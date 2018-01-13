₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari: Femi Adesina Talks About What Will Happen When Buhari Finally Returns / Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina
|Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 4:54pm
PRESIDENCY ALERTS ON FAKE TWEET MAKING THE ROUNDS
A message on a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari is in circulation. The spurious message seeks to justify attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.
Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts. The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man. Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.
The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
January 13, 2018
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 4:58pm
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks
Benue is in a mess
I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue
If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency
I think courtesy demands you mourn with them
Seriously I am disappointed
I mean it I am
117 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by HungerBAD: 4:58pm
Crap.
Can't wait for the next political season to start.
Never again.
18 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by RentedReality(m): 5:02pm
We don't know our people power
The day we do is the day we get it right
That day is not today
Until then, let Femi speak
7 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by PointZerom: 5:07pm
Nonsense.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by heendrix(m): 5:08pm
sarrki:
wailers would always continue to wail enemies of PMB administration
hasn't he tried enough for benue people or should he go kill himself?
20 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by chimerase2: 5:10pm
Just fake tweet u quickly issued a statement but fulani herdsmem maimed, killed and destroyed over 73 pple u kept quiet
116 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by aolawale025: 5:10pm
sarrki:
Whether or not a people voted for a government. They are entitled to government protection and presence. Buhari failed in that regard
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by aolawale025: 5:11pm
chimerase2:
Thank you. If really they didn't know about it. Why the quick denial. I think the whole thing back fired.
17 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by ezenwajosh(m): 5:12pm
I have it come and beat me.
15 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by uwa1(m): 5:12pm
Hmmm... Are they saying the Twitter page is not theirs or it theirs but was hacked.... Waiting for them to say GEJ did the hack or wrote on their page.... Irresponsible government...
25 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Pivot: 5:14pm
sarrki:I'm rly surprised at ur comments,people who held similar opinions were tagged as ipob andenemies of the state by you,for u now to say this only means one thing
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Operette(m): 5:16pm
heendrix:
But
sarrki != wailer
he's not wailer.join().
Didn't you know before?
9 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by wristbangle(m): 5:22pm
The amount of degrading and stupid views from this current administration is nauseating.
So human lives means nothing to them?
4 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by jesuslovesyou55: 5:23pm
That is the work of idiotic pigs of Biafra
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by jesuslovesyou55: 5:30pm
sarrki:mourning with them, will that solve the problem.?
So buhari should be moving from state to state and be mourning people killed by arm robbers, kidnapper's, road accident and fire accident.
Enough of all this noise everyday about Benue killings,
Or is the first time killings is happening in Benue or in Nigeria?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by kings09(m): 5:33pm
Ordinary fake tweet, presidency suddenly finds d voice it lost in the Benue killings.
Sarrki , omenkalives, liondeleo, usba, yarimo y'all can rejoice for wat ur buhari has done.
because of d blood of innocent ones spilled, buhari will die a slow n agonizing death n no political power will save him.
He ll be disgraced at his funeral
21 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
jesuslovesyou55:
I beg , I take God beg you
You hear shay
Clear off my mention
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by usba: 5:34pm
Pigs and idiots hope to promote discord and crisis but God shall strike them down, it shall never be well with them.
2 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by A7(m): 5:35pm
sarrki:
The FG is handling this situation appropriately. You of all people shouldn't be in a frenzy and propagating inaccurate information
Buhari is giving Benue state the attention and priority it deserves. He has a formal session with the governor, the COAS has deployed troops, the IGP was there, the minister interior was there. The senate has also led a delegation to Benue. The president suspended his Abia state visit to mourn with Benue people.
So, please before joining the wagon of hatred mongers and discord merchants get your facts right.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by jesuslovesyou55: 5:35pm
aolawale025:you are right.
All this noise about we massively voted for you shouldn't be the reason for protection of every citizen
2 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Haganah: 5:43pm
Continue wailing. For us it’s PMB till he dies.
Then Yusuf Buhari, then El Rufai.
You can keep wailing.
sarrki:
7 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 5:44pm
A7:
Uncle please visit Benue
Then come back and comment sir
18 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by bugidon(m): 5:44pm
Sarrki account has been hacked by Ipobs.lol
sarrki:
25 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by LionDeLeo: 5:44pm
kings09:More than than 10 mentions in one day from something I don't even remember whether or not it exists.
My moniker most really be giving this thing some value in its life.
I doubt if I have time to be memorising people's monikers and keep tagging them up and down, indeed, I can't, except if that moniker must be really giving me nightmares.
However, I haven't seen that moniker on nairaland.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Alejoa(f): 5:46pm
That is irresponsible and dangerous
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by kings09(m): 5:53pm
U neva see anything
LionDeLeo:
5 Likes
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by A7(m): 5:53pm
sarrki:
My heartfelt condolence is with Benue people. I am just drawing your attention to the inaccurate information you posted. Benue people are a priority and Buhari has and is giving the required intervention.
You are in a frenzy and not true to facts. You let emotions and your faith get the better part of you. The muslim Fulanis and their cows were killed in their hundreds last year in Taraba without any provocation, senseless killings in Nigeria predates this administration and no faith is exempted.
The president is doing his best. Please criticize him based on fact
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 5:58pm
A7:
You totally don't know who you're referring to
Ask around or check my mention
I have never supported anything Anti Islam
Am I a Muslim NO.
I talked down anyone talking about Islam
You have shown your sentiment by saying such
Where were you when I receive insult and curses coz of my support for pmb
Now coming here to lecture on religion is a bigotry on your path
Don sit down with that smug look on your face and expect to regret my action
The truth is I Don't !
24 Likes 2 Shares
