Buhari is behind this evil otherwise he would have branded Fulani herdsmen as terrorists in the same way as IPOB.

21 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Beremx(f): 4:26pm
Bokoharam menace has suddenly become history. Now we are facing the menace of Fulani militia.


Buhari well done o! We are waiting in 2019!!

9 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by fitzmayowa: 4:26pm
The killing continues, while the "body odour merchant cum clueless dulllard" occupying aso rock continues to look on without any visible solution...SMH

8 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:27pm
Pierohandsome:
There is a war going on, i suspect PDP

Sarrki Hungerbad Omenka need to slap you in order to help you return back to factory mode.

PDP ko DPD ni.

PDP ko DPD ni.

16 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:27pm
Beremx:
Bokoharam menace has suddenly become history. Now we are facing the menace of Fulani militia.


Buhari well done o! We are waiting in 2019!!


Election they have already rigged.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:28pm
shocked


Buhari is foolani herdsman,buhari and foolani terrorists are 1.
His heart is made of iron.
His heart is made of iron.

4 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:28pm
Pierohandsome:
There is a war going on, i suspect PDP

Please visit Benue

You won't have git to say that

Idid just to see for myself

The truth is I can't support this

Will never support this

One of the reason I supported him was on security issues

He didn't fear well serious

Even of it is PDP he should arrest the situation

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by fitzmayowa: 4:29pm
sarrki:
Seriously Baba failed on security issues
Seriously
I can't support him on this
Children are orphans now


This post is not true, someone has hacked this account...

Bros "Goodmorning sir"....

Bros "Goodmorning sir"....

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:29pm
Warship:


Sarrki Hungerbad Omenka need to slap you in order to help you return back to factory mode.

PDP ko DPD ni.

PDP ko DPD ni.
I swear,best and hot factory reset slap.

13 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by loveth361(f): 4:30pm
grin gringrin
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by PointZerom: 4:30pm
sarrki:
Seriously Baba failed on security issues

Seriously

I can't support him on this

Children are orphans now


Imhotep come and see this miyetti Allah leader oo!

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 4:31pm
The insensitive nature of this present administration to address these herdsmen massacre in the country is deafening. Definitely there must be something in water for them not to kill these demons. So many questionable things are becoming common with this current government.

The annoying thing is that this man campaigned for 2019 election the next day after the worst record of herdsmen massacre in Benue/Taraba state.

My heart bleeds when I saw decomposing corpses lying on the ground.

10 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 4:32pm
sarrki:
Seriously Baba failed on security issues

Seriously

I can't support him on this

Children are orphans now
Sarki.
Don't talk again o.
Before they sack you,
Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by fakeprophet(m): 4:33pm
sarki please stick to ur Baba buhari, don't even try to be liberal please!
it will make Nairaland boring, we love you being zombie

17 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:33pm
PointZerom:


Imhotep come and see this miyetti Allah leader oo!

Sarrki don para
Omenka don go hide for Biafra land
Hungerbad don provoke
All zombies don dey receive sense small small.

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by annnikky(f): 4:34pm
sarrki:
Seriously Baba failed on security issues

Seriously

I can't support him on this

Children are orphans now
For once in this forum i ve seen u condemn ur master hhahhaha.. It seems someone is coming back to

7 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:35pm
Amarabae:

Sarki.
Don't talk again o.
Before they sack you,
Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o.

Amara that's the difference between me and your likes

You do Petty and party politics

I don't own anyone here

For the records

Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent

Please ask those that have seen me one on onee

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by tribalistseun: 4:36pm
I can't believe I'm in the same country with this Arewa people. They're all murderer jihadist.

One Nigeria my asss

6 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 4:37pm
sarrki:


Amara that's the difference between me and your likes

You do Petty and party politics

I don't own anyone here

For the records

Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent

Please ask those that have seen me one on onee

Zombie fit buy ticket?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 4:38pm
sarrki:


Amara that's the difference between me and your likes

You do Petty and party politics

I don't own anyone here

For the records

Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent

Please ask those that have seen me one on onee
Leave where?
You want to leave Nigeria after promoting buhari?
Impossible.
We will not take it

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:39pm
DLondonboiy:


Zombie fit buy ticket?

smiley
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by usba: 4:40pm
Amarabae:

Sarki.
Don't talk again o.
Before they sack you,
Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o.


Have you collected your BOSS pension?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:40pm
sarrki:


Amara that's the difference between me and your likes

You do Petty and party politics

I don't own anyone here

For the records

Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent

Please ask those that have seen me one on onee


Amarabae and I will trace your flight and remove the tyres of the airplane in order to prevent your escape.

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Lipscomb: 4:42pm
So you never regain your memory lost madam ?this life na whala ooo.
Beremx:
Bokoharam menace has suddenly become history. Now we are facing the menace of Fulani militia.


Buhari well done o! We are waiting in 2019!!

