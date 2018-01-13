Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina (12053 Views)

PRESIDENCY ALERTS ON FAKE TWEET MAKING THE ROUNDS



A message on a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari is in circulation. The spurious message seeks to justify attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.



Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts. The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man. Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.



The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book.



FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

January 13, 2018 9 Likes 3 Shares

I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks



Benue is in a mess



I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue



If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency



I think courtesy demands you mourn with them





Seriously I am disappointed



I mean it I am 117 Likes 9 Shares

Crap.



Can't wait for the next political season to start.



Never again. 18 Likes

We don't know our people power



The day we do is the day we get it right



That day is not today



Until then, let Femi speak 7 Likes

Nonsense. 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

wailers would always continue to wail enemies of PMB administration



wailers would always continue to wail enemies of PMB administration

hasn't he tried enough for benue people or should he go kill himself?

Just fake tweet u quickly issued a statement but fulani herdsmem maimed, killed and destroyed over 73 pple u kept quiet 116 Likes 9 Shares

sarrki:

Whether or not a people voted for a government. They are entitled to government protection and presence. Buhari failed in that regard Whether or not a people voted for a government. They are entitled to government protection and presence. Buhari failed in that regard 59 Likes 2 Shares

chimerase2:

Just fake account u quickly issued a statement but fulani herdsmem maimed, killed and destroyed over 73 pple u kept quiet

Thank you. If really they didn't know about it. Why the quick denial. I think the whole thing back fired. Thank you. If really they didn't know about it. Why the quick denial. I think the whole thing back fired. 17 Likes

I have it come and beat me. 15 Likes

Hmmm... Are they saying the Twitter page is not theirs or it theirs but was hacked.... Waiting for them to say GEJ did the hack or wrote on their page.... Irresponsible government... 25 Likes

sarrki:

I'm rly surprised at ur comments,people who held similar opinions were tagged as ipob andenemies of the state by you,for u now to say this only means one thing I'm rly surprised at ur comments,people who held similar opinions were tagged as ipob andenemies of the state by you,for u now to say this only means one thing 17 Likes 1 Share

heendrix:





But sarrki != wailer

he's not wailer.join().







Didn't you know before? ButDidn't you know before? 9 Likes

The amount of degrading and stupid views from this current administration is nauseating.



So human lives means nothing to them? 4 Likes

That is the work of idiotic pigs of Biafra 2 Likes 1 Share

mourning with them, will that solve the problem.?

So buhari should be moving from state to state and be mourning people killed by arm robbers, kidnapper's, road accident and fire accident.

Enough of all this noise everyday about Benue killings,

mourning with them, will that solve the problem.?

So buhari should be moving from state to state and be mourning people killed by arm robbers, kidnapper's, road accident and fire accident.

Enough of all this noise everyday about Benue killings,

Or is the first time killings is happening in Benue or in Nigeria?

Ordinary fake tweet, presidency suddenly finds d voice it lost in the Benue killings.



Sarrki , omenkalives, liondeleo, usba, yarimo y'all can rejoice for wat ur buhari has done.



because of d blood of innocent ones spilled, buhari will die a slow n agonizing death n no political power will save him.



He ll be disgraced at his funeral 21 Likes

jesuslovesyou55:

I beg , I take God beg you



You hear shay



I beg , I take God beg you

You hear shay

Clear off my mention

Pigs and idiots hope to promote discord and crisis but God shall strike them down, it shall never be well with them. 2 Likes

The FG is handling this situation appropriately. You of all people shouldn't be in a frenzy and propagating inaccurate information



Buhari is giving Benue state the attention and priority it deserves. He has a formal session with the governor, the COAS has deployed troops, the IGP was there, the minister interior was there. The senate has also led a delegation to Benue. The president suspended his Abia state visit to mourn with Benue people.



The FG is handling this situation appropriately. You of all people shouldn't be in a frenzy and propagating inaccurate information

Buhari is giving Benue state the attention and priority it deserves. He has a formal session with the governor, the COAS has deployed troops, the IGP was there, the minister interior was there. The senate has also led a delegation to Benue. The president suspended his Abia state visit to mourn with Benue people.

So, please before joining the wagon of hatred mongers and discord merchants get your facts right.

aolawale025:





Whether or not a people voted for a government. They are entitled to government protection and presence. Buhari failed in that regard you are right.

you are right.

All this noise about we massively voted for you shouldn't be the reason for protection of every citizen





Then Yusuf Buhari, then El Rufai.



You can keep wailing.



Continue wailing. For us it's PMB till he dies.

Then Yusuf Buhari, then El Rufai.

You can keep wailing.

A7:





Uncle please visit Benue



Uncle please visit Benue

Then come back and comment sir

sarrki:





Sarrki account has been hacked by Ipobs.lol 25 Likes

kings09:

Ordinary fake tweet, presidency suddenly finds d voice it lost in the Benue killings.



Sarrki , omenkalives, liondeleo, usba, yarimo y'all can rejoice for wat ur buhari has done.



because of d blood of innocent ones spilled, buhari will die a slow n agonizing death n no political power will save him.



He ll be disgraced at his funeral More than than 10 mentions in one day from something I don't even remember whether or not it exists.



My moniker most really be giving this thing some value in its life.



I doubt if I have time to be memorising people's monikers and keep tagging them up and down, indeed, I can't, except if that moniker must be really giving me nightmares.



More than than 10 mentions in one day from something I don't even remember whether or not it exists.

My moniker most really be giving this thing some value in its life.

I doubt if I have time to be memorising people's monikers and keep tagging them up and down, indeed, I can't, except if that moniker must be really giving me nightmares.

However, I haven't seen that moniker on nairaland.

That is irresponsible and dangerous

U neva see anything LionDeLeo:



U neva see anything 5 Likes

sarrki:





Uncle please visit Benue



Then come back and comment sir

My heartfelt condolence is with Benue people. I am just drawing your attention to the inaccurate information you posted. Benue people are a priority and Buhari has and is giving the required intervention.



You are in a frenzy and not true to facts. You let emotions and your faith get the better part of you. The muslim Fulanis and their cows were killed in their hundreds last year in Taraba without any provocation, senseless killings in Nigeria predates this administration and no faith is exempted.



My heartfelt condolence is with Benue people. I am just drawing your attention to the inaccurate information you posted. Benue people are a priority and Buhari has and is giving the required intervention.

You are in a frenzy and not true to facts. You let emotions and your faith get the better part of you. The muslim Fulanis and their cows were killed in their hundreds last year in Taraba without any provocation, senseless killings in Nigeria predates this administration and no faith is exempted.

The president is doing his best. Please criticize him based on fact