₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,665 members, 4,023,988 topics. Date: Saturday, 13 January 2018 at 09:31 PM

Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina (12053 Views)

Lai Mohammed Slams FFK & Fayose, Warns Nigerians On Fake News Regarding Buhari / Buhari: Femi Adesina Talks About What Will Happen When Buhari Finally Returns / Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 4:54pm
PRESIDENCY ALERTS ON FAKE TWEET MAKING THE ROUNDS

A message on a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari is in circulation. The spurious message seeks to justify attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.

Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts. The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man. Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.

The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
January 13, 2018

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 4:58pm
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am

117 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by HungerBAD: 4:58pm
Crap.

Can't wait for the next political season to start.

Never again.

18 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by RentedReality(m): 5:02pm
We don't know our people power

The day we do is the day we get it right

That day is not today

Until then, let Femi speak

7 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by PointZerom: 5:07pm
Nonsense.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by heendrix(m): 5:08pm
sarrki:
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am

wailers would always continue to wail enemies of PMB administration

hasn't he tried enough for benue people or should he go kill himself?

20 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by chimerase2: 5:10pm
Just fake tweet u quickly issued a statement but fulani herdsmem maimed, killed and destroyed over 73 pple u kept quiet

116 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by aolawale025: 5:10pm
sarrki:
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am

Whether or not a people voted for a government. They are entitled to government protection and presence. Buhari failed in that regard

59 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by aolawale025: 5:11pm
chimerase2:
Just fake account u quickly issued a statement but fulani herdsmem maimed, killed and destroyed over 73 pple u kept quiet

Thank you. If really they didn't know about it. Why the quick denial. I think the whole thing back fired.

17 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by ezenwajosh(m): 5:12pm
I have it come and beat me.

15 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by uwa1(m): 5:12pm
Hmmm... Are they saying the Twitter page is not theirs or it theirs but was hacked.... Waiting for them to say GEJ did the hack or wrote on their page.... Irresponsible government...

25 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Pivot: 5:14pm
sarrki:
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am
I'm rly surprised at ur comments,people who held similar opinions were tagged as ipob andenemies of the state by you,for u now to say this only means one thing

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Operette(m): 5:16pm
heendrix:


wailers would always continue to wail enemies of PMB administration

hasn't he tried enough for benue people or should he go kill himself?

But 
 sarrki != wailer 

 he's not  wailer.join().




Didn't you know before?

9 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by wristbangle(m): 5:22pm
The amount of degrading and stupid views from this current administration is nauseating.

So human lives means nothing to them?

4 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by jesuslovesyou55: 5:23pm
That is the work of idiotic pigs of Biafra

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by jesuslovesyou55: 5:30pm
sarrki:
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am
mourning with them, will that solve the problem.?
So buhari should be moving from state to state and be mourning people killed by arm robbers, kidnapper's, road accident and fire accident.
Enough of all this noise everyday about Benue killings,
Or is the first time killings is happening in Benue or in Nigeria?

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by kings09(m): 5:33pm
Ordinary fake tweet, presidency suddenly finds d voice it lost in the Benue killings.

Sarrki , omenkalives, liondeleo, usba, yarimo y'all can rejoice for wat ur buhari has done.

because of d blood of innocent ones spilled, buhari will die a slow n agonizing death n no political power will save him.

He ll be disgraced at his funeral

21 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
jesuslovesyou55:
morning with them, will that solve the problem.
So buhari should be moving from state to state and be morning people killed by arm robbers, kidnapper's, road accident and fire accident.
Enough of all this noise everyday about Benue killings,
Or is the first time killings is happening in Benue or in Nigeria?

I beg , I take God beg you

You hear shay

Clear off my mention

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by usba: 5:34pm
Pigs and idiots hope to promote discord and crisis but God shall strike them down, it shall never be well with them.

2 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by A7(m): 5:35pm
sarrki:
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am

The FG is handling this situation appropriately. You of all people shouldn't be in a frenzy and propagating inaccurate information

Buhari is giving Benue state the attention and priority it deserves. He has a formal session with the governor, the COAS has deployed troops, the IGP was there, the minister interior was there. The senate has also led a delegation to Benue. The president suspended his Abia state visit to mourn with Benue people.

So, please before joining the wagon of hatred mongers and discord merchants get your facts right.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by jesuslovesyou55: 5:35pm
aolawale025:


Whether or not a people voted for a government. They are entitled to government protection and presence. Buhari failed in that regard
you are right.
All this noise about we massively voted for you shouldn't be the reason for protection of every citizen

2 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Haganah: 5:43pm
Continue wailing. For us it’s PMB till he dies.

Then Yusuf Buhari, then El Rufai.

You can keep wailing.

sarrki:
I Think APC and Pmb overstretched their lucks

Benue is in a mess

I had expected to see the commander in chief to visit or send high power delegation to Benue

If not for anything a PDP state before 2015 also dominated by Christians voted massively for you your Excellency

I think courtesy demands you mourn with them


Seriously I am disappointed

I mean it I am

7 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 5:44pm
A7:


The FG is handling this situation appropriately. You of all people shouldn't be in a frenzy and propagating inaccurate information

Buhari is giving Benue state the attention and priority it deserves. He has a formal session with the governor, the COAS has deployed troops, the IGP was there, the minister interior was there. The senate has also led a delegation to Benue. The president suspended his Abia state visit to mourn with Benue people.

So, please before joining the wagon of hatred mongers and discord merchants get your facts right.


Uncle please visit Benue

Then come back and comment sir

18 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by bugidon(m): 5:44pm
Sarrki account has been hacked by Ipobs.lol
sarrki:


I beg , I take God beg you

You hear shay

Clear off my mention


25 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by LionDeLeo: 5:44pm
kings09:
Ordinary fake tweet, presidency suddenly finds d voice it lost in the Benue killings.

Sarrki , omenkalives, liondeleo, usba, yarimo y'all can rejoice for wat ur buhari has done.

because of d blood of innocent ones spilled, buhari will die a slow n agonizing death n no political power will save him.

He ll be disgraced at his funeral
More than than 10 mentions in one day from something I don't even remember whether or not it exists.

My moniker most really be giving this thing some value in its life.

I doubt if I have time to be memorising people's monikers and keep tagging them up and down, indeed, I can't, except if that moniker must be really giving me nightmares.

However, I haven't seen that moniker on nairaland.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by Alejoa(f): 5:46pm
That is irresponsible and dangerous shocked
Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by kings09(m): 5:53pm
grin cheesy U neva see anything
LionDeLeo:

More than than 10 mentions in one day from something I don't even remember whether or not it exists.

My moniker most really be giving this thing some value in its life.

I doubt if I have time to be memorising people's monikers and keep tagging them up and down, indeed, I can't, except if that moniker must be really giving me nightmares.

However, I haven't seen that moniker on nairaland.

5 Likes

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by A7(m): 5:53pm
sarrki:


Uncle please visit Benue

Then come back and comment sir

My heartfelt condolence is with Benue people. I am just drawing your attention to the inaccurate information you posted. Benue people are a priority and Buhari has and is giving the required intervention.

You are in a frenzy and not true to facts. You let emotions and your faith get the better part of you. The muslim Fulanis and their cows were killed in their hundreds last year in Taraba without any provocation, senseless killings in Nigeria predates this administration and no faith is exempted.

The president is doing his best. Please criticize him based on fact

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Alerts On Fake Tweet Making The Rounds ..femi Adesina by sarrki(m): 5:58pm
A7:


My heartfelt condolence is with Benue people. I am just drawing your attention to the inaccurate information you posted. Benue people are a priority and Buhari has and is giving the required intervention.

You are in a frenzy and not true to facts. You let emotions and your faith get the better part of you. The muslim Fulanis and their cows were killed in their hundreds last year in Taraba without any provocation, senseless killings in Nigeria predates this administration and no faith is exempted.

The president is doing his best. Please criticize him based on fact




You totally don't know who you're referring to

Ask around or check my mention

I have never supported anything Anti Islam

Am I a Muslim NO.

I talked down anyone talking about Islam

You have shown your sentiment by saying such

Where were you when I receive insult and curses coz of my support for pmb

Now coming here to lecture on religion is a bigotry on your path

Don sit down with that smug look on your face and expect to regret my action

The truth is I Don't !

24 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Ibori's Mistress Released From UK Prison / Mimiko Declares 7-Days Of Mourning For Agagu / How To Stop Hausa/Fulani Ethnic Violence? (Suggestions)

Viewing this topic: Renzo87(m), maxbarry(m), DIG1, MamaCass, paul6k, hoha4life(m), Biafrareform(m), Ajpharm(m), Omechoda(m), acethean(m), VERDA, bountiouz, Amiodarone, dat9jaguy(m), monimekaz(m), folarin22(m), Damony, yomtolly(f), samuelson06(m), Omeokachie, rasojie, testify, Dreambeat, Bishop000(m), Yemak74, daxxle, dandollar1, Peterina(m), TroGunn(m), heywhy55(m), April4th(m), Austino50, Thompsonpet(m), Tartie(m), tibaonnet, fabem(m), ganye1, okine4real, Alvinrich, victorkc(m), uzeba(m), ujrobert, uckennety(m), pregna, Godspowerlive, pri4life, ENETWORKHOMES, Ihatepork, luiginho2xl(m), yurppy(m), ikelords(m), damoobaba, ordinaryjoe, Horlubunmmy, Leebeedo(m), Ijscarface, EENGAGER, djkirkoo2(m), new2012, Emanuola(m), akinszz, eche80(m), jayzin(m), GP15, sircrabo, hotswagg12, homegirl1, Chemstar(m), inspbado(m), Wallade(m), dyangprof(m) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 311
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.