|Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Newshelm: 4:18pm
Earlier yesterday some suspected fulani herdsmen attacked innocent villagers at Danganji Doka, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State. Seven confirmed dead.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-fulani-herdsmen-kill-7-in-kaduna.html
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by abokibuhari: 4:20pm
Sad news
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 4:21pm
Damn!!!!! This is getting out of hands
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by RentedReality(m): 4:21pm
Sad
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by richidinho(m): 4:22pm
Buhari is a terrorist
32 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 4:24pm
There is a war going on, i suspect PDP
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:24pm
Seriously Baba faiws on security issues
Seriously
I can't support him on this
Children are orphans now
9 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:25pm
Seriously Baba failed on security issues
Seriously
I can't support him on this
Children are orphans now
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:25pm
Buhari is behind this evil otherwise he would have branded Fulani herdsmen as terrorists in the same way as IPOB.
21 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Beremx(f): 4:26pm
Bokoharam menace has suddenly become history. Now we are facing the menace of Fulani militia.
Buhari well done o! We are waiting in 2019!!
9 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by fitzmayowa: 4:26pm
The killing continues, while the "body odour merchant cum clueless dulllard" occupying aso rock continues to look on without any visible solution...SMH
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:27pm
Pierohandsome:
Sarrki Hungerbad Omenka need to slap you in order to help you return back to factory mode.
PDP ko DPD ni.
16 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:27pm
Beremx:
Election they have already rigged.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:28pm
Buhari is foolani herdsman,buhari and foolani terrorists are 1.
His heart is made of iron.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:28pm
Pierohandsome:
Please visit Benue
You won't have git to say that
Idid just to see for myself
The truth is I can't support this
Will never support this
One of the reason I supported him was on security issues
He didn't fear well serious
Even of it is PDP he should arrest the situation
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by fitzmayowa: 4:29pm
sarrki:
This post is not true, someone has hacked this account...
Bros "Goodmorning sir"....
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:29pm
Warship:I swear,best and hot factory reset slap.
13 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by loveth361(f): 4:30pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by PointZerom: 4:30pm
sarrki:
Imhotep come and see this miyetti Allah leader oo!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 4:31pm
The insensitive nature of this present administration to address these herdsmen massacre in the country is deafening. Definitely there must be something in water for them not to kill these demons. So many questionable things are becoming common with this current government.
The annoying thing is that this man campaigned for 2019 election the next day after the worst record of herdsmen massacre in Benue/Taraba state.
My heart bleeds when I saw decomposing corpses lying on the ground.
10 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 4:32pm
sarrki:Sarki.
Don't talk again o.
Before they sack you,
Losing a bmc "one post 3naira" job in this January will be tough to bear o.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by fakeprophet(m): 4:33pm
sarki please stick to ur Baba buhari, don't even try to be liberal please!
it will make Nairaland boring, we love you being zombie
17 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:33pm
PointZerom:
Sarrki don para
Omenka don go hide for Biafra land
Hungerbad don provoke
All zombies don dey receive sense small small.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by annnikky(f): 4:34pm
sarrki:For once in this forum i ve seen u condemn ur master hhahhaha.. It seems someone is coming back to
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:35pm
Amarabae:
Amara that's the difference between me and your likes
You do Petty and party politics
I don't own anyone here
For the records
Just for this records its only for me to buy a ticket to leave this continent
Please ask those that have seen me one on onee
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by tribalistseun: 4:36pm
I can't believe I'm in the same country with this Arewa people. They're all murderer jihadist.
One Nigeria my asss
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 4:37pm
sarrki:
Zombie fit buy ticket?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 4:38pm
sarrki:Leave where?
You want to leave Nigeria after promoting buhari?
Impossible.
We will not take it
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:39pm
DLondonboiy:
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by usba: 4:40pm
Amarabae:
Have you collected your BOSS pension?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Warship: 4:40pm
sarrki:
Amarabae and I will trace your flight and remove the tyres of the airplane in order to prevent your escape.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 7 In Kaduna Village (Photos) by Lipscomb: 4:42pm
So you never regain your memory lost madam ?this life na whala ooo.
Beremx:
